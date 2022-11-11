Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Spring

20750 Kuykendahl Rd

Suite 120

Spring, TX 77379

Seasonal Menu

Arbol Orange Chicken Street Taco Combo

$9.75

It's back for the season only! Thin slices of orange tossed in our handmade Arbol Chili Powder, topped on 3 chicken street tacos along with chipotle ranch, cabbage, pico de gallo, PLUS a drink - now this is Heaven.

Single Arbol Orange Chicken Street Taco

$2.75

Thin slices of orange tossed in our handmade Arbol Chili Powder, topped on a chicken street taco - along with chipotle ranch, cabbage, pico de gallo. It's back for the season only!

Side of Arbol Oranges

$1.00

Side of only spicy arbol oranges. For a limited time only!

The Good Stuff!

Chicken Taquitos w Salsa and Guac

$7.75

Our 3 hand-made taquitos come with guacamole and your choice of salsa.

Shredded Beef Taquitos w Salsa and Guac

$7.75

Our 3 hand-made taquitos come with guacamole and your choice of salsa.

Fried Potato Tacos w Salsa and Guac

$5.00

3 tacos stuffed with our garlic jalapeno potato mix, fried until golden brown. Served guacamole and your choice of salsa. A great vegan option.

Chips & 8oz Original Queso

$6.00

Ori'Zaba's handmade house favorite.

Chips & 3oz Guacamole

$4.25

Avocados cut fresh daily!

Chips & 8oz Salsa

$4.00

Handmade salsas prepared from scratch.

Only Chips

$2.00

Topped with salt and fresh squeezed lime juice. Fried fresh daily.

Street Corn

$4.00

Delicious Whole Corn Covered In Mayo, Crumbly Cotija Cheese, Butter and Our House-Made Arbol Chili Powder

Zalapeno Ballz (3)

$3.00

Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown topped with fresh cilantro, with chipotle ranch.

Zalapeno Ballz (5)

$4.00

Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown topped with fresh cilantro, with chipotle ranch.

Chips & 8oz Queso Planta

$6.00

Made with Nuts, this is a deliciously hand crafted queso dip made from all plant based products, perfect for our dairy free and plant based guests

Drinks

Horchata

$2.50

Scratch made cinnamon rice water.

Orange Mint Agua Fresca

$2.50

The zest of oranges and the crisp of mint combined for this delicious artisanal drink

Cucumber Lime Agua Fresca

$2.50

Scratch made with fresh cucumbers, zesty limes, water, and sugar.

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Brewed Tea

$2.50

Freshly brewed every day.

Boxed Just Water

$3.00

Water provided in environmental conscious packaging.

Mexican Coke

$3.50
Jarritos

$3.50
Kids Drink

$2.50

Burritos

Extra Clasico Burrito

Double meat Extra Clasico burrito built to your taste.

Clasico Burrito

Regular Clasico size burrito built to your taste.

Perfecto Burrito

Smaller Perfecto size burrito built to your taste.

Zaba Bowls

Extra Clasico Zaba Bowl

Double meat Extra Clasico Zaba Bowl built to your taste.

Clasico Zaba Bowl

Regular Clasico size Zaba Bowl built to your taste.

Perfecto Zaba Bowl

Smaller Perfecto size Zaba Bowl built to your taste.

Tacos

Extra Clasico Tacos

Double meat Extra Clasico tacos (3) built to your taste.

Clasico Tacos

Regular Clasico size tacos (3) built to your taste.

Perfecto Tacos

Smaller Perfecto size tacos (2) built to your taste.

Nachos

Extra Clasico Nachos

Double meat Extra Clasico nachos built to your taste.

Clasico Nachos

Regular Clasico size nachos built to your taste.

Perfecto Nachos

Smaller Perfecto size nachos built to your taste.

Salads

Extra Clasico Salad

Double meat Extra Clasico salad built to your taste.

Clasico Salad

Regular Clasico size salad built to your taste.

Perfecto Salad

Smaller Perfecto size salad built to your taste.

Quesadillas

Extra Clasico Quesadilla

Double meat Extra Clasico flour quesadilla with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole on the side.

Clasico Quesadilla

Regular Clasico size flour quesadilla with salsa, sour cream, and guacamole on the side.