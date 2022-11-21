O’Rielly’s Pub & Grill
13914 Cedar Road
University Heights, OH 44118
Appetizers
Breaded Mushrooms
w/ Ranch
Breaded Zuchinni
w/ Horsey Sauce
Breasded Mozzerella
w/ Marinara
Chicken Tenders
w/ choice of Sauce
Irish Nachos
Thick Cut Potato Chips topped w/ melted Cheddar, Mozzarella, Bacon, Jalapeno, Scallions side Sour Cream
Lg FF
Lg Onion Ring
Small or Basket
Potato Pancakes
Topped w/ Grilled Onion, served w/ Sour Cream
Potato's O’Rielly
w/ House Seasoing amd your choice of Sauce
Sm FF
Small or Basket
Sm O-Ring
Wings
Sandwiches/Wraps
B.L.T.
w/ Mayo and your choich of Bread
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Cutlet dipprf in buffwslo dsuxe, lettuce, tomatu, side of Bleu Cheese
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Lettuce and Tomato
Cutlet Sandwich
Deluxe Gr Cheese Bacon
Deluxe Gr Cheese Ham
Deluxe Gr Cheese Turkey
Grilled Cheese
O Pub Tuna Melt
Open-Faced English Muffin topped w/ Sliced Tomato, Tuna Salad, and Melted Cheddar, scallion garnish
O'Rielly's Club
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato w/ mayo
Philly Steak Sandwich
Boneless Ribeye, Grilled onions, Grilled Mushrooms topped w/ Mozzerela
Veggie Gr Cheese
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Grilled Cheese
Grill
Your Burger
6 o.z. Burger ANY WAY YOU WANT IT!
O'Rielly Burger
6 o.z. Burger w/ Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms & Mozzarella chese. w/ Lettuce and Tomatoon a Kaiser bun
J.V. Burger
6 o.z. Burger w/ Bacon, Dry Blue Cheese srved on an Englsih Muffin w/ Lettuce and Tomato
Grilled Dill
4 oz. Burger w/ Grilled Onions and American Cheese
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken w/ Lettuce and Tomato on a Kaiser
Hot Dog
Choice of cheese, raw onion, and relish.
Patty Melt
4oz burger, Grilled onions & Swiss Chees
JoJo Burger
6oz Burger topped with with Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Onion and a house Tzatziki Slaw on a Kaiser Bum
Caribbean Jerk Chicken Sandwich
Jamacain Jerk Seaoned Grilled Chicken Breast with side housemade Mango Salsa
Rick Zesty Horseradish Burger
6 o.z. Burger w/ Rck's Housemade Zesty Horseradish, your choice of Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, Raw Onion
4 oz Burger
Salad
Tossed Salad
Your choce of Cheese, comes with Tomato and Seasoned Croutons
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Ceasar Salald
w/ your choice of Dressing
Chicken Ceasar Salad
w/ your choice of Dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
w/ your choice of Dressing
Ribeye Steak Ceasar Salad
w/ your choice of Dressing
Ribeye Steak Salad
w/ your choice of Dressing