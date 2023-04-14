Main picView gallery

Origen Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

159 South Main St.

Fall River, MA 02721

Food Menu

Appetizers

Picadera de Mar

$20.99

Fried calamari, fish sticks, ceviche mixto, yucca fries and chifles.

Picadera de Tierra

$19.99

Chicharron, salami, mexican chorizo, hand cut fries and quesito frito.

OG Chicken Nachos

$10.99

Corn tortillas loaded with chicken, lettuce, nacho cheese, shredded mozzarella, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado sauce.

OG Steak Nachos

$12.99

Corn tortillas loaded with steak, lettuce, nacho cheese, shredded mozzarella, refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado sauce.

Bolones

$10.99

Green plantain cooked, mashed and mixed with cheese and chicharron.

Esquite

$8.99

Mexican street corn salad, grilled sweet corn, mayo-cilantro sauce, garlic-butter, fresh lime juice, mixed with queso fresco, cotija cheese and crushed cheetos.

Empanadas

$9.99

-Flour Ecuadorian style empanaditas filled with mixed veggies, cheese and chicken. -Corn Colombian style empanaditas filled with chicken.

Choritos a la Chalaca

$13.99

Steamed kiwi mussels Callao-style, topped with a spicy salsa featuring leche de tigre, choclo, rocoto peppers, onions, lime juice, olive oil, and cilantro.

Wings

Crispy house marinated chicken wings served with blue cheese

Plain

$10.99

Sweet Habanero

$10.99

Garlic Parmesan

$10.99

Buffalo

$10.99

BBQ

$10.99

Burgers

The Classic American

$12.99

¼ pound angus beef, american cheese, lettuce, pickles tomato on a grilled bun served with fries.

Hamburgesa

$14.99

¼ pound angus beef, mozzarella cheese, potato sticks, bacon, egg, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a grilled bun served with fries

The Fancy

$13.99

¼ pound angus beef, swiss cheese, sauted mushrooms, caramelized onions, bacon, avocado, lettuce and tomato on a grilled bun served with fries.

Sandwiches

Birria

$13.99

Shredded slow simmered beef, lettuce, tomato, onions, and mozzarella cheese, served with birria consome.

Cuban

$12.99

Pulled pork, ham, mustard, dill pickles and melted swiss / mozzarella cheese.

OG Chicken

$12.99

Shredded chicken, slaw, tomato, jalapeno pickled and mayo-ketchup.

Entrees

Carne Asada

$20.99

Menestra, white rice and salad with grilled steak.

Pollo Asado

$18.99

Menestra, white rice and salad with your choice of grilled chicken

Bandeja Paisa

$23.99

Steak, chicharron, and chorizo served with white rice, beans, avocado and an egg.

Chaulafan

$20.99

chicken , chorizo and shrimp Ecuadorian chifa style fried rice.

Lomo Saltado

$23.99

Steak tips with sauteed onions and peppers and rocoto pepper served with white rice, french fries and house salad. A lo pobre (add an egg +1.50)

Chicken Fajitas

$18.99

Chicken served with white rice, pico de gallo, lettuce salad, refried beans, and flour tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$20.99

Steak served with white rice, pico de gallo, lettuce salad, refried beans, and flour tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$20.99

Shrimp served with white rice, pico de gallo, lettuce salad, refried beans, and flour tortillas.

Mixed Fajitas

$23.99

Pollo, Steak, and Shrimp served with white rice, pico de gallo, lettuce salad, refried beans, and flour tortillas.

Pollo con Tajadas

$17.99

Hondurean style deep fried chicken, served over crispy green bananas, central american slaw, pico de gallo, thick chicken-tomato broth and mayo-ketchup sauce.

Ceviche

$18.99

Peruvian style fresh white fish marinated in lime juice served with raw onions, choclo, batata and chifles.

Mojarra

$23.99

Fried whole Tilapia served with house salad and patacones.

Camarones al Ajillo

$19.99

Shrimp sauteed with habanero pepper, heavy cream, white wine and cilantro served over mangu

Salmon

$21.99

Grilled wild salmon served with a veggie medley and mashed potato.

Paella

$24.99

Latin-american style saffron rice with chicken, chorizo, shrimp and calamari

Salads

House Salad

$6.99

Freshly cut Lettuce, tomato, cucumbers, radishes and avocado

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Steak Salad

$13.99

Shrimp Salad

$13.99

Kids

Salchipapa

$8.99

French fries and fried hot dogs

Papipollo

$10.99

French fries and wings

Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Desserts

Cheese Flan

$8.99

Traditional caramel flan with a creamy-cheesy twist

3 Leches

$7.99

Sponge cake—soaked in three kinds of milk: evaporated, condensed and whole milk.

Fried Ice Cream

$7.99

Roll ice cream coated in cornflakes, crunchy in the outside and smooth and creamy in the inside.

Sides

White Rice

$4.99

Patacones

$4.99

Maduros

$4.99

Fries

$4.99

Yuca Fries

$4.99

Guacamole

$4.99

Beans

$4.99

Drink Menu

Soft Drink

Coke Products

$3.00

Shakes

$6.00

Juices

$4.00

Aguas Frescas

$5.00

Traditional Sodas

$4.00

Sparking Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
