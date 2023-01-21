Original Chicken & Ribs

Restaurant info

Original Chicken and Ribs is a family owned and operated restaurant in the historical Washington Heights neighborhood of Charlotte, North Carolina. Original Chicken and Ribs sells a vast array of sandwiches and platters with an urban flare featuring items from fried chicken, ribs, fish, to our famous "Fat Boy" burger. We have provided tasty options and neighborly service since 1952. Our concept is simple and cooked to order, catering to generations of Charlotteans and the surrounding townships.

