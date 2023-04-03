Restaurant header imageView gallery

Organic Krush - Woodbury

review star

No reviews yet

108 Woodbury Road

Woodbury, NY 11797

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Breakfast All Day

Smashed Avocado Toast

Smashed Avocado Toast

$11.50

gluten free bread, seasoned smashed avocado, pico de gallo, one sunny-side up certified organic egg GF DF

Eggs Your Way 2 Eggs

$4.50

2 certified organic eggs* cooked how you like them; fried, scrambled, over easy over hard, sunny-side up

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$12.50

scrambled eggs, avocado, caramelized onions, mushrooms, farmhouse cheddar, whole wheat wrap (GF option available)

Sweet Potato Hash

$11.50

sweet potatoes, red peppers, red onions, apples, smoked paprika aioli GF DF V

Berry Nutty Steel Cut Oats

Berry Nutty Steel Cut Oats

$9.00

strawberries, blueberries, housemade granola GF

Breakfast Acai Bowl

Breakfast Acai Bowl

$14.00

frozen acai blended with blueberries, kale, vanilla protein powder and topped with nut-granola and fresh strawberries

Create Your Own Oatmeal

$9.00

Signatures

Austin Chicken

Austin Chicken

$16.50

sauteed tomatoes, corn, red onions, cilantro, shredded organic chicken over brown rice with smoked paprika aioli GF DF

Spicy Korean BBQ

Spicy Korean BBQ

$16.50

roasted organic chicken over quinoa with mushrooms, sweet potatoes, zucchini, spinach, kimchi, spicy korean bbq sauce GF DF

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$18.00

sauteed sustainable shrimp over brown rice with avocado, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage with coconut-peanut dressing GF DF

Mexi Steak

Mexi Steak

$18.00

organic braised steak over brown rice with black beans, spinach, pineapple, pico de gallo over brown rice with chipotle lime crema GF

Thai Tofu

Thai Tofu

$14.00

citrus marinated tofu over brown rice with carrots, red peppers, broccoli, scallions, thai dressing GF DF V

Krush Your Own

Krush Your Own

STEP 1: pick a protein STEP 2: choose a base STEP 3: add min-ins STEP 4: dress it up!

Proteins (Stand Alone)

Super Salads

Beach Greek Salad

Beach Greek Salad

$15.00

tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pickled red onions, romaine, sunflower seeds with red wine vinaigrette GF

Fountain of Youth

Fountain of Youth

$15.00

roasted carrots, cauliflower, beets, pickled cabbage, feta cheese, quinoa, mixed greens, pumpkin seeds with balsamic vinaigrette GF

Success Salad

Success Salad

$12.00

apples, chickpeas, craisins, red cabbage, carrots, mixed greens, walnuts, parsley, scallion with lemon-herb vinaigrette

Side Quinoa Veggie Salad

$3.25

Smoothies

Berry Bliss

Berry Bliss

$11.00

mixed berries, banana, coconut water, orange juice GF DF V

Mexican Coffee

Mexican Coffee

$9.50

coffee, banana, almond butter, sea salt, cinnamon, honey almond milk GF DF

Green Dream

$10.00

cold-pressed pear juice, spinach, avocado, pear, sea slat GF DF V

Nutty Buddy

$11.00

banana, peanut butter, vanilla-vegan protein, raw cacao, almond milk GF DF V

St. Barths

$11.00

pineapple, strawberry, apple juice GF DF V

Chocolate Hulk

$9.50

spinach, banana, raw cacao, almond butter, almond milk GF DF V

Klassic

$9.50

strawberries, bananas, honey, almond milk GF DF

Create Your Own

$10.00

blend 2 fruits / toppings plus a liquid

Wellness Shots

Wellness Shot

Wellness Shot

$5.25

lemon, orange, ginger, turmeric, cayenne

Immunity Shot

Immunity Shot

$5.25

apple, carrot, lemon, ginger, cardamom

Love Handles

Grilled Organic Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Organic Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

smashed avocado, tomatoes, arugula, toasted whole grain bun, yogurt-ranch with a side quinoa-veggie salad (GF option available)

Sweet Potato Burrito

Sweet Potato Burrito

$15.00