The Original Hot Dog Factory - Mentor Mall (Great Lakes Mall) Located in the food court
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 7:45 pm
America’s best hot dog!
7850 Mentor Ave, Suite 846-LOCATED IN THE FOOD COURT OF GREAT LAKES MALL, Mentor, OH 44060
