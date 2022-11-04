  • Home
Oriental Garden Chinese 16734 Champion Forest Dr

No reviews yet

16734 Champion Forest Dr

Klein, TX 77379

Chef’s Specialties

Oriental Orange Chicken

$10.95

General Tso's Chicken

$10.95

Chicken- A- LA Train

$11.95

Hunan Beef

$11.95

Oriental Orange Beef

$13.95

Oriental Sizzling Steak

$17.95

Add shrimp for 3.00

$3.00

Sizzling Beef w/ Scallops

$13.95

Mandarin Triple Delight

$13.95

Sizzling Seafood Triple Delight

$13.95

Szechuan Sizzling Triple Delight

$13.95

Crispy Whole Fish w/ Garlic Sauce

$25.95

Lobster Cantonese Style

$27.95

(Add Shrimp $3.00 extra)

Lobster Hunan Style

$27.95

(Add Shrimp $3.00 extra)

Happy Family

$13.95

Sizzling Chicken w/ Black Bean Sauce

$10.95

Dove Shrimp

$13.95

Double Delight

$11.95

Hunan Chicken

$11.95

Soups

Wonton Lg

$5.95

Sm Wonton

$2.95

Hot n Sour Lg

$5.95

Sm Hot n Sour

$2.95

Eggdrop Lg

$5.95

Sm Eggdrop

$2.95

LG Velvet Chicken Corn

$5.95

Sm Velvet Chicken Corn

$2.95

Vegatable Lg

$5.95

Sm Vegetable

$2.95

Special Wonton

$8.95

Oriental Noodle

$7.95

Seafood Combination

$8.95

Hong Kong Wonton

$8.95

Rice Soup

$7.95

Spicy Thai Soup

$8.95

Appetizers

Egg Rolls (2)

$2.95

Shrimp Rolls (4)

$5.95

Bar-B-Q Ribs

$7.25

Bar-B-Q Pork

$7.25

Spicy & Tangy Shrimp App

$6.95

Fantail Shrimp

$5.95

Beef Sticks (4)

$7.25

Fried Wonton

$3.95

Oriental Chicken Wings (8)

$6.95

Steamed Pork Dumplings(8)

$7.25

Pan Fried Pork Dumplings (8)

$7.25

Steamed Vegetable Dumplings (8)

$7.25

Crab Puffs (Rangoon) (6)

$6.95

Shrimp Toast

$5.95

Teriyaki Chicken on a Stick (4)

$7.25

Crispy Lettuce Wrap with chicken (4)

$7.25

Finger Combo (Buffalo Wings, Egg Roll & Fried Wonton

$7.95

Flaming Appetizers

$8.25

Steamed Cabbage Pork Dumplings(10)

$7.95

Mini Pork Eggrolls

$3.95

Jumbo Egg Roll

$2.00

Cabbage Dumplings

$7.95

French Fries

$3.00

1\2 ER

$1.50

1/2 Cpuffs

$3.50

Pan Fried Vegetable Dumplings

$7.25

1\2 FWT

$2.00

Seafood

Sweet and Sour Shrimp

$10.95

Shrimp Kew (sauteed)

$10.95

Shrimp w/ Snow peas

$10.95

Szechuan Shrimp

$10.95

Shrimp w/ Pepper Sauce

$10.95

Shrimp w/ Lobster Sauce

$10.95

Mandarin Shrimp (Breaded)

$10.95

Oriental Orange Shrimp

$10.95

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$11.95

Sizzling Shrimp with Black Bean Sauce

$11.95

Shrimp w/ Chili Sauce

$11.95

Szechuan Scallops

$11.95

Shrimp & Scallops in Pepper Sauce

$12.95

Shrimp & Scallops in Chili Sauce

$12.95

Moo Shu Shrimp with Pan Cake (4)

$10.95

Spicy & Tangy Shrimp with Vegetables

$10.95

Shrimp with Broccoli

$10.95

Shrimp with Green Bean

$11.95

Honey shrimp

$12.95

Shrimp W/ Garlic Sauce

$10.95

Poultry

Sweet and Sour Chicken

$8.95

Chicken w/ Vegetables

$8.95

Chicken w/ Snow Peas

$9.95

Shredded Chicken with Garlic Sauce

$8.95

Kung Pao Chicken

$8.95

Szechuan Diced Chicken

$8.95

Mandarin Chicken

$8.95

Pineapple Chicken

$8.95

Almond Chicken

$9.25

Cashew Chicken

$9.25

Honey Walnut Chicken

$9.25

Curry Chicken

$8.95

Lemon Chicken

$9.95

Chicken w/ Plum Sauce

$8.95

Chicken w/ Broccoli

$8.95

Szechuan Shredded Chicken

$8.95

Moo Shu Chicken with Pancake (4)

$8.95

Spicy & Tangy Chicken with Vegetable

$8.95

Chicken with Green Bean

$9.95

Korean Chicken

$9.95

Chicken Salad

$8.95

Beef

B1. Pepper Steak

$10.95

B2. Beef w/ Chinese Vegetables

$10.95

B3. Beef w/ Snow Peas

$10.95

B4. Shredded Beef w/ Garlic Sauce

$10.95

B5. Curry Beef

$10.95

B6. Mongolian Beef

$10.95

B7. Beef w/ Broccoli

$10.95

B8. Sizzling Beef w/ Black Bean Sauce

$10.95

B9. Moo Shu Beef w/ Pan Cake (4)

$11.95

B10. Beef w/ Mushroom

$10.95

B11. Peking Style Shredded Beef

$11.95

B12. Spicy & Tangy Beef with Vegetable

$10.95

B13. Beef w/ Pepper Sauce

$10.95

B14. Sauteed Shiitake mushroom with Beef

$10.95

B15. Beef with Green Bean

$10.95

B16. Szh Beef

$10.95

B17. Imperial Crispy Beef

$13.95

Pork

P1. Sweet and Sour Pork

$8.95

P2. Bar-B-Q Pork w/ Vegetables

$8.95

P3. Bar-B-Q Pork w/ Snow Peas

$8.95

P4. Shredded Pork with Garlic Sauce

$8.95

P5. Twice Cooked Pork

$8.95

P6. Moo Shu Pork w/ Pan Cake (4)

$8.95

P7. Peking Style Shredded Pork

$9.95

P8. Shredded Pork w/ Dried Tofu

$8.95

P9. Spicy Bean Curd w/ Minced Pork (Ma Po Tofu)

$8.95

P10. Shredded Pork w/ Green Bean

$9.95

Daily Specialties

Salt and Pepper Catfish

$10.95

Salt and Pepper Calamari

$11.95

Salt and Pepper Shrimp

$12.95

Pressed Chicken

$10.95

Phoenix Dragon

$12.95

Asparagus Chicken

$11.95

Asparagus Beef

$12.95

Asparagus Shrimp

$12.95

Honey Chicken

$10.95

SS Catfish

$9.95

Catfish \w Blackbean

$9.95

Lo Mein

Plain LM

$6.95

Vegetable LM

$7.95

Chicken LM

$7.95

Pork LM

$7.95

Beef LM

$8.95

Shrimp LM

$8.95

House LM

$9.95

Chow Fun

Chicken CF

$11.95

Beef CF

$12.95

Seafood CF

$12.95

Shrimp CF

$12.95

BBQ Pork CF

$11.95

House CF

$12.95

Chow Mein

Vegetable CM

$8.95

Chicken CM

$8.95

Pork CM

$8.95

Beef CM

$9.95

Shrimp CM

$8.95

Seafood CM

$9.95

House Special

$9.95

Cantonese CM

$12.95

Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$6.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$7.95

Vegetable Fried Rice

$7.95

Pork Fried Rice

$7.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$8.95

Beef Fried Rice

$8.95

House Fried Rice

$8.95

Hunan Fried Rice

$8.95

Ginger Chk FR

$7.95

Small Regular FR

$2.00

Large Box regular FR

$6.00

Kid's Menu

K1. Jumbo Shrimp

$6.95

K2. Chicken Nuggets

$6.95

K3. Chicken Wings

$6.95

K4. Beef Skewers

$6.95

K5. Fish Sticks

$6.95

K6. Chicken Sticks

$6.95

K7. SS Chicken

$6.95

Diet \ Steamed Entrées

Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$7.95

Steamed Chicken with Vegetables

$8.95

Steamed Shrimp with Vegetables

$10.95

Steamed Scallops with Vegetables

$11.95

Steamed Chicken & Shrimp with Vegetables

$12.95

Steamed chicken with broccoli

$8.95

Vegetables

Sautéed Mixed Vegetables

$7.95

Sautéed Broc W\ Fried Tofu

$8.95

Sautéed Broc W\ Garlic Sauce

$7.95

Oriental Bean Curd

$7.95

Eggplant W\ Garlic Sauce

$7.95

Snow Peas & Water Chestnuts

$8.95

Moo Shu Vegetables

$7.95

Green beans W\ Garlic Sauce

$8.95

Eggplant W\ Fried Tofu

$8.95

Shiitake Mushroom & Eggplant

$7.95

Shiitake Mushroom W/ Fried Tofu

$8.95

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.00

Ice cream

$3.00

Egg Foo Young

House EFY

$11.95

Chicken EFY

$10.95

Pork EFY

$10.95

Shrimp EFY

$10.95

Beef EFY

$11.95

Vegetable EFY

$10.95

Chop Suey

Chicken CS

$7.95

Pork CS

$7.95

Shrimp CS

$7.95

Beef CS

$8.95

House CS

$8.95

Combination Plates

CP 1 SSPK

$10.95

CP 2 pk w\ Garlic Sauce

$10.95

CP 3 SSCK

$10.95

CP 4 KP Chicken

$10.95

CP 5 Pepper Steak

$11.95

CP 6 Bf w\ Broc

$11.95

CP 6 Ck w\Broc

$11.95

CP 7 SSSH

$12.95

CP 8 Sh & Scallops w\ Pepper Sauce

$13.95

White Rice

Bowl / Small box

$1.00

Large Bowl / Large Box

$3.00

Singapore Noodles

Singapore Chicken

$9.95

Singapore Pork

$9.95

Singapore Beef

$10.95

Singapore Shrimp

$10.95

House Singapore

$12.95

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Tea

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Juice \Milk

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Beer

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Shiner

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Tsing Tao

$4.00

Lucky Buddah

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Kirin

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Dos XX

$4.00

Red Wine

Robert Mondavi Cabernet

$8.00+

Blackstone Merlot

$8.00+

Prophecy Pinot Noir

$8.00+

Alamosa Malbec

$8.00+

Gekkeikan Plum Wine

$5.00

Sake Carafe

$5.00

Island Cocktails

Margarita

$6.00

Hurricane

$6.00

White Wine

Prosecco

$6.50

Roobert Mondovi Chardonnay

$8.00+

Messina Hoff's Riesling

$7.00+

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Beringer White Zinfandel

$6.00+

Diet portions

Steamed Broccoli and carrots

$8.95

White rice

$2.00

2 eggs

$2.00

Cup of gt sauce not spicy

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
16734 Champion Forest Dr, Klein, TX 77379

