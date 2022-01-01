Original Joe's Westlake OJ Westlake

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Original Joe's Westlake

review star

No reviews yet

11 Glenwood Avenue

Daly City, CA 94015

Starters

House Salad

$11.95

mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, italian vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$13.95

romaine, house made croutons, anchovy, parmesan cheese

Blue Caesar

$13.95

romaine, blue cheese crumbles, house made croutons, blue cheese-caesar dressing

Iceberg Wedge

$14.95

cherry tomatoes, grated egg, blue cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, blue cheese dressing

Dungeness Crab Cocktail

$32.95

Bay Shrimp Cocktail

$14.95

Jumbo Prawn Cocktail

$19.95

Half Wedge Salad

$8.95

Garlic Bread

$9.95

parmesan cheese, parsley

Calamari

$19.95

house made cocktail & tartar sauces

Calamari ala Joe's

$19.95

Arancini

$14.95

crispy risotto balls, mozzarella, signature marinara sauce

Joe's Meatballs

$14.95

classic meat sauce, parmesan cheese

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.95

grilled sourdough crostini

Fried Prawn Appetizer

$22.95

house made tartar sauce

OJ Sliders

$19.95

Half Calamari

$11.95

Pastina Cup

$6.95

Minestrone Cup

$6.95

New England Clam Chowder Cup

$6.95

Pastina Bowl

$9.95

Minestrone Bowl

$9.95

New England Clam Chowder Bowl

$9.95

STARTER House Salad

STARTER Caesar Salad

$2.00

STARTER Blue Caesar Salad

$2.00

Sandwiches

Joe's Prime Rib Dip

$25.95

thinly sliced prime rib on a french roll au jus • horseradish sauce • french fries

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.95

Joe's Turkey Bacon Club

$16.95

BLAT

$16.95

Bay Shrimp & Avocado Sandwich

$17.95

Reuben Sandwich

$17.95

Entree Salads

Chicken Caesar

$19.95

romaine, grilled chicken, house made croutons, parmesan cheese, anchovy, caesar dressing

Classic Cobb

$21.95

romaine, grilled chicken, chopped bacon, grated egg, tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, italian vinaigrette

Joe's Italian Chopped

$19.95

romaine, radicchio, salami, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, pepperoncinis, fennel, olives, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, italian vinaigrette

Dungess Crab Louie

$36.95

romaine, dungeness crab, avocado, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, cucumbers, black olives, louie dressing

Bay Shrimp Louie

$21.95

romaine, bay shrimp, avocado, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, cucumbers, black olives, louie dressing

Mexican Chopped

$19.95

napa cabbage, romaine, radicchio, grilled chicken, black beans, avocado, corn, cheddar cheese, green onions, tortilla chips, cilantro, lime crema, cumin vinaigrette

Tuna Salad

$19.95

romaine, avocado, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, black olives, cucumbers, italian vinaigrette

Combo Louie

$29.45

Prawn Caesar Salad

$31.95

Prawn Cobb Salad

$31.95

Prawn Italian Chopped Salad

$31.95

Prawn Louie

$31.95

Prawn Mexican Chopped Salad

$31.95

Salmon Caesar Salad

$31.95

Salmon Cobb Salad

$31.95

Salmon Italian Chopped Salad

$31.95

Salmon Louie

$31.95

Salmon Mexican Chopped Salad

$31.95

HALF Chicken Caesar

$12.95

HALF Cobb Salad

$13.95

HALF Italian Chopped

$12.95

HALF Crab Louie

$19.95

HALF Shrimp Louie

$13.95

HALF Mexican Chopped

$12.95

HALF Tuna Salad

$12.95

Meat

10oz Steak ala Bruno

$27.95

16oz Ribeye

$49.95

Hamburger Steak

$26.95

charbroiled upon request

8oz Filet Mignon

$46.95

14oz New York

$42.95

24oz Porterhouse

$52.95

Lamb Chops

$42.95

mint salsa verde

Pork Chops

$26.95

roasted tomato-olive compote

Chicken Parmigiana

$29.95

lightly breaded, signature marinara sauce, monterey jack cheese

Chicken Piccata

$29.95

capers, shallots, garlic, lemon, white wine

Chicken Milanese

$29.95

lightly breaded, pan seared, arugula salad, parmesan

Chicken Marsala

$29.95

mushrooms, shallots, garlic, marsala wine

Chicken Scallopini Sauté

$29.95

tomatoes, mushrooms, shallots, garlic, white wine

Chicken Scallopini Sec

$29.95

Chicken Cutlet

$29.95

Veal Parmigiana

$35.95

lightly breaded, signature marinara sauce, monterey jack cheese

Veal Piccata

$35.95

capers, shallots, garlic, lemon, white wine

Veal Milanese

$35.95

lightly breaded, pan seared, arugula salad, parmesan

Veal Marsala

$35.95

mushrooms, shallots, garlic, marsala wine

Veal Scallopini Sauté

$35.95

tomatoes, mushrooms, shallots, garlic, white wine

Veal Scallopini Sec

$35.95

mushrooms, shallots, garlic, white wine

Veal Cutlet

$35.95

Seafood

Calamari Steak Doré

$29.95

garlic, lemon, butter

Joe's Filet of Sole

$29.95

egg dipped, pan seared, house made tartar sauce

Filet of Sole Piccata

$29.95

capers, shallots, garlic, lemon, white wine

Charbroiled Salmon

$31.95

lemon beurre blanc

Golden Fried Prawns

$29.95

house made tartar sauce

Pasta

Spaghetti

$18.95

classic meat sauce, parmesan cheese

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$24.95

classic meat sauce, parmesan cheese

Spaghetti Carbonara

$24.95

pancetta, egg yolk, cream, pecorino romano

Joe's House Made Ravioli

$22.95

beef & spinach-filled, classic meat sauce, parmesan cheese

Linguini & Clams

$27.95

choice of red or white sauce

Linguini Pesto

$22.95

Shrimp Scampi

$28.95

linguine, tomatoes, garlic, cream, white wine

Fettuccini Alfredo

$22.95

Half & Half

$22.95

Ravioli with Meatballs

$28.95

Half & Half with Meatballs

$28.95

HALF Spaghetti

$11.95

HALF Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.95

HALF Spaghetti Carbonara

$14.95

HALF Ravioli

$13.95

HALF Linguini & Clams

$15.95

HALF Linguini Pesto

$14.95

HALF Shrimp Scampi

$15.95

HALF Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.95

Specialties

Joe's Famous Hamburger Sandwich

$21.95

sourdough roll • french fries charbroiled upon request

Eggplant

$23.95

thinly sliced, lightly fried eggplant, signature marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan

Joe's Special

$19.95

signature scramble of ground beef, spinach, onions, eggs

Baked Lasagna

$23.95

house made pasta, classic meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan

Pot Roast

$23.95

braised cross rib roast, classic meat sauce, au jus choice of dinner side

Roasted Prime Rib

$46.95

mashed potatoes • creamed spinach horseradish sauce • au jus

OJ Sliders

$19.95

Three Bean Chicken Chili

$17.95

Roasted Turkey Breast

$17.95

Chicken Pot Pie

$17.95Out of stock

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$17.95

Fish & Chips

$17.95

Sides

Side Spaghetti

$6.95

Side Ravioli

$8.95

Side Penne

$6.95

Side Creamed Spinach

$7.95

Side Mixed Vegetables

$6.95

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.95

Side Sauteed Spinach

$7.95

Side French Fries

$6.95

Side Coleslaw

$4.95

Side Grilled Onions

$4.95

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$4.95

Side Bacon

$4.95

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Mushrooms & Onions

$4.94

Dessert

Warm Berry Crisp a la Mode

$12.00

house made oatmeal cookie crumble, vanilla gelato

Warm Chocolate Brownie a la Mode

$12.00

double fudge brownie, walnuts, caramel and chocolate sauce, vanilla gelato

Bombolini

$12.00

warm italian donuts, cinnamon-sugar dusted, raspberry and chocolate dipping sauces

Joe's Warm Butter Cake

$12.00

cream cheese, chocolate sauce, vanilla gelato, berries

Butterscotch Pudding

$12.00

salted caramel, whipped cream

Cheesecake

$12.00

raspberry coulis, berries

Joe's Sundae

$12.00

vanilla and chocolate gelato, chocolate sauce, toasted mixed nuts, whipped cream, maraschino cherry

Vanilla Gelato

$7.00

Chocolate Gelato

$7.00

Spumoni Gelato

$7.00

house blend of pistachio, vanilla and chocolate gelato, dried cherries, brandy-soaked raisins, almonds

Birthday Brownie

$2.50

1 Scoop Gelato

Affogato

Brunch

Fresh Fruit & Yogurt

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Small Fresh Fruit Salad

$4.50

Large Fresh Fruit Salad

$9.00

Traditional Benedict

$16.00

poached eggs, english muffin, canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce, home fries

Crispy Polenta Benedict

$19.00

breaded & fried corn polenta, basil pesto, poached eggs, marinara, parmesan cheese, home fries

Warm Italian Jelly Donuts

$12.00Out of stock

house made bombolini, tossed in cinnamon sugar and dusted with powdered sugar

The Rise & Grind

$15.00

scrambled eggs with chives, bacon, american cheese, spicy aioli, toasted brioche bun, home fries

Brunch Burrito

$16.00

scrambled eggs, hash browns, ham, sausage, bacon, green onion, green chilies, american, cheddar & monterey jack cheeses

Chorizo Scramble

$16.00

tomatoes, peppers, cheddar cheese, crispy tortilla strips, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream

Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

three eggs over easy, corn tortillas, avocado, roasted tomato salsa, queso fresco, cilantro, sour cream, pico de gallo, refried beans

Brunch Burger

$16.00

joe’s hamburger patty, fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, toasted brioche bun, french fries

Belgian Waffle

$13.00

whipped cream, fresh berries, vermont maple syrup

Beer

805 Blonde Ale Draft

$7.00

Almanac Hazy IPA Draft

$7.00

Fort Point KSA Draft

$7.00

Lagunitas IPA Draft

$7.00

Stella Draft

$7.00

Budweiser Bottle

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Coors Light Bottle

$5.00

Corona Bottle

$6.00

Heineken Bottle

$6.00

Miller High Life Bottle

$5.00

Peroni Bottle

$6.00

Heineken 0.0 NA Bottle

$5.00

Wine

Mimosa

$10.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Glass

$9.00

Angeline Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$12.00

Hess Chardonnay Glass

$12.00

Camena Syrah Blend Glass

$10.00

Carmel Road Pinot Noir Glass

$12.00

Martin Ray Cabernet Glass

$12.00

White Zinfandel GLS

$9.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Half Carafe

$18.00

Angeline Sauvignon Blanc Half Carafe

$24.00

Hess Chardonnay Half Carafe

$24.00

Camena Syrah Blend Half Carafe

$20.00

Carmel Road Pinot Noir Half Carafe

$24.00

Martin Ray Cabernet Half Carafe

$24.00

Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Carafe

$30.00

Angeline Sauvignon Blanc Carafe

$38.00

Hess Chardonnay Carafe

$38.00

Camena Syrah Blend Carafe

$32.00

Carmel Road Pinot Noir Carafe

$38.00

Martin Ray Cabernet Carafe

$38.00

Avissi Prosecco Glass

$8.00

Alice Sparkling Rose Glass

$12.00

Gloria Ferrer Sparkling Brut Glass

$14.00

Taittinger Champagne Glass

$19.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$15.00

Bernardus Chardonnay Glass

$15.00

Whispering Angel Rose Glass

$14.00

Villa Sparina Gavi Glass

$13.00

Copain Pinot Noir Glass

$15.00

Quilt Cabernet Glass

$19.00

Roche Merlot Glass

$13.00

Earthquake Zinfandel Glass

$13.00

Nozzole Chianti Glass

$14.00

Tenuta Le Colonne Super Tuscan Glass

$18.00

Fonseca 10 Year Tawny

$13.00

Taylor Fladgate 20 Year Tawny

$17.00

Gls Moscato

$11.00

Diora Pinot Noir Bottle

$36.00

Artesa Pinot Noir Bottle

$44.00

Copain Tous Ensemble Pinot Noir Bottle

$52.00

Oakwild Ranch Toboni Vineyard Pinot Noir Bottle

$56.00

Patz & Hall Pinot Noir Bottle

$68.00

Bohemian Pinot Noir Bottle

$78.00

Penner Ash Pinot Noir Bottle

$100.00

Goldeneye Pinot Noir Bottle

$120.00

Merry Edwards Olivet Lane Pinot Noir

$140.00

Murphy Goode Cabernet Bottle

$32.00

Silver Palm Cabernet Bottle

$36.00

Unshackled Cabernet Bottle

$46.00

Justin Cabernet Bottle

$52.00

Arrowood Cabernet Bottle

$60.00

Quilt Cabernet Bottle

$78.00

Hall Cabernet Bottle

$90.00

Stags Leap Artemis Cabernet Bottle

$150.00

Joseph Phelps Cabernet Bottle

$160.00

Chateau Montelena Cabernet Bottle

$170.00

Dunn Cabernet Bottle

$200.00

Roche Merlot Bottle

$38.00

Earthquake Zinfandel Bottle

$42.00

Keenan Syrah Bottle

$50.00

Le Cadrans de Lassegue Grand Cru Bottle

$62.00

Prisoner Red Blend Bottle

$98.00

Larkin Cab Franc Bottle

$150.00

Villa Claudia Chianti Bottle

$32.00

San Silvestro Barbera Bottle

$38.00

Etna Rosso Petralava Nerello Bottle

$48.00

Nozzole Chianti Classico Bottle

$50.00

Massolino Nebbiolo Bottle

$64.00

Tenuta Le Colonne Super Tuscan Bottle

$76.00

Citille di Sopra Brunello Bottle

$120.00

Luigi Arnulfo Barolo Bottle

$135.00

Gaja Ca'Marcanda Magari Red Blend Bottle

$170.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay Bottle

$34.00

Roche Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Bottle

$36.00

Bernardus Chardonnay Bottle

$50.00

Rombauer Chardonnay Bottle

$74.00

Rochioli Chardonnay Bottle

$120.00

Villa Sparina Gavi Bottle

$34.00

St. Michael Eppan Pinot Grigio Bottle

$38.00

Matanzas Creek Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$40.00

Whispering Angel Rose Bottle

$46.00

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$52.00

Vincent Delaporte Sancerre Bottle

$64.00

Avissi Prosecco Bottle

$30.00

Alice Sparkling Rose Bottle

$34.00

Gloria Ferrer Brut Sparkling Bottle

$44.00

Schramsberg Brut Rose Bottle

$76.00

Taittinger Champagne Bottle

$100.00

Dom Perignon Champagne Bottle

$325.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Taster's Pour

Liquor

Joe's Manhattan

$14.00

Joe's Martini

Elena's Espresso Martini

$14.00

Joe's Old Fashioned

$12.00

Sunset Sangria

$12.00

Smoke on the Water

$14.00

Westlake Fog

$14.00

Blood Orange Cosmo

$14.00

Joe's Rita

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Scatena Spritz

$10.00

The Bloody Joe

$12.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$10.00
Gordon's Vodka

Gordon's Vodka

$8.00

Connecticut | Varied Grains

Belvedere Vodka

Belvedere Vodka

$14.00

Poland | Rye It is named after Belweder, the Polish presidential palace in Warsaw, whose illustration appears on its bottles.

Chopin Vodka

Chopin Vodka

$14.00

Poland | Potato *GLUTEN FREE* Chopin is a single-ingredient vodka, 4 times distilled, from potatoes. The production is done in small batches. The producer claims seven pounds of potatoes are used to make every bottle of Chopin. The vodka is named after the famous Romantic composer Frédéric Chopin.

Grey Goose Vodka

Grey Goose Vodka

$12.00

France | Wheat The wheat used in Grey Goose is soft winter wheat, sown in October and harvested in August, which provides it with four additional months of growth in comparison to summer wheat. The wheat sold to Grey Goose is categorized as "superior bread-making wheat", and wheat that is soft (ie, low in protein). The water used in the vodka comes from a natural spring 150 meters (500 feet) below the blending facility in Cognac, which is lined with limestone, providing calcium-rich spring water.

Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka

Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka

$13.00

France | Wheat Made with the finest lemons, including those grown in the world-renowned Menton region of France. Menton lemons are larger and thicker skinned with a milder and less acidic flavor than their western counterparts, resulting in a superior lemon-flavored vodka. The thicker peels yield higher levels of essential oil, which is concentrated into a complex citrus oil extract to preserve their bright flavor, then expertly blended with vodka.

Ketel One Vodka

Ketel One Vodka

$12.00

Netherlands | Wheat Ketel One Vodka is distilled from 100% wheat in copper pot stills, filtered over loose charcoal, and rests in tile-lined tanks until ready. Ketel One Vodka is named after the original copper pot still, "Distilleerketel #1."

Ketel One Oranje Vodka

Ketel One Oranje Vodka

$12.00

Netherlands | Wheat Ketel One Oranje flavored vodka is infused with the essence of orange for a crisp, refreshing taste. The essence comes from Valencia and Mandarin oranges, which add floral and fruity notes.

Stoli Vodka

Stoli Vodka

$11.00

Latvia | Wheat & Rye Fermentation of Stoli starts with wheat and rye grains and artesian water, taking about 60 hours. Once fermentation is complete, the resulting liquid is distilled three times. It is then filtered through quartz, sand, activated charcoal and, finally, cloth.

Tito's Vodka

Tito's Vodka

$11.00

Texas | Corn *GLUTEN FREE* Tito’s Handmade Vodka is America’s Original Craft Vodka. In 1995, Bert “Tito” Beveridge obtained the first legal permit to distill in Texas and created Tito’s Handmade Vodka. The corn-based vodka is batch-distilled using old-fashioned pot stills and is naturally Gluten-Free.

Gordon's Gin

Gordon's Gin

$7.00

Canada Gordon's is a brand of London dry gin first produced in 1769. It is the world's best-selling London dry gin. Gordon's has been the UK's #1 gin since the late 19th century.

Barr Hill Gin

Barr Hill Gin

$16.00

Vermont, USA Barr Hill Gin is an ode to the hardworking bees of the Northeast. Each batch is distilled in a custom-built botanical extraction still. The juniper-forward botanicals are brought to a perfect balance by the floral depth of the raw honey. Only 3 ingredients, corn, juniper, and honey.

Beefeater Gin

Beefeater Gin

$10.00

London, England A quintessential London dry gin made with big juniper character and strong citrus notes. 9 botanicals; juniper, lemon peel, Seville orange peel, almond, angelica root, coriander seed, angelica seed, orris root, licorice root.

Bombay Sapphire Gin

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$13.00

Laverstoke, England The flavoring of the drink comes from a recipe of ten botanicals: almonds, lemon peel, licorice, juniper berries, orris root, angelica root, coriander seeds, cassia bark, cubeb, berries and grains of paradise. Alcohol is evaporated three times using a carterhead still, and the alcohol vapours are passed through a mesh/basket containing the ten botanicals, in order to gain flavor and aroma. This is felt to give the gin a lighter, more floral taste compared to other gins that are created using a copper pot still.

Hendrick's Gin

Hendrick's Gin

$14.00

Scotland To make one gin, Hendrick's first creates two. One on an old-fashioned pot still, yielding a rich and intricate spirit. The other on a long-necked Carter Head, producing a delicate, more refined spirit. Each still is infused with 11 botanicals: chamomile, elderflower, juniper, lemon peel, orange peel, caraway, coriander, cubeb berries, angelica root, yarrow root, and orris root. The gins from the two stills are then married together and graced with curious yet marvelous infusions of rose and cucumber.

No. 209 Gin

No. 209 Gin

$12.00

San Francisco, CA Vastly different from juniper-heavy gins, No. 209 opens with a beautifully aromatic nose of predominately citrus and floral notes with a hint of spiciness. First across the palate are the citrus high notes, with lemon followed by a hint of orange. As the spirit warms in the mouth, delicate floral notes are liberated from the bergamot and coriander. Mid-palate, there is a pepper-like warmth from the emerging cardamom and juniper. As the cardamom continues to bloom across the palate mint-like components further emerge. The cassia and other warm spice notes become prominent on the finish. The cassia in particular lingers, encouraging another sip.

Plymouth Gin

$15.00

Sipsmith Gin

$13.00

St. George Terroir Gin

$14.00

Tanqueray Gin

$11.00

Old Crow Bourbon

$7.00

Basil Hayden Bourbon

$12.00

Blanton's Bourbon

$15.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$11.00

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

$11.00

Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon

$14.00

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

$10.00

Knob Creek Bourbon

$12.00

Maker's Mark Bourbon

$12.00

Michter's Bourbon

$14.00

Woodford Reserve Bourbon

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

High West Double Rye

$13.00

Michter's Rye

$14.00

Templeton Rye

$11.00

Balvenie Doublewood 12 Year Scotch

$15.00

Chivas Regal Scotch

$13.00

Dewars 12 Year Scotch

$13.00

Dewars White Label Scotch

$11.00

Glenfiddich 12 Year Scotch

$12.00

Glenlivet 12 Year Scotch

$12.00

J&B Scotch

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Red Scotch

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black Scotch

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Scotch

$37.00

Lagavulin 16 Year Scotch

$18.00

Laphroaig 10 Year Scotch

$16.00

Macallan 12 Year Scotch

$16.00

Macallan 18 Year Scotch

$27.00

Oban 14 Year Scotch

$17.00

Canadian Club Whisky

$10.00

Crown Royal Whisky

$11.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$10.00

Seagram's 7 Whiskey

$10.00

Seagram's VO Whisky

$10.00

Tullamore D.E.W. Whiskey

$9.00

Torada Blanco

$7.00

Casa Noble Añejo Tequila

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco Tequila

$10.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado Tequila

$14.00

Clase Azul Reposado Tequila

$24.00

Don Julio 1942 Tequila

$24.00

Don Julio 70 Tequila

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco Tequila

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Tequila

$45.00

Maestro Dobel 50 Tequila

$33.00

Mezcal Union Uno

$10.00

Partida Reposado Tequila

$14.00

Patron Silver Tequila

$12.00

Tequila Ocho Single Estate Plata Tequila

$16.00

Bacardi Silver Rum

$10.00

Captain Morgan Rum

$10.00

El Dorado 12 Year Rum

$12.00

Goslings Black Seal Rum

$10.00

Malibu Rum

$10.00

Mount Gay Eclipse Rum

$11.00

Myers's Dark Rum

$11.00

Banfi Grappa

$12.00

Courvoisier VS

$12.00

Hennessy VS

$12.00

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Hennessey XO

$27.00

Korbel Brandy

$7.00

Nonino Grappa di Moscato

$14.00

Poli Miele Grappa

$14.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Remy Martin Louis XIII (1oz)

$127.00

Remy Martin Louis XIII (2oz)

$254.00

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Averna

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Benedictine

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Carpano Antica Formula

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Chartreuse Green 110

$11.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Combier Creme de Casis

$9.00

Drambuie

$10.00

Dubonnet Rouge

$9.00

Fireball

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Galliano

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Herbsaint

$9.00

Kahlua

$9.00

Limoncello Lucano

$9.00

Lillet Blanc

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

$10.00

M Brizard Cacao Dark

$9.00

M Brizard Cacao White

$9.00

M Brizard Menthe Green

$9.00

M Brizard Menthe White

$9.00

Meletti Anisette

$9.00

Midori

$9.00

Sambucca

$10.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

St. Germain

$11.00

Tia Maria

$10.00

Tuaca

$9.00

Gino & Carlo Chip Shot

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

CBA

$9.00

Mexican Coffee

$9.00

Keoke Coffee

$9.00

NA Bevs

Sm Pellegrino

$2.50

Lg Pellegrino

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

REFILL !!!

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Whole Milk

$3.50

2% Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$4.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.50

Mocha

$5.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.50

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Latte

$5.50

Decaf Mocha

$5.50

Macchiato

$4.75

Decaf Macchiato

$4.75

Americano

$4.50

Decaf Americano

$4.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Decaf Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Hot Tea - Chamomile

$3.00

Hot Tea - Green

$3.00

Hot Tea - Earl Grey

$3.00

Hot Tea - Breakfast Blend

$3.00

Hot Tea - Mint

$3.00

San Pellegrino 500ml

$2.50

San Pellegrino 1L

$5.00

Starters

Antipasto Platter SM

$80.00

Antipasto Platter LG

$160.00

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$60.00

Joe's Meatballs

$45.00

Mini Cocktail Meatballs

$75.00

OJ Sliders

$4.00

Chicken Parm Sliders

$4.00

Salads

Caesar Salad SM

$30.00

Caesar Salad LG

$60.00

Garden Salad SM

$30.00

Garden Salad LG

$60.00

Chicken Caesar SM

$40.00

Chicken Caesar LG

$80.00

Chinese Chicken SM

$40.00

Chinese Chicken LG

$80.00

Joe's Italian Chopped SM

$45.00

Joe's Italian Chopped LG

$90.00

Cafe Salad SM

$40.00

Cafe Salad LG

$80.00

Orzo Salad SM

$45.00

Orzo Salad LG

$90.00

Mediterranean Quino & Kale Salad SM

$45.00

Mediterranean Quino & Kale Salad LG

$90.00

Roasted Cauliflower Salad SM

$45.00

Roasted Cauliflower Salad LG

$90.00

Sides & Extras

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables SM

$25.00

Sauteed Mixed Vegetables LG

$50.00

Mashed Potatoes

$40.00

Parmesan Garlic Bread SM

$15.00

Parmesan Garlic Bread LG

$30.00

Meat Sauce (1qt)

$16.00

Creamy Pesto (1qt)

$16.00

Marinara (1qt)

$14.00

Pastina (1qt)

$12.00

Minestrone (1qt)

$12.00

Clam Chowder (1qt)

$12.00

Sourdough Bread & Butter

$6.00

Mains

Lemon Herb Chicken SM

$75.00

Lemon Herb Chicken LG

$150.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlets SM

$70.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlets LG

$140.00

Crispy Chicken Strips SM

$70.00

Crispy Chicken Strips LG

$140.00

Chicken Scallopini Sec SM

$75.00

Chicken Scallopini Sec LG

$150.00

Chicken Parmiginana SM

$75.00

Chicken Parmiginana LG

$150.00

Steak a la Bruno SM

$110.00

Steak a la Bruno LG

$220.00

Baked Lasagna SM

$80.00

Baked Lasagna LG

$160.00

Eggplant Parmigina SM

$80.00

Eggplant Parmigina LG

$160.00

Pasta

Joe's House Made Ravioli SM

$65.00

Joe's House Made Ravioli LG

$130.00

Spicy Rigatoni SM

$55.00

Spicy Rigatoni LG

$110.00

Penne SM

$55.00

Penne LG

$110.00

Cheese Tortellini SM

$65.00

Cheese Tortellini LG

$130.00

Macaroni & Cheese SM

$55.00

Macaroni & Cheese LG

$110.00

Something Sweet

Mini Butter Cakes SM

$35.00

Mini Butter Cakes LG

$70.00

Double Chocolate Chip Brownies Bars SM

$35.00

Double Chocolate Chip Brownies Bars LG

$70.00

Family Style

B- Fried Calamari

B- Arancini

B- Spinach-Artichoke Dip

B- Antipasto

B- Family Caesar Salad

B- Family House Salad

B- Family Chicken Piccata

B- Family Salmon

B- Family Roast Chicken

B- Family Penne Pesto

B- Family Mixed Veggies

B- Family Ravioli

B- Dessert Platter

Plated

B- Fried Calamari

B- Spinach-Artichoke Dip

B- Meatballs

B- Pastina Cup

B- Caesar Salad

B- Minestrone Cup

B- 14oz New York

B- 8oz Filet Mignon

B- Chicken Piccata

B- Joe's Filet of Sole

B- Salmon

B- Steak ala Bruno

B- Veal Piccata

Chicken Marsala

B- Family Ravioli

B- Family Mashed Potatoes

B- Family Mixed Veggies

B- Butter Cake

B- Brownie

Pricing

FS Lunch #2

$43.00

Classic Lunch #1

$38.00

Excl Dinner #2

$75.00

Classic Dinner #1

$47.00

Excl Lunch #2

$52.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Neighborhood fixture serving traditional, old-school Italian entrees, steaks & seafood.

Location

11 Glenwood Avenue, Daly City, CA 94015

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

