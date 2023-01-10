Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Silverado Ranch and Maryland

1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV 89183

Popular Items

Clasico Tacos
Zalapeno Ballz (5)
Chips & 8oz Original Queso

Seasonal Menu

Chips & 3oz Spicy Guacamole

Chips & 3oz Spicy Guacamole

$4.75

Avocados cut fresh daily!

Spicy Guacamole Small 3oz

Spicy Guacamole Small 3oz

$3.75

A wild and spicy take on our classic hand made, never frozen guacamole.

Spicy Guacamole Large 8oz

Spicy Guacamole Large 8oz

$7.25

Avocados cut fresh daily!

The Good Stuff!

Chicken Taquitos w Salsa and Guac

Chicken Taquitos w Salsa and Guac

$7.25

Our 3 hand-made taquitos come with guacamole and your choice of salsa.

Shredded Beef Taquitos w Salsa and Guac

Shredded Beef Taquitos w Salsa and Guac

$7.25

Our 3 hand-made taquitos come with guacamole and your choice of salsa.

Fried Potato Tacos w Salsa and Guac

Fried Potato Tacos w Salsa and Guac

$5.50

3 tacos stuffed with our garlic jalapeno potato mix, fried until golden brown. Served guacamole and your choice of salsa. A great vegan option.

Chips & 8oz Original Queso

Chips & 8oz Original Queso

$6.25

Ori'Zaba's handmade house favorite.

Chips & 3oz Guacamole

Chips & 3oz Guacamole

$4.75

Avocados cut fresh daily!

Chips & 8oz Salsa

Chips & 8oz Salsa

$4.75

Handmade salsas prepared from scratch.

Only Chips

Only Chips

$2.50

Topped with salt and fresh squeezed lime juice. Fried fresh daily.

Street Corn

Street Corn

$5.75

Delicious Whole Corn Covered In Mayo, Crumbly Cotija Cheese, Butter and Our House-Made Arbol Chili Powder

Zalapeno Ballz (3)

Zalapeno Ballz (3)

$2.50

Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown topped with fresh cilantro, with chipotle ranch.

Zalapeno Ballz (5)

Zalapeno Ballz (5)

$3.50

Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown topped with fresh cilantro, with chipotle ranch.

Single Taquitos and Potato Tacos

Single Taquitos and Potato Tacos

Made fresh signature taquitos and potato tacos.

Chips & 8oz Queso Planta

Chips & 8oz Queso Planta

$6.25

Made with Nuts, this is a deliciously hand crafted queso dip made from all plant based products, perfect for our dairy free and plant based guests

Drinks

Horchata

Horchata

$4.25

Scratch made cinnamon rice water.

Pineapple Spinach Agua Fresca

Pineapple Spinach Agua Fresca

$4.25

Pineapple Spinach Artisanal Agua Fresca. Whole fruit and greens blended fresh daily.

Hibiscus Agave Agua Fresca

Hibiscus Agave Agua Fresca

$4.25

This is a deliciously crafted drink is made from infusing water with the Hibiscus Flower, by hand, and then sweetened with a touch of real agave.

Fountain Drink
$3.25

Fountain Drink

$3.25
Boxed Just Water

Boxed Just Water

$3.00

Water provided in environmental conscious packaging.

Mexican Coke
$4.25

Mexican Coke

$4.25
Jarritos

Jarritos

$4.25
Kids Drink

Kids Drink

$2.00

Burritos

Extra Clasico Burrito

Extra Clasico Burrito

Double meat Extra Clasico burrito built to your taste.

Clasico Burrito

Clasico Burrito

Regular Clasico size burrito built to your taste.

Perfecto Burrito

Perfecto Burrito

Smaller Perfecto size burrito built to your taste.

Zaba Bowls

Extra Clasico Zaba Bowl

Extra Clasico Zaba Bowl

Double meat Extra Clasico Zaba Bowl built to your taste.

Clasico Zaba Bowl

Clasico Zaba Bowl

Regular Clasico size Zaba Bowl built to your taste.

Perfecto Zaba Bowl

Perfecto Zaba Bowl

Smaller Perfecto size Zaba Bowl built to your taste.

Tacos

Extra Clasico Tacos

Extra Clasico Tacos

Double meat Extra Clasico tacos (3) built to your taste.

Clasico Tacos

Clasico Tacos

Regular Clasico size tacos (3) built to your taste.

Perfecto Tacos

Perfecto Tacos

Smaller Perfecto size tacos (2) built to your taste.

Nachos

Extra Clasico Nachos

Extra Clasico Nachos

Double meat Extra Clasico nachos built to your taste.

Clasico Nachos

Clasico Nachos

Regular Clasico size nachos built to your taste.

Perfecto Nachos

Perfecto Nachos

Smaller Perfecto size nachos built to your taste.

Salads

Extra Clasico Salad

Extra Clasico Salad

Double meat Extra Clasico salad built to your taste.

Clasico Salad

Clasico Salad

Regular Clasico size salad built to your taste.

Perfecto Salad

Perfecto Salad

Smaller Perfecto size salad built to your taste.

Quesadillas

Extra Clasico Quesadilla

Extra Clasico Quesadilla

Double meat Extra Clasico flour quesadilla with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole on the side.

Clasico Quesadilla

Clasico Quesadilla

Regular Clasico size flour quesadilla with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole on the side.

Perfecto Quesadilla

Perfecto Quesadilla

Smaller Perfecto size flour quesadilla with one side salsa.

The Good, The Naughty, The Delicious

Chicken Street Taco Combo

Chicken Street Taco Combo

$9.00

Low Calorie Option (480 with Diet Soda). 3 Chicken Street Tacos Combo comes with doubled yellow corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, lime, and your choice one salsa. The combo comes with a soda.

OZ JackAsada Tacos

OZ JackAsada Tacos

$9.75

Low Calorie Option (618). 3 doubled corn tortillas with a savory blend of smoky Adobo Jackfruit (plant-based protein), guacamole, fajita mix, regular potatoes, cabbage, and limes. Vegan friendly. Veggie perfection!

Skinny Chicken Wrap

Skinny Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Low Calorie Option (640). Grilled chicken on a wheat tortilla, drizzled with chipotle ranch, mild pico de gallo, lettuce, and cheese. A lite perfection!

Balsamic Chicken Bowl

Balsamic Chicken Bowl

$8.75

Low Calorie Option (498). A bowl of grilled chicken, black beans, fajita mix, mild pico de gallo, medium corn salsa, tangy balsamic vinaigrette, topped with cabbage.

Spicy Chicken Wrap

Spicy Chicken Wrap

$10.25

This chicken wrap is filled with hot salsa, jalapenos, chicken, lettuce, guacamole, cheese, and Chipotle Ranch.

Ultimate Steak Fries

Ultimate Steak Fries

$15.50

An over flowing bowl of potatoes, steak, pinto beans, pico, hot salsa, jalapeno, sour cream, chipotle ranch, cheese, guacamole, and Original Queso.

Zalapeno Burrito

Zalapeno Burrito

$13.00

Introducing a burrito stuffed with 3 zalapeno balls (shredded and fried potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno), steak, pico, lettuce, sour cream, and original queso.

Surf & Turf Burrito

Surf & Turf Burrito

$14.25

This classic has returned with steak, shrimp, potatoes, pico, hot salsa, chipotle ranch, cilantro pesto (made with walnuts), cheese, and guacamole.

Something for The Kids

Kids meals come with an entrée, small side of chips and a kids drink.
Kids Quesadilla Flour Cheese

Kids Quesadilla Flour Cheese

$4.50

This kids combo comes with a side of rice and beans. Chips are included along with a kid's drink.

Kids Meat Flour Quesadilla

Kids Meat Flour Quesadilla

$6.25

This kids combo comes with a side of rice and beans. Chips are included along with a kid's drink.

Kids Seafood Flour Quesadilla

Kids Seafood Flour Quesadilla

$7.25

This kids combo comes with a side of rice and beans. Chips are included along with a kid's drink.

Kids Veggie Bowl

Kids Veggie Bowl

$4.50

This kids combo comes with choice of rice and beans and two toppings. Chips are included along with a kid's drink.

Kids Meat Bowl

Kids Meat Bowl

$6.25

This kids combo comes with choice of rice and beans and two toppings. Chips are included along with a kid's drink.

Kids Seafood Bowl

Kids Seafood Bowl

$7.25

This kids combo comes with choice of rice and beans and two toppings. Chips are included along with a kid's drink.

Kids Bean Burrito

Kids Bean Burrito

$5.75

Choice of rice and beans and two toppings wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.

Kids Bean, & Meat Burrito

Kids Bean, & Meat Burrito

$7.25

Choice of rice and beans and two toppings wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.

Kids Bean, & Seafood Burrito

Kids Bean, & Seafood Burrito

$8.00

Choice of rice and beans and two toppings wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.

Kids Veggie Tacos

Kids Veggie Tacos

$4.50

This kids combo comes with 2 tacos topped with your choice of two toppings, a side of chips and a kid's drink.

Kids Meat Tacos

Kids Meat Tacos

$6.25

This kids combo comes with 2 tacos topped with your choice of two toppings, a side of chips and a kid's drink.

Kids Seafood Tacos

Kids Seafood Tacos

$7.25

This kids combo comes with 2 tacos topped with your choice of two toppings, a side of chips and a kid's drink.

Sides and Dessert

Brownie

Brownie

$2.50

Fresh baked in house.

Roasted Jalapeno Side
$1.00

Roasted Jalapeno Side

$1.00

Queso Planta Small Side

$2.50

Made with Nuts, this is a deliciously hand crafted q