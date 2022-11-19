Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Original 622 SW Blvd

  • Home
Order Again

Appetizers

Oyster Shooter

$4.00

Yaquina Bay grown oysters

Onion Rings

$13.95

1/2 Onion Rings

$7.95

Pirates Platter

$25.95

Baked Oysters

$16.95

7 Fresh Yaquina Bay Oysters baked to perfection and served with melted butter.

Oregon Pink Shrimp Cocktail

$10.95

4oz of Oregon Pink Shrimp on a bed of cabbage with cocktail sauce.

Fried Calamari

$15.95

Clam Strip App

$11.95

Deep Fried Shrimp

$14.95

Shrimp Skewer App

$13.95

Shrimp Skewers

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.25

Tater Tots

$6.25

Steamer Clams

$17.95

Pound of steamer clams sauteed in garlic butter and white wine served with toasted sourdough.

Fried Zuccini

$10.50

1/2 Fried Zuccini

$5.50

Salads

Dinner Salad

$5.95

Our original chopped cabbage salad topped with our homemade creamy garlic dressing and pink shrimp.

Oregon Shrimp Louie Salad

$17.95

Bed of crisp salad greens, boiled egg, red onion, tomato and black olives, served with homemade louie dressing.

Caesar Salad

$12.95+

Crisp Romaine tossed with Parmesan, homemade croutons and ceasar dressing.

Seafood Stuffed Avocado

$16.95

Seafood Stuffed Tomato

$16.95

Chowder, Chili, and Stew

Cup Chowder

Cup Chowder

$5.95

Our Clam Chowder has made us famous... we hope you enjoy it! New England Style with Bacon.

Bowl - Chowder

Bowl - Chowder

$7.95

Family - Chowder

$22.95
Cannon - Chowder

Cannon - Chowder

$12.95

Bowl - Slum

$12.95

Mo's Clam Chowder served with Oregon pink shrimp.

Family - Slum

$29.95
Cannon - Slum

Cannon - Slum

$15.95

Cup - Chili

$5.95

Bowl - Chili

$7.95

Cannon - Chili

$12.95

Oyster Stew

$13.95

Fresh Yaquina Bay Oysters seasoned and served in a piping hot whole milk and butter broth.

Mo's Classics

Seafood Cioppino

$23.95

Yaquina Bay Oysters, Oregon Pink Shrimp, Wild Salmon, Alaskan Cod, Steamer Clams and shrimp skewer simmered in a rich Italian sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese, served with garlic cheese bread.

Cod - Tacos

$17.95

Three tacos, served with Mo's clam chowder or our original cabbage and shrimp dinner salad. Cod, lightly breaded and grilled, served with cabbage and homemade jalapeño-cilantro sauce. Crispy Halibut, served with cabbage and homemade jalapeño-cilantro sauce. Salmon, blackened and grilled, served with cabbage and homemade chipotle aioli sauce in a corn tortilla.

Halibut - Tacos

$21.95

Salmon - Tacos

$19.95

Shrimp - Tacos

$18.95

Cod - Fish & Chips

$19.95

Salmon - Fish & Chips

$20.95

Halibut - Fish & Chips

$22.95

Pasta

Linguini Alfredo

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$17.95

Shrimp Skewer Alfredo

$18.95

Seafood Alfredo

$21.95

Alaskan cod, Oregon pink shrimp and Alaskan wild salmon in Mo's own Alfredo sauce topped with shaved parmesan and served on a bed of linguini.

Seafood Entrees

Salmon Steak Dinner

$21.95

Grilled Yaquina Bay Oysters

$20.95

5 Fresh Yaquina Bay Oysters lightly breaded & grilled.

Halibut Steak Dinner

$22.95

Cod Steak Dinner

$18.95

Shrimp Skewers

$18.95

Served with fries and a choice of a cup of Mo's clam chowder or our original cabbage and shrimp dinner salad.

Clam Strips Entrèe

$13.95

Fried Calamari Entrèe

$17.95

Fried Shrimp Entrèe

$16.95

Combination Plate

$20.95

Seafood Sandwiches

Grilled Tuna Salad Sandwich "Donwich"

$15.95

Albacore tuna salad and real cheddar grilled on french bread. Served with a CHOICE of a cup of Mo's clam chowder, our cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.

Grilled Shrimp Salad Sandwich "Brucewich"

$15.95

Shrimp salad and real cheddar grilled on french bread. Served with a CHOICE of a cup of Mo's clam chowder, our cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$14.95

Oregon pink shrimp tossed with mayo, diced green onion and celery served on a bun grilled with garlic cheese butter. Served with a CHOICE of a cup of Mo's clam chowder, our cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$20.95

6oz. Wild Salmon Filet blackened and grilled served on a ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato and homemade tartar sauce. Served with a CHOICE of a cup of Mo's clam chowder, our cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.

Big Halibut Sandwich

$21.95

6oz. Alaska Halibut steak lightly breaded and grilled, served on ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato and homemade tartar sauce. Served with a CHOICE of a cup of Mo's clam chowder, our cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.

Grilled Cod Burger

$16.95

Alaskan cod steak lightly breaded, grilled and served on a bungrilledwith garlic cheese butter, lettuce and homemade tartar sauce.

Oregon Oyster Burger

$17.95

Two fresh Yaquina Bay Oysters grilled to perfection. Served on a bun grilled with garlic cheese butter, lettuce and homemade tartar sauce. Served with choice of side. Sides: cup of chowder, cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.

Flatlanders

Grilled Chicken Burger

$12.95

Grilled breast of chicken served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and dill pickles.

Hamburger

$13.95

1/3 lb fresh ground Angus Chuck blend grilled and served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Add bacon, avocado, or slice of cheddar, or swiss cheese.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.95

1/3 lb fresh ground Angus Chuck blend grilled and topped with two strips of bacon, real melted cheddar served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Add bacon, avocado, or slice of cheddar, or swiss cheese.

Veggie Burger

$15.95

'Beyond Burger', Grilled vegetarian patty served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Sweet potato fries. Add bacon, avocado, or slice of cheddar, or swiss cheese.

Chicken Strips

$15.95

Hotdog

$8.95

An all beef 'Hebrew National' hot dog served on a toasted bun with potato chips.

Chili Dog

$11.95

An all beef 'Hebrew National' hot dog served on a toasted bun and smothered in our homemade chili. Served with real cheddar and onions.

Chili Burger

$14.95

Grilled 3 Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Real cheddar, Swiss and Monterey Jack grilled on french bread and served with potato chips.

Desserts

Marionberry Cobbler

$7.50+

Mo's signature homemade dessert served warm $6.95, with vanilla ice cream $7.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.95

Peanut Butter Cream Pie

$7.95

A Mo's signature recipe.

Brownie Sundae

$8.95

Covered with vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate sauce and real whipping cream.

Cookie Sundae

$8.95

Homemade cookie covered in vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate sauce and real whipping cream.

Brownie Only

$4.00

Cookie Only

$4.00

2 Brownies OR Cookies

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Extras

Garlic Chz

$3.50

1/2 Garlic Chz

$1.75

1 Slice Sourdough

$1.95

1 Shrimp Skewer

$3.75

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$2.50

Green Beans

$3.00

1 Piece Halibut

$5.00

2oz Shrimp

$3.00

6oz Halibut

$10.95

6oz Blackened Salmon

$8.00

6oz Cod

$4.00

1 Single Oyster

$4.00

1 Fried Shrimp

$1.75

1 Piece Deep Fried Cod

$3.50

1 Salmon Taco

$4.25

4oz Clam Strips

$3.25

4oz Calamari

$3.50

1 Chix Strip

$3.50

1 Chix Breast

$3.50

1 scoop Shrimp Mix

$3.25

1 scoop Tuna Mix

$3.00

Extra Oyster in Stew

$3.00

7oz Plain Pasta

$3.25

Burger Patty

$3.50

Beyond Patty

$3.50

Kids Patty

$1.50

Hot Dog NO Bun

$2.50

Lay's Chips

$1.00

Sourdough Round Uncut - Panini 20oz

$6.00

Sourdough Cannonball cutout - Panini 12oz

$4.50

Jalepeño

$0.50

Deep Fried Salmon pc - 3oz

$4.00

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Seafood & Chowder

Mini Cannonball Chowder

$6.95

Cup of Chowder

$5.95

Pirate's Meal

$5.95

Kids Fried Shrimp

$5.95

Kids Skewer Meal

$4.95

3oz of grilled shrimp and a bag of chips.

Kids Clam Strips

$4.95

Flatlanders

Cheeseburger Basket

$6.50

Hamburger Basket

$5.95

Mac & Cheese

$4.95

Kraft Mac & Cheese

Chicken Strips & Fries

$5.95

Corndog & Chips

$4.95

P.B. & J Sandwich w/ Chips

$3.95

Peanut Butter and Strawberry Jelly with a bag of chips.

Grilled Cheese w/ Chips

$4.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich with a bag of chips.

Dessert

Ice Cream Sundae

$3.95

Ice Cream with chocolate and caramel drizzle and sprinkles.

Extras

Bags of Chips

$0.75

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.95

Mtn Dew

$2.95

Rogue Root Beer

$5.00

Mug Root Beer

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Orange Crush

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.95

Lipton Ice Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Kids Pepsi

$1.50

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Kids Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Kids Mtn Dew

$1.50

Kids Mug Root Beer

$1.50

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.50

Kids Orange Crush

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Non-Carbonated

Water

Kids Water

Smith Tea

$3.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Small Milk

$2.00

Milk

$3.25

Small Choclate Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Kid Juice

$1.75

Hops on Draft

Rogue Kolsch Draft

$6.75

Rogue Dead Guy Draft

$6.75

Depoe Bay Draft

$6.75

Widmere Hefeweizen Draft

$6.75

Pelican Stout Draft

$6.75

Buoy IPA Draft

$6.75

Buoy Czech Pilsner Draft

$6.75

Deschutes Fresh Haze Draft

$6.75

Bud Light Draft

$4.75

Ace Cider Draft

$5.75

Cans & Bottles

Modelo Especial

$5.75

Stella Artois

$5.75

Fat Tire

$5.75

Corona Extra

$5.75

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

O'douls

$4.75

Portland Cider

$5.75

Ciderboys

$5.75

Pacific Sparkling Seltzer

$5.75

White Claw

$5.75

Rogue Canned Cocktail

$7.95

Rogue Beach Clean Can

$5.75

Rogue Beach Clean 4-pack

$18.95

Happy Days IPA

$5.75

Wine

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Gris

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Veraison

$8.00

Rosé

$8.00

Reisling

$8.00

Caberet Sauvignon

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Champagne

$8.00

Cocktails

Mo'mosa

$12.95

Rogue Canned Cocktail

$7.95

Clothes

Tee Shirt

$20.00

Long Sleeve Tee Shirt

$22.00

Pirate Hoodie

$43.00

White Pull Over Hoodie

$43.00

Pull Over Hoodie

$43.00

Zip Hoodie

$43.00

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Mo's Ball Cap/Beanie

$25.00

Visor

$25.00

Souvenirs

Postcards 3/1.30

$1.30

Postcards $0.50 each

$0.50

3D Postcards/Greeting Cards

$5.00

Stickers

$3.50

Coolies

$5.00

Mo's Logo Lapel Pin

$10.00

Lapel Pins

$6.00

Magnets

$3.75

3D Framed Pictures

$39.00

Mo's Book

$15.00

Globes by Misty

$12.00+

Mo's Bucket

$5.50

Owl Chime

$19.95

Lrg Fish Chime

$19.95

Small Fish Chime

$14.95

Wooden Chimes

$16.00

Stack of Kylies Coasters

$16.00

Large Kylie Coaster

$12.00

Dining Ware

Beer Glass

$6.00

Wine Glass

$6.00

Shot Glass

$5.00

Clear Mug

$8.00

Coffee Mug

$13.95

Chowder Bowl

$14.95

Small Round Plate

$12.95

Chowder Round Plate

$13.95

Lg Round Pasta Plate

$14.95

Oval Platter Small

$25.95

Oval Platter Med

$28.95

Oval Platter XLG

$32.95

Tumbler Pepsi cup

$2.00

Food/Drink

Tuna Can

$8.00

Mo Klosch 6-Pack

$15.95

Quart Chowder Base

$12.00

Big Bag Chowder 14lb

$65.00

Habanero/Hive Sauce Glass

$9.00

Habanero/Hive Sauce Plastic

$13.00

Pinot Gris Bottle

$25.00

Pint of Dressing

$10.00

Etc

Bee Caps

$20.00

Mo's Prints

$27.00+

Taffy

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned Oregon Coast seafood restaurant. Come in and enjoy!

Location

622 SW Blvd, Newport, OR 97365

Directions

