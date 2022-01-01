Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Original Pancake House lehi

review star

No reviews yet

11674 W. Traverse Parkway

Lehi, UT 84043

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon (3)
Classic Breakfast
Full Fresh Fruit Crepes

Full Pancakes

2X4 Pancakes

$8.99

Two eggs any style and four buttermilk pancakes. Cal 632-672

Apple Pancakes

$14.99

49'er Flap Jacks

$10.99

Swedish Pancakes

$11.99

Dutch Baby

$12.99

Dutch Treat

$14.99

Pigs In Blankets

$8.99

Full Bacon Pancakes

$8.99

Full Banana Pancakes

$9.99

Full Blueberry Pancakes

$9.99

Full Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99

Full Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.99

Full Fresh Fruit Pancakes

$11.99

Full Gluten-Free Pancakes

$8.99

Full Gluten Free Fresh Fruit

$12.99

Full Hawaiian Pancakes

$10.99

Full Macadamia Pancakes

$10.99

Pancake Sampler

$9.99

Full Pecan Pancakes

$9.99

Full Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.99

Full Silver $ Pancakes

$9.99

Full Sourdough Pancakes

$7.99

Half Pancakes

1/2 Buttermilk

$5.99

1/2 Chocolate Chip

$6.99

1/2 Fresh Fruit

$9.99

1/2 Blueberry

$7.99

1/2 Bacon

$6.99

1/2 Pumpkin

$7.99

1/2 Macadamia White Choc. Chips

$8.99

1/2 Pecan

$7.99

1/2 Banana

$7.99

1/2 Hawaiian

$8.99

1/2 Sourdough

$5.99

1/2 Silver Dollar

$5.99

1/2 Gluten Free

$6.99

1/2 Gluten Free Fresh Fruit

$10.99

Waffle

(GF) Waffle

$8.99

(GF) Fresh Fruit Waffle

$12.99

Bacon Waffle

$8.99

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Blueberry Waffle

$8.99

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$8.99

Fresh Fruit Waffle

$11.99

Pecan Waffle

$9.99

Waffle Sandwich

$10.99

Pumpkin Choc Chip Waffle

$11.99

French Toast

1/2 French Toast

$6.99

Full French Toast

$8.99

1/2 Foster French Toast

$8.99

Full Foster French Toast

$10.99

1/2 Fresh Fruit French Toast

$10.99

Full Fresh Fruit French Toast

$12.99

Crepes

Full Fresh Fruit Crepes

$13.99

(1) Fresh Fruit Crepe

$10.99

Full Continental Crepes

$10.99

(1) Continental Crepe

$7.99

Full Plain Crepes

$8.99

(1) Plain Crepe

$5.99

(1) Tahitian Crepe

$10.99

(1) Nutella Crepe

$10.99

(1) Breakfast Crepe

$13.99

(1) Veggie Crepe

$10.99

(1) Chocolate Crepe

$9.99

Kijafu Crepes

$10.99

(1) Kijafu Crepe

$7.99

Classic Egg Specials

Classic Eggs & Potatoes

$9.99

Classic Breakfast

$11.99

Minced Ham & Eggs

$11.99

Joe Scrambler

$10.99

California Eggs Benedict

$14.99

Classic Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Eggs Florentine

$12.99

Baja Benedict

$12.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito W/Sauce

$13.99

Breakfast Burrito Plain

$11.99

½ Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Roadhouse

$12.99

Jalisco Burrito

$13.99

Jalisco

$12.99

Omelettes

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

California Omelette

$14.99

Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Chile Verde Omelette

$13.99

Wasatch Omelette

$14.99

Greek Omelette

$12.99

Irish Omelette

$12.99

Meat Lovers Omelette

$14.99

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Plain Omelette

$8.99

Ranchero Omelette

$13.99

Southwest Veggie Omelette

$12.99

Veggie Omelette

$12.99

Western Omelette

$13.99

Light Side

Oatmeal

$4.99

Granola Bowl

$7.99

Fiesta Bowl

$9.99

Egg Whites

$3.99

Veggie Scramble

$9.99

Sides & Fruit

One Egg

$1.99

Two Eggs

$2.99

Three Eggs

$3.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Motherload Hash Browns

$4.99

Large Fresh Fruit

$5.99

Small Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Large Yogurt

$3.99

Real Maple Syrup

$3.00

Sucker

$1.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Bisc & Gravy

$4.99

Side Biscuit

$1.99

Side Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Side Chocolate Chips

$1.00

Side Feta Cheese

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$2.00

Side Macadamia Nuts

$2.00

Side Nutella

$3.00

Side Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Pecans

$1.00

Side Grilled Peppers

$2.00

Side Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Tortilla

$2.00

Side Whipped Cream

$2.00

Small Yogurt

$1.99

Specialty Sauce

$2.00

Specialty Syrup

$1.00

Whole Banana

$1.99

4 for $3 Suckers

$3.00

Signature Meats

Bacon (3)

$5.99

Canadian Bacon (3)

$4.99

Sausage Links (4)

$4.99

Sausage Patties (2)

$4.99

Beyond Sausage (3)

$4.99

Ham

$5.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Side Chicken Breast

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Happy Face Pancakes

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$6.99

Kids Waffle

$5.99

Kids Little Miner Meal

$7.99

Kids Pig In A Blanket

$5.99

Beverages

Coffee

$3.29

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Soft Drink

$2.99

Large Orange Juice

$4.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.29

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Regular Orange Juice

$3.99

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Large Apple Juice

$3.99

Large Grapefruit Juice

$4.99

Large Milk

$2.99

Regular Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Regular Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Regular Apple Juice

$2.99

Regular Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Regular Millk

$1.99

1 Liter Juice

$11.99

Chowly Open Item

Chowly Open Item

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join us for breakfast!

Website

Location

11674 W. Traverse Parkway, Lehi, UT 84043

Directions

Gallery
Original Pancake House image
Original Pancake House image
Original Pancake House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bout Time Pub & Grub - Lehi
orange star4.2 • 422
1820 W Traverse Pkwy Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurantnext
Penny Ann's Cafe - Draper
orange star4.6 • 1,355
280 East 12300 South Suite 118 Draper, UT 84020
View restaurantnext
Six Sisters Deli & Grille - Eagle Mountain
orange star4.2 • 1,043
3535 Ranches Parkway Eagle Mountain, UT 84005
View restaurantnext
Cheeburger Cheeburger - Salt Lake
orange starNo Reviews
10949 S Redwood Road #400 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurantnext
Vessel Kitchen - Sandy
orange star4.8 • 4,591
11052 S State Street Suite C Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Herriman
orange starNo Reviews
5502 13400 S Herriman, UT 84096
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston