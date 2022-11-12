Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Original 13 Ciderworks

194 Reviews

$$

1526 North American Street

Philadelphia, PA 19122

Order Again

Popular Items

Backyard Burger
Pierogies
Apple Guac BLT

Apps

Handcut Fries

$5.00

Simple, Salty, Tasty

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Tossed with Pickled Shallot, Apple and Cider Vinaigrette

Chicken Wings

$15.00

1 lb of Chicken Wings. Choice of Sauce: Classic Buffalo, Thai Chili, Garlic Parm, Chipotle Ranch. Served w/ Bleu Cheese

Pierogies

$8.00

Potato and cheese Pierogies sourced from Czerw's in Port Richmond, Caramelized Onions, Sour cream. Add Kielbasa for an additional charge. Vegetarian.

Tofu Wings

$14.00

Fried tofu cubes, choice of sauce.

Chips & Guac

$8.00

Chips & Queso

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00+

Sampler Platter

$12.00

Stuffed Tater Tots

$8.00

Sandwiches

Backyard Burger

$15.00+

Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Beyond Burger and Gluten Free Rolls Available on Request

Country Style Chicken Sandwich

$17.00+

Chicken breast, mayo, pickles.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.00+

Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House-made Buffalo Sauce, Ranch Add Cheese, Bacon, or Jalapenos $1/ea Please note chicken sandwich takes longer to cook, and will increase your delivery time slightly.

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$17.00+

Fried or Grilled Chicken, House-Made Chipotle Ranch, House-Made Apple Guac, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche. Served with Handcut Fries. *Gluten Free Rolls Available on Request.

Apple Guac BLT

$14.00

Avocado, apple, purple onion, bacon, bibb lettuce, thick slice tomato, house mayo, texas toast.

Kielbasa Sandwich

$15.00

Kielbasa, 6" in hoagie roll, apple sauerkraut, stone ground mustard. Served with fries.

Specials

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Honey Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Kettle Chips

$4.00Out of stock

To Go Cider

Case of 24 Atacama 16oz cans

Anniversary Cider 750ml Bottle

$25.00

Cider Week Pumpkin 4-Pack

$14.00

Original Semi-Dry 4-pack

$16.00

Original Semi-Dry Case

$85.00Out of stock

Case of 24 Original Semi-Dry 12oz cans

Deep Blueberry Sea 4-Pack

$16.00Out of stock

Deep Blueberry Sea Case

$85.00Out of stock

Case of 24 Deep Blueberry Sea 12oz cans

Atacama Bone Dry 4-Pack

$16.00Out of stock

Like the desert it’s named after, this cider is completely dry. ABV 7%

Atacama Bone Dry Case

$85.00Out of stock

Case of 24 Atacama Bone Dry 16oz cans

Ichabod Pumpkin Spice - 4 Pack

$16.00

Ichabod Pumpkin Spice Case

$85.00

Atacama Dry Hopped 4-Pack

$16.00Out of stock

Atacama Dry Hopped Case

$85.00Out of stock
Strawberry Valkyrie 4-Pack

$16.00Out of stock

American style semi-sweet with fresh strawberry and apricot. ABV 6.4%

Strawberry Valkyrie Case

$85.00Out of stock

Case of 24 Strawberry Valkyrie 12oz cans

To Go Beer

Wacker Bohemian Pils - 6 Pack

$16.00

Light, yet not too crisply dry. Clean refreshment at its finest. ABV 4.5%

Twisted Gingers Mayer Light - 4 Pack

$16.00

Vault Bird in Hand - 4 Pack

$17.00

Vault Block Trade - 4 Pack

$17.00
Vault Of Hops and Clouds - 4 Pack

$17.00

A New England style Pale ale brewed with the all-star combination of Mosaic, Citra, and Amarillo hops. Notes of pineapple and clementine up front with guava, mango, and lingering apricot. Get lost in the clouds. ABV 5.5%

Vault Safe Haven - 4 Pack

$17.00

Love City Eraserhood IPA - 4 Pack

$16.00

Love City Lager - 6 Pack

$16.00

Vault Public Offering - 4 Pack

$17.00

Vault Gentlemen Prefer Bonds - 4 Pack

$17.00

Twisted Gingers Dig To Ride - 4 Pack

$16.00

Vault Angel Investor - 4 Pack

$17.00

Meyers Lightning Lager - 4 Pack

$16.00

To Go Wine

Galen Glen Excuse My Rouge

$18.00

Galen Glen Grüner With Envy

$18.00

Bar Snacks

OG13 Apple Cider Vinegar - Bottle

$12.00
Fishtown Pickles - Zesty Sweet Garlic

$12.00
Fishtown Pickles - Habanero Dill

$12.00
Fishtown Pickles - Philly Dill

$12.00

Shirts

OG13 Shirt (Black)

$20.00

OG13 Shirt (Blue)

$20.00

OG13 Shirt (Grey)

$20.00

Philly Shirt - Orange

$20.00Out of stock

Philly Shirt - Green

$20.00

Watering Hole Shirt

$20.00

Beach- Yellow

$20.00

Tote Bags

"Make Cider Not War" Tote

$10.00

Hats

OG13 Trucker Hat

$25.00

OG13 Baseball Hat

$10.00

Glassware

Sir Charles Pint Glass

$7.00

Cider Club

$120.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Visit our cidery and tasting room for Sir Charles Hard Cider, vegan, vegetarian, and gluten free food and more! Open 7 days!

Website

Location

1526 North American Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122

Directions

Gallery
Original 13 Ciderworks image
Original 13 Ciderworks image
Original 13 Ciderworks image

Map
