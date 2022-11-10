A map showing the location of OC Organic Kitchen - New MilfordView gallery
OC Organic Kitchen - New Milford

60 Rail Road Street

New Milford, CT 06776

Baked Goods

Cranberry Orange Muffin

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.00

Organic cranberries and organic homemade orange marmalade, fused together to make these tasty muffins.

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.00

Loaded with organic wild blueberries to make an excellent muffin.

Vegan Muffin

Vegan Muffin

$3.00

Organic almond flour and organic almond butter with pureed organic dates and organic apples for sweetness. No added sugar! (The organic fruit sweetens this muffin.) Great for a Keto diet!

Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin

Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Organic wild Maine blueberries, organic almond flour, organic coconut oil and organic coconut sugar.

Gluten Free Almond Muffin

Gluten Free Almond Muffin

$4.00

Organic sliced toasted almonds, organic almond flour, organic coconut oil and organic coconut sugar.

Blueberry Scone

Blueberry Scone

$3.00
Apple Cinnamon Scone

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$3.00
French Cream Donut

French Cream Donut

$5.00

Our version of the Beignet; Italian bombolone stuffed with our organic homemade cream. (You WILL need to use your hands with this one!)

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.00

Organic brown sugar, organic cane sugar, organic raisins, organic butter and organic eggs make for a gooey sweet treat.

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie

$4.00

Organic brown sugar, organic cane sugar, organic eggs, organic toasted walnuts and organic couverture chocolate.

M&M Cookie

M&M Cookie

$4.00

Organic candy coated chocolate, organic brown sugar, organic cane sugar, organic eggs and organic butter.

Apple Bread Pudding

Apple Bread Pudding

$5.00

Organic heavy cream, organic eggs, organic bread, organic sliced and diced apples and our organic homemade apple preserve.

Chocolate Bread Pudding

Chocolate Bread Pudding

$5.00

Organic bread, organic eggs, organic cane sugar, organic heavy cream, and organic couverture chocolate.

Gluten Free Apple Raisin Bourbon Bread Pudding

Gluten Free Apple Raisin Bourbon Bread Pudding

$5.00

Gluten free organic bread, organic eggs, organic raisins, organic sliced apples and good old Kentucky bourbon. (Don't worry it burns off when baking... it's just for flavor!)

Citrus Berry Olive Oil Bundt Cake

Citrus Berry Olive Oil Bundt Cake

$4.00

Organic cake flour, organic olive oil, organic eggs and organic raspberries.

Keto Cinnamon Glazed Mini Bundt Cake

Keto Cinnamon Glazed Mini Bundt Cake

$5.00

Organic almond flour, organic coconut sugar, organic eggs and organic almond milk. It's topped with an organic homemade coconut sugar and whip cream mixture. Under 12 grams of carbohydrates per cake!

Keto Carrot Cake

Keto Carrot Cake

$4.00

Organic shredded carrots, organic almond flour, organic raisins and organic pureed apples. (This product has no added sugars. This product is also vegan AND gluten free!)

Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon

Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon

$4.00

Organic unsweetened coconut shavings, organic heavy cream, organic sugar, organic egg whites and organic corn starch. (This is a gluten free product!)

French Almond Sour Cream Coffee Cake

French Almond Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$4.00

Organic cake flour, organic almond flour, organic eggs, organic sugar and plenty of organic toasted sliced almonds.

Lg. Almond Sour Cream Coffee Cake

Lg. Almond Sour Cream Coffee Cake

$24.00

Lemon Raspberry Poppy Seed Cake

$4.00

Vegan Gluten Free Chocolate Oatmeal Bars

$3.00
Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$3.00

Organic French croissant.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.50

Organic French croissant filled with couverture chocolate.

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Our organic French croissant, with exquisite almond flavoring and adorned with almond slices.

Chocolate Almond Croissant

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$4.50

Our organic French croissant, with exquisite almond flavoring and topped with organic chocolate.

Brioche Roll

Brioche Roll

$3.00

French butter brioche roll.

Chocolate Brioche

Chocolate Brioche

$3.50

Our French butter brioche roll stuffed with organic couverture chocolate.

Walnut Sticky Bun

Walnut Sticky Bun

$4.00

Organic brown sugar, organic cinnamon, organic walnuts and organic pecans rolled into heavenly goodness.

Cinnmon Bun

Cinnmon Bun

$4.00

Organic butter, organic eggs and organic brown sugar baked and topped with our homemade organic cream cheese frosting.

Raisin Danish

Raisin Danish

$4.00

Croissant dough spread with homemade organic pastry cream and organic raisins.

Apricot Marzipan Patisserie

$4.00

Our homemade Danish topped with our organic almond paste. Layered with organic sliced almond flakes and organic apricot halves toasted to perfection.

Apple Pear Marzipan Patisserie

$4.00
Sm Fallen Chocolate Soufflé

Sm Fallen Chocolate Soufflé

$6.00

Organic chocolate, organic sugar, and organic eggs. If you like chocolate, you are going to love this product... this soufflé is every chocolate lover's dream!

Lg Fallen Chocolate Soufflé

$24.00
Sm Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

Sm Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.00

Organic cream cheese, organic raspberries, organic eggs, organic white chocolate and organic sugar.

Lg Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake

$24.00
Sm Bourbon Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake

Sm Bourbon Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.00

Organic couverture chocolate with organic caramel chips swirled into this cheesecake with a touch of bourbon.

Lg Bourbon Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake

Lg Bourbon Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake

$24.00

Organic couverture chocolate with organic caramel chips swirled into this cheesecake with a touch of bourbon.

Sm Mix Berry Crisp

Sm Mix Berry Crisp

$6.00
Lg Mix Berry Crisp

Lg Mix Berry Crisp

$24.00
Sm Mixed Berry Cream Tart

Sm Mixed Berry Cream Tart

$6.00

Fresh made organic pastry cream folded in with our organic heavy whipping cream. Topped off with organic fruit (fruits may vary according to season).

Lg Fresh Mixed Berry Cream

Lg Fresh Mixed Berry Cream

$18.00

Fresh made organic pastry cream folded in with our organic heavy whipping cream. Topped off with organic fruit (fruits may vary according to season).

Sm Fresh Raspberry Tart

Sm Fresh Raspberry Tart

$6.00

Our homemade organic pastry cream topped off with our homemade organic raspberry jam, surrounded by fresh organic raspberries.

Lg Fresh Raspberry Tart

Lg Fresh Raspberry Tart

$18.00

Our homemade organic pastry cream topped off with our homemade organic raspberry jam, surrounded by fresh organic raspberries.

Sm Fresh Strawberry Tart

Sm Fresh Strawberry Tart

$6.00

Fresh sliced organic strawberries served over homemade pastry cream.

Lg Fresh Strawberry Tart

Lg Fresh Strawberry Tart

$18.00

Fresh sliced organic strawberries served over homemade pastry cream.

Sm Lemon Tart

$6.00

Our homemade organic lemon curd.

Lg Lemon Tart

$18.00

Our homemade organic lemon curd.

Sm Almond Tart

Sm Almond Tart

$5.50

Organic almond slices, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)

Lg Almond Tart

Lg Almond Tart

$18.00
Sm Chocolate Almond Tart

Sm Chocolate Almond Tart

$5.50

Organic chocolate, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)

Lg Chocolate Almond Tart

Lg Chocolate Almond Tart

$18.00
Sm Blueberry Almond Tart

Sm Blueberry Almond Tart

$5.50

Fresh organic blueberries, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)

Lg Blueberry Almond Tart

Lg Blueberry Almond Tart

$18.00
Sm Apple Almond Tart

Sm Apple Almond Tart

$5.50

Fresh organic apples, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)

Lg Organic Apple Almond Tart

$18.00
Sm Peach Almond Tart

Sm Peach Almond Tart

$5.50

Fresh organic peaches, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)

Lg Peach Almond Tart

Lg Peach Almond Tart

$18.00
Sm Pear Chocolate Tart

Sm Pear Chocolate Tart

$5.50
Lg Pear Chocolate Tart

Lg Pear Chocolate Tart

$18.00
Sm Apple Pie

Sm Apple Pie

$6.00
Lg Apple Pie

Lg Apple Pie

$18.00
Sm Peach Raspberry Pie

Sm Peach Raspberry Pie

$6.00
Lg Peach Raspberry Pie

Lg Peach Raspberry Pie

$18.00
Sm Blueberry Pie

Sm Blueberry Pie

$6.00
Lg Blueberry Pie

Lg Blueberry Pie

$18.00
Sm Pumpkin Pie

Sm Pumpkin Pie

$6.00
Lg Pumpkin Pie

Lg Pumpkin Pie

$18.00
Lg Chocolate Walnut Pie

Lg Chocolate Walnut Pie

$18.00
Sm Chocolate Pumpkin Pie

Sm Chocolate Pumpkin Pie

$6.00
Lg Chocolate Pumpkin Pie

Lg Chocolate Pumpkin Pie

$18.00

Sm Pecan Pie

$6.00
Lg Pecan Pie

Lg Pecan Pie

$18.00
Sm Chocolate Pecan Pie

Sm Chocolate Pecan Pie

$6.00

Lg Chocolate Pecan Pie

$18.00
French Baguette

French Baguette

$3.50

Organic French Baguette.

Ciabatta

Ciabatta

$2.00

Organic ciabatta roll.

Whole Wheat Boule

Whole Wheat Boule

$6.00

Organic whole what boule.

Tomato Basil Loaf

Tomato Basil Loaf

$7.00

Organic tomato basil loaf.

Sour Dough Semi Di Seesamo Loaf

$7.00

Organic Sour Dough Di Seesamo Loaf

Sour Dough Artisan Bread

Sour Dough Artisan Bread

$6.00

Organic sour dough artisan bread.

Whole Multigrain Boule

$6.00

Whole Multigrain Roll

$1.50
Gluten Free Loaf

Gluten Free Loaf

$8.00

Organic coconut oil, organic rice flour, organic soy gum flower, organic tapioca flour, organic potato starch, organic chia seeds, organic flax seeds.

Gluten Free Cranberry Walnut Loaf

Gluten Free Cranberry Walnut Loaf

$8.00

Organic coconut oil, organic rice flour, organic soy gum flour, organic tapioca flour, organic potato starch, organic chia seeds, organic flax seeds, organic cranberries and organic walnuts.

Ham And Cheese Croissant

Ham And Cheese Croissant

$5.00

A croissant stuffed with ham and swiss cheese.

Bacon Egg And Cheese Croissant

Bacon Egg And Cheese Croissant

$5.00

A croissant stuffed with bacon, egg and cheddar cheese.

Gluten Free Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.00

Our bacon, egg and cheddar cheese on homemade gluten free bread.

Grilled Vegetable And Herb Quiche

Grilled Vegetable And Herb Quiche

$5.00

A personal sized quiche, filled with grilled vegetables, herbs and egg.

Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

$5.00

A personal sized quiche, filled with cheddar cheese and broccoli.

Beverages

Brewed Coffee 16oz

Brewed Coffee 16oz

$3.00

Organic brewed hot coffee.

Cafe Americano 16oz

Cafe Americano 16oz

$3.00

Organic espresso shot, topped with hot water.

Shot of Espresso

Shot of Espresso

$1.50

One shot of hot organic espresso.

Cafe Au Lait 16oz

Cafe Au Lait 16oz

$3.75

Organic brewed hot coffee with steamed milk.

Cafe Latte 16oz

Cafe Latte 16oz

$4.00

Organic espresso with your choice of steamed milk and foam.

Cappuccino 16oz

Cappuccino 16oz

$4.00

Organic espresso with your choice of steamed milk and foam.

Cafe Mocha 16oz

Cafe Mocha 16oz

$5.00

Organic espresso served with steamed milk of your choice and chocolate flavor.

Caramel Macchiato 16oz

Caramel Macchiato 16oz

$5.00

Organic espresso, freshly steamed milk of your choice, caramel flavor and caramel drizzle.

Chai Tea Latte (espresso) 16oz

Chai Tea Latte (espresso) 16oz

$5.00

Organic chai tea, served hot with a shot of organic espresso.

Hot Chocolate 16oz

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.00

Your choice of milk, freshly steamed with organic chocolate.

Caramel Hot Chocolate 16oz

Caramel Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.00

Your choice of milk, freshly steamed with organic chocolate and caramel flavors.

White Hot Chocolate 16oz

White Hot Chocolate 16oz

$5.00

Your choice of milk, freshly steamed with organic white chocolate.

Steamer 16oz

Steamer 16oz

$3.00

Your choice of freshly steamed milk, topped with foam.

Hot Apple Cider (Seasonal) 16oz

$4.00
Creme Brule Steamer 16oz

Creme Brule Steamer 16oz

$4.00

Your choice of milk, steamed with Crème Brule flavor, topped with foam.

Vanilla Latte 16oz

Vanilla Latte 16oz

$5.00

Organic espresso, steamed milk of your choice and vanilla flavor.

STEEP Tea 16oz

STEEP Tea 16oz

$4.00

Your choice of freshly steeped organic hot tea. Milk is optional.

Iced Brewed Organic Coffee 20z

Iced Brewed Organic Coffee 20z

$3.00

Our organic brewed coffee, served cold over ice.

Iced Latte 20oz

$5.00

Iced organic espresso and your choice of milk over ice.

Iced Cappuccino 20oz

$5.00

Iced organic espresso and your choice of milk over ice.

Iced Mocha Latte 20oz

Iced Mocha Latte 20oz

$5.00

Organic Espresso, milk of your choice, and chocolate flavor poured over ice.

Iced Caramel Latte 20oz

Iced Caramel Latte 20oz

$5.00

Organic espresso, milk of your choice and caramel flavor poured over ice.

Iced Vanilla Latte 20oz

Iced Vanilla Latte 20oz

$5.00

Organic espresso, your choice of milk and vanilla flavor poured over ice.

Iced Caramel Macchiato 20oz

Iced Caramel Macchiato 20oz

$5.00

Organic espresso, milk of your choice, caramel flavor and caramel drizzle over ice.

Iced Tea 20oz

$4.00

Our house blend organic tea, served over ice.

Iced Lemonade 20oz

$4.00

Organic lemonade, served over ice.

Iced Tea Lemonade 20oz

$4.00

Half organic lemonade, half organic iced tea blend, served over ice.

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$4.00

Organic apple juice poured over ice.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Organic orange juice poured over ice.

Soda

Soda

$4.00

Your choice of organic soda. Organic Sodas are served in a glass bottle.

Boxed Water

$3.00

Boxed Water

Frozen Latte 20oz

Frozen Latte 20oz

$6.00

Organic espresso and your choice of milk blended with ice.

Frozen Caramel Latte 20oz

Frozen Caramel Latte 20oz

$6.00

Organic espresso and your choice of milk and caramel flavor blended with ice.

Frozen Vanilla Chocolate Chip Latte 20oz

Frozen Vanilla Chocolate Chip Latte 20oz

$6.00

Organic espresso and your choice of milk, vanilla flavor and chocolate chips blended with ice.

Frozen White Chocolate Chip Latte 20oz

Frozen White Chocolate Chip Latte 20oz

$6.00

Organic espresso and your choice of milk, white chocolate flavor and white chocolate chips blended with ice.

Strawberry Smoothie 20oz

Strawberry Smoothie 20oz

$6.00

Organic strawberries, your choice of milk and ice, blended.

Mixed Berry Protein Smoothie 20oz

Mixed Berry Protein Smoothie 20oz

$6.50

Organic blueberries, organic strawberries organic blackberries, your choice of milk, vegan protein powder and ice, blended.

Peach Blueberry Protein Smoothie 20oz

Peach Blueberry Protein Smoothie 20oz

$6.50

Organic blueberries, organic peaches, your choice of milk, vegan protein and ice, blended.

Raw Meal Replacement Smoothie 20oz

$6.50

Your choice of fruits (organic strawberries, peaches, mixed berry), blended with your choice of milk, ice and a scoop of raw protein meal replacement powder.

Grain Bowl/Entrée

Salmon Quinoa Bowl

Salmon Quinoa Bowl

$12.00

Grilled wild caught non GMO sockeye salmon layered over quinoa and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado.

California Grain Bowl W/ Chicken

California Grain Bowl W/ Chicken

$12.00

Rotisserie Organic Chicken breast layered over quinoa and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado.

Santa Fe Chicken Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Santa Fe Chicken Cauliflower Rice Bowl

$12.00

Rotisserie Organic Chicken breast layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.

Grilled Organic Tofu Vegan Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Grilled Organic Tofu Vegan Cauliflower Rice Bowl

$12.00

Grilled organic tofu, layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.

Mediterranean Falafel Bowl

Mediterranean Falafel Bowl

$14.00

Organic falafel layered over quinoa and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of hummus and Kalamata olives.

Grilled Salmon Cauliflower Rice Bowl

Grilled Salmon Cauliflower Rice Bowl

$15.00

Grilled wild caught non-GMO sockeye salmon layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.

Salads & Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.00

Homestyle organic chicken noodle soup (chicken raised without antibiotics)

Homemade Tomato Soup

Homemade Tomato Soup

$7.00

Creamy organic tomato soup.

Fire Roasted Vegetable Soup

$7.00

Kale & Sweet Potato Soup

$7.00
Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$7.00

Lentil and Chickpea Soup

$7.00

Minestrone Soup

$7.00

OC House Salad

$8.99

Organic mesclun mix, our fresh seasonal vegetables, and cranberries. Served with a side of our house dressing.

OC Caesar Salad

OC Caesar Salad

$9.99

Organic Romaine, parmesan cheese, dried gooseberries, red onion, sliced egg. Served with our Caesar dressing.

OC Chicken Salad

OC Chicken Salad

$12.99

Organic mesclun mix, Organic rotisserie chicken breast, and our fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with our house dressing.

OC Salmon Salad

$14.99

Organic Romaine, and our fresh seasonal vegetables. Topped with a grilled wild caught Antibiotic free Salmon fillet, served with our house citrus vinaigrette.

Fruit & Nut Salad

Fruit & Nut Salad

$10.99

Organic mesclun mix, with almonds, walnuts and pecans. Dried blueberries, mangos, apples and cranberries. Crumbled goat cheese with seasonal fresh fruits. Served with our raspberry citrus vinaigrette.

Smoked Wild Caught Ahi Tuna Nicoise Salad

$12.99

Organic kale mix and our fresh seasonal vegetables. Topped with a generous portion of our smoked wild caught ahi tuna and served with a side of our house citrus dressing.

Roasted Veggie Salad

Roasted Veggie Salad

$12.99

Organic mesclun mix, crumbled goat cheese, and a generous portion of our organic grilled vegetables, served with our house dressing. (Zucchini, squash, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, brussel sprouts, caramelized onions *) *Choice may vary due to season.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Organic mesclun mix, organic rotisserie chicken breast, crumbled blue cheese, sliced avocado, sliced boiled egg, and our fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with our organic blue cheese dressing.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$14.99

Wild caught Atlantic gulf shrimp, served over a bed of mixed greens, topped with our fresh seasonal vegetables, avocado and a side of our house dressing.

Sandwiches

Lean Pesto Turkey

Lean Pesto Turkey

$12.00

Organic whole wheat bread, layered with organic oven roasted turkey breast, pesto mayo, sharp cheddar, diced tomato and red onions.

Turkey Cobb

Turkey Cobb

$12.00

Organic whole wheat bread, layered with organic oven roasted turkey breast, layered with gruyere cheese, arugula, fresh tomato, sliced egg, sliced avocado, red onions with French mustard and organic mayo.

Blt (Vegan)

Blt (Vegan)

$11.00

Organic toasted Rosemary bread, layered with grilled organic shiitake mushrooms, sliced tomato, fresh arugula with our vegan mayonnaise.

Roasted Veggie Sandwich

Roasted Veggie Sandwich

$11.00

Organic whole wheat bread, topped with our organic hummus, roasted seasonal vegetables and crumbled goat cheese.

Farmhouse Smoked Tuna

Farmhouse Smoked Tuna

$12.00

Organic whole wheat bread, layered with organic smoked tuna, dried cranberries, Kalamata olives, fresh tomato, cilantro, red onions and sliced avocados.

Tomato Basil Mozzarella

Tomato Basil Mozzarella

$11.00

Toasted ciabatta with freshly sliced mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil. Drizzled with organic virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar.

Old Fashion Chicken Sandwich

Old Fashion Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Toasted ciabatta, with organic grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, red onion, fresh tomato, arugula, French mustard and mayo.