Food

HOT DOGS

All American

All American

$5.49

Atlanta Footlong

$9.49
Augusta Cheese Dog

Augusta Cheese Dog

$7.25
BLT

BLT

$7.25
Boston Dog

Boston Dog

$6.99

Bratwurst Dog

$7.49
California Baby Dog

California Baby Dog

$6.75
Carolina Slaw Dog

Carolina Slaw Dog

$6.25
Chicago Dog

Chicago Dog

$6.75

Corn Dog

$6.99
Detroit Coney

Detroit Coney

$6.49
Fire Dog

Fire Dog

$6.49

Frito pie

$6.99
Hawaiian Dog

Hawaiian Dog

$7.49
HDF Breakfast Dog

HDF Breakfast Dog

$7.49

HDF Jumbo Hotdog

$7.25
Italian Dog

Italian Dog

$7.99
Jamaican Jerk Chicken Dog

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Dog

$8.49
LA Dog

LA Dog

$7.75
Memphis Dog

Memphis Dog

$7.49
New Yorker

New Yorker

$5.75
Philly Dog

Philly Dog

$6.75

San Francisco Veggie Dog

$10.49
Street Polish Dog

Street Polish Dog

$7.49
Surf & Turf Dog

Surf & Turf Dog

$10.49
Taco Dog

Taco Dog

$7.49

The Texas Rodeo

$7.49

WIDGETS

French Fries

$3.99

French Fries Basket

$5.99

Onion Rings

$4.49

Onion Rings Basket

$6.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$5.99

Factory Baked Beans

$3.99

Factory Slaw

$3.99

Chips

$2.00

KID'S MEALS

Burger Kids Meal

$5.99

chicken tender kids meal

$5.99

Corndog Kids Meal

$5.99

Corndog Nuggets Kids Meal

$5.99

Hot Dog Kids Meal

$5.99

DESSERTS

Deep Fried Oreos (6)

$6.00

Twinkie

$3.99

Sm Funnel Cake Sticks

$3.99

Med Funnel Cake Sticks

$5.99

Lg Funnel Cake sticks

$7.99

Milk Shake

$6.49

Ice Cream

$2.49

ASSEMBLY LINE

Factory House Salad

$8.99

Factory Loaded Fries

$9.49

Factory Wings (6)

$9.99

Factory Wings (10)

$15.00

1/2 Lb Burger

$9.99

Factory Chicken Sandwich

$9.24

Corn Dog Nuggets (12)

$7.99

Impossible Burger

$13.74

Chicken Tenders

$9.99

Build Your Own Dog

$4.99

Build Your Own Dog

$9.99

Add On's

Chili

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Slaw

$0.75

Shredded

$1.00

Chili & Cheese on Fries

$2.00

BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Try Me Sauce

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

SPECIALS

Fathers Day

$20.00

1st 25 free beer

Spice Wing

Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

10 Wings

$13.99

15 Wings

$18.59

20 Wings

$22.99

30 Wings

$36.59

50 Wings

$61.99

75 Wings

$83.59

100 Wings

$116.89

Widgets

Reg Fries

$2.49

Lg Fries

$4.49

Cheese Sticks

$3.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$3.99

Fried Pickles

$3.99

Sides

Carrot

$2.00

Celery

$2.00

Veggie Sticks

$3.00

Big Box (Family Meals)

30 pc Big Box

$40.99

50 pc Big Box

$65.99

75 pc Big Box

$89.99

100 pc Big Box

$120.99

Chicken and Waffles

2 Chicken + 1 Waffle

$10.99

4 Chicken + 2 Waffle

$13.99

6 Chicken + 3 Waffle

$17.99

5 Wings + 1 Waffle

$11.99

Tender Combos

4 Tenders

$13.99

6 Tenders

$17.99

8 Tenders

$22.99

10 Tenders

$27.99

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

SAUCES

Blue Cheese Dip

$0.50

Ranch Dip

$0.50

Honey Mustard Dip

$0.50

Try Me

$0.50

Jalapeno Ranch Dip

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Chezzi

$0.50

Red Chili

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Ghost Spice

$0.50

Cajun

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Kickin Bourbon

$0.50

Sweet Honey BBQ

$0.50

Siracha Glaze

$0.50

Original BBQ

$0.50

Citrus Chipotle BBQ

$0.50

Mango Habanero

$0.50

Jamaican Jerk

$0.50

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Waffle

1 Waffle

$2.49

2 Waffle

$3.49

4 Waffle

$5.49

6 Waffle

$7.49

Chicken Tender

Single Tender

$2.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$2.99

Beverages

DRINKS

Bottled Water

$3.50

Canned Drinks

$2.50

Factory Lemonade

$3.99

Fountain Drinks

$3.49

Mystery Drink

$3.99

Red bull

$5.00