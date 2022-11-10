- Home
- New Milford
- Bakeries
- OC Organic Kitchen - New Milford
OC Organic Kitchen - New Milford
60 Rail Road Street
New Milford, CT 06776
Baked Goods
Cranberry Orange Muffin
Organic cranberries and organic homemade orange marmalade, fused together to make these tasty muffins.
Blueberry Muffin
Loaded with organic wild blueberries to make an excellent muffin.
Vegan Muffin
Organic almond flour and organic almond butter with pureed organic dates and organic apples for sweetness. No added sugar! (The organic fruit sweetens this muffin.) Great for a Keto diet!
Gluten Free Blueberry Muffin
Organic wild Maine blueberries, organic almond flour, organic coconut oil and organic coconut sugar.
Gluten Free Almond Muffin
Organic sliced toasted almonds, organic almond flour, organic coconut oil and organic coconut sugar.
Blueberry Scone
Apple Cinnamon Scone
French Cream Donut
Our version of the Beignet; Italian bombolone stuffed with our organic homemade cream. (You WILL need to use your hands with this one!)
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Organic brown sugar, organic cane sugar, organic raisins, organic butter and organic eggs make for a gooey sweet treat.
Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie
Organic brown sugar, organic cane sugar, organic eggs, organic toasted walnuts and organic couverture chocolate.
M&M Cookie
Organic candy coated chocolate, organic brown sugar, organic cane sugar, organic eggs and organic butter.
Apple Bread Pudding
Organic heavy cream, organic eggs, organic bread, organic sliced and diced apples and our organic homemade apple preserve.
Chocolate Bread Pudding
Organic bread, organic eggs, organic cane sugar, organic heavy cream, and organic couverture chocolate.
Gluten Free Apple Raisin Bourbon Bread Pudding
Gluten free organic bread, organic eggs, organic raisins, organic sliced apples and good old Kentucky bourbon. (Don't worry it burns off when baking... it's just for flavor!)
Citrus Berry Olive Oil Bundt Cake
Organic cake flour, organic olive oil, organic eggs and organic raspberries.
Keto Cinnamon Glazed Mini Bundt Cake
Organic almond flour, organic coconut sugar, organic eggs and organic almond milk. It's topped with an organic homemade coconut sugar and whip cream mixture. Under 12 grams of carbohydrates per cake!
Keto Carrot Cake
Organic shredded carrots, organic almond flour, organic raisins and organic pureed apples. (This product has no added sugars. This product is also vegan AND gluten free!)
Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon
Organic unsweetened coconut shavings, organic heavy cream, organic sugar, organic egg whites and organic corn starch. (This is a gluten free product!)
French Almond Sour Cream Coffee Cake
Organic cake flour, organic almond flour, organic eggs, organic sugar and plenty of organic toasted sliced almonds.
Lg. Almond Sour Cream Coffee Cake
Lemon Raspberry Poppy Seed Cake
Vegan Gluten Free Chocolate Oatmeal Bars
Butter Croissant
Organic French croissant.
Chocolate Croissant
Organic French croissant filled with couverture chocolate.
Almond Croissant
Our organic French croissant, with exquisite almond flavoring and adorned with almond slices.
Chocolate Almond Croissant
Our organic French croissant, with exquisite almond flavoring and topped with organic chocolate.
Brioche Roll
French butter brioche roll.
Chocolate Brioche
Our French butter brioche roll stuffed with organic couverture chocolate.
Walnut Sticky Bun
Organic brown sugar, organic cinnamon, organic walnuts and organic pecans rolled into heavenly goodness.
Cinnmon Bun
Organic butter, organic eggs and organic brown sugar baked and topped with our homemade organic cream cheese frosting.
Raisin Danish
Croissant dough spread with homemade organic pastry cream and organic raisins.
Apricot Marzipan Patisserie
Our homemade Danish topped with our organic almond paste. Layered with organic sliced almond flakes and organic apricot halves toasted to perfection.
Apple Pear Marzipan Patisserie
Sm Fallen Chocolate Soufflé
Organic chocolate, organic sugar, and organic eggs. If you like chocolate, you are going to love this product... this soufflé is every chocolate lover's dream!
Lg Fallen Chocolate Soufflé
Sm Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
Organic cream cheese, organic raspberries, organic eggs, organic white chocolate and organic sugar.
Lg Raspberry White Chocolate Cheesecake
Sm Bourbon Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake
Organic couverture chocolate with organic caramel chips swirled into this cheesecake with a touch of bourbon.
Lg Bourbon Caramel Chocolate Cheesecake
Organic couverture chocolate with organic caramel chips swirled into this cheesecake with a touch of bourbon.
Sm Mix Berry Crisp
Lg Mix Berry Crisp
Sm Mixed Berry Cream Tart
Fresh made organic pastry cream folded in with our organic heavy whipping cream. Topped off with organic fruit (fruits may vary according to season).
Lg Fresh Mixed Berry Cream
Fresh made organic pastry cream folded in with our organic heavy whipping cream. Topped off with organic fruit (fruits may vary according to season).
Sm Fresh Raspberry Tart
Our homemade organic pastry cream topped off with our homemade organic raspberry jam, surrounded by fresh organic raspberries.
Lg Fresh Raspberry Tart
Our homemade organic pastry cream topped off with our homemade organic raspberry jam, surrounded by fresh organic raspberries.
Sm Fresh Strawberry Tart
Fresh sliced organic strawberries served over homemade pastry cream.
Lg Fresh Strawberry Tart
Fresh sliced organic strawberries served over homemade pastry cream.
Sm Lemon Tart
Our homemade organic lemon curd.
Lg Lemon Tart
Our homemade organic lemon curd.
Sm Almond Tart
Organic almond slices, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)
Lg Almond Tart
Sm Chocolate Almond Tart
Organic chocolate, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)
Lg Chocolate Almond Tart
Sm Blueberry Almond Tart
Fresh organic blueberries, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)
Lg Blueberry Almond Tart
Sm Apple Almond Tart
Fresh organic apples, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)
Lg Organic Apple Almond Tart
Sm Peach Almond Tart
Fresh organic peaches, organic almond flour, organic butter and organic eggs. (This product is gluten free!)
Lg Peach Almond Tart
Sm Pear Chocolate Tart
Lg Pear Chocolate Tart
Sm Apple Pie
Lg Apple Pie
Sm Peach Raspberry Pie
Lg Peach Raspberry Pie
Sm Blueberry Pie
Lg Blueberry Pie
Sm Pumpkin Pie
Lg Pumpkin Pie
Lg Chocolate Walnut Pie
Sm Chocolate Pumpkin Pie
Lg Chocolate Pumpkin Pie
Sm Pecan Pie
Lg Pecan Pie
Sm Chocolate Pecan Pie
Lg Chocolate Pecan Pie
French Baguette
Organic French Baguette.
Ciabatta
Organic ciabatta roll.
Whole Wheat Boule
Organic whole what boule.
Tomato Basil Loaf
Organic tomato basil loaf.
Sour Dough Semi Di Seesamo Loaf
Organic Sour Dough Di Seesamo Loaf
Sour Dough Artisan Bread
Organic sour dough artisan bread.
Whole Multigrain Boule
Whole Multigrain Roll
Gluten Free Loaf
Organic coconut oil, organic rice flour, organic soy gum flower, organic tapioca flour, organic potato starch, organic chia seeds, organic flax seeds.
Gluten Free Cranberry Walnut Loaf
Organic coconut oil, organic rice flour, organic soy gum flour, organic tapioca flour, organic potato starch, organic chia seeds, organic flax seeds, organic cranberries and organic walnuts.
Ham And Cheese Croissant
A croissant stuffed with ham and swiss cheese.
Bacon Egg And Cheese Croissant
A croissant stuffed with bacon, egg and cheddar cheese.
Gluten Free Bacon Egg & Cheese
Our bacon, egg and cheddar cheese on homemade gluten free bread.
Grilled Vegetable And Herb Quiche
A personal sized quiche, filled with grilled vegetables, herbs and egg.
Broccoli Cheddar Quiche
A personal sized quiche, filled with cheddar cheese and broccoli.
Beverages
Brewed Coffee 16oz
Organic brewed hot coffee.
Cafe Americano 16oz
Organic espresso shot, topped with hot water.
Shot of Espresso
One shot of hot organic espresso.
Cafe Au Lait 16oz
Organic brewed hot coffee with steamed milk.
Cafe Latte 16oz
Organic espresso with your choice of steamed milk and foam.
Cappuccino 16oz
Organic espresso with your choice of steamed milk and foam.
Cafe Mocha 16oz
Organic espresso served with steamed milk of your choice and chocolate flavor.
Caramel Macchiato 16oz
Organic espresso, freshly steamed milk of your choice, caramel flavor and caramel drizzle.
Chai Tea Latte (espresso) 16oz
Organic chai tea, served hot with a shot of organic espresso.
Hot Chocolate 16oz
Your choice of milk, freshly steamed with organic chocolate.
Caramel Hot Chocolate 16oz
Your choice of milk, freshly steamed with organic chocolate and caramel flavors.
White Hot Chocolate 16oz
Your choice of milk, freshly steamed with organic white chocolate.
Steamer 16oz
Your choice of freshly steamed milk, topped with foam.
Hot Apple Cider (Seasonal) 16oz
Creme Brule Steamer 16oz
Your choice of milk, steamed with Crème Brule flavor, topped with foam.
Vanilla Latte 16oz
Organic espresso, steamed milk of your choice and vanilla flavor.
STEEP Tea 16oz
Your choice of freshly steeped organic hot tea. Milk is optional.
Iced Brewed Organic Coffee 20z
Our organic brewed coffee, served cold over ice.
Iced Latte 20oz
Iced organic espresso and your choice of milk over ice.
Iced Cappuccino 20oz
Iced organic espresso and your choice of milk over ice.
Iced Mocha Latte 20oz
Organic Espresso, milk of your choice, and chocolate flavor poured over ice.
Iced Caramel Latte 20oz
Organic espresso, milk of your choice and caramel flavor poured over ice.
Iced Vanilla Latte 20oz
Organic espresso, your choice of milk and vanilla flavor poured over ice.
Iced Caramel Macchiato 20oz
Organic espresso, milk of your choice, caramel flavor and caramel drizzle over ice.
Iced Tea 20oz
Our house blend organic tea, served over ice.
Iced Lemonade 20oz
Organic lemonade, served over ice.
Iced Tea Lemonade 20oz
Half organic lemonade, half organic iced tea blend, served over ice.
Apple Juice
Organic apple juice poured over ice.
Orange Juice
Organic orange juice poured over ice.
Soda
Your choice of organic soda. Organic Sodas are served in a glass bottle.
Boxed Water
Boxed Water
Frozen Latte 20oz
Organic espresso and your choice of milk blended with ice.
Frozen Caramel Latte 20oz
Organic espresso and your choice of milk and caramel flavor blended with ice.
Frozen Vanilla Chocolate Chip Latte 20oz
Organic espresso and your choice of milk, vanilla flavor and chocolate chips blended with ice.
Frozen White Chocolate Chip Latte 20oz
Organic espresso and your choice of milk, white chocolate flavor and white chocolate chips blended with ice.
Strawberry Smoothie 20oz
Organic strawberries, your choice of milk and ice, blended.
Mixed Berry Protein Smoothie 20oz
Organic blueberries, organic strawberries organic blackberries, your choice of milk, vegan protein powder and ice, blended.
Peach Blueberry Protein Smoothie 20oz
Organic blueberries, organic peaches, your choice of milk, vegan protein and ice, blended.
Raw Meal Replacement Smoothie 20oz
Your choice of fruits (organic strawberries, peaches, mixed berry), blended with your choice of milk, ice and a scoop of raw protein meal replacement powder.
Grain Bowl/Entrée
Salmon Quinoa Bowl
Grilled wild caught non GMO sockeye salmon layered over quinoa and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado.
California Grain Bowl W/ Chicken
Rotisserie Organic Chicken breast layered over quinoa and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado.
Santa Fe Chicken Cauliflower Rice Bowl
Rotisserie Organic Chicken breast layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.
Grilled Organic Tofu Vegan Cauliflower Rice Bowl
Grilled organic tofu, layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.
Mediterranean Falafel Bowl
Organic falafel layered over quinoa and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of hummus and Kalamata olives.
Grilled Salmon Cauliflower Rice Bowl
Grilled wild caught non-GMO sockeye salmon layered over roasted cauliflower rice and our organic roasted seasonal vegetables. Served with a side of avocado and Kalamata olives.
Salads & Soups
Chicken Noodle Soup
Homestyle organic chicken noodle soup (chicken raised without antibiotics)
Homemade Tomato Soup
Creamy organic tomato soup.
Fire Roasted Vegetable Soup
Kale & Sweet Potato Soup
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Lentil and Chickpea Soup
Minestrone Soup
OC House Salad
Organic mesclun mix, our fresh seasonal vegetables, and cranberries. Served with a side of our house dressing.
OC Caesar Salad
Organic Romaine, parmesan cheese, dried gooseberries, red onion, sliced egg. Served with our Caesar dressing.
OC Chicken Salad
Organic mesclun mix, Organic rotisserie chicken breast, and our fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with our house dressing.
OC Salmon Salad
Organic Romaine, and our fresh seasonal vegetables. Topped with a grilled wild caught Antibiotic free Salmon fillet, served with our house citrus vinaigrette.
Fruit & Nut Salad
Organic mesclun mix, with almonds, walnuts and pecans. Dried blueberries, mangos, apples and cranberries. Crumbled goat cheese with seasonal fresh fruits. Served with our raspberry citrus vinaigrette.
Smoked Wild Caught Ahi Tuna Nicoise Salad
Organic kale mix and our fresh seasonal vegetables. Topped with a generous portion of our smoked wild caught ahi tuna and served with a side of our house citrus dressing.
Roasted Veggie Salad
Organic mesclun mix, crumbled goat cheese, and a generous portion of our organic grilled vegetables, served with our house dressing. (Zucchini, squash, bell peppers, mushrooms, cauliflower, brussel sprouts, caramelized onions *) *Choice may vary due to season.
Cobb Salad
Organic mesclun mix, organic rotisserie chicken breast, crumbled blue cheese, sliced avocado, sliced boiled egg, and our fresh seasonal vegetables. Served with our organic blue cheese dressing.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Wild caught Atlantic gulf shrimp, served over a bed of mixed greens, topped with our fresh seasonal vegetables, avocado and a side of our house dressing.
Sandwiches
Lean Pesto Turkey
Organic whole wheat bread, layered with organic oven roasted turkey breast, pesto mayo, sharp cheddar, diced tomato and red onions.
Turkey Cobb
Organic whole wheat bread, layered with organic oven roasted turkey breast, layered with gruyere cheese, arugula, fresh tomato, sliced egg, sliced avocado, red onions with French mustard and organic mayo.
Blt (Vegan)
Organic toasted Rosemary bread, layered with grilled organic shiitake mushrooms, sliced tomato, fresh arugula with our vegan mayonnaise.
Roasted Veggie Sandwich
Organic whole wheat bread, topped with our organic hummus, roasted seasonal vegetables and crumbled goat cheese.
Farmhouse Smoked Tuna
Organic whole wheat bread, layered with organic smoked tuna, dried cranberries, Kalamata olives, fresh tomato, cilantro, red onions and sliced avocados.
Tomato Basil Mozzarella
Toasted ciabatta with freshly sliced mozzarella, sliced tomato, basil. Drizzled with organic virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar.
Old Fashion Chicken Sandwich
Toasted ciabatta, with organic grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, red onion, fresh tomato, arugula, French mustard and mayo.