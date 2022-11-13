Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Original Pancake House Salt Lake City

No reviews yet

790 E 2100th S,Ste 400

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Classic Breakfast
Large Orange Juice
Bacon (3)

Full Pancakes

2X4 Pancakes

$8.99

Two eggs any style and four buttermilk pancakes. Cal 632-672

49'er Flap Jacks

$10.99

Swedish Pancakes

$11.99

Dutch Baby

$12.99

Dutch Treat

$14.99

Pigs In Blankets

$8.99
Full Bacon Pancakes

Full Banana Pancakes

$9.99

Full Blueberry Pancakes

$9.99

Full Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99

Full Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.99

Full Fresh Fruit Pancakes

$11.99

Full Gluten-Free Pancakes

$8.99

Full Gluten Free Fresh Fruit

$12.99

Full Hawaiian Pancakes

$10.99
Full Macadamia Pancakes

Pancake Sampler

$9.99

Full Pecan Pancakes

$9.99

Full Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.99

Full Silver $ Pancakes

$9.99

Full Sourdough Pancakes

$7.99

Half Pancakes

1/2 Buttermilk

$5.99

Three of our buttermilk pancakes. Served with a side of butter and syrup.

1/2 Chocolate Chip

$6.99

1/2 Fresh Fruit

$9.99

1/2 Blueberry

$7.99
1/2 Bacon

$6.99

1/2 Pumpkin

$7.99
1/2 Macadamia White Choc. Chips

$8.99

1/2 Pecan

$7.99
1/2 Banana

$7.99

1/2 Hawaiian

$8.99

1/2 Sourdough

$5.99

1/2 Silver Dollar

$5.99

1/2 Gluten Free

$6.99

1/2 Gluten Free Fresh Fruit

$10.99

*Waffle

(GF) Waffle

$8.99

(GF) Fresh Fruit Waffle

$12.99

Bacon Waffle

$8.99

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Blueberry Waffle

$8.99

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$8.99

Fresh Fruit Waffle

$11.99

Pecan Waffle

$9.99

Waffle Sandwich

$10.99

Pumpkin Choc Chip Waffle

$11.99

*French Toast

1/2 French Toast

$6.99

Full French Toast

$8.99

1/2 Foster French Toast

$8.99

Full Foster French Toast

$10.99

1/2 Fresh Fruit French Toast

$10.99

Full Fresh Fruit French Toast

$12.99

*Crepes

Full Fresh Fruit Crepes

$13.99
(1) Fresh Fruit Crepe

$10.99

Full Continental Crepes

$10.99

(1) Continental Crepe

$7.99

Full Plain Crepes

$8.99

(1) Plain Crepe

$5.99

(1) Tahitian Crepe

$10.99Out of stock

(1) Nutella Crepe

$10.99

(1) Breakfast Crepe

$13.99

(1) Veggie Crepe

$10.99

(1) Chocolate Crepe

$9.99

Kijafu Crepes

$10.99

(1) Kijafu Crepe

$7.99

Classic Egg Specials

Classic Eggs & Potatoes

$9.99
Classic Breakfast

$11.99

Minced Ham & Eggs

$11.99

Joe Scrambler

$10.99

California Eggs Benedict

$14.99

Classic Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Eggs Florentine

$12.99

Baja Benedict

$12.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito W/Sauce

$13.99

Breakfast Burrito Plain

$11.99

½ Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Roadhouse

$12.99

Jalisco Burrito

$13.99

Jalisco

$12.99

Omelettes

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

California Omelette

$14.99

Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Chile Verde Omelette

$13.99

Wasatch Omelette

$14.99

Greek Omelette

$12.99

Irish Omelette

$12.99

Meat Lovers Omelette

$14.99

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Plain Omelette

$8.99

Ranchero Omelette

$13.99

Southwest Veggie Omelette

$12.99

Veggie Omelette

$12.99

Western Omelette

$13.99

Light Side

Oatmeal

$4.99

Granola Bowl

$7.99

Fiesta Bowl

$9.99

Egg Whites

$3.99

Veggie Scramble

$9.99

Sides & Fruit

One Egg

$1.99

Two Eggs

$2.99

Three Eggs

$3.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Motherload Hash Browns

$5.99

Large Fresh Fruit

$5.99

Small Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Large Yogurt

$3.99

Real Maple Syrup

$3.00

Sucker

$1.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Bisc & Gravy

$4.99

Side Biscuit

$1.99

Side Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Side Chocolate Chips

$1.00

Side Feta Cheese

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$2.00

Side Macadamia Nuts

$2.00

Side Nutella

$3.00

Side Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Pecans

$1.00

Side Grilled Peppers

$2.00

Side Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Tortilla

$2.00

Side Whipped Cream

$2.00

Small Yogurt

$1.99

Specialty Sauce

$2.00

Specialty Syrup

$1.00

Whole Banana

$1.99

4 for $3 Suckers

$3.00

Togo Maple Syrup

$0.50

Togo Butter

$0.50

Signature Meats

Bacon (3)

$5.99

Canadian Bacon (3)

$4.99

Sausage Links (4)

$4.99

Sausage Patties (2)

$4.99

Beyond Sausage (3)

$4.99

Ham

$5.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Side Chicken Breast

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Happy Face Pancakes

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$6.99

Kids Waffle

$5.99

Kids Little Miner Meal

$7.99

Kids Pig In A Blanket

$5.99

Beverages

Coffee

$3.29

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Soft Drink

$2.99

Large Orange Juice

$4.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.29

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Regular Orange Juice

$3.99

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Large Apple Juice

$3.99

Large Grapefruit Juice

$4.99

Large Milk

$2.99

Regular Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Regular Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Regular Apple Juice

$2.99

Regular Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Regular Millk

$1.99

1 Liter Juice

$11.99
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thank you for visiting us at the Original Pancake House in Utah! We are a locally owned and operated restaurant. Unlike many franchises, each Original Pancake House is truly unique in its look, feel, and menu selection. What we share in our franchise is a passion for the highest quality ingredients and our generations old recipes. Our restaurant uses no freezers everything is delivered, prepared, and brought to you FRESH! We proudly offer the finest breakfast available anywhere and we hope you enjoy your meal and come back often. Our commitment to you is to create a dining experience that provides the highest quality food possible, consistently great service, and an exceptionally clean and friendly atmosphere.

790 E 2100th S,Ste 400, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

