Original Joe's Westlake OJ Westlake

Starters
House Salad
mixed greens, cucumbers, carrots, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, italian vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
romaine, house made croutons, anchovy, parmesan cheese
Blue Caesar
romaine, blue cheese crumbles, house made croutons, blue cheese-caesar dressing
Iceberg Wedge
cherry tomatoes, grated egg, blue cheese crumbles, chopped bacon, blue cheese dressing
Dungeness Crab Cocktail
Bay Shrimp Cocktail
Jumbo Prawn Cocktail
Half Wedge Salad
Garlic Bread
parmesan cheese, parsley
Calamari
house made cocktail & tartar sauces
Calamari ala Joe's
Arancini
crispy risotto balls, mozzarella, signature marinara sauce
Joe's Meatballs
classic meat sauce, parmesan cheese
Spinach Artichoke Dip
grilled sourdough crostini
Fried Prawn Appetizer
house made tartar sauce
OJ Sliders
Half Calamari
Pastina Cup
Minestrone Cup
New England Clam Chowder Cup
Pastina Bowl
Minestrone Bowl
New England Clam Chowder Bowl
Sandwiches
Joe's Prime Rib Dip
thinly sliced prime rib on a french roll au jus • horseradish sauce • french fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Joe's Turkey Bacon Club
BLAT
Bay Shrimp & Avocado Sandwich
Reuben Sandwich
Entree Salads
Chicken Caesar
romaine, grilled chicken, house made croutons, parmesan cheese, anchovy, caesar dressing
Classic Cobb
romaine, grilled chicken, chopped bacon, grated egg, tomatoes, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, italian vinaigrette
Joe's Italian Chopped
romaine, radicchio, salami, cucumbers, bell peppers, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, pepperoncinis, fennel, olives, provolone cheese, parmesan cheese, italian vinaigrette
Dungess Crab Louie
romaine, dungeness crab, avocado, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, cucumbers, black olives, louie dressing
Bay Shrimp Louie
romaine, bay shrimp, avocado, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, cucumbers, black olives, louie dressing
Mexican Chopped
napa cabbage, romaine, radicchio, grilled chicken, black beans, avocado, corn, cheddar cheese, green onions, tortilla chips, cilantro, lime crema, cumin vinaigrette
Tuna Salad
romaine, avocado, cherry tomatoes, hard boiled egg, black olives, cucumbers, italian vinaigrette
Combo Louie
Meat
10oz Steak ala Bruno
16oz Ribeye
Hamburger Steak
charbroiled upon request
8oz Filet Mignon
14oz New York
24oz Porterhouse
Lamb Chops
mint salsa verde
Pork Chops
roasted tomato-olive compote
Chicken Parmigiana
lightly breaded, signature marinara sauce, monterey jack cheese
Chicken Piccata
capers, shallots, garlic, lemon, white wine
Chicken Milanese
lightly breaded, pan seared, arugula salad, parmesan
Chicken Marsala
mushrooms, shallots, garlic, marsala wine
Chicken Scallopini Sauté
tomatoes, mushrooms, shallots, garlic, white wine
Chicken Scallopini Sec
Chicken Cutlet
Veal Parmigiana
lightly breaded, signature marinara sauce, monterey jack cheese
Veal Piccata
capers, shallots, garlic, lemon, white wine
Veal Milanese
lightly breaded, pan seared, arugula salad, parmesan
Veal Marsala
mushrooms, shallots, garlic, marsala wine
Veal Scallopini Sauté
tomatoes, mushrooms, shallots, garlic, white wine
Veal Scallopini Sec
mushrooms, shallots, garlic, white wine
Veal Cutlet
Seafood
Pasta
Spaghetti
classic meat sauce, parmesan cheese
Spaghetti & Meatballs
classic meat sauce, parmesan cheese
Spaghetti Carbonara
pancetta, egg yolk, cream, pecorino romano
Joe's House Made Ravioli
beef & spinach-filled, classic meat sauce, parmesan cheese
Linguini & Clams
choice of red or white sauce
Linguini Pesto
Shrimp Scampi
linguine, tomatoes, garlic, cream, white wine
Fettuccini Alfredo
Half & Half
Specialties
Joe's Famous Hamburger Sandwich
sourdough roll • french fries charbroiled upon request
Eggplant
thinly sliced, lightly fried eggplant, signature marinara sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan
Joe's Special
signature scramble of ground beef, spinach, onions, eggs
Baked Lasagna
house made pasta, classic meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan
Pot Roast
braised cross rib roast, classic meat sauce, au jus choice of dinner side
Roasted Prime Rib
mashed potatoes • creamed spinach horseradish sauce • au jus
Three Bean Chicken Chili
Roasted Turkey Breast
Chicken Pot Pie
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Fish & Chips
Sides
Side Spaghetti
Side Ravioli
Side Penne
Side Creamed Spinach
Side Mixed Vegetables
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side Sauteed Spinach
Side French Fries
Side Coleslaw
Side Grilled Onions
Side Sauteed Mushrooms
Side Bacon
Side Avocado
Side Mushrooms & Onions
Dessert
Warm Berry Crisp a la Mode
house made oatmeal cookie crumble, vanilla gelato
Warm Chocolate Brownie a la Mode
double fudge brownie, walnuts, caramel and chocolate sauce, vanilla gelato
Bombolini
warm italian donuts, cinnamon-sugar dusted, raspberry and chocolate dipping sauces
Joe's Warm Butter Cake
cream cheese, chocolate sauce, vanilla gelato, berries
Butterscotch Pudding
salted caramel, whipped cream
Cheesecake
raspberry coulis, berries
Joe's Sundae
vanilla and chocolate gelato, chocolate sauce, toasted mixed nuts, whipped cream, maraschino cherry
Vanilla Gelato
Chocolate Gelato
Spumoni Gelato
house blend of pistachio, vanilla and chocolate gelato, dried cherries, brandy-soaked raisins, almonds
Birthday Brownie
1 Scoop Gelato
Affogato
Brunch
Fresh Fruit & Yogurt
Avocado Toast
Small Fresh Fruit Salad
Large Fresh Fruit Salad
Traditional Benedict
poached eggs, english muffin, canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce, home fries
Crispy Polenta Benedict
breaded & fried corn polenta, basil pesto, poached eggs, marinara, parmesan cheese, home fries
Warm Italian Jelly Donuts
house made bombolini, tossed in cinnamon sugar and dusted with powdered sugar
The Rise & Grind
scrambled eggs with chives, bacon, american cheese, spicy aioli, toasted brioche bun, home fries
Brunch Burrito
scrambled eggs, hash browns, ham, sausage, bacon, green onion, green chilies, american, cheddar & monterey jack cheeses
Chorizo Scramble
tomatoes, peppers, cheddar cheese, crispy tortilla strips, refried beans, avocado, pico de gallo, sour cream
Huevos Rancheros
three eggs over easy, corn tortillas, avocado, roasted tomato salsa, queso fresco, cilantro, sour cream, pico de gallo, refried beans
Brunch Burger
joe’s hamburger patty, fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, mayonnaise, toasted brioche bun, french fries
Belgian Waffle
whipped cream, fresh berries, vermont maple syrup
Beer
Wine
Mimosa
Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Glass
Angeline Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Hess Chardonnay Glass
Camena Syrah Blend Glass
Carmel Road Pinot Noir Glass
Martin Ray Cabernet Glass
White Zinfandel GLS
Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Half Carafe
Angeline Sauvignon Blanc Half Carafe
Hess Chardonnay Half Carafe
Camena Syrah Blend Half Carafe
Carmel Road Pinot Noir Half Carafe
Martin Ray Cabernet Half Carafe
Caposaldo Pinot Grigio Carafe
Angeline Sauvignon Blanc Carafe
Hess Chardonnay Carafe
Camena Syrah Blend Carafe
Carmel Road Pinot Noir Carafe
Martin Ray Cabernet Carafe
Avissi Prosecco Glass
Alice Sparkling Rose Glass
Gloria Ferrer Sparkling Brut Glass
Taittinger Champagne Glass
Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc Glass
Bernardus Chardonnay Glass
Whispering Angel Rose Glass
Villa Sparina Gavi Glass
Copain Pinot Noir Glass
Quilt Cabernet Glass
Roche Merlot Glass
Earthquake Zinfandel Glass
Nozzole Chianti Glass
Tenuta Le Colonne Super Tuscan Glass
Fonseca 10 Year Tawny
Taylor Fladgate 20 Year Tawny
Gls Moscato
Diora Pinot Noir Bottle
Artesa Pinot Noir Bottle
Copain Tous Ensemble Pinot Noir Bottle
Oakwild Ranch Toboni Vineyard Pinot Noir Bottle
Patz & Hall Pinot Noir Bottle
Bohemian Pinot Noir Bottle
Penner Ash Pinot Noir Bottle
Goldeneye Pinot Noir Bottle
Merry Edwards Olivet Lane Pinot Noir
Murphy Goode Cabernet Bottle
Silver Palm Cabernet Bottle
Unshackled Cabernet Bottle
Justin Cabernet Bottle
Arrowood Cabernet Bottle
Quilt Cabernet Bottle
Hall Cabernet Bottle
Stags Leap Artemis Cabernet Bottle
Joseph Phelps Cabernet Bottle
Chateau Montelena Cabernet Bottle
Dunn Cabernet Bottle
Roche Merlot Bottle
Earthquake Zinfandel Bottle
Keenan Syrah Bottle
Le Cadrans de Lassegue Grand Cru Bottle
Prisoner Red Blend Bottle
Larkin Cab Franc Bottle
Villa Claudia Chianti Bottle
San Silvestro Barbera Bottle
Etna Rosso Petralava Nerello Bottle
Nozzole Chianti Classico Bottle
Massolino Nebbiolo Bottle
Tenuta Le Colonne Super Tuscan Bottle
Citille di Sopra Brunello Bottle
Luigi Arnulfo Barolo Bottle
Gaja Ca'Marcanda Magari Red Blend Bottle
Chalk Hill Chardonnay Bottle
Roche Chardonnay Bottle
Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay Bottle
Bernardus Chardonnay Bottle
Rombauer Chardonnay Bottle
Rochioli Chardonnay Bottle
Villa Sparina Gavi Bottle
St. Michael Eppan Pinot Grigio Bottle
Matanzas Creek Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Whispering Angel Rose Bottle
Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Vincent Delaporte Sancerre Bottle
Avissi Prosecco Bottle
Alice Sparkling Rose Bottle
Gloria Ferrer Brut Sparkling Bottle
Schramsberg Brut Rose Bottle
Taittinger Champagne Bottle
Dom Perignon Champagne Bottle
Corkage Fee
Taster's Pour
Liquor
Joe's Manhattan
Joe's Martini
Elena's Espresso Martini
Joe's Old Fashioned
Sunset Sangria
Smoke on the Water
Westlake Fog
Blood Orange Cosmo
Joe's Rita
Irish Coffee
Scatena Spritz
The Bloody Joe
Ramos Gin Fizz
Gordon's Vodka
Connecticut | Varied Grains
Belvedere Vodka
Poland | Rye It is named after Belweder, the Polish presidential palace in Warsaw, whose illustration appears on its bottles.
Chopin Vodka
Poland | Potato *GLUTEN FREE* Chopin is a single-ingredient vodka, 4 times distilled, from potatoes. The production is done in small batches. The producer claims seven pounds of potatoes are used to make every bottle of Chopin. The vodka is named after the famous Romantic composer Frédéric Chopin.
Grey Goose Vodka
France | Wheat The wheat used in Grey Goose is soft winter wheat, sown in October and harvested in August, which provides it with four additional months of growth in comparison to summer wheat. The wheat sold to Grey Goose is categorized as "superior bread-making wheat", and wheat that is soft (ie, low in protein). The water used in the vodka comes from a natural spring 150 meters (500 feet) below the blending facility in Cognac, which is lined with limestone, providing calcium-rich spring water.
Grey Goose Le Citron Vodka
France | Wheat Made with the finest lemons, including those grown in the world-renowned Menton region of France. Menton lemons are larger and thicker skinned with a milder and less acidic flavor than their western counterparts, resulting in a superior lemon-flavored vodka. The thicker peels yield higher levels of essential oil, which is concentrated into a complex citrus oil extract to preserve their bright flavor, then expertly blended with vodka.
Ketel One Vodka
Netherlands | Wheat Ketel One Vodka is distilled from 100% wheat in copper pot stills, filtered over loose charcoal, and rests in tile-lined tanks until ready. Ketel One Vodka is named after the original copper pot still, "Distilleerketel #1."
Ketel One Oranje Vodka
Netherlands | Wheat Ketel One Oranje flavored vodka is infused with the essence of orange for a crisp, refreshing taste. The essence comes from Valencia and Mandarin oranges, which add floral and fruity notes.
Stoli Vodka
Latvia | Wheat & Rye Fermentation of Stoli starts with wheat and rye grains and artesian water, taking about 60 hours. Once fermentation is complete, the resulting liquid is distilled three times. It is then filtered through quartz, sand, activated charcoal and, finally, cloth.
Tito's Vodka
Texas | Corn *GLUTEN FREE* Tito’s Handmade Vodka is America’s Original Craft Vodka. In 1995, Bert “Tito” Beveridge obtained the first legal permit to distill in Texas and created Tito’s Handmade Vodka. The corn-based vodka is batch-distilled using old-fashioned pot stills and is naturally Gluten-Free.
Gordon's Gin
Canada Gordon's is a brand of London dry gin first produced in 1769. It is the world's best-selling London dry gin. Gordon's has been the UK's #1 gin since the late 19th century.
Barr Hill Gin
Vermont, USA Barr Hill Gin is an ode to the hardworking bees of the Northeast. Each batch is distilled in a custom-built botanical extraction still. The juniper-forward botanicals are brought to a perfect balance by the floral depth of the raw honey. Only 3 ingredients, corn, juniper, and honey.
Beefeater Gin
London, England A quintessential London dry gin made with big juniper character and strong citrus notes. 9 botanicals; juniper, lemon peel, Seville orange peel, almond, angelica root, coriander seed, angelica seed, orris root, licorice root.
Bombay Sapphire Gin
Laverstoke, England The flavoring of the drink comes from a recipe of ten botanicals: almonds, lemon peel, licorice, juniper berries, orris root, angelica root, coriander seeds, cassia bark, cubeb, berries and grains of paradise. Alcohol is evaporated three times using a carterhead still, and the alcohol vapours are passed through a mesh/basket containing the ten botanicals, in order to gain flavor and aroma. This is felt to give the gin a lighter, more floral taste compared to other gins that are created using a copper pot still.
Hendrick's Gin
Scotland To make one gin, Hendrick's first creates two. One on an old-fashioned pot still, yielding a rich and intricate spirit. The other on a long-necked Carter Head, producing a delicate, more refined spirit. Each still is infused with 11 botanicals: chamomile, elderflower, juniper, lemon peel, orange peel, caraway, coriander, cubeb berries, angelica root, yarrow root, and orris root. The gins from the two stills are then married together and graced with curious yet marvelous infusions of rose and cucumber.
No. 209 Gin
San Francisco, CA Vastly different from juniper-heavy gins, No. 209 opens with a beautifully aromatic nose of predominately citrus and floral notes with a hint of spiciness. First across the palate are the citrus high notes, with lemon followed by a hint of orange. As the spirit warms in the mouth, delicate floral notes are liberated from the bergamot and coriander. Mid-palate, there is a pepper-like warmth from the emerging cardamom and juniper. As the cardamom continues to bloom across the palate mint-like components further emerge. The cassia and other warm spice notes become prominent on the finish. The cassia in particular lingers, encouraging another sip.
Plymouth Gin
Sipsmith Gin
St. George Terroir Gin
Tanqueray Gin
Old Crow Bourbon
Basil Hayden Bourbon
Blanton's Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon
Buffalo Trace Bourbon
Four Roses Single Barrel Bourbon
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey
Knob Creek Bourbon
Maker's Mark Bourbon
Michter's Bourbon
Woodford Reserve Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
High West Double Rye
Michter's Rye
Templeton Rye
Balvenie Doublewood 12 Year Scotch
Chivas Regal Scotch
Dewars 12 Year Scotch
Dewars White Label Scotch
Glenfiddich 12 Year Scotch
Glenlivet 12 Year Scotch
J&B Scotch
Johnnie Walker Red Scotch
Johnnie Walker Black Scotch
Johnnie Walker Blue Scotch
Lagavulin 16 Year Scotch
Laphroaig 10 Year Scotch
Macallan 12 Year Scotch
Macallan 18 Year Scotch
Oban 14 Year Scotch
Canadian Club Whisky
Crown Royal Whisky
Jameson Irish Whiskey
Seagram's 7 Whiskey
Seagram's VO Whisky
Tullamore D.E.W. Whiskey
Torada Blanco
Casa Noble Añejo Tequila
Casamigos Blanco Tequila
Casamigos Mezcal
Casamigos Reposado Tequila
Clase Azul Reposado Tequila
Don Julio 1942 Tequila
Don Julio 70 Tequila
Don Julio Blanco Tequila
Jose Cuervo Reserva de la Familia Tequila
Maestro Dobel 50 Tequila
Mezcal Union Uno
Partida Reposado Tequila
Patron Silver Tequila
Tequila Ocho Single Estate Plata Tequila
Bacardi Silver Rum
Captain Morgan Rum
El Dorado 12 Year Rum
Goslings Black Seal Rum
Malibu Rum
Mount Gay Eclipse Rum
Myers's Dark Rum
Banfi Grappa
Courvoisier VS
Hennessy VS
Hennessy VSOP
Hennessey XO
Korbel Brandy
Nonino Grappa di Moscato
Poli Miele Grappa
Remy Martin VSOP
Remy Martin Louis XIII (1oz)
Remy Martin Louis XIII (2oz)
Amaro Montenegro
Averna
Fernet Branca
Jagermeister
Amaretto Disaronno
Aperol
Bailey's
Benedictine
Campari
Carpano Antica Formula
Chambord
Chartreuse Green 110
Cointreau
Combier Creme de Casis
Drambuie
Dubonnet Rouge
Fireball
Frangelico
Galliano
Grand Marnier
Herbsaint
Kahlua
Limoncello Lucano
Lillet Blanc
Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur
M Brizard Cacao Dark
M Brizard Cacao White
M Brizard Menthe Green
M Brizard Menthe White
Meletti Anisette
Midori
Sambucca
Southern Comfort
St. Germain
Tia Maria
Tuaca
Gino & Carlo Chip Shot
CBA
Mexican Coffee
Keoke Coffee
NA Bevs
Sm Pellegrino
Lg Pellegrino
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Shirley Temple
Gingerale
Club Soda
Roy Rogers
Tonic
Ginger Beer
REFILL !!!
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Apple Juice
Tomato Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Lemonade
Whole Milk
2% Milk
Coffee
Espresso
Cappuccino
Latte
Mocha
Decaf Coffee
Decaf Espresso
Decaf Cappuccino
Decaf Latte
Decaf Mocha
Macchiato
Decaf Macchiato
Americano
Decaf Americano
Cafe Au Lait
Decaf Cafe Au Lait
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Hot Tea - Chamomile
Hot Tea - Green
Hot Tea - Earl Grey
Hot Tea - Breakfast Blend
Hot Tea - Mint
San Pellegrino 500ml
San Pellegrino 1L
Starters
Salads
Caesar Salad SM
Caesar Salad LG
Garden Salad SM
Garden Salad LG
Chicken Caesar SM
Chicken Caesar LG
Chinese Chicken SM
Chinese Chicken LG
Joe's Italian Chopped SM
Joe's Italian Chopped LG
Cafe Salad SM
Cafe Salad LG
Orzo Salad SM
Orzo Salad LG
Mediterranean Quino & Kale Salad SM
Mediterranean Quino & Kale Salad LG
Roasted Cauliflower Salad SM
Roasted Cauliflower Salad LG
Sides & Extras
Sauteed Mixed Vegetables SM
Sauteed Mixed Vegetables LG
Mashed Potatoes
Parmesan Garlic Bread SM
Parmesan Garlic Bread LG
Meat Sauce (1qt)
Creamy Pesto (1qt)
Marinara (1qt)
Pastina (1qt)
Minestrone (1qt)
Clam Chowder (1qt)
Sourdough Bread & Butter
Mains
Lemon Herb Chicken SM
Lemon Herb Chicken LG
Breaded Chicken Cutlets SM
Breaded Chicken Cutlets LG
Crispy Chicken Strips SM
Crispy Chicken Strips LG
Chicken Scallopini Sec SM
Chicken Scallopini Sec LG
Chicken Parmiginana SM
Chicken Parmiginana LG
Steak a la Bruno SM
Steak a la Bruno LG
Baked Lasagna SM
Baked Lasagna LG
Eggplant Parmigina SM
Eggplant Parmigina LG
Pasta
Something Sweet
Family Style
Plated
B- Fried Calamari
B- Spinach-Artichoke Dip
B- Meatballs
B- Pastina Cup
B- Caesar Salad
B- Minestrone Cup
B- 14oz New York
B- 8oz Filet Mignon
B- Chicken Piccata
B- Joe's Filet of Sole
B- Salmon
B- Steak ala Bruno
B- Veal Piccata
Chicken Marsala
B- Family Ravioli
B- Family Mashed Potatoes
B- Family Mixed Veggies
B- Butter Cake
B- Brownie
