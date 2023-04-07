Organic Krush Westport
374 Post Road East
Westport, CT 06880
Popular Items
Breakfast All Day
Smashed Avocado Toast
gluten free bread, seasoned smashed avocado, pico de gallo, one sunny-side up certified organic egg GF DF
Eggs Your Way 2 Eggs
2 certified organic eggs* cooked how you like them; fried, scrambled, over easy over hard, sunny-side up
Breakfast Wrap
scrambled eggs, avocado, caramelized onions, mushrooms, farmhouse cheddar, whole wheat wrap (GF option available)
Sweet Potato Hash
sweet potatoes, red peppers, red onions, apples, smoked paprika aioli GF DF V
Berry Nutty Steel Cut Oats
strawberries, blueberries, housemade granola GF
Breakfast Acai Bowl
frozen acai blended with blueberries, kale, vanilla protein powder and topped with nut-granola and fresh strawberries
Create Your Own Oatmeal
Signatures
Austin Chicken
sauteed tomatoes, corn, red onions, cilantro, shredded organic chicken over brown rice with smoked paprika aioli GF DF
Spicy Korean BBQ
roasted organic chicken over quinoa with mushrooms, sweet potatoes, zucchini, spinach, kimchi, spicy korean bbq sauce GF DF
Coconut Shrimp
sauteed sustainable shrimp over brown rice with avocado, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage with coconut-peanut dressing GF DF
Mexi Steak
organic braised steak over brown rice with black beans, spinach, pineapple, pico de gallo over brown rice with chipotle lime crema GF
Thai Tofu
citrus marinated tofu over brown rice with carrots, red peppers, broccoli, scallions, thai dressing GF DF V
Krush Your Own
STEP 1: pick a protein STEP 2: choose a base STEP 3: add min-ins STEP 4: dress it up!
Proteins (Stand Alone)
Super Salads
Beach Greek Salad
tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pickled red onions, romaine, sunflower seeds with red wine vinaigrette GF
Fountain of Youth
roasted carrots, cauliflower, beets, pickled cabbage, feta cheese, quinoa, mixed greens, pumpkin seeds with balsamic vinaigrette GF
Success Salad
apples, chickpeas, craisins, red cabbage, carrots, mixed greens, walnuts, parsley, scallion with lemon-herb vinaigrette
Side Quinoa Veggie Salad
Smoothies
Berry Bliss
mixed berries, banana, coconut water, orange juice GF DF V
Mexican Coffee
coffee, banana, almond butter, sea salt, cinnamon, honey almond milk GF DF
Green Dream
cold-pressed pear juice, spinach, avocado, pear, sea slat GF DF V
Nutty Buddy
banana, peanut butter, vanilla-vegan protein, raw cacao, almond milk GF DF V
St. Barths
pineapple, strawberry, apple juice GF DF V
Chocolate Hulk
spinach, banana, raw cacao, almond butter, almond milk GF DF V
Klassic
strawberries, bananas, honey, almond milk GF DF
Create Your Own
blend 2 fruits / toppings plus a liquid
Love Handles
Grilled Organic Chicken Sandwich
smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, toasted whole grain bun, yogurt-ranch with a side quinoa-veggie salad (GF option available)
Sweet Potato Burrito
sweet potatoes, black beans, red onions, sour cream, brown rice inside of a rolled whole wheat tortilla wrap, topped with house made chili sauce, cheddar, pico de gallo and cilantro
Chicken Street Tacos
shredded organic chicken, pico de gallo, red cabbage, chili sauce, cilantro, lime, soft corn tortillas GF DF
Cauliflower Tacos
roasted cauliflower, mango, pickled red cabbage, lemon-herb vinaigrette, cilantro, lime, soft corn tortillas GF DF V
Salmon Tacos
sustainable salmon*, pickled red cabbage, avocado, pico de gallo, scallion, chipotle-lime crema in soft corn tortillas GF DF
Mediterranean Cauliflower Flatbread
sauteed olive oil, garlic, red onions, tomatoes, kalamata olives on a house-made cauliflower crust with feta cheese and arugula GF
Kids at Heart
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla
organic shredded chicken, black beans, cheddar cheese inside of a whole wheat tortilla with carrot and celery sticks
Buddha Bowl
grilled organic chicken breast, broccoli, brown rice GF DF
Penne A La Broccoli
gf pasta, broccoli with house-made marinara sauce and parmesan cheese GF
Monkeying Around
peanut butter, banana, honey rolled in a whole wheat wrap with apple wedges
Coffee & Tea
Drip Coffee 12 oz
fresh brewed organic coffee
Drip coffee 16 oz
fresh brewed organic coffee
Drip Coffee 24 oz
fresh brewed organic coffee
Iced Coffee
iced fresh brewed organic coffee
Cold Brew
chilled slow steeped organic coffee
Hot Matcha Latte
matcha, coconut milk, coconut creamer, maple syrup
Iced Matcha Latte
matcha, coconut milk, coconut creamer, maple syrup
Hot Wellness Tea
cold-pressed apple, turmeric, ginger, lemon, cayenne, cinnamon, orange, hot water
Iced Wellness Tea
cold-pressed apple, turmeric, ginger, lemon, cayenne, cinnamon, orange, water over ice
Iced Coconut Latte
coffee, coconut creamer, cinnamon
Hot Coconut Latte
coffee, coconut creamer, cinnamon
Hot Herbal, Green or Black Tea
hot herbal, green or black tea
Bone Broth & Soups
Bone Broth
Soup
Roasted Parsnip-Fennel Soup SML
parsnips, fennel, onions, carrots, celery, olive oil, spices
Roasted Parsnip-Fennel Soup LG
parsnips, fennel, onions, carrots, celery, olive oil, spices
Vegetarian Chili SML
tomatoes, corn, onions, black beans, cannellini beans, garlic, olive oil, spices
Vegetarian Chili LG
tomatoes, corn, onions, black beans, cannellini beans, garlic, olive oil, spices
Asparagus and Peak Soup SML
asparagus, green peas, shallot, carrot, celery, onion, olive oil, nutritional yeast, salt and pepper
Asparagus and Peak Soup LG
asparagus, green peas, shallot, carrot, celery, onion, olive oil, nutritional yeast, salt and pepper
Gluten-Free Bakery
Apple Spice Munchkins (6)
apple, cinnamon, nutmeg coconut GF DF
Apple-Spice Donut
apple, cinnamon, nutmeg coconut GF DF
Apple-Spice Munchkins
apple, cinnamon, nutmeg coconut GF DF
Brownie
dark chocolate chips, butter, sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, sea salt organic GF flour, eggs GF
Chocolate Zucchini Muffin
zucchini shreds, chocolate chips, coconut GF DF V
Paleo Banana Muffin
vanilla, almond butter, coconut flour, cinnamon, baking powder, baking soad, nutmeg, sea salt, coconut oil, banana, eggs GF DF CONTAINS NUTS
Superseed Muffin
organic GF flour, shredded carrots, cranberries, coconut, pears, sugar, olive oil, applesauce, walnuts, almond flour, baking soda, cinnamon, vanilla, eggs, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, milet, flax seeds, hemp seeds, chia seeds, sesame seeds GF CONTAINS NUTS
Tri - State Cold-Pressed Juices
Juice
Celery Juice
100% celery juice
Fighter
carrot, orange, grapefruit, lemon, ginger
Fix Me Up
cucumbers, celery, fennel, granny smith apples, lemons
Flex Appeal
pineapple, spinach, cucumber, kale, mint, ginger
Smooth Sailing
carrot, green apple, beet, lemon ginger
Toniq
cucumber, green apple, kale, lime, ginger watercress
Truly Green
cucumber, spinach, celery, kale, parsley, lemon
Truth Be Told
cucumber, green apple, spinach, lime
Make It a Spritz
seasonal selection of cold pressed juices mixed with sparkling water and squeeze of citrus, over ice
Make It a 6-Pack
Gourmet To Go
Gourmet To Go
Apple (1 Each)
Banana (1 Each)
Chia Pudding
Chocolate Chip Protein Bar
almond milky, oat flour, dark chocolate chips, maple syrup, coconut sugar, vanilla, coconut flour, vanilla protein powder, almond butter, psyllium husks GF DF V
Coconut Popcorn
house-popped corn seasoned with sea salt GF DF V
Goji Trail Mix
Granola Bag
Grilled Chicken (2 Portions)
Grilled Chicken Salad
organic chicken, almonds, craisins, house-made vegenaise, celery, apple, red onion, lemon juice GF DF
Hummus
Kale Detox Salad
kale, chickpeas, craisins, almonds, grapefruit, olive oil
Krush Almond Butter
almonds GF DF V
Orange (1 Each)
Overnight Oats
steel cut oats, peanut butter, chocolate chips, house-made granola GF DF
Quinoa Veggie Burger
asparagus, broccoli, zucchini, sweet potato, quinoa, brown rice cereal, shallot, garlic, smoked paprika aioli GF DF V
Roasted Veggies
cauliflower, broccoli, spinach, grape tomatoes, chili oil GF DF V
Santa Fe Salad
Sea Salt Caramel Bites
dates, maca powder, cashews, almond butter GF DF V
Truffle Popcorn
house-popped corn seasoned with sea salt and black truffle oil GF DF V
Tuna Salad
sustainable wild caught skipjack tuna, carrots, celery, red onions, home-made vegenaise, lemon juice GF DF
MP - Apple-Cinnamon Griddle Cakes
apples, rolled oats, oat flour, flax seeds, almond milk, maple syrup, coconut oil, berry compote
MP - Artichoke Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
arugula, grilled chicken breast, artichokes, cashews, roasted beets, zucchini, lemon-herb vinaigrette GF DF
MP - Chicken-Avocado Burger w/ Veggies
chicken-avocado burger, sweet potato "fries", roasted cauliflower, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, chili oil, ketchup GF DF
MP - Eggplant Meatballs w/ Zucchini Noodles
eggpant meatballs, marinara sauce, zucchini "noodles", basil pesto, parmesan cheese GF DF
MP - Noodle Stir-Fry w/ Salmon
roasted sustainable salmon, brown rice noodles, red cabbage, carrots, broccoli, jalapeno, sesame seeds, cilantro, ponzu sauce
Wraps, Bun & Toast Adds
Retail Beverage
Retail Bev
Saratoga Sparkling Small
Saratoga Still Small
Harmless Coconut 16 oz
Harmless Coconut 8 oz
Roar Water
East Coast Kombucha
Kids Milk
Saratoga Still Water Large
Clean Cause Yerba Matte
Nixie Sparkling
Saratoga Sparkling Large
Steaz Yerba Matte
Rise Brewing
Liquid Death
