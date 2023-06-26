- Home
Orient Express 4609 Forbes Avenue
4609 Forbes Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
Food
Appetizer 小吃
Veg Spring Roll 百花春卷
Cabbage and carrots in fried wonton skin.
Scallion Pancake 葱油饼
Savory, flaky pan-fried onion pancake.
Scallion Pancake with Curry Sauce 葱油饼咖喱
Savory, flaky pan-fried onion pancake with curry served on the side.
Sesame Cold Noodles 麻酱凉面
Cold noodles, shredded carrots, and bean sprouts topped with a sesame & peanut sauce.
Teriyaki Chicken Skewers 烤鸡串
Marinated chicken thighs on bamboo skewers. 2 pieces
Fried Crispy Tofu 酥炸豆腐
Crispy battered tofu with savory sauce on the side. Vegan.
Veg Dumpling 青菜饺子
6 pieces. Vegan. Filled with corn, carrots, green beans, cabbage, and celery. Sauce on the side.
Pork Dumpling 猪肉饺子
6 pieces. Filled with pork and cabbage. Sauce on the side.
Crab Rangoon 芝士云吞
Crispy crab and cheese wonton. Sweet & sour sauce on the side.
Soup 鲜汤
Vegetable Tofu Soup 蔬菜豆腐汤
Vegan. Mixed veg & soft tofu in clear broth
Hot&Sour Soup 酸辣汤
Spicy & sour broth with eggs, tofu, bamboo, black fungus
Wonton Soup 云吞汤
Pork in noodle wrap and clear broth
Chicken Corn Soup 鸡丝玉米汤
Minced chicken and corn in egg soup
West Lake Beef Soup 西湖牛肉汤
Minced beef, mushrooms, cilantro in egg white soup
Spare Ribs Soup 排骨粉丝汤
Pork ribs and thin white noodles in clear broth
Seafood Tofu Soup 海鲜豆腐汤
Shrimp, squid, fishball, imitation crab, peas, carrots, soft tofu in clear broth
Vegetable Special 时蔬
Stir-Fried Green Bean 干扁四季豆
Vegan. Green beans stir fried with pickled mustard stems and fried garlic.
Spicy Mix Veg 辣什锦
Vegan. Spicy brown sauce with broccoli, green pepper, mushroom, snow peas, carrots, and cabbage.
Broccoli w Garlic Sauce 鱼香芥兰
Vegan. Savory, lightly sweet brown sauce with broccoli, black fungus, carrots.
Eggplant Garlic Sauce 鱼香茄子
Vegan. Savory, lightly sweet brown sauce with fried eggplant, green peppers, black fungus, carrots, cabbage..
Chinese Cabbage Dried Shrimp 开阳白菜
Napa cabbage seasoned with dried shimp
Garlic Chinese Greens 炒时菜
Vegan. Seasonal.
Meat Special 肉类
Salt Pepper Basil Chicken 盐酥鸡
Marinated chicken thighs coated with potato starch and tossed in a homemade salt mix and basil
Salt Pepper Pork Chop 盐椒排骨
Crispy boneless pork chops in house dry seasoning, fried garlic, and hot peppers
Twice Cooked Pork 回锅肉
Pork belly, cabbage, green pepper
Spare Ribs BlackBean Sauce 豉汁排骨
Bone in pork ribs sautéed in a sharp and pungent black bean sauce.
Peking SweetSour Pork Chop 京都猪扒
Boneless pork chops in sweet and sour sauce
Honey Garlic Pork Chop 蜜汁猪扒
Boneless pork chops in honey sauce with fried garlic
Black Pepper Honey Pork Chop 黑椒猪扒
Boneless pork chops in sweet black pepper sauce with green pepper and white onions
Tomato Egg Pork Chop 番茄猪扒
Boneless pork chops in tomato sauce and scrambled eggs
Cumin Lamb 孜然羊肉
Thin-sliced lamb with white onions and leeks dry cooked with cumin
Cumin Beef 孜然牛肉
Thin-sliced beef with white onions and leeks dry cooked with cumin
Seafood Special 海鲜
Tofu Green Peas Shrimp 虾仁豆腐
Soft tofu, shrimp, peas, snow peas in white sauce
PanFried Egg Shrimp 虾仁煎蛋
Shrimp egg omlette
PanFried Egg Fish 魚片煎蛋
Fish fillet egg omlette
Hunan Tofu Fish 湖南鱼球豆腐
Spicy mixed veg with fried tofu and fish fillet
Happy Family 全家福
White sauce with fish, shrimp, and chicken 鱼,鸡,虾
Pineapple Mayo Shrimp 凤梨虾球
Battered, fried shrimp in sweet mayo sauce
Lobster Sauce w Shrimp 虾仁滑蛋
Thin egg sauce with shrimp, peas, carrots, snow peas, and nappa cabbage
Flounder Fillet in Wine Sauce 青菜溜鱼片
Flounder in ginger wine sauce over chinese greens
Stir Fry 炒菜
General Tso's左宗
Crispy with sweet and spicy sauce, and broccoli on the side
Orange陈皮
Crispy with sweet citrus and spicy sauce, with broccoli on the side
Sesame芝麻
Crispy with sweet sauce and sesame, broccoli on the side
Sweet & Sour甜酸
Crispy with sweet and tart sauce, pineapple, green pepper, and onion
Salt & Pepper椒盐
Crispy and dry with hot peppers and house seasoning
Hunan湖南
Spicy brown sauce, broccoli, carrot, green pepper, and mushroom
Broccoli西芥兰
Savory brown sauce, broccoli, carrot, snow peas, and water chestnut
Mongolian蒙古
Dry-cooked with shredded leeks and white onion
Dried Basil川椒辣子
Dry-cooked with leeks and hot peppers
Eggplant Garlic Sauce鱼香茄子
Savory, lightly sweet brown sauce, eggplant, carrot, and green pepper
Garlic Sauce鱼香
Savory, lightly sweet brown sauce, carrot, green pepper, and onion
Tomato Egg番茄
Savory, sweet red sauce with scrambled egg and tomato
Green Beans四季豆
Stir-fried in brown sauce with mixed vegetables
Chinese Greens时蔬
Gently stir-fried in garlic, topped with a choice of protein in mixed vegetables
Kung Pao宫保
Spicy brown sauce, carrot, celery, green pepper, topped with peanut
Cashew腰果
Brown sauce, carrot, celery, mushroom, topped with cashews
Sichuan四川
Spicy brown sauce, carrot, celery, green pepper, and bamboo
Satay Malaysian沙茶
Chinese BBQ sauce, green pepper, carrot, pineapple, and bamboo
Habanero Masala印度玛萨拉
Spicy garam masala, coconut milk, onion, and garlic
Yellow Curry咖喱
Spicy curry, coconut milk, broccoli, carrot, onion, and green pepper
Mushroom蘑菇
White sauce, mushrooms, snow peas, Napa cabbage, and carrot
Pickled Vegetable酸菜
Salty and sour pickled leafy greens, and white onions
Hot Pepper尖椒
Spicy hot peppers, green peppers, carrots, and bamboo
Steamed Mixed Vegetables水煮时菜
Brown sauce on the side, broccoli, carrot, mushroom, and green pepper
Chef Special 主厨推荐
Spicy Shredded Potato 土豆丝
Thin-cut potatoes stir-fried in hot peppers, chili oil, and vinegar.
3 Pepper Chicken 辣子鸡
Spicy. Chicken thighs dry stir-fried in house chili oil, white onions, and leeks.
Spicy Beef Short Ribs 辣子牛仔骨
Honey Beef Ribs Green Bean 黑椒牛仔骨
Triple Delight 麻辣三鲜
Fish, beef, and chicken
Fish PickleVeg HotPot 酸菜鱼砂锅
Hot Pot 砂锅
Ma Po Tofu 麻婆豆腐
Soft tofu served in a spicy and savory bean curd sauce.
House Special HotPot 什锦砂锅
Chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, squid, crab meat, fishball, and fried tofu,
Fish BBQ Pork Tofu Hot Pot 叉烧鱼球煲
BBQ Pork, fried fish, fried tofu, mushrooms, and cabbage
Tomato Beef Tofu HotPot 牛肉番茄豆腐煲
Tomato, beef, soft tofu, egg, in a tangy sauce
Eggplant Tofu Fish HotPot 鱼球豆腐茄子煲
Fried fish, Fried tofu, spicy and sweet sauce, eggplant, carrot, green pepper, and black fungus.
Stew Pork HotPot 卤肉沙锅
Minced stewed pork and shiitake mushroom's in a heavy browns sauce
Beef Stew Tendon HotPot 牛筋牛腩煲
Stewed beef and tender tendon on a bed of crisp lettuce
Basil Wine Chicken 三杯鸡
Three Cup Chicken! A wine sauce with plenty of chickens thigh
Seafood Tofu HotPot 海鲜砂锅
Shrimp, squid, crab meat, fish ball, fried tofu covered in a lightly salty white sauce.
Chili Lamb Vermicelli HotPot 辣羊肉粉丝煲
Spicy lamb made in a bean curd sauce on a bed of nappa cabbage and vermicelli
Fried Rice 炒饭
Chinese Fried Rice 各式炒饭
Soy sauce fried rice
Pineapple Fried Rice 菠萝炒饭
White fried rice with pineapple
Lettuce Fried Rice 生菜炒饭
White fried rice with lettuce
Singapore Fried Rice 新加坡炒饭
Yellow curry powder fried rice
Chili Basil Fried Rice 秘制九层塔炒饭
Spicy house chili oil fried rice
Young Chow Fried Rice 扬州炒饭
White fried rice with chicken, roast pork, and shrimp
Stir-Fried Noodle 炒麵
Lo Mein捞面
Yellow, medium-sized noodles stir-fried with shredded carrots, cabbage, and bean sprouts.
Shanghai Lo Mein粗面
White, thick chewy noodle stir-fried with shredded carrots, cabbage, and bean sprouts.
Rice Noodle米粉
Thin white noodles, stir-fried with egg, shredded carrots, scallions, and onions.
Chow Fun河粉
Wide, flat rice-based noodles stir fried with soy sauce, scallions, and bean sprouts.
Singapore Rice Noodle新加坡米粉
Thin noodle stir-fried with curry powder, eggs, bean sprouts, onions, and carrots.
Singapore Chow Fun新加坡河粉
Wide, flat chewy noodle stir-fried with curry powder, eggs, bean sprouts, onions, and carrots.
Noodle Soup 汤面
Chinese Greens NoodleSoup时 菜汤面
Fresh leafy greens and choice of protein in clear broth. Choice of noodle.
Pork Pickle NoodleSoup炸菜肉丝汤面
Thin-cut pork, pickled mustard stems, and lettuce in clear broth. Choice of noodles.
Spare Ribs NoodleSoup 花椒排骨汤面
Pork ribs and lettuce in clear broth. Choice of noodles.
Beef Stew NoodleSoup 红烧牛肉汤面
Beef shank and lettuce in savory, spiced beef broth. Choice of noodle.
Seafood NoodleSoup海鲜汤面
Shrimp, squid, imitation crab meat, fishballs, and lettuce in clear broth. Choice of noodles.
Noodle Special 特色面条
Minced Pork DanDan Noodles 担担面
Minced pork, white onions, and mushrooms in spicy fermented bean sauce. Served over greens and chewy white noodles.
Spare Ribs BlackBean Sauce Chow Fun 排骨炒粉
Pork ribs, green pepper, and white onions in savory black soy bean sauce over wide, chewy, rice-based noodles.
Shrimp Lobster Sc Chow Fun 虾炒粉
Shrimp, carrots, and peas in thin egg sauce over wide, chewy, rice-based noodles.
Lunch午餐
Lunch Special午餐
Ma Po Tofu 麻婆豆腐
Soft tofu served in a spicy and savory bean curd sauce.
Stir-Fried Green Bean干扁四季豆
Green beans stir fried with pickles, garlic, and a light soy sauce.
General Tso's左宗
Crispy tofu or chicken thighs in a spicy and sweet red sauce.
Sweet & Sour甜酸
Crispy tofu or chicken breast with white onion, pineapple, and green peppers in sweet and tart sauce.
Broccoli西芥兰
Brown sauce stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, and snow peas.
Hunan湖南
Spicy brown sauce stir-fried with broccoli, carrots, green peppers, snow peas, and mushrooms.
Garlic Sauce鱼香
Sweet and lightly savory brown sauce, carrot, green pepper, onion, and black fungus.
Kung Pao宫保
Roast peanuts over celery, carrots, and green peppers in spicy brown sauce.
Cashew腰果
Roast cashews over celery, carrots, and mushrooms in brown sauce.
Sichuan四川
Spicy brown sauce stirfried with crunchy carrots, celery, green peppers.
Steamed Mixed Veg水煮时菜
Brown sauce on the side. Broccoli, cabbage, carrot, and mushroom.
Eggplant Garlic Sauce鱼香茄子
Savory, lightly sweet brown sauce, eggplant, carrot, green pepper, and black fungus.
Green Bean 四季豆
Long green beans stir-fried with garlic and light soy sauce.
Lo Mein捞面
Yellow, medium-sized noodles stir-fried with shredded carrots, cabbage, and bean sprouts.
Shanghai Lo Mein粗面
White, thick chewy noodle stir-fried with shredded carrots, cabbage, and bean sprouts.
Meal Special 盖饭
Ma Po Tofu Rice 麻婆豆腐饭
Vegan. Soft tofu, pickled mustard stems, peas, carrots in spicy fermented bean sauce
BBQ Pork Rice 叉烧饭
Char sui roast pork and chinese greens
Beef Stew Rice 牛腩饭
Beef shank and chinese greens
Spare Ribs Rice 排骨饭
Pork ribs with green peppers, white onions, and cabbage
Stew Pork Rice 卤肉饭
Minced pork in savory, lightly sweet sauce
Black Bean Sc Rice 豉汁饭
Fermented black soybeans with green pepper, white onion, cabbage
Eggplant Garlic Sc Rice 鱼香茄子饭
Savory, sweet, lightly sweet sauce with fried eggplant, green pepper, carrot, black fungus
Tomato Egg Rice 番茄饭
Tomato sauce and scrambled eggs
Chinese Greens Rice 时菜饭
Chinese greens in white sauce
Lobster Sauce Rice 滑蛋饭
Thin egg sauce with peas and carrots
Onion Sauce Rice 洋葱饭
White onions and scallions in white sauce
Pickled Veg Rice 酸菜饭
Salty, sour pickled greens and white onions
Curry Sauce Rice 咖喱饭
Spicy yellow curry
Habanero Masala Rice 印度玛萨拉饭
VERY spicy curry blended with habaneros
Roast Duck over Rice
Curry Beef Stew over Rice咖喱牛腩饭
Drinks飲料
Beverages
Iced Tea
Hot Tea
Coke
20oz bottle
Diet Coke
20oz bottle
Sprite
20oz bottle
Dr. Pepper
20oz bottle
Fanta Orange Soda
20oz bottle
Lemonade
20oz bottle
Ginger Ale
20oz bottle
Red Bull
8.4oz can
Lemon Black Tea
Assam Milk Tea
Unsweetened Green Tea
ITO EN Unsweetened Green Tea Bottle 500ml
Herbal Tea Can
Bottled Water
16.9oz Soda
Aloe Juice
Coconut Milk Can
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
