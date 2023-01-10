Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Silverado Ranch and Maryland
1263 E Silverado Ranch Boulevard
Las Vegas, NV 89183
Seasonal Menu
The Good Stuff!
Chicken Taquitos w Salsa and Guac
Our 3 hand-made taquitos come with guacamole and your choice of salsa.
Shredded Beef Taquitos w Salsa and Guac
Our 3 hand-made taquitos come with guacamole and your choice of salsa.
Fried Potato Tacos w Salsa and Guac
3 tacos stuffed with our garlic jalapeno potato mix, fried until golden brown. Served guacamole and your choice of salsa. A great vegan option.
Chips & 8oz Original Queso
Ori'Zaba's handmade house favorite.
Chips & 3oz Guacamole
Avocados cut fresh daily!
Chips & 8oz Salsa
Handmade salsas prepared from scratch.
Only Chips
Topped with salt and fresh squeezed lime juice. Fried fresh daily.
Street Corn
Delicious Whole Corn Covered In Mayo, Crumbly Cotija Cheese, Butter and Our House-Made Arbol Chili Powder
Zalapeno Ballz (3)
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown topped with fresh cilantro, with chipotle ranch.
Zalapeno Ballz (5)
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown topped with fresh cilantro, with chipotle ranch.
Single Taquitos and Potato Tacos
Made fresh signature taquitos and potato tacos.
Chips & 8oz Queso Planta
Made with Nuts, this is a deliciously hand crafted queso dip made from all plant based products, perfect for our dairy free and plant based guests
Drinks
Horchata
Scratch made cinnamon rice water.
Pineapple Spinach Agua Fresca
Pineapple Spinach Artisanal Agua Fresca. Whole fruit and greens blended fresh daily.
Hibiscus Agave Agua Fresca
This is a deliciously crafted drink is made from infusing water with the Hibiscus Flower, by hand, and then sweetened with a touch of real agave.
Fountain Drink
Boxed Just Water
Water provided in environmental conscious packaging.
Mexican Coke
Jarritos
Kids Drink
Burritos
Zaba Bowls
Tacos
Nachos
Salads
Quesadillas
Extra Clasico Quesadilla
Double meat Extra Clasico flour quesadilla with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole on the side.
Clasico Quesadilla
Regular Clasico size flour quesadilla with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole on the side.
Perfecto Quesadilla
Smaller Perfecto size flour quesadilla with one side salsa.
The Good, The Naughty, The Delicious
Chicken Street Taco Combo
Low Calorie Option (480 with Diet Soda). 3 Chicken Street Tacos Combo comes with doubled yellow corn tortillas, onion, cilantro, lime, and your choice one salsa. The combo comes with a soda.
OZ JackAsada Tacos
Low Calorie Option (618). 3 doubled corn tortillas with a savory blend of smoky Adobo Jackfruit (plant-based protein), guacamole, fajita mix, regular potatoes, cabbage, and limes. Vegan friendly. Veggie perfection!
Skinny Chicken Wrap
Low Calorie Option (640). Grilled chicken on a wheat tortilla, drizzled with chipotle ranch, mild pico de gallo, lettuce, and cheese. A lite perfection!
Balsamic Chicken Bowl
Low Calorie Option (498). A bowl of grilled chicken, black beans, fajita mix, mild pico de gallo, medium corn salsa, tangy balsamic vinaigrette, topped with cabbage.
Spicy Chicken Wrap
This chicken wrap is filled with hot salsa, jalapenos, chicken, lettuce, guacamole, cheese, and Chipotle Ranch.
Ultimate Steak Fries
An over flowing bowl of potatoes, steak, pinto beans, pico, hot salsa, jalapeno, sour cream, chipotle ranch, cheese, guacamole, and Original Queso.
Zalapeno Burrito
Introducing a burrito stuffed with 3 zalapeno balls (shredded and fried potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno), steak, pico, lettuce, sour cream, and original queso.
Surf & Turf Burrito
This classic has returned with steak, shrimp, potatoes, pico, hot salsa, chipotle ranch, cilantro pesto (made with walnuts), cheese, and guacamole.
Something for The Kids
Kids Quesadilla Flour Cheese
This kids combo comes with a side of rice and beans. Chips are included along with a kid's drink.
Kids Meat Flour Quesadilla
This kids combo comes with a side of rice and beans. Chips are included along with a kid's drink.
Kids Seafood Flour Quesadilla
This kids combo comes with a side of rice and beans. Chips are included along with a kid's drink.
Kids Veggie Bowl
This kids combo comes with choice of rice and beans and two toppings. Chips are included along with a kid's drink.
Kids Meat Bowl
This kids combo comes with choice of rice and beans and two toppings. Chips are included along with a kid's drink.
Kids Seafood Bowl
This kids combo comes with choice of rice and beans and two toppings. Chips are included along with a kid's drink.
Kids Bean Burrito
Choice of rice and beans and two toppings wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
Kids Bean, & Meat Burrito
Choice of rice and beans and two toppings wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
Kids Bean, & Seafood Burrito
Choice of rice and beans and two toppings wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Comes with chips and a free kid's drink.
Kids Veggie Tacos
This kids combo comes with 2 tacos topped with your choice of two toppings, a side of chips and a kid's drink.
Kids Meat Tacos
This kids combo comes with 2 tacos topped with your choice of two toppings, a side of chips and a kid's drink.
Kids Seafood Tacos
This kids combo comes with 2 tacos topped with your choice of two toppings, a side of chips and a kid's drink.