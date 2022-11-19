Mo's Seafood & Chowder - Original 622 SW Blvd
No reviews yet
622 SW Blvd
Newport, OR 97365
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Oyster Shooter
Yaquina Bay grown oysters
Onion Rings
1/2 Onion Rings
Pirates Platter
Baked Oysters
7 Fresh Yaquina Bay Oysters baked to perfection and served with melted butter.
Oregon Pink Shrimp Cocktail
4oz of Oregon Pink Shrimp on a bed of cabbage with cocktail sauce.
Fried Calamari
Clam Strip App
Deep Fried Shrimp
Shrimp Skewer App
Shrimp Skewers
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Tater Tots
Steamer Clams
Pound of steamer clams sauteed in garlic butter and white wine served with toasted sourdough.
Fried Zuccini
1/2 Fried Zuccini
Salads
Dinner Salad
Our original chopped cabbage salad topped with our homemade creamy garlic dressing and pink shrimp.
Oregon Shrimp Louie Salad
Bed of crisp salad greens, boiled egg, red onion, tomato and black olives, served with homemade louie dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine tossed with Parmesan, homemade croutons and ceasar dressing.
Seafood Stuffed Avocado
Seafood Stuffed Tomato
Chowder, Chili, and Stew
Cup Chowder
Our Clam Chowder has made us famous... we hope you enjoy it! New England Style with Bacon.
Bowl - Chowder
Family - Chowder
Cannon - Chowder
Bowl - Slum
Mo's Clam Chowder served with Oregon pink shrimp.
Family - Slum
Cannon - Slum
Cup - Chili
Bowl - Chili
Cannon - Chili
Oyster Stew
Fresh Yaquina Bay Oysters seasoned and served in a piping hot whole milk and butter broth.
Mo's Classics
Seafood Cioppino
Yaquina Bay Oysters, Oregon Pink Shrimp, Wild Salmon, Alaskan Cod, Steamer Clams and shrimp skewer simmered in a rich Italian sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese, served with garlic cheese bread.
Cod - Tacos
Three tacos, served with Mo's clam chowder or our original cabbage and shrimp dinner salad. Cod, lightly breaded and grilled, served with cabbage and homemade jalapeño-cilantro sauce. Crispy Halibut, served with cabbage and homemade jalapeño-cilantro sauce. Salmon, blackened and grilled, served with cabbage and homemade chipotle aioli sauce in a corn tortilla.
Halibut - Tacos
Salmon - Tacos
Shrimp - Tacos
Cod - Fish & Chips
Salmon - Fish & Chips
Halibut - Fish & Chips
Pasta
Seafood Entrees
Salmon Steak Dinner
Grilled Yaquina Bay Oysters
5 Fresh Yaquina Bay Oysters lightly breaded & grilled.
Halibut Steak Dinner
Cod Steak Dinner
Shrimp Skewers
Served with fries and a choice of a cup of Mo's clam chowder or our original cabbage and shrimp dinner salad.
Clam Strips Entrèe
Fried Calamari Entrèe
Fried Shrimp Entrèe
Combination Plate
Seafood Sandwiches
Grilled Tuna Salad Sandwich "Donwich"
Albacore tuna salad and real cheddar grilled on french bread. Served with a CHOICE of a cup of Mo's clam chowder, our cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.
Grilled Shrimp Salad Sandwich "Brucewich"
Shrimp salad and real cheddar grilled on french bread. Served with a CHOICE of a cup of Mo's clam chowder, our cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.
Shrimp Salad Sandwich
Oregon pink shrimp tossed with mayo, diced green onion and celery served on a bun grilled with garlic cheese butter. Served with a CHOICE of a cup of Mo's clam chowder, our cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.
Blackened Salmon Sandwich
6oz. Wild Salmon Filet blackened and grilled served on a ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato and homemade tartar sauce. Served with a CHOICE of a cup of Mo's clam chowder, our cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.
Big Halibut Sandwich
6oz. Alaska Halibut steak lightly breaded and grilled, served on ciabatta bun with lettuce, tomato and homemade tartar sauce. Served with a CHOICE of a cup of Mo's clam chowder, our cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.
Grilled Cod Burger
Alaskan cod steak lightly breaded, grilled and served on a bungrilledwith garlic cheese butter, lettuce and homemade tartar sauce.
Oregon Oyster Burger
Two fresh Yaquina Bay Oysters grilled to perfection. Served on a bun grilled with garlic cheese butter, lettuce and homemade tartar sauce. Served with choice of side. Sides: cup of chowder, cabbage and shrimp dinner salad, mashed potatoes, rice pilaf, or green beans.
Flatlanders
Grilled Chicken Burger
Grilled breast of chicken served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato and dill pickles.
Hamburger
1/3 lb fresh ground Angus Chuck blend grilled and served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Add bacon, avocado, or slice of cheddar, or swiss cheese.
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 lb fresh ground Angus Chuck blend grilled and topped with two strips of bacon, real melted cheddar served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, and pickles. Add bacon, avocado, or slice of cheddar, or swiss cheese.
Veggie Burger
'Beyond Burger', Grilled vegetarian patty served on a toasted bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Sweet potato fries. Add bacon, avocado, or slice of cheddar, or swiss cheese.
Chicken Strips
Hotdog
An all beef 'Hebrew National' hot dog served on a toasted bun with potato chips.
Chili Dog
An all beef 'Hebrew National' hot dog served on a toasted bun and smothered in our homemade chili. Served with real cheddar and onions.
Chili Burger
Grilled 3 Cheese Sandwich
Real cheddar, Swiss and Monterey Jack grilled on french bread and served with potato chips.
Desserts
Marionberry Cobbler
Mo's signature homemade dessert served warm $6.95, with vanilla ice cream $7.95
Vanilla Ice Cream
Peanut Butter Cream Pie
A Mo's signature recipe.
Brownie Sundae
Covered with vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate sauce and real whipping cream.
Cookie Sundae
Homemade cookie covered in vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate sauce and real whipping cream.
Brownie Only
Cookie Only
2 Brownies OR Cookies
Root Beer Float
Extras
Garlic Chz
1/2 Garlic Chz
1 Slice Sourdough
1 Shrimp Skewer
Mashed Potatoes
Rice Pilaf
Green Beans
1 Piece Halibut
2oz Shrimp
6oz Halibut
6oz Blackened Salmon
6oz Cod
1 Single Oyster
1 Fried Shrimp
1 Piece Deep Fried Cod
1 Salmon Taco
4oz Clam Strips
4oz Calamari
1 Chix Strip
1 Chix Breast
1 scoop Shrimp Mix
1 scoop Tuna Mix
Extra Oyster in Stew
7oz Plain Pasta
Burger Patty
Beyond Patty
Kids Patty
Hot Dog NO Bun
Lay's Chips
Sourdough Round Uncut - Panini 20oz
Sourdough Cannonball cutout - Panini 12oz
Jalepeño
Deep Fried Salmon pc - 3oz
Avocado
Bacon
Seafood & Chowder
Flatlanders
Extras
Fountain Drinks
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Diet Dr. Pepper
Mtn Dew
Rogue Root Beer
Mug Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Orange Crush
Lemonade
Strawberry Lemonade
Lipton Ice Tea
Arnold Palmer
Kids Pepsi
Kids Diet Pepsi
Kids Dr. Pepper
Kids Diet Dr. Pepper
Kids Mtn Dew
Kids Mug Root Beer
Kids Sierra Mist
Kids Orange Crush
Kids Lemonade
Non-Carbonated
Hops on Draft
Cans & Bottles
Modelo Especial
Stella Artois
Fat Tire
Corona Extra
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Budweiser
Michelob Ultra
O'douls
Portland Cider
Ciderboys
Pacific Sparkling Seltzer
White Claw
Rogue Canned Cocktail
Rogue Beach Clean Can
Rogue Beach Clean 4-pack
Happy Days IPA
Wine
Clothes
Souvenirs
Postcards 3/1.30
Postcards $0.50 each
3D Postcards/Greeting Cards
Stickers
Coolies
Mo's Logo Lapel Pin
Lapel Pins
Magnets
3D Framed Pictures
Mo's Book
Globes by Misty
Mo's Bucket
Owl Chime
Lrg Fish Chime
Small Fish Chime
Wooden Chimes
Stack of Kylies Coasters
Large Kylie Coaster
Dining Ware
Food/Drink
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family owned Oregon Coast seafood restaurant. Come in and enjoy!
622 SW Blvd, Newport, OR 97365