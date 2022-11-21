Restaurant header imageView gallery

O’Rielly’s Pub & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

13914 Cedar Road

University Heights, OH 44118

Order Again

Appetizers

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.45

w/ Ranch

Breaded Zuchinni

$8.45

w/ Horsey Sauce

Breasded Mozzerella

$8.95

w/ Marinara

Chicken Tenders

$8.95

w/ choice of Sauce

Irish Nachos

$9.95

Thick Cut Potato Chips topped w/ melted Cheddar, Mozzarella, Bacon, Jalapeno, Scallions side Sour Cream

Lg FF

$5.50

Lg Onion Ring

$6.50

Small or Basket

Potato Pancakes

$7.45

Topped w/ Grilled Onion, served w/ Sour Cream

Potato's O’Rielly

$5.95

w/ House Seasoing amd your choice of Sauce

Sm FF

$3.50

Small or Basket

Sm O-Ring

$4.50

Wings

6 Wings

$8.45

12 WIngs

$14.95

w/ Bleu Cheese amd Celery

18 Wings

$24.40

24 Wings

$29.90

w/ Bleu Cheese amd Celery

Sandwiches/Wraps

B.L.T.

$7.95

w/ Mayo and your choich of Bread

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Breaded Cutlet dipprf in buffwslo dsuxe, lettuce, tomatu, side of Bleu Cheese

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.75

Lettuce and Tomato

Cutlet Sandwich

$8.95

Deluxe Gr Cheese Bacon

$7.95

Deluxe Gr Cheese Ham

$7.95

Deluxe Gr Cheese Turkey

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

O Pub Tuna Melt

$9.95

Open-Faced English Muffin topped w/ Sliced Tomato, Tuna Salad, and Melted Cheddar, scallion garnish

O'Rielly's Club

$8.75

Turkey, Ham, Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato w/ mayo

Philly Steak Sandwich

$8.25

Boneless Ribeye, Grilled onions, Grilled Mushrooms topped w/ Mozzerela

Veggie Gr Cheese

$7.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.25

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Grill

Your Burger

$7.50

6 o.z. Burger ANY WAY YOU WANT IT!

O'Rielly Burger

$9.25

6 o.z. Burger w/ Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms & Mozzarella chese. w/ Lettuce and Tomatoon a Kaiser bun

J.V. Burger

$9.50

6 o.z. Burger w/ Bacon, Dry Blue Cheese srved on an Englsih Muffin w/ Lettuce and Tomato

Grilled Dill

$7.95

4 oz. Burger w/ Grilled Onions and American Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.25

Grilled Chicken w/ Lettuce and Tomato on a Kaiser

Hot Dog

$6.75

Choice of cheese, raw onion, and relish.

Patty Melt

$8.95

4oz burger, Grilled onions & Swiss Chees

JoJo Burger

$10.95

6oz Burger topped with with Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Onion and a house Tzatziki Slaw on a Kaiser Bum

Caribbean Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Jamacain Jerk Seaoned Grilled Chicken Breast with side housemade Mango Salsa

Rick Zesty Horseradish Burger

$10.95

6 o.z. Burger w/ Rck's Housemade Zesty Horseradish, your choice of Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, Raw Onion

4 oz Burger

$6.95

Salad

Tossed Salad

$6.25

Your choce of Cheese, comes with Tomato and Seasoned Croutons

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.95

Ceasar Salald

$8.25

w/ your choice of Dressing

Chicken Ceasar Salad

$11.95

w/ your choice of Dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.95

w/ your choice of Dressing

Ribeye Steak Ceasar Salad

$12.95

w/ your choice of Dressing

Ribeye Steak Salad

$11.95

w/ your choice of Dressing

Soup

Cup Tomato

$4.50

Cup or Bowl Topped w/ mozz and bacon bits

Bowl Tomato

$5.50

Cup Daily Soup

$4.50

Cup or Bowl

Bowl Daily Soup

$6.50

Cup Chili

$4.95

Bowl Chili

$5.95

Sides

Sm FF

$3.50

Sm Onion Ring

$4.50

Lg FF

$5.50

Lg Onion Ring

$6.50

Small or Basket

Lg 1/2 + 1/2

$6.50

Chips

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Side Salad

$5.00

Specials

Guinness Fish and Chips

$10.95

Gyro

$10.95

Santa Fe Chkn Sandwich

$13.95

Steak Quesadilla

$15.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.95

Shrimp Fry Dinner

$14.95

12 - Special Wing Sauce

$15.95

6 - Special Wing Sauce

$9.95

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.95

Bowl Chili

$5.95

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.95

Mac N Cheese Bites

$6.95

Baby Back Rib Dinner

$15.95

Cup Chili

$4.95

Buffalo Chk Wrap W/Chips

$8.95

Cajun Steak Salad

$14.95

Ham or Turkey Sub w/ L/T

$8.95

Turkey Philly

$9.95

Chili Cheese Dog

$9.95

EXTRA

Bleu Cheese

$0.75

Ranch

$0.75

Swiss

$1.00

BBQ

$0.75

Cheddar

$1.00

Croutons

$1.00

Raw Onion

$0.75

Dry Bleu

$2.00

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Horsey

$0.75

Mozz

American

$1.00

Separate Plate

ON THE FLY

EXTRA ($1.00)

$1.00

Shredded Parm

$0.75

Shredded Mozz

$0.75

Shredded Cheddar

$0.75

To Go Charge

Under $25 take out

$1.50

Over $25 take out

$3.00

Beer

Guinness

$6.00

Harp

$6.00

Smithwicks

$6.00

Octoberfest

$3.00

Jackie Os

$6.00

Alaskan White

$6.00

Truth

$6.00

Ciderboys

$6.00

Dortmunder Gold

$6.00

Labatt Blue

$5.00

Half & Half

$6.00

Snakebite

$6.00

XMAS Ale

$7.00

Winter Warmer

$7.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

BTL Bud Light

$3.00

BTL Budweiser

$3.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Corona Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$3.00

BTL Goose Island 312

$5.00

BTL Gumballl Head

$6.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL High Life

$3.00

BTL Irish Red Setter

$3.00

Lagunitas IPA

$6.00

Kent. BB Peppermint Porter

$7.00

BTL Labrador Lager

$3.00

BTL Leghumper

$3.00

BTL MGD

$3.00

BTL Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$5.00

BTL Rolling Rock

$3.00

BTL Stella Artios

$5.00

BTL Strohs

$3.00

BTL Utra

$4.00

BTL Yuengling

$3.00

Original Sin

$6.00

Bumbleberry

$6.00

Zombie Dust

$7.00

Anti Hero IPA

$6.00

Fat Heat IPA

$6.00

Pabst

$2.00

CAN White Claw (all flavors)

$5.00

Brew Kettle Browns 16oz

$3.00

Head Hunter

$6.00

Sibling Rev Red Ale

$6.00

High Life Can Special

$2.00

Holly Jolly

$6.50

Groovy Juice

$6.00

High Noon

$5.00

Highlife

$2.00

Blue

$2.50

Oktoberfest

$3.00

Smitchwicks

$3.00

XMAS Ale

$3.50

Winter Warmer

$3.50

Liquor

SHT Well Vodka

$5.00

SHT Absolut

$6.00

SHT Absolut Citron

$6.00

SHT Belvedere

$7.00

SHT Grey Goose

$7.00

SHT Kettle One

$6.00

SHT Skyy

$6.00

SHT Smirnoff (All Flavors)

$6.00

SHT Stoli

$6.00

SHT Tito's

$6.00

SHT Van Gogh

$6.00

DRNK Well Vodka

$5.50

DRNK Belvedere

$7.50

DRNK Absolut

$6.50

DRNK Absolut

$6.50

DRNK Absolut Citron

$6.50

DRNK Grey Goose

$7.50

DRNK Kettle One

$6.50

DRNK Skyy

$6.50

DRNK Smirnoff (All Flavors

$6.50

DRNK Stoli

$6.50

DRNK Tito's

$6.50

DRNK Van Gogh

$6.50

RCKS Well Vodka

$6.00

RCKS Absolut

$7.00

RCKS Absolut

$7.00

RCKS Absolut Citron

$7.00

RCKS Belvedere

$9.00

RCKS Grey Goose

$9.00

RCKS Kettle One

$7.00

RCKS Skyy

$7.00

RCKS Smirnoff (All Flavors

$7.00

RCKS Stoli

$7.00

RCKS Tito's

$7.00

RCKS Van Gogh

$7.00

SHT Well Whiskey

$5.00

SHT Well Scotch

$5.00

SHT Black Velvet

$5.00

SHT Bushmills

$7.00

SHT Canadian Club

$6.00

SHT Crown Royal

$7.00

SHT Dewars

$6.00

SHT Fireball

$6.00

SHT Jack Daniels

$7.00

SHT Jameson

$7.00

SHT Jim Beam

$6.00

SHT Kentucky Tavern

$5.00

SHT Makers Mark

$9.00

SHT Seagrams 7

$5.00

SHT Seagrams VO

$6.00

SHT Tullamore Dew

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

DRNK Well Whiskey

$5.50

DRNK Well Scotch

$5.50

DRNK Black Velvet

$5.50

DRNK Bushmills

$7.50

DRNK Canadian Club

$6.50

DRNK Crown Royal

$7.50

DRNK Dewars

$6.50

DRNK Fireball

$6.50

DRNK Jack Daniels

$7.50

DRNK Jameson

$7.50

DRNK Jim Beam

$6.50

DRNK Kentucky Tavern

$5.50

DRNK Makers Mark

$7.50

DRNK Seagrams 7

$5.50

DRNK Seagrams VO

$6.50

DRNK Tullamore Dew

$7.50

Jameson Orange

$7.50

RCKS Well Whiskey

$6.00

RCKS Well Scotch

$6.00

RCKS Black Velvet

$6.00

RCKS Bushmillls

$9.00

RCKS Canadian Club

$7.00

RCKS Crown Royal

$9.00

RCKS Dewars

$7.00

RCKS Fireball

$7.00

RCKS Jack Daniels

$9.00

RCKS Jameson

$9.00

RCKS Jim Beam

$7.00

RCKS Kentucky Tavern

$6.00

RCKS Makers Mark

$9.00

RCKS Seagrams 7

$6.00

RCKS Seagrams VO

$7.00

RCKS Tullamore Dew

$9.00

SHT Well Rum

$5.00

SHT Bicardi

$6.00

SHT Captain Morgan

$6.00

SHT Malibu

$6.00

SHT Meyers Dark Rum

$6.00

SHT Bircardi Limon

$6.00

DRNK Well Rum

$5.50

DRNK Bicardi

$6.50

DRNK Captain Morgan

$6.50

DRNK Malibu

$6.50

DRNK Meyers Dark Rum

$6.50

DRNK Bicardi Limon

$6.50

RCKS Well Rum

$6.00

RCKS Bicardi

$7.00

RCKS Captain Morgan

$7.00

RCKS Malibu

$7.00

RCKS Meyers Dark Rum

$7.00

RCKS Bicardi Limon

$7.00

SHT Espolon

$6.00

SHT Jose Cuervo

$6.00

SHT 1800 Silver

$6.00

SHT Milagro Silver

$6.00

SHT Milagro Reposado

$6.00

SHT Patron Silver

$10.00

SHT Well

$5.00

DRNK Espolon

$6.50

DRNK Jose Cuervo

$6.50

DRNK 1800

$6.50

DRNK Milagro Silver

$6.50

DRNK Milagro Reposado

$6.50

DRNK Patron Silver

$10.00

DRNK Well Tequila

$5.50

RCKS Espolon

$7.00

RCKS Jose Cuervo

$7.00

RCKS 1800 Silver

$7.00

RCKS Milagro Silver

$7.00

RCKS Milagro Reposado

$7.00

RCKS Patron Silver

$10.00

RCKS Well Teqiuila

$6.00

SHOT Well

$5.00

SHOT Tanqueray

$6.00

SHOT Bombay Sapphire

$7.00

SHOT Beefeater

$7.00

DRNK Well

$5.50

DRNK Tanqueray

$6.50

DRNK Beefeater

$7.50

DRNK Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

RCKS Well

$6.00

RCKS Tanqueray

$7.00