Breakfast & Brunch
American
Original Pancake House lehi
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Join us for breakfast!
Location
11674 W. Traverse Parkway, Lehi, UT 84043
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Six Sisters Deli & Grille - Eagle Mountain
4.2 • 1,043
3535 Ranches Parkway Eagle Mountain, UT 84005
View restaurant
Cheeburger Cheeburger - Salt Lake
No Reviews
10949 S Redwood Road #400 South Jordan, UT 84095
View restaurant