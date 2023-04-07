- Home
Organic Krush Stony Brook
1111 New York 25A
Stony Brook, NY 11790
Popular Items
Breakfast All Day
Smashed Avocado Toast
gluten free bread, seasoned smashed avocado, pico de gallo, one sunny-side up certified organic egg GF DF
Eggs Your Way 2 Eggs
2 certified organic eggs* cooked how you like them; fried, scrambled, over easy over hard, sunny-side up
Breakfast Wrap
scrambled eggs, avocado, caramelized onions, mushrooms, farmhouse cheddar, whole wheat wrap (GF option available)
Sweet Potato Hash
sweet potatoes, red peppers, red onions, apples, smoked paprika aioli GF DF V
Berry Nutty Steel Cut Oats
strawberries, blueberries, housemade granola GF
Breakfast Acai Bowl
frozen acai blended with blueberries, kale, vanilla protein powder and topped with nut-granola and fresh strawberries
Create Your Own Oatmeal
Signatures
Austin Chicken
sauteed tomatoes, corn, red onions, cilantro, shredded organic chicken over brown rice with smoked paprika aioli GF DF
Spicy Korean BBQ
roasted organic chicken over quinoa with mushrooms, sweet potatoes, zucchini, spinach, kimchi, spicy korean bbq sauce GF DF
Coconut Shrimp
sauteed sustainable shrimp over brown rice with avocado, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage with coconut-peanut dressing GF DF
Mexi Steak
organic braised steak over brown rice with black beans, spinach, pineapple, pico de gallo over brown rice with chipotle lime crema GF
Thai Tofu
citrus marinated tofu over brown rice with carrots, red peppers, broccoli, scallions, thai dressing GF DF V
Krush Your Own
STEP 1: pick a protein STEP 2: choose a base STEP 3: add min-ins STEP 4: dress it up!
Proteins (Stand Alone)
Super Salads
Beach Greek Salad
tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pickled red onions, romaine, sunflower seeds with red wine vinaigrette GF
Fountain of Youth
roasted carrots, cauliflower, beets, pickled cabbage, feta cheese, quinoa, mixed greens, pumpkin seeds with balsamic vinaigrette GF
Success Salad
apples, chickpeas, craisins, red cabbage, carrots, mixed greens, walnuts, parsley, scallion with lemon-herb vinaigrette
Side Quinoa Veggie Salad
Smoothies
Berry Bliss
mixed berries, banana, coconut water, orange juice GF DF V
Mexican Coffee
coffee, banana, almond butter, sea salt, cinnamon, honey almond milk GF DF
Green Dream
cold-pressed pear juice, spinach, avocado, pear, sea slat GF DF V
Nutty Buddy
banana, peanut butter, vanilla-vegan protein, raw cacao, almond milk GF DF V
St. Barths
pineapple, strawberry, apple juice GF DF V
Chocolate Hulk
spinach, banana, raw cacao, almond butter, almond milk GF DF V
Klassic
strawberries, bananas, honey, almond milk GF DF
Create Your Own
blend 2 fruits / toppings plus a liquid
Love Handles
Grilled Organic Chicken Sandwich
smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, toasted whole grain bun, yogurt-ranch with a side quinoa-veggie salad (GF option available)
Sweet Potato Burrito
sweet potatoes, black beans, red onions, sour cream, brown rice inside of a rolled whole wheat tortilla wrap, topped with house made chili sauce, cheddar, pico de gallo and cilantro
Chicken Street Tacos
shredded organic chicken, pico de gallo, red cabbage, chili sauce, cilantro, lime, soft corn tortillas GF DF
Cauliflower Tacos
roasted cauliflower, mango, pickled red cabbage, lemon-herb vinaigrette, cilantro, lime, soft corn tortillas GF DF V
Salmon Tacos
sustainable salmon*, pickled red cabbage, avocado, pico de gallo, scallion, chipotle-lime crema in soft corn tortillas GF DF
Mediterranean Cauliflower Flatbread
sauteed olive oil, garlic, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives on a house-made cauliflower crust with feta cheese and arugula GF
Kids at Heart
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
organic shredded chicken, black beans, cheddar cheese inside of a whole wheat tortilla with carrot and celery sticks
Buddha Bowl
grilled organic chicken breast, broccoli, brown rice GF DF
Penne A La Broccoli
gf pasta, broccoli with house-made marinara sauce and parmesan cheese GF
Monkeying Around
peanut butter, banana, honey rolled in a whole wheat wrap with apple wedges
Coffee & Tea
Drip Coffee 12 oz
fresh brewed organic coffee
Drip coffee 16 oz
fresh brewed organic coffee
Drip Coffee 24 oz
fresh brewed organic coffee
Iced Coffee
iced fresh brewed organic coffee
Cold Brew
chilled slow steeped organic coffee
Hot Matcha Latte
matcha, coconut milk, coconut creamer, maple syrup
Iced Matcha Latte
matcha, coconut milk, coconut creamer, maple syrup
Hot Wellness Tea
cold-pressed apple, turmeric, ginger, lemon, cayenne, cinnamon, orange, hot water
Iced Wellness Tea
cold-pressed apple, turmeric, ginger, lemon, cayenne, cinnamon, orange, water over ice
Iced Coconut Latte
coffee, coconut creamer, cinnamon
Hot Coconut Latte
coffee, coconut creamer, cinnamon
Hot Herbal, Green or Black Tea
hot herbal, green or black tea