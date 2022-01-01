Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Original Hot Dog Factory - Midtown





317 Market St

Harrisburg, PA 17101

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries Medium
Onion Rings Medium
Factory Chicken Sandwich

HOT DOGS

All American

All American

$5.49

ALL AMERICAN CLASSIC BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH KETCHUP, MUSTARD, RELISH AND ONIONS

Hawaiian Dog

Hawaiian Dog

$7.49

GRILLED BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH BACON, CHEESE, BBQ SAUCE, GRILLED ONIONS, AND GRILLED PINEAPPLE

Detroit Coney

Detroit Coney

$6.49

BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH FACTORY CHILI, SHREDDED CHEESE AND CHOPPED ONIONS

Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$6.75

BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH TOMATOES, PICKLE SPEAR, SPORT PEPPERS, SWEET RELISH, ONIONS, MUSTARD AND CELERY SALT ON A POPPY SEED BUN

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Dog

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Dog

$8.49

JAMAICAN JERK SEASONED CHICKEN HOT DOG TOPPED WITH GRILLED PINEAPPLES, CHOPPED ONIONS AND SWEET ISLAND SAUCE

HDF Breakfast Dog

HDF Breakfast Dog

$7.49

Bacon wrapped beef hot dog topped with fried egg and shredded cheese

BLT

BLT

$7.25

BACON WRAPPED BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO AND MAYO

Boston Dog

Boston Dog

$6.99

STEAMED BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH FACTORY BAKED BEANS, BACON BITS AND CHOPPED ONIONS

Bratwurst Dog

Bratwurst Dog

$7.49

DEEP FRIED BRATWURST TOPPED WITH KRAUT AND GRILLED ONIONS

Carolina Slaw Dog

Carolina Slaw Dog

$6.25

GRILLED BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH FACTORY CHILI AND FACTORY SLAW

California Baby Dog

California Baby Dog

$6.75

GRILLED BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH FACTORY CHILI AND FACTORY SLAW

Memphis Dog

Memphis Dog

$7.49

BACON WRAPPED HOT DOG, TOPPED WITH SHREDDED CHEESE, BBQ SAUCE AND GREEN ONIONS

San Francisco Veggie Dog

San Francisco Veggie Dog

$10.49

BEYOND MEAT SAUSAGE TOPPED WITH ONIONS, TOMATOES, LETTUCE AND BROWN MUSTARD

LA Dog

LA Dog

$7.75

BACON WRAPPED BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH CHILI CHEESE FRIES AND GRILLED ONIONS

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$6.99

BEEF HOT DOG BATTERED AND FRIED AND TOPPED WITH MUSTARD AND KETCHUP

New Yorker

New Yorker

$5.75

BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH SAUERKRAUT AND SPICY BROWN MUSTARD

Street Polish Dog

Street Polish Dog

$7.49

POLISH SAUSAGE ON A POPPY SEED BUN, TOPPED WITH GRILLED ONIONS, MUSTARD AND SPORT PEPPERS

Surf & Turf Dog

Surf & Turf Dog

$10.49

GRILLED HOT DOG TOPPED WITH SUPER LUMP CRAB MEAT, LETTUCE, TOMATOES AND TRY ME SAUCE

Taco Dog

Taco Dog

$7.49

BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH FACTORY CHILI, CHEESE, TOMATOES, LETTUCE, GUACAMOLE, JALAPEÑOS AND TORTILLA CHIPS

The Texas Rodeo

The Texas Rodeo

$7.49

BACON WRAPPED BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH ONION RINGS AND FACTORY CHILI

Fire Dog

Fire Dog

$6.49

BEEF HOT DOG TOPPED WITH ARIZONA HEAT HOT SAUCE, JALAPENO PEPPERS, AND SPORT PEPPERS

Italian Dog

Italian Dog

$7.99

DEEP FRIED ITALIAN SAUSAGE TOPPED WITH GRILLED BELL PEPPERS AND ONIONS

Beyond Meat Sausage

Beyond Meat Sausage

$6.99

Martha's Vineyard Jumbo Hotdog

$7.25

JUMBO BEEF HOTDOG FROM TOPPED ANY WAY YOU LIKE TO ALL AMERICAN STYLE

ATL XL Footlong

ATL XL Footlong

$9.49
Augusta Cheese Dog

Augusta Cheese Dog

$7.25

Beef Hot Dog topped with pimento cheese and bacon bits

Philly Dog

Philly Dog

$6.75

ASSEMBLY LINE

1/2 Lb Burger

1/2 Lb Burger

$10.74

1/2 POUND OF 100% ANGUS BEEF WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS, AND PICKLES ON REQUEST

Corn Dog Nuggets (12)

Corn Dog Nuggets (12)

$7.49

12 DEEP FRIED CORN DOG NUGGETS

Factory House Salad

Factory House Salad

$8.99

ROMAINE LETTUCE WITH ONIONS, TOMATOES, BACON, CHEESE AND YOUR CHOICE OF DRESSING

Factory Loaded Fries

Factory Loaded Fries

$9.49

LARGE CHILI CHEESE FRIES WITH SHREDDED BACON, DICED HOT DOGS, JALAPEÑO, GREEN ONIONS AND TRY ME SAUCE

Factory Wings (10)

Factory Wings (10)

$15.00

TOSSED WINGS PLAIN, HDF HOT, BBQ, SWEET CHILI, LEMON PEPPER, GARLIC PARMESAN, SWEET ISLAND

Factory Wings (6)

Factory Wings (6)

$9.99

TOSSED WINGS PLAIN, HDF HOT, BBQ, SWEET CHILI, LEMON PEPPER, GARLIC PARMESAN, SWEET ISLAND

Factory Chicken Sandwich

Factory Chicken Sandwich

$9.24

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST TOPPED WITH LETTUCE, TOMATOES, RED ONION SAUCE AND MAYO BACON $1.50 CHEESE $1.00

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$13.74

SIDES

French Fries Medium

French Fries Medium

$3.99
French Fries Large

French Fries Large

$5.99
Onion Rings Medium

Onion Rings Medium

$4.49
Onion Rings Large

Onion Rings Large

$6.49
Sweet Potato Fries Medium

Sweet Potato Fries Medium

$3.99
Sweet Potato Fries Large

Sweet Potato Fries Large

$5.99
Factory Baked Beans

Factory Baked Beans

$3.99
Factory Slaw

Factory Slaw

$3.99

Factory Chili

$4.99

Chips

$1.50

Pickle spears

$0.50

Pickle slices

$0.25

KID'S MEALS

Hot Dog Kids Meal

$5.99

Corndog Kids Meal

$5.99
Corndog Nuggets Kids Meal

Corndog Nuggets Kids Meal

$5.99

DESSERTS

Deep Fried Oreos (6)

Deep Fried Oreos (6)

$6.00
Deep Fried Oreos (12)

Deep Fried Oreos (12)

$8.00
Lg Funnel Cake sticks

Lg Funnel Cake sticks

$7.99
Med Funnel Cake Sticks

Med Funnel Cake Sticks

$5.99
Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$6.49
Sm Funnel Cake Sticks

Sm Funnel Cake Sticks

$3.99
Fried Twinkie

Fried Twinkie

$3.99

Ice cream

$2.49

SAUCES

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Try Me

$0.50

Balsamic Viniagrette

$0.50
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:45 pm
America’s best hot dog!

