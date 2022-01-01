ORGANICO South Bay
16711 Hawthorne Blvd Lawndale
Inside the Pineway Food Co.
Lawndale, CA 90260
Build Your Own Lunch & Dinner
Custom Organic Stir-Fry!
A classic hot mess. You pick out the ingredients- we stir-fry em’ up for you! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Organic Salad
Create your perfect salad by picking from the choices below! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Organic Tacos!
3 organic gmo-free corn tortillas filled with whatever you are craving! Choose from the options below. Sauces served on the side. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Organic Wrap
Create the wrap of your dreams by picking from the choices below! Sauces served on the side. Includes a small cup of paleo slaw. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Organic Bowl
Create your perfect bowl by picking from the choices below! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Organic Quesadilla!
A crispy organic flour tortilla filled with gooey grass-fed & organic cheddar cheese with your choice of fillings. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Organic Sandwich
Your choice of organic toast stuffed with whatever bases, proteins and toppings you’d like! Your choice of sauce served and a scoop of homestyle potatoes on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future!
Lunch & Dinner Favorites
Organic Grilled Lemon Chicken Bowl
Steamed white rice with kale, caramelized brussel sprouts, diced tomato, grilled GMO-free corn, cucumber & grilled organic chicken with our in house simple lemon vinaigrette on the side! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Organic Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
A crispy quesadilla filled with grass-fed cheddar, charbroiled chicken, grilled bell pepper & onion with organic buttermilk ranch dressing & a paleo slaw garnish. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Wild-Caught Paleo Tuna Salad
Paleo-style sustainable and wild-caught tuna salad on a bed of chopped kale and romaine with caramelized brussels sprouts, ginger beets, mediterranean garbanzos & organic ranch dressing on the side. Made with all organic and wild-caught ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Organic Spicy Fried Chicken Wrap
Organic fried chicken with grass-fed cheddar cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with shredded cabbage & carrot, sliced jalepenos, diced tomato, pickled onions & spicy chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Served with a small side of paleo slaw! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Organic Sesame Tofu Stir-Fry
Organic grilled tofu with kale, mushrooms, brussels sprouts, tomato, fresh cilantro , quinoa and ginger sesame vinaigrette all sauteed together. Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Gluten-Free Vegan Wrap
A steamed collard green leaf wrap filled with sliced avocado, hummus, grilled mushrooms, pickled onions, shredded cabbage and carrot & tomatoes. Served with a side of chimichurri & a small cup of paleo slaw! Made w/ all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Organic Beef Chimichurri Tacos
3 tacos made with authentic and GMO-free corn tortillas, chopped organic beef sliders, chopped kale, pickled onions, carrot, diced cucumber, cilantro, grass-fed cheddar cheese and a side of our chimichurri sauce! Made with all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Build Your Own Breakfast
Custom Breakfast Bowl
Build your perfect breakfast bowl from the ground up! Pick between our all organic bases, toppings and proteins. Served with your choice of sauce on the side! Your choice of sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Breakfast Burrito
A warm organic wheat tortilla filled with your choice of base, toppings, proteins & toppings. Your choice of sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Breakfast Stir Fry
A classic hot mess to get the day popping off! Pick your all organic base, protein, toppings and sauce and we saute it all up together for a hot and flavorful dish. Unless otherwise specified, your first sauce gets cooked into the stir fry. All extra sauces will be put on the side. Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Breakfast Tacos
3 organic and gmo-free corn tortillas filled with your choice of base, proteins and toppings. Your choice of sauce on the side! Your choice of sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Custom Breakfast Sandwich
Your choice of organic toast stuffed with whatever bases, proteins and toppings you’d like! Your choice of sauce served and a scoop of breakfast potatoes on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future!
Custom Breakfast Quesadilla
A crispy organic white flour tortilla filled with melted organic cheddar cheese and your choice of proteins and toppings. Your choice of sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Breakfast Favorites
Bomb Breakfast Burrito
You are gonna kill it today! Fuel up with one of our team’s favorites! A warmed organic wheat tortilla with organic cage-free scrambled eggs, organic hickory smoked bacon, melted organic cheddar cheese, organic breakfast potatoes, organic black beans, organic sliced avocado, and organic cilantro. Your choice of organic sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
The Cali Breakfast Bowl
A hometown favorite! A bed of organic steamed jasmine white rice and simmered organic black beans with organic cage-free scrambled eggs, organic hickory smoked bacon, organic avocado, organic grilled bell pepper, organic grilled onion, organic cilantro & a side of warmed corn tortillas. Your choice of organic sauce served on the side. Make your own fajitas! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Vegan Soyrizo Breakfast Burrito
Do you love fresh veggies & flavor ? This will do the trick! A warm organic wheat tortilla filled with organic scrambled tofu, organic soyrizo, organic sauteed kale, organic black beans, organic breakfast potatoes, organic avocado, organic mushrooms, organic grilled bell pepper & organic grilled onion. Your choice of organic sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
The BreaKeto Stir Fry
Keep the ketones popping! A high-fat and low carb hot mess all scrambled together. Organic sauteed kale, organic cage-free scrambled eggs, organic hickory smoked bacon, organic mushrooms, organic tomato and topped with organic sliced avocado, organic cheddar cheese and your choice of organic sauce. Unless requested otherwise, your first sauce gets cooked into the stir fry, not on the side. All extra sauces will be put on the side. Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Bacon Breakfast Tacos
Feeling a little handsy? Grab an order of our organic bacon breakfast tacos and go to town! 3 warmed gmo-free organic corn tortillas filled with organic cage-free scrambled egg, organic breakfast potatoes, organic cheddar cheese, organic hickory smoked bacon, topped with organic cilantro and organic pickled onion. Your choice of organic sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
El Clasico
America's most wanted. A classic breakfast plate with all your favorites done right. Organic cage-free scrambled eggs, your choice of organic toast, 2 slices of organic hickory smoked bacon and organic breakfast potatoes. Your choice of organic sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
The Sunrise Sandwich
Your choice of organic toast filled with organic cage-free scrambled egg, organic cheddar cheese, organic hickory smoked bacon, organic romaine lettuce, organic tomato and organic sliced avocado. Your choice of organic sauce & a scoop of breakfast potatoes served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future!
Fajita Breakfast Quesadilla
Treat yourself to a ridiculously good breakfast! A crispy organic white tortilla stuffed with organic cage-free scrambled egg, organic hickory smoked bacon, melted organic cheddar cheese, organic grilled onion & organic grilled bell pepper. Your choice of organic sauce served on the side! Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Organic Sides
Steamed Jasmine Rice
A side of our organic steamed white jasmine rice. Fluffy, aromatic and a perfect compliment to any meal. Made using all organic ingredients. Every order supports a cleaner future!
Simmered Black Beans
Slow simmered black beans served with your choice of organic sauce! Made using all organic ingredients. Every order supports a cleaner future!
Organic Ginger Beets
Beets diced & tossed with fresh ginger, olive oil and sea salt for a delicious and refreshing flavor. Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Organic Lemon Roasted Cauliflower
Sea salt, olive oil, oven-roasted & finished with a squeeze of fresh lemon. Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information
Organic Sweet Potatoes
Herb-rubbed & roasted sweet potatoes served with your choice of organic sauce. Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Organic Pickled Coleslaw
A crunchy & classic slaw mix with cabbage & carrots tossed with our blend of herbs and pickling juice. Made using all organic ingredients. Every order supports a cleaner future!
Organic Mediterranean Garbanzos
Minced cucumber, red onion, garbanzos, olive oil, sea salt & black pepper. Made using all organic ingredients. Every order supports a cleaner future!
Organic Breakfast Potatoes
Herb roasted & crispy organic russet potatoes served with your side of organic sauce. Made using all organic ingredients. Every order supports a cleaner future!
Organic Side Salad
For when you need some veggies in your life. Chopped green kale, diced tomato, shredded carrot, pickled onion, diced cucumber and with your choice of organic sauce. Made using all organic ingredients. Every meal supports a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Organic Corn Tortillas
3 warmed gmo-free organic corn tortillas wrapped in foil. Perfect add on to your meal! Made using all organic ingredients. Every order supports a cleaner future!
Organic Pastries & Dessert
Overnight Peanut Butter Chocolate Chia & Oat Pudding
Made with all organic and wild-caught ingredients. This tasty superfood dessert will satisfy your sweet tooth while providing your body with the energy it needs for a full day's work or a full night's sleep! Overnight oats & chia with coconut milk, almond milk, raw honey, raw cacao powder, peanut butter and topped with coconut flakes! Gluten-free, organic, paleo, vegetarian!
Organic Toast w/ Spread
Your choice of organic bread toasted up and served with the spread of your choice! Made using all organic ingredients. Every order supports a cleaner future!
Organic Bagel w/ Spread
Your choice of organic bagel cut in half and toasted. Served with your choice of organic spread. Made using all organic ingredients. Every order supports a cleaner future!
ORGANICO Chocolate Chip Cookie
All Organic fresh made crunchy chocolate chip cookie. Organic, Vegetarian & Dairy Free! Made using all organic ingredients. Every order supports a cleaner future!
Paleo Platters
Custom Chicken Platter
Made with organic and gluten-free ingredients. Our legendary Organic Chicken Paleo Platters are served with our famous charbroiled chicken, your choice of base, toppings & sauce!
Custom Beef Sliders Platter
Made with organic and gluten-free ingredients. Our legendary Organic Beef Paleo Platters are served with organic beef croquettes, your choice of base, toppings & sauce!
Custom Wild Caught Tuna Platter
Made with organic and gluten-free ingredients. Our legendary Wild-Caught Tuna Paleo Platters are served with paleo-style tuna salad (made with organic olive oil instead of mayo), your choice of base, toppings & sauce!
Custom Vegan Platter
Made with organic and gluten-free ingredients. Our legendary Vegan Avocado Paleo Platters are served with freshly sliced organic avocado, your choice of base, toppings & sauce!
Custom Combo Platter
Made with organic and gluten-free ingredients. Our legendary Organic Combo Paleo Platters are served with charbroiled chicken, grass-fed beef croquettes, your choice of base, toppings & sauce!
Paleo Wraps
Custom Paleo Chicken Wrap
Made with organic and gluten-free ingredients. Our legendary Organic Combo Paleo wraps are wrapped in an organic collard green leaf & served with charbroiled chicken, your choice of base, fillings & sauce! Served with a small side of our famous paleo slaw!
Custom Paleo Beef Wrap
Made with organic and gluten-free ingredients. Our legendary Organic Combo Paleo wraps are wrapped in an organic collard green leaf & served with organic beef croquettes, your choice of base, fillings & sauce! Served with a small side of our famous paleo slaw!
Custom Paleo Tuna Wrap
Made with organic and gluten-free ingredients. Our legendary Wild-Caught Tuna Paleo wraps are wrapped in an organic collard green leaf & served with paleo-style tuna salad (made with organic olive oil instead of mayo), your choice of base, fillings & sauce! Served with a small side of our famous paleo slaw.
Custom Paleo Combo Wrap
Made with organic and gluten-free ingredients. Our legendary Organic Combo Paleo wraps are wrapped in an organic collard green leaf & served with charbroiled chicken, organic beef croquettes, your choice of base, fillings & sauce! Served with a small side of our famous paleo slaw!
Custom Paleo Vegan Wrap
Made with organic and gluten-free ingredients. Our legendary Vegan Avocado Paleo wraps are wrapped in an organic collard green leaf & served with freshly sliced organic avocado, your choice of base, toppings & sauce!
Premium Water
Water (The Mountain Valley) 16.9 oz
Water (The Mountain Valley) 11.3oz
Sparkling Water (The Mountain Valley) 16.9 oz
Sparkling Water (The Mountain Valley) 11.3 oz
Lime Ginger Sparkling Water (Nixie)
Watermelon Mint Sparkling Water (Nixie)
Strawberry Hibiscus Sparkling Water (Nixie)
Coconut Water (Harmless Harvest)
Organic Coffee
Hot Coffee
Organic medium dark roast house coffee served with your choice of organic milk and sugar. Made using award winning organic Peerless Coffee and all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Iced Coffee
Organic coffee served over purified ice cubes and served with your choice of organic milks and sugar. Made using award winning organic Peerless Coffee and all organic ingredients. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients, nutrition and allergy information.
Iced Matcha Latte
Organic Matcha shot poured over purified ice cubes & Organic Vanilla with your choice of organic milk then topped off with Organic in-house whipped cream & Organic Matcha powder. Made using 100% Organic Matcha. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingridients
Ice Blended Matcha Latte
Organic Matcha shot blended with purified ice cubes & Organic Vanilla with your choice of organic milk then topped off with Organic in-house whipped cream & Organic Matcha powder. Made using 100% Organic Matcha. Every order creates a cleaner future! Please see www.organico.co for more specific information regarding exact ingredients
Oat Milk Mocha (Rise Brewing Co.)
This nitrogen-infused cold brew latte enhances Rise’ signature organic coffee with silky oat milk and rich cacao. It's creamy, slightly sweet and refreshingly smooth. Directions: Open can to unleash a roar. Consume straight from the can or amplify the cascade by pouring into a glass. Watch it RISE and enjoy! 80 mg of naturally occurring caffeine per can. 7 oz can, certified organic, gluten-free & vegan!
Organic Smoothies
Tropical Jungle Smoothie
Take a tasty and bright walk through the amazon - and don't forget to smell the flowers! With organic mango, pineapple, banana, ginger root, and turmeric blended with organic almond milk (24 oz.) All organic.
Amazing Acai Smoothie
Load up on some downright delicious antioxidants and keep the immune system strong! With organic acai, blueberry, strawberry, and banana blended with organic almond milk (24 oz.) All organic.
Green Machine Smoothie
Power up and proceed taking names and kicking a**! With organic kale, spinach, pineapple, and banana blended with organic almond milk (24 oz.) All organic.
Strawberry Banana Smoothie
Perfect for a morning meal replacement or after dinner dessert. Like a classic milkshake, except healthier! Organic strawberries & banana blended with your choice of organic milk (24 oz.) All organic as always
Organic Health Shots
Organic Juices & Elixirs
Apple Juice (Honest Kids)
Organic Cold Pressed Orange Juice (Evolution)
Strawberry Thirst Quencher (Gatorade)
Green Delight Juice (Suja)
Mighty Dozen Juice (Suja)
Beauty Blueberry Lychee Juice (Suja)
Focus Raspberry Lemon Juice (Suja)
Noon Greens Juice (Suja)
Vibrant Probiotics Juice (Suja)
Detox Matcha Mint Juice (Suja)
Immunity Carrot Mango Juice (Suja)
Immunity Strawberry Guava Juice (Suja)
Fuel (Suja)
Organic Kombuchas & Probiotics
Gingerade Kombucha (GT)
Mystic Mango Kombucha (GT)
Lavender Love Kombucha (GT)
Trilogy Kombucha (GT)
Pink Lady Apple Kombucha (Health-Ade)
Pomegranate Kombucha (Healht-Ade)
Passion Fruit-Tangerine Kombucha (Health-Ade)
Watermelon Kombucha (Health-Ade)
Original Ginger Manzana Tepache (De La Calle)
Picante Mango Chili Tepache (De La Calle)
Regional Tamarind Citrus Tepache (De La Calle)
Ginger Fizz Pop (Health Ade)
Apple Snap Pop (Health Ade)
Strawberry Vanilla Pop (Health Ade)
Juicy Grape Pop (Health Ade)
Organic Teas & Ades
Organic Ice Cream
Madagascan Vanilla Bean Cups of Joy (Cosmic Bliss)
Dark Chocolate Cups of Joy (Cosmic Bliss)
Vegan Gluten-Free Dark Chocolate Sandwich (Cosmic Bliss)
Vegan Gluten-Free Ice Cream Sandwich (Cosmic Bliss)
Organic Moose Tracks Pint (Alden’s)
Organic Ooey Gooey Brownie Pint (Alden’s)
Organic Cookie Dough Fudge Pint (Alden's)
Organic Vanilla Creme Pint (Alden's)
Midnight Cherry Chip (Alden's)
Organic Oak-Aged Vanilla Gelato (Talenti)
Vegan Mint Chip Galactica Pint (Cosmic Bliss)
Vegan Chocolate Peanut Butter Pint (Cosmic Bliss)
Vegan Sea Salt Caramel Pint (Cosmic Bliss)
Chocolate Walnut Brownie Pint (Cosmic Bliss)
Vegan Chocolate Hazelnut Decadence (Cosmic Bliss)
Organic Ice Cream Sandwich 4 ct. (Alden’s)
Orange Ice Cream Bar 4 ct. (Alden's)
Vegan Coconut Almond Chocolate Bar 3 ct. (Cosmic Bliss)
Vegan Sea Salt Caramel Chocolate Bar 3 ct. (Cosmic Bliss)
Organic Snacks
Chocolate Velvet Truffle (Alter Eco)
Chocolate Mint Truffle (Alter Eco)
Chocolate Sea Salt Truffle (Alter Eco)
Salted Caramel Chocolate Truffle (Alter Eco)
Milk Chocolate Bar (Organic Hershey' s)
Dark Chocolate Bar (Organic Hershey' s)
Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups (Justin's)
Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups ( Justin's)
Mini Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups (Justin's)
Nutty Nougat Bar (Nelly's)
German Chocolate Bar (Nelly's)
Coconut Bar (Nelly's)
Peanut Butter Bar (Perfect Bar )
Simple Dark Chocolate Bar (HU )
Cashew & Vanilla Bean Hunks (HU)
Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar (Go Macro)
Sunflower Butter & Chocolate Bar(Go Macro)
Banana & Almond Butter Bar (Go Macro)
Organic Vanilla Bean Cookies (Emmy's)
Organic White Cheddar Chips (Doritos)
Sea Salt Potato Chips (Kettle)
BBQ Potato Chips (Kettle)
Sea Salt And Vinegar Potato Chips (Kettle)
Salt & Pepper Potato Chips (Kettle)
Jalapeno Potato Chips (Kettle)
Organic Lime Plantain Chips (Banana)
Organic Sea Salt Plantain Chips (Barnana)
Vegan White Cheddar (Hippeas)
Veggie Straws (Sensible Portions)
Crunchy Kale Vampire Killer (Brad's)
Himalayan Pink Salt Popcorn (Lesser Evil)
Sea Salt & Avocado Oil Seaweed Snacks (gimMe)
Fuji & Red Apple Chips (Bare)
