Restaurant header imageView gallery

Original Chicken & Ribs

review star

No reviews yet

1100 Beatties Ford Rd

Charlotte, NC 28216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BBQ & PORK CHOP DINNERS

Pulled Pork BBQ Dinner

$9.95

Pulled Pork BBQ with fries, coleslaw & hushpuppies

Pork Chop Dinner

Pork Chop Dinner

$10.55

Fried Pork Chop with potato salad, coleslaw & hushpuppies

Pork Rib Dinner

Pork Rib Dinner

$12.95

BBQ Pork Ribs with fries, coleslaw & hushpuppies

Beef Rib Dinner

Beef Rib Dinner

$16.55

BBQ Beef Ribs with fries, coleslaw & hushpuppies

Grilled Pork Chop Dinner

Grilled Pork Chop Dinner

$10.55

Grilled Pork Chop with potato salad, coleslaw & hushpuppies

CHICKEN

Southern Fried Chicken
2 pc Dark Chic Snack

2 pc Dark Chic Snack

$5.45

2 pc Fried Chicken (Dark) & roll

2 pc Dark Chic Dinner

2 pc Dark Chic Dinner

$6.55

2 pc Fried Chicken (Dark) with fries, coleslaw & roll

2 pc White Chic Snack

2 pc White Chic Snack

$5.95

2 pc Fried Chicken (White) & roll

2 pc White Chic Dinner

2 pc White Chic Dinner

$7.95

2 pc Fried Chicken (White) with fries, coleslaw & roll

3 Wings & Roll

3 Wings & Roll

$6.95

3 Fried Chicken Wings & Roll

9 pc Drummettes

9 pc Drummettes

$10.45

9 pc Drummettes

3 Wings & Fries

3 Wings & Fries

$7.95

3 Fried Chicken Wings with fries

4 pc Wing Dinner

4 pc Wing Dinner

$9.95

4 Fried Chicken Wings with fries, coleslaw & roll

12 pc Chicken Nuggets

12 pc Chicken Nuggets

$5.45

12 pc Chick Nuggets

4 pc Dark Chic Dinner

4 pc Dark Chic Dinner

$8.95

4 pc Fried Chicken (Dark) with fries, coleslaw & roll

4 pc White Chic Dinner

4 pc White Chic Dinner

$9.95

4 pc Fried Chicken (White) with fries, coleslaw & roll

4 pc Mix Chicken Dinner

4 pc Mix Chicken Dinner

$9.95

4 pc Fried Chicken (Mixed) fries, coleslaw & roll

6 pc Wing Dinner

6 pc Wing Dinner

$12.55

6 Fried Chicken Wings with fries, coleslaw & roll

6 pc Chicken Nuggets

6 pc Chicken Nuggets

$4.45

6 pc Chicken Nuggets

Chicken & Fish Dinner

Chicken & Fish Dinner

$15.95

Chicken & Fish Dinner includes fries, coleslaw & roll

Chicken Livers & Gizzards

Chicken Livers & Gizzards

$6.55

Chicken Livers & Gizzards

12 pc Drummettes ONLY

12 pc Drummettes ONLY

$13.95

12 pc Drummettes

6 pc Drummettes ONLY

6 pc Drummettes ONLY

$7.95

6 pc Drummettes

Chicken & Ribs Dinner

Chicken & Ribs Dinner

$16.95

Fried Chicken & BBQ Ribs with fries, coleslaw & roll

12 pc Dark Chic Box

12 pc Dark Chic Box

$17.95

Fried Chicken Box - 12 pc (Dark)

12 pc Mixed Chic Box

12 pc Mixed Chic Box

$21.95

Fried Chicken Box - 12 pc (Mixed)

8 pc Dark Chicken Box

8 pc Dark Chicken Box

$13.75

Fried Chicken Box - 8 pc (Dark)

8 pc Mixed Chic Box

8 pc Mixed Chic Box

$15.95

Fried Chicken Box - 8 pc (Mixed)

Chicken Gizzards

Chicken Gizzards

$6.55

Fried Chicken Gizzards

Chicken Gizzards & Livers Dinner

Chicken Gizzards & Livers Dinner

$7.95

Fried Chicken Gizzards & Livers with fries, coleslaw & roll

Chicken Gizzard Dinner

Chicken Gizzard Dinner

$7.95

Fried Chicken Gizzards with fries, coleslaw & roll

Chicken Livers

Chicken Livers

$6.55

Fried Chicken Livers

Chicken Liver Dinner

Chicken Liver Dinner

$7.95

Fried Chicken Livers with fries, coleslaw & roll

SALADS

Crispy Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$9.55

Fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onions & croutons

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$8.55

Ham, turkey, egg, lettuce, tom, carrots, cucumbers, croutons & cheese

Grilled Chic Salad

Grilled Chic Salad

$9.55

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onions & croutons,

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.55

Lettuce, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers, red onions, crouton, cheese, sweet peppers

Side Salad

$3.95

SANDWICHES

Fat Boy Burger

Fat Boy Burger

$7.45

Fat Boy Burger with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, coleslaw, chili & cheese

Hand-Rolled Cheeseburger

Hand-Rolled Cheeseburger

$5.25

Hand-Rolled Cheeseburger with ketchup, mustard, slaw, chili & cheese

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$3.95

Cheeseburger with ketchup, mustard, slaw, chili & cheese

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$5.50

Double cheeseburger with ketchup, mustard, slaw, chili & cheese

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$6.95

Turkey Burger with lettuce, tomato, mayo & cheese

Pork Chop Sandwich

Pork Chop Sandwich

$6.95

Fried Pork Chop Sandwich with lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Pork Chop Sandwich

$7.45

Grilled Pork Chop with lettuce, tomato & mayo

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$2.95

Hot Dog with ketchup, mustard, slaw, chili & onions

Double Dog

Double Dog

$5.45

2 Hot Dogs with ketchup, mustard, slaw, chili & onions

Foot Long Hot Dog (Beef)

Foot Long Hot Dog (Beef)

$4.95

Foot Long Hot Dog (beef) with ketchup, mustard, slaw, chili & onions

Bologna Sandwich

$4.95

Bologna sandwich with ketchup, mustard, slaw & chili

Flounder Sandwich

Flounder Sandwich

$7.95

Fried Flounder with home-made tartar sauce

Croaker Sandwich

Croaker Sandwich

$8.95

Fried Croaker on sliced bread

Perch Sandwich

Perch Sandwich

$7.95

Fried Perch with home-made tartar sauce

Whiting Sandwich

$7.95

Fried Whiting with home-made tartar sauce

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich

$6.25

Pulled Pork BBQ with coleslaw

Philly Steak Sandwich

Philly Steak Sandwich

$7.95

Philly Steak with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, onions & peppers

Chicken Filet Sandwich

Chicken Filet Sandwich

$7.95

Fried Chicken Filet with lettuce, tomato & mayo

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled Chicken with lettuce, tomato & mayo

Chicken Philly Sandwich

Chicken Philly Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken Philly with lettuce, tomato, mayo, cheese, onions & peppers

SEAFOOD

Mini Whiting Box 2 pc

Mini Whiting Box 2 pc

$9.55

Fried Whiting (2) with fried, coleslaw, and hushpuppies

Mini Perch Box 2 pc

Mini Perch Box 2 pc

$9.55

Fried Perch (2) with fried, coleslaw, and hushpuppies

Perch Dinner 4 pc

Perch Dinner 4 pc

$12.95

Fried Perch includes fries, coleslaw & hushpuppies

Whiting Dinner 4 pc

Whiting Dinner 4 pc

$12.95

Fried Whiting with fries, coleslaw & hushpuppies

Croaker Dinner

Croaker Dinner

$12.95

Fried Croaker with fries, coleslaw & hushpuppies

Flounder Dinner 2 pc

Flounder Dinner 2 pc

$12.95

Fried Flounder with fries, coleslaw & hushpuppies

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$9.95

Fried Popcorn Shrimp with fries, coleslaw & hushpuppies

Fish & Shrimp Dinner

Fish & Shrimp Dinner

$16.95

Fried Fish & Shrimp with fries, coleslaw & hushpuppies

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$5.95

Fried Popcorn Shrimp Snack

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$14.55

Fried Jumbo Shrimp with fries, coleslaw & hushpuppies

KIDS MEALS

4 pc Chicken Nuggets

4 pc Chicken Nuggets

$4.25

4 pc Chicken Nuggets with fries & drink

Kid's Hot Dog Meal

Kid's Hot Dog Meal

$4.50

Hot Dog with fries & drink

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$5.95

Popcorn Shrimp with fries & drink

Kid's Fish Meal

Kid's Fish Meal

$5.95

Fish with fries & drink

Baby "T" Cheeseburger

Baby "T" Cheeseburger

$5.95

Baby "T" Cheeseburger with fries & drink

Kid's Drummettes Meal

Kid's Drummettes Meal

$7.45

Drummettes with fries & drink

DESSERTS

Sweet Potato Pie

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.25

Home-made Sweet Potato Pie

Pound Cake

Pound Cake

$3.45

Home-made Pound Cake

Layer Cake

Layer Cake

$3.95Out of stock

Home-made Layer Cake

Cobbler

Cobbler

$3.95

Home-made Cobbler

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$3.55Out of stock

Home-made Banana Pudding

SIDES

Sm French Fries

Sm French Fries

$2.05

Small French Fries

Lg French Fries

Lg French Fries

$2.55

Large French Fries

Sm Greens

Sm Greens

$3.95

Small Greens

Lg Greens

Lg Greens

$6.25

Large Collard Greens

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.55

Onion Rings

Sm Hushpuppies

Sm Hushpuppies

$2.25

Small Hushpuppies

Lg Hushpuppies

Lg Hushpuppies

$2.95

Large Hushpuppies

Sm Fried Okra

Sm Fried Okra

$2.95

Small Fried Okra

Lg Okra

Lg Okra

$4.05

Large Fried Orka

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.55

Chili Cheese Fries

Sm Tartar

Sm Tartar

$0.85

Small Home-made Tartar

Lg Tartar

Lg Tartar

$1.65

Large Home-made Tarter Sauce

Sm Coleslaw

Sm Coleslaw

$1.65

Small Home-made Coleslaw

Lg Coleslaw

Lg Coleslaw

$2.45

Large Home-made Coleslaw

Sm Potato Salad

Sm Potato Salad

$3.50

Small Potato Salad

Sm Baked Beans

Sm Baked Beans

$3.50

Small Baked Beans

Lg Baked Beans

Lg Baked Beans

$5.95

Large Baked Beans

Sm Mac&Cheese

Sm Mac&Cheese

$4.55

Small Mac&Cheese

Lg Mac&Cheese

Lg Mac&Cheese

$6.95

Large Mac&Cheese

Lg Potato Salad

Lg Potato Salad

$5.95

Large Potato Salad

1 Jumbo Shrimp

1 Jumbo Shrimp

$1.95

SNACK

Rib Snack (Beef)

Rib Snack (Beef)

$8.45

Rib Snack (Beef)

Rib Snack (Pork)

Rib Snack (Pork)

$6.55

Rib Snack (Pork)

EXTRAS

Ranch

$0.60

Ranch Dipping Sauce

Extra Pork Chop

Extra Pork Chop

$4.99

Extra Pork Chop

Extra Protein

Extra Protein

BEVERAGES

Lemonade - Regular

$2.25

Lemonade - Regular

Tea/Lemonade - Regular

$2.25

Tea/Lemonade - Regular

Sweet Tea - Regular

$2.25

Sweet Tea - Regular

Fruit Punch - Regular

$2.25

Fruit Punch - Regular

Fruit Punch/Lemonade - Regular

$2.25

Fruit Punch/Lemonade - Regular

Grape - Regular

$2.25

Grape - Regular

Grape/Lemonade - Regular

$2.25

Grape/Lemonade - Regular

Sprite - Regular

$2.25

Sprite - Regular

Bottle Water

$1.05

Bottle Water

Coke - Regular

$2.25

Coke - Regular

Orange - Regular

$2.25

Orange - Regular

Cherry - Regular

$2.25

Cherry - Regular

Dr. Pepper - Regular

$2.25

Dr. Pepper - Regular

Cup of Ice - Regular

$0.50

Cup of Ice - Regular

Diet Coke - Regular

$2.25

Diet Coke - Regular

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Original Chicken and Ribs is a family owned and operated restaurant in the historical Washington Heights neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina. Original Chicken and Ribs sells a vast array of sandwiches and platters with an urban flare featuring items from fried chicken, ribs, fish, to our famous "Fat Boy" burger. We have provided tasty options and neighborly service since 1952. Our concept is simple and cooked to order, catering to generations of Charlotteans and the surrounding townships.

Website

Location

1100 Beatties Ford Rd, Charlotte, NC 28216

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Toucan Louies
orange star4.6 • 551
2753 Rozzelles Ferry Rd Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext
Westend Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
2817 Rozzelles Ferry Road Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext
Leah and Louise : A modern juke joint
orange starNo Reviews
301 Camp Road Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Bleu Barn North End - Camp North End location
orange starNo Reviews
1801 N Graham Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Beyond Amazing Donuts - 1824 Statesville Ave, Ste 101
orange starNo Reviews
1824 Statesville Ave Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Heist Brewery and Barrel Arts / Livy's Neapolitan Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
1030 Woodward Ave Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Park Road
orange star4.6 • 11,805
4125 Park Rd Charlotte, NC 28209
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,048
139 S. Tryon Street Charlotte, NC 28202
View restaurantnext
Stagioni
orange star4.9 • 5,135
715 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28207
View restaurantnext
Cajun Queen
orange star4.3 • 5,018
1800 E 7th St Charlotte, NC 28204
View restaurantnext
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
orange star4.3 • 3,925
136 East 36th Street Charlotte, NC 28206
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Arboretum
orange star4.6 • 3,793
8022 Providence Rd Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Matthews
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Indian Trail
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Fort Mill
review star
Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)
Huntersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Waxhaw
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Gastonia
review star
Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)
Concord
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Cornelius
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston