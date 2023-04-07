Restaurant header imageView gallery

Organic Krush Westport

review star

No reviews yet

374 Post Road East

Westport, CT 06880

Popular Items

Austin Chicken
Breakfast Wrap
Krush Your Own

Breakfast All Day

Smashed Avocado Toast

Smashed Avocado Toast

$11.50

gluten free bread, seasoned smashed avocado, pico de gallo, one sunny-side up certified organic egg GF DF

Eggs Your Way 2 Eggs

$4.50

2 certified organic eggs* cooked how you like them; fried, scrambled, over easy over hard, sunny-side up

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$12.50

scrambled eggs, avocado, caramelized onions, mushrooms, farmhouse cheddar, whole wheat wrap (GF option available)

Sweet Potato Hash

$11.50

sweet potatoes, red peppers, red onions, apples, smoked paprika aioli GF DF V

Berry Nutty Steel Cut Oats

Berry Nutty Steel Cut Oats

$9.00

strawberries, blueberries, housemade granola GF

Breakfast Acai Bowl

Breakfast Acai Bowl

$14.00

frozen acai blended with blueberries, kale, vanilla protein powder and topped with nut-granola and fresh strawberries

Create Your Own Oatmeal

$9.00

Signatures

Austin Chicken

Austin Chicken

$16.50

sauteed tomatoes, corn, red onions, cilantro, shredded organic chicken over brown rice with smoked paprika aioli GF DF

Spicy Korean BBQ

Spicy Korean BBQ

$16.50

roasted organic chicken over quinoa with mushrooms, sweet potatoes, zucchini, spinach, kimchi, spicy korean bbq sauce GF DF

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

sauteed sustainable shrimp over brown rice with avocado, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage with coconut-peanut dressing GF DF

Mexi Steak

Mexi Steak

$18.00

organic braised steak over brown rice with black beans, spinach, pineapple, pico de gallo over brown rice with chipotle lime crema GF

Thai Tofu

Thai Tofu

$14.00

citrus marinated tofu over brown rice with carrots, red peppers, broccoli, scallions, thai dressing GF DF V

Krush Your Own

Krush Your Own

STEP 1: pick a protein STEP 2: choose a base STEP 3: add min-ins STEP 4: dress it up!

Proteins (Stand Alone)

Super Salads

Beach Greek Salad

Beach Greek Salad

$15.00

tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pickled red onions, romaine, sunflower seeds with red wine vinaigrette GF

Fountain of Youth

Fountain of Youth

$15.00

roasted carrots, cauliflower, beets, pickled cabbage, feta cheese, quinoa, mixed greens, pumpkin seeds with balsamic vinaigrette GF

Success Salad

Success Salad

$12.00

apples, chickpeas, craisins, red cabbage, carrots, mixed greens, walnuts, parsley, scallion with lemon-herb vinaigrette

Side Quinoa Veggie Salad

$3.25

Smoothies

Berry Bliss

Berry Bliss

$11.00

mixed berries, banana, coconut water, orange juice GF DF V

Mexican Coffee

Mexican Coffee

$9.50

coffee, banana, almond butter, sea salt, cinnamon, honey almond milk GF DF

Green Dream

$10.00

cold-pressed pear juice, spinach, avocado, pear, sea slat GF DF V

Nutty Buddy

$11.00

banana, peanut butter, vanilla-vegan protein, raw cacao, almond milk GF DF V

St. Barths

$11.00

pineapple, strawberry, apple juice GF DF V

Chocolate Hulk

$9.50

spinach, banana, raw cacao, almond butter, almond milk GF DF V

Klassic

$9.50

strawberries, bananas, honey, almond milk GF DF

Create Your Own

$10.00

blend 2 fruits / toppings plus a liquid

Wellness Shots

Wellness Shot

Wellness Shot

$5.25

lemon, orange, ginger, turmeric, cayenne

Immunity Shot

Immunity Shot

$5.25

apple, carrot, lemon, ginger, cardamom

Love Handles

Grilled Organic Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Organic Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, toasted whole grain bun, yogurt-ranch with a side quinoa-veggie salad (GF option available)

Sweet Potato Burrito

Sweet Potato Burrito

$15.00

sweet potatoes, black beans, red onions, sour cream, brown rice inside of a rolled whole wheat tortilla wrap, topped with house made chili sauce, cheddar, pico de gallo and cilantro

Chicken Street Tacos

$16.50

shredded organic chicken, pico de gallo, red cabbage, chili sauce, cilantro, lime, soft corn tortillas GF DF

Cauliflower Tacos

$15.00

roasted cauliflower, mango, pickled red cabbage, lemon-herb vinaigrette, cilantro, lime, soft corn tortillas GF DF V

Salmon Tacos

$18.00

sustainable salmon*, pickled red cabbage, avocado, pico de gallo, scallion, chipotle-lime crema in soft corn tortillas GF DF

Mediterranean Cauliflower Flatbread

Mediterranean Cauliflower Flatbread

$14.00

sauteed olive oil, garlic, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives on a house-made cauliflower crust with feta cheese and arugula GF

Kids at Heart

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

organic shredded chicken, black beans, cheddar cheese inside of a whole wheat tortilla with carrot and celery sticks

Buddha Bowl

Buddha Bowl

$12.00

grilled organic chicken breast, broccoli, brown rice GF DF

Penne A La Broccoli

Penne A La Broccoli

$12.00

gf pasta, broccoli with house-made marinara sauce and parmesan cheese GF

Monkeying Around

Monkeying Around

$10.00

peanut butter, banana, honey rolled in a whole wheat wrap with apple wedges

Acai Bowls

Paradise

Paradise

$11.50

blueberries, strawberries, mango, coconut GF DF V

Health Nut

Health Nut

$11.50

strawberries, banana, blueberries, home-made granola GF DF

Elvis

$11.50

peanut butter, banana, dark chocolate chips GF DF V

Create Your Own Acai

$11.50

includes 3 fruits / toppings

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee 12 oz

$2.75

fresh brewed organic coffee

Drip coffee 16 oz

$3.75

fresh brewed organic coffee

Drip Coffee 24 oz

$4.75

fresh brewed organic coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.75

iced fresh brewed organic coffee

Cold Brew

$5.50

chilled slow steeped organic coffee

Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$6.50

matcha, coconut milk, coconut creamer, maple syrup

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.50

matcha, coconut milk, coconut creamer, maple syrup

Hot Wellness Tea

Hot Wellness Tea

$5.50

cold-pressed apple, turmeric, ginger, lemon, cayenne, cinnamon, orange, hot water

Iced Wellness Tea

$5.50

cold-pressed apple, turmeric, ginger, lemon, cayenne, cinnamon, orange, water over ice

Iced Coconut Latte

Iced Coconut Latte

$5.50

coffee, coconut creamer, cinnamon

Hot Coconut Latte

$5.50

coffee, coconut creamer, cinnamon

Hot Herbal, Green or Black Tea

$4.00

hot herbal, green or black tea

Bone Broth & Soups

Bone Broth

Naked Chicken Bone Broth

Naked Chicken Bone Broth

slow cooked chicken bone broth

Chicken Noodle Bone Broth

Chicken Noodle Bone Broth

$9.00

carrots, onions, celery, shredded chicken, spinach, brown rice noodles GF DF

GTG Soup & Broth

Veggie Chili

$14.25

Fennel Parsnip

$14.25

Chicken Bone Broth 32oz (Cold)

$9.00

Soup

Roasted Parsnip-Fennel Soup SML

$8.25

parsnips, fennel, onions, carrots, celery, olive oil, spices

Roasted Parsnip-Fennel Soup LG

$14.25

parsnips, fennel, onions, carrots, celery, olive oil, spices

Vegetarian Chili SML

Vegetarian Chili SML

$8.25

tomatoes, corn, onions, black beans, cannellini beans, garlic, olive oil, spices

Vegetarian Chili LG

Vegetarian Chili LG

$14.25

tomatoes, corn, onions, black beans, cannellini beans, garlic, olive oil, spices

Asparagus and Peak Soup SML

$8.25

asparagus, green peas, shallot, carrot, celery, onion, olive oil, nutritional yeast, salt and pepper

Asparagus and Peak Soup LG

$14.25

asparagus, green peas, shallot, carrot, celery, onion, olive oil, nutritional yeast, salt and pepper

Gluten-Free Bakery

Apple Spice Munchkins (6)

Apple Spice Munchkins (6)

$7.00

apple, cinnamon, nutmeg coconut GF DF

Apple-Spice Donut

Apple-Spice Donut

$4.25

apple, cinnamon, nutmeg coconut GF DF

Apple-Spice Munchkins

Apple-Spice Munchkins

$1.50

apple, cinnamon, nutmeg coconut GF DF

Brownie

Brownie

$4.25

dark chocolate chips, butter, sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, sea salt organic GF flour, eggs GF

Chocolate Zucchini Muffin

Chocolate Zucchini Muffin

$4.25

zucchini shreds, chocolate chips, coconut GF DF V

Paleo Banana Muffin

Paleo Banana Muffin

$4.25

vanilla, almond butter, coconut flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soad, nutmeg, sea salt, coconut oil, banana, eggs GF DF CONTAINS NUTS

Superseed Muffin

Superseed Muffin

$4.25

organic GF flour, shredded carrots, cranberries, coconut, pears, sugar, olive oil, applesauce, walnuts, almond flour, baking soda, cinnamon, vanilla, eggs, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, milet, flax seeds, hemp seeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds GF CONTAINS NUTS

Tri - State Cold-Pressed Juices

Juice

Celery Juice

Celery Juice

$10.50

100% celery juice

Fighter

Fighter

$10.50

carrot, orange, grapefruit, lemon, ginger

Fix Me Up

Fix Me Up

$10.50

cucumbers, celery, fennel, granny smith apples, lemons

Flex Appeal

Flex Appeal

$12.00

pineapple, spinach, cucumber, kale, mint, ginger

Smooth Sailing

Smooth Sailing

$10.50

carrot, green apple, beet, lemon ginger

Toniq

Toniq

$12.00

cucumber, green apple, kale, lime, ginger watercress

Truly Green

Truly Green

$12.00

cucumber, spinach, celery, kale, parsley, lemon

Truth Be Told

Truth Be Told

$10.50

cucumber, green apple, spinach, lime

Make It a Spritz

Make It a Spritz

$5.00

seasonal selection of cold pressed juices mixed with sparkling water and squeeze of citrus, over ice

Make It a 6-Pack

Make It a 6-Pack

$55.00

Gourmet To Go

Gourmet To Go

Apple (1 Each)

$1.25

Banana (1 Each)

$1.25

Chia Pudding

$4.50
Chocolate Chip Protein Bar

Chocolate Chip Protein Bar

$5.50

almond milky, oat flour, dark chocolate chips, maple syrup, coconut sugar, vanilla, coconut flour, vanilla protein powder, almond butter, psyllium husks GF DF V

Coconut Popcorn

$6.00

house-popped corn seasoned with sea salt GF DF V

Goji Trail Mix

$5.00

Granola Bag

$10.00

Grilled Chicken (2 Portions)

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

organic chicken, almonds, craisins, house-made vegenaise, celery, apple, red onion, lemon juice GF DF

Hummus

$8.00
Kale Detox Salad

Kale Detox Salad

$8.50

kale, chickpeas, craisins, almonds, grapefruit, olive oil

Krush Almond Butter

$14.00

almonds GF DF V

Orange (1 Each)

$1.25
Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$6.00

steel cut oats, peanut butter, chocolate chips, house-made granola GF DF

Quinoa Veggie Burger

$8.50

asparagus, broccoli, zucchini, sweet potato, quinoa, brown rice cereal, shallot, garlic, smoked paprika aioli GF DF V

Roasted Veggies

Roasted Veggies

$8.50

cauliflower, broccoli, spinach, grape tomatoes, chili oil GF DF V

Santa Fe Salad

$14.25

Sea Salt Caramel Bites

$2.50

dates, maca powder, cashews, almond butter GF DF V

Truffle Popcorn

$6.00

house-popped corn seasoned with sea salt and black truffle oil GF DF V

Tuna Salad

$10.00

sustainable wild caught skipjack tuna, carrots, celery, red onions, home-made vegenaise, lemon juice GF DF

MP - Apple-Cinnamon Griddle Cakes

MP - Apple-Cinnamon Griddle Cakes

$12.00

apples, rolled oats, oat flour, flax seeds, almond milk, maple syrup, coconut oil, berry compote

MP - Artichoke Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$16.00

arugula, grilled chicken breast, artichokes, cashews, roasted beets, zucchini, lemon-herb vinaigrette GF DF

MP - Chicken-Avocado Burger w/ Veggies

MP - Chicken-Avocado Burger w/ Veggies

$18.00

chicken-avocado burger, sweet potato "fries", roasted cauliflower, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, chili oil, ketchup GF DF

MP - Eggplant Meatballs w/ Zucchini Noodles

MP - Eggplant Meatballs w/ Zucchini Noodles

$18.00

eggpant meatballs, marinara sauce, zucchini "noodles", basil pesto, parmesan cheese GF DF

MP - Noodle Stir-Fry w/ Salmon

MP - Noodle Stir-Fry w/ Salmon

$20.00

roasted sustainable salmon, brown rice noodles, red cabbage, carrots, broccoli, jalapeno, sesame seeds, cilantro, ponzu sauce

Wraps, Bun & Toast Adds

Add Toast - (2 pcs)

$3.25

Add Gluten Free Bun

$3.50

Add Whole Wheat Wrap

$2.00

Add GF Wrap

$2.50

Add Daves Killer Bread Bun

$3.00

Retail Food

Hail Merry Snack Bites

$9.50

Hail Merry Snack Cups

$8.00

Hippeas Snacks Small

$4.50

Hippeas Snacks Large

$7.50

Mary's Crakcers

$9.50

Garden of Eaten 1.5 oz

$3.00

Eating Evolved

$6.00

Pur Gum

$4.00

Pur mints

$4.00

IWON snacks

$4.50

Flint Corn Tortilla Chips

$9.00

Coffee Beans

$14.00

Retail Beverage

Retail Bev

Saratoga Sparkling Small

$4.00

Saratoga Still Small

$4.00

Harmless Coconut 16 oz

$10.00

Harmless Coconut 8 oz

$6.00

Roar Water

$5.00

East Coast Kombucha

$8.00

Kids Milk

$3.50

Saratoga Still Water Large

$6.50

Clean Cause Yerba Matte

$5.00

Nixie Sparkling

$3.50

Saratoga Sparkling Large

$6.50

Steaz Yerba Matte

$5.00

Rise Brewing

$6.00

Liquid Death

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Organic Kitchen & Eatery dedicated to wellness

374 Post Road East, Westport, CT 06880

