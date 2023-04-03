Organic Krush - Woodbury
108 Woodbury Road
Woodbury, NY 11797
Breakfast All Day
Smashed Avocado Toast
gluten free bread, seasoned smashed avocado, pico de gallo, one sunny-side up certified organic egg GF DF
Eggs Your Way 2 Eggs
2 certified organic eggs* cooked how you like them; fried, scrambled, over easy over hard, sunny-side up
Breakfast Wrap
scrambled eggs, avocado, caramelized onions, mushrooms, farmhouse cheddar, whole wheat wrap (GF option available)
Sweet Potato Hash
sweet potatoes, red peppers, red onions, apples, smoked paprika aioli GF DF V
Berry Nutty Steel Cut Oats
strawberries, blueberries, housemade granola GF
Breakfast Acai Bowl
frozen acai blended with blueberries, kale, vanilla protein powder and topped with nut-granola and fresh strawberries
Create Your Own Oatmeal
Signatures
Austin Chicken
sauteed tomatoes, corn, red onions, cilantro, shredded organic chicken over brown rice with smoked paprika aioli GF DF
Spicy Korean BBQ
roasted organic chicken over quinoa with mushrooms, sweet potatoes, zucchini, spinach, kimchi, spicy korean bbq sauce GF DF
Coconut Shrimp
sauteed sustainable shrimp over brown rice with avocado, cucumbers, carrots, red cabbage with coconut-peanut dressing GF DF
Mexi Steak
organic braised steak over brown rice with black beans, spinach, pineapple, pico de gallo over brown rice with chipotle lime crema GF
Thai Tofu
citrus marinated tofu over brown rice with carrots, red peppers, broccoli, scallions, thai dressing GF DF V
Krush Your Own
STEP 1: pick a protein STEP 2: choose a base STEP 3: add min-ins STEP 4: dress it up!
Proteins (Stand Alone)
Super Salads
Beach Greek Salad
tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, feta cheese, pickled red onions, romaine, sunflower seeds with red wine vinaigrette GF
Fountain of Youth
roasted carrots, cauliflower, beets, pickled cabbage, feta cheese, quinoa, mixed greens, pumpkin seeds with balsamic vinaigrette GF
Success Salad
apples, chickpeas, craisins, red cabbage, carrots, mixed greens, walnuts, parsley, scallion with lemon-herb vinaigrette
Side Quinoa Veggie Salad
Smoothies
Berry Bliss
mixed berries, banana, coconut water, orange juice GF DF V
Mexican Coffee
coffee, banana, almond butter, sea salt, cinnamon, honey almond milk GF DF
Green Dream
cold-pressed pear juice, spinach, avocado, pear, sea slat GF DF V
Nutty Buddy
banana, peanut butter, vanilla-vegan protein, raw cacao, almond milk GF DF V
St. Barths
pineapple, strawberry, apple juice GF DF V
Chocolate Hulk
spinach, banana, raw cacao, almond butter, almond milk GF DF V
Klassic
strawberries, bananas, honey, almond milk GF DF
Create Your Own
blend 2 fruits / toppings plus a liquid