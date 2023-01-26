Restaurant header imageView gallery

Original Geno's

No reviews yet

2211 West Camelback Road

Suite 178

Phoenix, AZ 85015

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Ranch Baked Fries
Provolone Cheesesteak
Two 14" 2 Topping Pizzas and 10 Bone In Wings

Appetizers

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.49

Mozzarella Stix

$7.49

Mushroom Caps

$7.49
Zucchini Stix

Zucchini Stix

$7.49

Philly Cheesesteaks

Geno's Famous Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled Onions, Geno's Cheese Sauce

Mushroom Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Mayo, White American Cheese

Provolone Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled Onions, Green Peppers, Mayo, Provolone Cheese

Pepper Cheesesteak

$12.99

Mild Peppers, Sweet Peppers,Jalapenos, Mayo, White American Cheese

Hoagie Cheesesteak

$12.99

White American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, House Dressing

Chicken Cheddar Ranch Cheesesteak

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cheddar Cheese

Salads

Garden Salad

$6.49

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes

Caesar Salad

$6.49

Croutons and Parmesan

Chef Salad

$7.99

Ham, Turkey, Onions, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Cheddar

Greek Salad

$7.99

Green Peppers, Pepperoncinis, Black Olives, Onions, Tomatoes, Feta

Cranberry Pecan Salad

$7.99

Pecans, Cranberries, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Feta

Pita

Gyro Pita

$9.99

Gyro Meat, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce

Chicken Pita

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Yellow American Cheese

Wings

Bone In (10) Wings

$14.99

Bone In (5) Wings

$7.99

Boneless (10) Wings

$12.99

Boneless (5) Wings

$6.99

Oven Baked Sub

Steak Cheese and Mushroom Oven Baked Sub

$9.99

Steak, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo, House Dressing

Italian Oven Baked Sub

$9.99

Pepperoni, Salami, Ham, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo, House Dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Oven Baked Sub

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Oven Baked Sub

$9.99

Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken Parmesan Oven Baked Sub

$9.99

Breaded Chicken, Marinara Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Meatball Oven Baked Sub

$9.99

Meatballs, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese

Turkey Oven Baked Sub

$9.99

Turkey, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo, House Dressing

Gyro Oven Baked Sub

$9.99

Gyro Meat, Mozzarella Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce

Deli Sandwiches

Geno's Italian Deli

$9.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo, House Dressing

Turkey and Cheese Deli

$9.99

Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Mayo,, House Dressing

Burgers + Fries

Geno's Classic Burger

$10.99

Lettuce,Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, Yellow American Cheese

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$10.99

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Grilled Onions, Bacon, Cheddar Cheddar

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

Grilled Onions, Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese

Baked Fries

Buffalo Chicken Baked Fries

$8.99

Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Baked Fries

$8.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Mozzarella Cheese, Cheddar Cheese

Greek Baked Fries

$8.99

Feta Cheese, Greek Dressing, Mozzarella Cheese, Parmesan Cheese

Fries

Large Fries

$3.49

Cajun Fries

$4.49

Cajun seasoned Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.49

Geno's Cheese Sauce

Loaded Fries

$8.49

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Geno's Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Chives

Philly Fries

$9.99

Steak, Grilled Onions, Spicy Cherry Peppers, Geno's Cheese Sauce

OG Breadstix

Cheesy Breadstix

$9.99

Garlic Parmesan Breadstix

$6.99

Cajun Breadstix

$6.99

Cinnastix

$7.99

Sides

Sides

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Rice Krispy Bar

$2.99

Fudge Brownie

$2.99

Cinnastix

$7.99

Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

14" Cheese Pizza

$14.49

18" Cheese Pizza

$19.99

24" Cheese Pizza

$34.99

12" Specialty Pizzas

12" Workz Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onons, Green Pepper

12" Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza

$14.99

Triple Pepperoni, Cheddar, Parmesan, Double Mozzarella

12" Meatza Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Ialian Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$14.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Onions, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.99

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce

12" Philly Pizza

$14.99

Steak, Mayo, White American Cheese, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions

12" Veggie Pizza

$14.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese

14" Specialty Pizzas

14" Workz Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onons, Green Pepper

14" Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza

$17.99

Triple Pepperoni, Cheddar, Parmesan, Double Mozzarella

14" Meatza Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Ialian Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Onions, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce

14" Philly Pizza

$17.99

Steak, Mayo, White American Cheese, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions

14" Veggie Pizza

$17.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese

18" Specialty Pizzas

18" Workz Pizza

$24.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onons, Green Pepper

18" Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza

$24.99

Triple Pepperoni, Cheddar, Parmesan, Double Mozzarella

18" Meatza Pizza

$24.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Ialian Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon

18" Hawaiian Pizza

$24.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple

18" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$24.99

Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Onions, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$24.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch

18" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$24.99

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce

18" Philly Pizza

$24.99

Steak, Mayo, White American Cheese, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions

18" Veggie Pizza

$24.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese

24" Specialty Pizzas

24" Workz Pizza

$45.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Mushroom, Onons, Green Pepper

24" Extreme Cheese Pepperoni Pizza

$45.99

Triple Pepperoni, Cheddar, Parmesan, Double Mozzarella

24" Meatza Pizza

$45.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Ialian Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon

24" Hawaiian Pizza

$45.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Pineapple

24" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$45.99

Breaded Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Onions, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese

24" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$45.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch

24" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$45.99

Grilled Chicken, Onions, Cheddar Cheese, BBQ Sauce

24" Philly Pizza

$45.99

Steak, Mayo, White American Cheese, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Onions

24" Veggie Pizza

$45.99

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese

Half & Half Pizzas

12" Half & Half Pizza

$10.99

14" Half & Half Pizza

$14.49

18" Half & Half Pizza

$19.99

24" Half & Half Pizza

$34.99

Drinks

2 Liter Soda

$2.99

Bottled Water

$2.49

Specials

One 12" 1 Topping Pizza

$8.79

Two 12" 2 Topping Pizzas

$18.49

One 14" 1 Topping Pizza and 10 Bone In Wings

$23.99

Three 14" 1 Topping Pizzas

$34.99

Two 14" 2 Topping Pizzas and 10 Boneless Wings

$34.99

Two 14" 2 Topping Pizzas and 10 Bone In Wings

$37.99

One 18" 1 Topping Pizza, 10 Boneless Wings and 2 Liter

$28.99

One 18" 1 Topping Pizza, 10 Bone In Wings and 2 Liter

$31.99

Happy Hour 14" 1 Topping Pizza 2pm - 5PM

$16.38
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
