Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Original American Kitchen (OAK)

991 Reviews

$$

15 SE 1st Avenue

Gainesville, FL 32601

Order Again

Popular Items

OAK Cheeseburger
Chicky Sandwich
Wild Mushroom Ravioli

SNACKS

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Six deep-fried large chicken wings (breaded or naked). oak hot honey drizzle. bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Contains poultry, dairy (condiments)

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

House made deviled eggs. pickled onion. calabrian pepper. bread + butter proud pickle. parsley. paprika. Contains egg

OAK Pretzel

$11.00

Warm Bavarian salted pub pretzel, house made kale + artichoke dip (vegetarian) Contains dairy, gluten

Stuffed Jalapenos

$9.00

Deep fried jalapeno peppers. house pimento cheese stuffing. southern dippin' sauce. (vegetarian) Contains dairy

Sweet Potato Wedges

$8.00

Dusted + fried hand cut sweet potato wedges. parsley. smoky chipotle aioli. (vegetarian) Contains dairy (condiment)

BURGERS & SUCH

Chicky Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken breast. spicy peach glaze. spicy proud pickle chips. seasoned waffle fries. brioche bun. Contains poultry, soy

Country Flatbread

$13.00

Warmed pita bread. hickory smoked ham. goat cheese. fig jam. pesto drizzle. red pepper flakes. pistachio. oregano. Contains dairy, red meat, tree nuts

Filet Tip Tacos

$15.00

Filet mignon tips. spicy cilantro sauce. pickled onion. cotija cheese. avocado. fresh cilantro. Contains red meat, soy, dairy

Fried Green Tomato Sliders

$11.00

Fried green tomatoes. house pimento cheese. bibb lettuce. balsamic reduction. brioche slider buns.

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$13.00

Melted smoked gouda + monterey jack cheese, ciabatta bread, fire roasted tomato soup.

OAK Cheeseburger

$15.00

Half pound angus patty or beyond burger. sharp cheddar cheese. caramelized onions. proud pickle chips/lettuce/tomato on side. seasoned waffle fries. brioche bun.

EVENIN' PLATES

Chicken Dinner

$23.00

Roasted half chicken, rosemary + thyme blend, gravy, choice of two sides Contains poultry, gluten, dairy

Flank Steak

$25.00

Fire grilled angus flank steak, kale chimichurri, sweet potato wedges, southern dippin' sauce Contains red meat, dairy

Grilled Lamb Pops

$31.00

Fire grilled New Zealand lamb, green tomato bacon jam, garlic mashed potatoes, choice of side Contains red meat, dairy

OAK Filet

$29.00

Fire grilled six-ounce filet mignon, rosemary demi glace, grilled asparagus, fried onions, garlic mashed potatoes Contains red meat, dairy, gluten, soy

Seafood of the Day

$25.00

Fresh seafood, rotating sauce & jasmine rice Contains seafood, dairy

Shrimp + Grits

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp, andouille sausage, crumbled bacon, cheese grits, roasted tomato, roasted red pepper, cheddar cheese, green onion (gluten free) Contains dairy, red meat, shellfish Contains shellfish, dairy

Sweet Tea Short Rib

$27.00

Boneless angus short rib, onion + garlic, sweet tea demi glace, smashed fingerling potatoes, candied heirloom carrots, thyme Contains red meat, gluten

Wild Mushroom Ravioli

$18.00

Wild mushroom ravioli, spiced parmesan cream sauce, fresh basil, paprika (vegetarian) Contains dairy

SALADS

Carolina Beet Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, roasted red beets, candied pecans, goat cheese, toasted pecan vinaigrette. Contains dairy

Chopped Caesar

$14.00

Chopped romaine heart. parmesan crisps. seasoned croutons. house made caesar dressing. Contains egg, dairy

Summer Salad

$14.00

Lemon + oil tossed baby arugula. burrata cheese. fresh basil + mint. fresh red apple. heirloom tomatoes. Contains dairy

Quinoa Bowl

$14.00

Red + white quinoa, sweet potato + black bean mix, fresh avocado, sunny-side up egg, goat cheese, heirloom tomatoes, kale, oak hot honey (vegetarian) Contains egg, dairy, soy

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, red tomato, shallot, monterey jack cheese, pineapple vinaigrette Contains dairy

FIXIN'S

Side Asparagus

$6.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Cheese Grits

$5.00

Side Demi (Regular)

$0.50

Side Demi (Sweet)

$0.50

Side Fingerling Smash

$5.00

Side Garlic Bread (2)

$1.00

Side Garlic Mash

$4.00

Side Garlic Mash + Gravy

$4.50

Side Grilled Cheese Solo

$5.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side Kale + Veggie Dip

$6.00

Side Mac + Cheese

$6.00

Side OAK Hot Honey

$0.50

Side Pretzel Solo

$5.00

Side Sauteed Kale

$5.00

Side Sauteed Shrimp

$6.00

Side Spicy Cilantro

$0.50

Side Sweet Fries

$6.00

Side Tofu (Fried)

$3.00

Side Tofu (Grilled)

$3.00

Side Tomato Soup Solo

$5.00

Side Tri Color Candied Carrots

$6.00

Side Veggie of the Day

$5.00

Side Waffle Fries

$5.00

DESSERTS

Fried Oreo’s

$7.00

Five fried Oreo's, vanilla bean ice cream, powdered sugar, chocolate syrup Contains dairy

Homemade Bread Pudding

Homemade Bread Pudding

$9.00

Homemade bread pudding, vanilla bean ice cream, bourbon caramel drizzle, powdered sugar Contains dairy, egg

Pecan Pie & Ice Cream

$7.00

Warm pecan pie, vanilla bean ice cream, caramel drizzle, candied pecans Contains dairy

Ice Cream

$3.00
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
At OAK we specialize in food from the south. From shrimp + grits and roasted half chickens to deviled eggs and fresh salads, we have everything that makes eating in the south delicious and special! We also have self-serve rotating beer taps to provide enjoyable, unique beers year round! Our specialty drinks are all made with fresh ingredients & juices and are absolutely delicious! Join us for Happy Hour Mon-Fri from 4-7 PM for discounted cocktails, beer, wine & appetizers!

Website

Location

15 SE 1st Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601

Directions

