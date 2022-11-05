Oriental Sports Bar and Lounge 1848 Old Norcross Road suite 1000
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info
Come savor a flavor at Oriental Sports Bar & Lounge, a brand-new restaurant in Gwinnett County. Whether you’re in the mood for something spicy or sweet, we’ve got a huge range of authentic African cuisine available on our menu. All deep fried to perfection. We’re excited to bring something new to our community and can’t wait to share our unique recipes. At Oriental Sports Bar & Lounge, we’re serving up more than delicious delicacies, we're serving a Cultural experience.
Location
1848 Old Norcross Road suite 1000, Lawrenceville, GA 30044
