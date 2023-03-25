Restaurant header imageView gallery

Organic Krush - Plainview

1495 Old Country Road, Bldg C

Plainview, NY 11803

Breakfast All Day

Smashed Avocado Toast

$11.50

gluten free bread, seasoned smashed avocado, pico de gallo, one sunny-side up certified organic egg GF DF

Eggs Your Way 2 Eggs

$4.50

2 certified organic eggs* cooked how you like them; fried, scrambled, over easy over hard, sunny-side up

Breakfast Wrap

$12.50

scrambled eggs, avocado, caramelized onions, mushrooms, farmhouse cheddar, whole wheat wrap (GF option available)

Sweet Potato Hash

$11.50

sweet potatoes, red peppers, red onions, apples, smoked paprika aioli GF DF V

Berry Nutty Steel Cut Oats

$9.00

strawberries, blueberries, housemade granola GF

Breakfast Acai Bowl

$14.00

frozen acai blended with blueberries, kale, vanilla protein powder and topped with nut-granola and fresh strawberries

Signatures

Austin Chicken

$16.50

sauteed tomatoes, corn, red onions, cilantro, shredded organic chicken over brown rice with smoked paprika aioli GF DF

Spicy Korean BBQ

$16.50

roasted organic chicken over quinoa with mushrooms, sweet potatoes, zucchini, spinach, kimchi, spicy korean bbq sauce GF DF

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

sauteed sustainable shrimp over brown rice with avocado, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage with coconut-peanut dressing GF DF

Mexi Steak

$18.00

organic braised steak over brown rice with black beans, spinach, pineapple, pico de gallo over brown rice with chipotle lime crema GF

Thai Tofu

$14.00

citrus marinated tofu over brown rice with carrots, red peppers, broccoli, scallions, thai dressing GF DF V

Krush Your Own

STEP 1: pick a protein STEP 2: choose a base STEP 3: add min-ins STEP 4: dress it up!

Super Salads

Beach Greek Salad

$15.00

tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pickled red onions, romaine, sunflower seeds with red wine vinaigrette GF

Fountain of Youth

$15.00

roasted carrots, cauliflower, beets, pickled cabbage, feta cheese, quinoa, mixed greens, pumpkin seeds with balsamic vinaigrette GF

Success Salad

$12.00

apples, chickpeas, craisins, red cabbage, carrots, mixed greens, walnuts, parsley, scallion with lemon-herb vinaigrette

Side Quinoa Veggie Salad

$3.25

Smoothies

Berry Bliss

$11.00

mixed berries, banana, coconut water, orange juice GF DF V

Mexican Coffee

$9.50

coffee, banana, almond butter, sea salt, cinnamon, honey almond milk GF DF

Green Dream

$10.00

cold-pressed pear juice, spinach, avocado, pear, sea slat GF DF V

Nutty Buddy

$11.00

banana, peanut butter, vanilla-vegan protein, raw cacao, almond milk GF DF V

St. Barths

$11.00

pineapple, strawberry, apple juice GF DF V

Chocolate Hulk

$9.50

spinach, banana, raw cacao, almond butter, almond milk GF DF V

Klassic

$9.50

strawberries, bananas, honey, almond milk GF DF

Create Your Own

$10.00

blend 2 fruits / toppings plus a liquid

Wellness Shots

$5.25

lemon, orange, ginger, turmeric, cayenne

Immunity Shot

$5.25

apple, carrot, lemon, ginger, cardamom

Love Handles

Grilled Organic Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, toasted whole grain bun, yogurt-ranch with a side quinoa-veggie salad (GF option available)

Sweet Potato Burrito

$15.00

sweet potatoes, black beans, red onions, sour cream, brown rice inside of a rolled whole wheat tortilla wrap, topped with house made chili sauce, cheddar, pico de gallo and cilantro

Chicken Street Tacos

$16.50

shredded organic chicken, pico de gallo, red cabbage, chili sauce, cilantro, lime, soft corn tortillas GF DF

Cauliflower Tacos

$15.00

roasted cauliflower, mango, pickled red cabbage, lemon-herb vinaigrette, cilantro, lime, soft corn tortillas GF DF V

Salmon Tacos

$18.00

sustainable salmon*, pickled red cabbage, avocado, pico de gallo, scallion, chipotle-lime crema in soft corn tortillas GF DF

Mediterranean Cauliflower Flatbread

$14.00

sauteed olive oil, garlic, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives on a house-made cauliflower crust with feta cheese and arugula GF

Kids at Heart

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

organic shredded chicken, black beans, cheddar cheese inside of a whole wheat tortilla with carrot and celery sticks

Buddha Bowl

$12.00

grilled organic chicken breast, broccoli, brown rice GF DF

Penne A La Broccoli

$12.00

gf pasta, broccoli with house-made marinara sauce and parmesan cheese GF

Monkeying Around

$10.00

peanut butter, banana, honey rolled in a whole wheat wrap with apple wedges

Acai Bowls

Paradise

$11.50

blueberries, strawberries, mango, coconut GF DF V

Health Nut

$11.50

strawberries, banana, blueberries, home-made granola GF DF

Elvis

$11.50

peanut butter, banana, dark chocolate chips GF DF V

Create Your Own Acai

$11.50

includes 3 fruits / toppings

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee 12 oz

$2.75

fresh brewed organic coffee

Drip coffee 16 oz

$3.75

fresh brewed organic coffee

Drip Coffee 24 oz

$4.75

fresh brewed organic coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.75

iced fresh brewed organic coffee

Cold Brew

$5.50

chilled slow steeped organic coffee

Hot Matcha Latte

$6.50

matcha, coconut milk, coconut creamer, maple syrup

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.50

matcha, coconut milk, coconut creamer, maple syrup

Hot Wellness Tea

$5.50

cold-pressed apple, turmeric, ginger, lemon, cayenne, cinnamon, orange, hot water

Iced Wellness Tea

$5.50

cold-pressed apple, turmeric, ginger, lemon, cayenne, cinnamon, orange, water over ice

Iced Coconut Latte

$5.50

coffee, coconut creamer, cinnamon

Hot Coconut Latte

$5.50

coffee, coconut creamer, cinnamon

Hot Herbal, Green or Black Tea

$4.00

hot herbal, green or black tea

Bone Broth & Soups

Bone Broth

Naked Chicken Bone Broth

Naked Chicken Bone Broth