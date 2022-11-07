  • Home
The Original Hot Dog Factory - Miami Lakes

8583 nw 186th street

Hialeah, FL 33015

Popular Items

All American
Detroit Coney
Hawaiian Dog

HOT DOGS

All American

All American

$5.49

Classic beef hot dog topped with ketchup. mustard, relish and onions

Atlanta Footlong

Atlanta Footlong

$9.49

Deep fried footlong topped with ketchup, mustard, relish and onions

Augusta Cheese Dog

$7.25
BLT

BLT

$7.25
Boston Dog

Boston Dog

$6.99
Bratwurst Dog

Bratwurst Dog

$7.49
California Baby Dog

California Baby Dog

$6.75
Carolina Slaw Dog

Carolina Slaw Dog

$6.25
Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$6.75
Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$6.99
Detroit Coney

Detroit Coney

$6.49
Fire Dog

Fire Dog

$6.49
Hawaiian Dog

Hawaiian Dog

$7.49

HDF Breakfast Dog

$7.49
Italian Dog

Italian Dog

$7.99
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Dog

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Dog

$8.49
LA Dog

LA Dog

$7.75
Memphis Dog

Memphis Dog

$7.49
New Yorker

New Yorker

$5.75

Philly Dog

$6.75

Plain Bun

$0.50
San Francisco Veggie Dog

San Francisco Veggie Dog

$10.49
Street Polish Dog

Street Polish Dog

$7.49
Surf & Turf Dog

Surf & Turf Dog

$10.49
Taco Dog

Taco Dog

$7.49
The Texas Rodeo

The Texas Rodeo

$7.49

Martha's Vineyard Jumbo

$7.25

Miami Dog

$5.99

All Beef Hot Dog, Swiss Cheese, Sliced Deli Ham, Pickle Planks & Try me sauce

WIDGETS

French Fries

$3.99

French Fries Basket

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.49

Onion Rings Basket

$6.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$5.99
Factory Baked Beans

Factory Baked Beans

$3.99

Factory Slaw

$3.99

Chips

$2.00

KID'S MEALS ( Includes Fries & Drink )

Hot Dog Kids Meal

$5.99

Corndog Kids Meal

$5.99

Corndog Nuggets Kids Meal

$5.99

DESSERTS

Deep Fried Oreos (6)

Deep Fried Oreos (6)

$6.00
Deep Fried Oreos (12)

Deep Fried Oreos (12)

$8.00
Fried Twinkie

Fried Twinkie

$3.99
Sm Funnel Cake Sticks(10)

Sm Funnel Cake Sticks(10)

$3.99
Med Funnel Cake Sticks(20)

Med Funnel Cake Sticks(20)

$5.99
Lg Funnel Cake Sticks (30)

Lg Funnel Cake Sticks (30)

$7.99
MilkShake

MilkShake

$6.49

Root Beer Float

$3.99
Ice Cream

Ice Cream

$2.49

ASSEMBLY LINE

Factory House Salad

$8.99
Factory Loaded Fries

Factory Loaded Fries

$9.49
Factory Wings (6)

Factory Wings (6)

$9.99
Factory Wings (10)

Factory Wings (10)

$15.00
1/2 Lb Burger

1/2 Lb Burger

$10.74
Factory Chicken Sandwich

Factory Chicken Sandwich

$9.24

Corn Dog Nuggets (12)

$7.49

Impossible Burger

$13.74

Add On's

Chili

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Slaw

$0.50

Shredded

$1.00

Chili & Cheese on Fries

$2.00

BBQ Sauce

Try Me Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

DRINKS

Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00
FIJI Water

FIJI Water

$3.50
Factory Lemonade

Factory Lemonade

$3.99
Mystery Drink

Mystery Drink

$3.99

Canned Drinks

$2.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50

Hot Dog Party (Choice of 6 toppings & 6 sauces)

Beef Foot Long

$65.00+

Beef Hot Dog

$50.00+

Polish Sausage

$50.00+

Italian Sausage

$50.00+

Beyond Sausage

$75.00+

Chicken Sausage

$55.00+

Bratwurst

$55.00+

Corn Dogs

$55.00+

FACTORY WINGS

Factory Wings

$57.00+

Chicken Sandwich Bar

Chicken Sandwich Bar

$55.00+

Chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato and mayo

Widgets

French fries

$30.00+

Onion rings

$35.00+

Sweet potato fries

$35.00+

Factory baked beans

$38.00+

Factory slaw

$38.00+

Corn dog nuggets

$40.00+

Burger Bar

Burger

$70.00+

1/2 Pound Angus Beef Served With Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles ***** (Sub Impossible Burger +2.00 Per Burger)

Factory Treats

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$35.00+
Fried Twinkie

Fried Twinkie

$20.00+
Bags of chips

Bags of chips

$1.25

Plain. Salted. BBQ, Salt & Vinegar

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

America’s best hot dog!

8583 nw 186th street, Hialeah, FL 33015

