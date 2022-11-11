Ori'Zaba's Mexican Grill - Spring
20750 Kuykendahl Rd
Suite 120
Spring, TX 77379
Seasonal Menu
Arbol Orange Chicken Street Taco Combo
It's back for the season only! Thin slices of orange tossed in our handmade Arbol Chili Powder, topped on 3 chicken street tacos along with chipotle ranch, cabbage, pico de gallo, PLUS a drink - now this is Heaven.
Single Arbol Orange Chicken Street Taco
Thin slices of orange tossed in our handmade Arbol Chili Powder, topped on a chicken street taco - along with chipotle ranch, cabbage, pico de gallo. It's back for the season only!
Side of Arbol Oranges
Side of only spicy arbol oranges. For a limited time only!
The Good Stuff!
Chicken Taquitos w Salsa and Guac
Our 3 hand-made taquitos come with guacamole and your choice of salsa.
Shredded Beef Taquitos w Salsa and Guac
Our 3 hand-made taquitos come with guacamole and your choice of salsa.
Fried Potato Tacos w Salsa and Guac
3 tacos stuffed with our garlic jalapeno potato mix, fried until golden brown. Served guacamole and your choice of salsa. A great vegan option.
Chips & 8oz Original Queso
Ori'Zaba's handmade house favorite.
Chips & 3oz Guacamole
Avocados cut fresh daily!
Chips & 8oz Salsa
Handmade salsas prepared from scratch.
Only Chips
Topped with salt and fresh squeezed lime juice. Fried fresh daily.
Street Corn
Delicious Whole Corn Covered In Mayo, Crumbly Cotija Cheese, Butter and Our House-Made Arbol Chili Powder
Zalapeno Ballz (3)
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown topped with fresh cilantro, with chipotle ranch.
Zalapeno Ballz (5)
Fan Fav! Shredded potatoes mixed with garlic and jalapeno, fried until golden brown topped with fresh cilantro, with chipotle ranch.
Chips & 8oz Queso Planta
Made with Nuts, this is a deliciously hand crafted queso dip made from all plant based products, perfect for our dairy free and plant based guests
Drinks
Horchata
Scratch made cinnamon rice water.
Orange Mint Agua Fresca
The zest of oranges and the crisp of mint combined for this delicious artisanal drink
Cucumber Lime Agua Fresca
Scratch made with fresh cucumbers, zesty limes, water, and sugar.
Fountain Drink
Brewed Tea
Freshly brewed every day.
Boxed Just Water
Water provided in environmental conscious packaging.