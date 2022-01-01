OLD Original Pancake House Westgate Mall Do Not Use - Only For History Prior To 5/16/2022
3000 Westgate Mall
Fairview Park, OH 44126
Pancakes
Apple Pancake
Oven-baked with fresh Granny Smith apples and pure Cinnamon glaze.
Dutch Baby
Our oven-baked German pancake dusted with powder sugar. Served with whipped butter, powdered sugar and lemon wedges.
Buttermilk Pancakes
Side of Buttermilk Pancakes
Swedish Pancakes
Authentic lacy Swedish pancakes served with imported Swedish\ lingonberries.
Strawberry Pancakes
Our buttermilk pancakes topeed with sweet strawberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with fresh whipped cream and hot strawberry syrup.
Side of Strawberry Pancakes
Fresh Strawberry Pancakes
Side of Fresh Strawberry Pancakes
Pumpkin Pancakes
Our own recipe using whole pumpkin, brown sugar, molasses and spices. Served with fresh whipped cream and powder sugar.
Side of Pumpkin Pancakes
Bacon Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes prepared with our special cured chopped "Daily's" bacon inside
Side of Bacon Pancakes
49'ers Flapjacks
From the Mother Lode country. Plate size, thin and tender flapjacks.
Buckwheat Pancakes
Our stack of six buckwheat cakes will make you feel like you're sitting around the campfire in the old west!
Side of Buckwheat Pancakes
Banana Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes topped and filled with bananas and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with tropical syrup.
Side of Banana Pancakes
Blueberry Delight
Buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries, white chocolate chips and powdered sugar. Served with Whipped cream and warm blueberry compote.
SIde of Blueberry Delight
Georgia Pecan Pancakes
Fresh buttermilk pancakes, filled and topped with pecans. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm tropical syrup.
Side of Georgia Pecan Pancakes
Three Pigs in a Blanket
Our special recipe sausage links (pork or turkey) wrapped in fluffy buttermilk pancakes, dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm tropical syrup.
Turkey Pigs
Coconut Pancakes
Buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with hot, toasted coconut.
Side of Coconut Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes
Blueberry filled buttermilk pancakes, lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm blueberry compote.
Side of Blueberry Pancakes
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Topped with fresh whipped cream, powdered sugar and chocolate chips.
Side of Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Peanut Butter Chip Pancakes
Topped with fresh whipped cream, powdered sugar and peanut butter chips.
Side of Peanut Butter Chip Pancakes
Chocolate and Peanut Butter Chip Pancakes
Side of Chocolate and Peanut Butter Chip Pancakes
Potato Pancakes
Made from fresh Idaho potatoesand sauteed golden brownwth a lacy edge, served with sour cream and cinnamon applesauce.
Side of Potato Pancakes
2x4
Two large fresh eggs, any style and four buttermilk pancakes.
1-1-1 plate
One egg, one bacon and one pancake
Jr. Plate with egg
Jr. Plate
Three buttermilk pancakes with your choice of one link sausage, one patty, , two canadian bacon or one egg, any style.
Jr. Plate with Bacon
Gluten Free Pancakes (GF)
Upgrade to Blueberry, Sweet strawberries, banana, chocolate chip, or coconut, additional $2.29
Side of Gluten Free Pancakes
Gluten Free Fresh Strawberry Pancakes
Side of Gluten Free Fresh Strawberry Pancakes
Gluten Free Pecan Pancakes
Side of GF Pecan Pancakes
GF Bacon Pancakes
Side of GF Bacon Pancakes
Gluten Free BB
Side Gluten Free BB
Gluten Free Chocolate
Side of Gluten free chocolate
Gluten Free Panut Butter and Chocolate
Side of Gluten Free Peanut Butter and Chocolate
Gluten Free Peanut Butter
Side of Gluten Free Peanut Butter
Gluten Banana
Side Gluten Banana
Gluten Coconut
Side Gluten Coconut
Crepes
Crepes
Three delicate crepes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
Single Crepe
Cherry Kijafa Crepes
A Danish favorite! Three delicate crepes filled and topped with Montmorency cherries simmeredin our homemade Danish cherry Kijafa sauce and lighly dusted with powdered sugar.
Single Kijafa Crepe
Continental Crepes
Three delicate crepes, rolled with our sour cream tempered with Triple Sec, lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served wioth warm tropical syrup.
Single Continental Crepe
French Crepes
Three dlicate crpes filled with strawberry preserves, dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm tropical syrup
Single French crepe
Fresh Fruit Crepes
Three delicate crpes filled and topped with your choice of today's fruit. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with fresh whipped cream.
Seafood Crepe
A medley of shrimp and imitation crab, topped with Hollandaise sauce ands toasted almonds. Served with home fries.
Chocolate banana crepe
A delicate crepe with melted chocolate and sliced banana. Topped with chocolate chips, bananas, Hershey's syrupand whipped cream.
Nutella Crepe
Classic crepes filled with Nutella, dusted with powdered sugar
Single Nutella
French Toast
French Toast
Sourdough bread dipped in a rich egg batter, served golden brown, lightly dusted with powdered sugar.
Half French toast
Almond Cinnamon French Toast
Sourdough bread dipped in a rich egg batter, served goldne brown with sliced toasted almonds and dusted with cinnamon sugar.
Half cinnamon French toast
Banana Foster's french toast
Sourdough bread dipped in a rich egg batter, glazed brown sugar and covered with sliced bananas.
1/2 Foster's
Sourdough bread dipped in a rich egg batter, glazed brown sugar and covered with sliced bananas.
Waffles
Belgium waffle
Served golden brown
Bluberry waffle
A Belgium waffle with blueberries in the batter, lighltly dusted with poowdered sugar. Served with warm blueberry compote.
Georgia Pecan waffle
Filled and topped with pecans then lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm tropical syrup.
Bacon waffle
Our Belgium waffle batter prepared with "Daily's" chopped bacon inside.
Cherry Kijafa waffle
Belgium waffle topped with Montmorency cherries simmered in our homemade Danish cherry Kijafa sauce then dusted with powdered sugar.
Apple waffle
Diced Granny smith apples cooked in our Belgium waffle batter, topped with sauteed cinnamon apples and cinnamon sugar. Served with warm apple syrup
Coconut waffle
Belgium waffle filled and topped with toasted coconut then lighlty dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm tropical syrup.
Strawberry waffle
A Belgium waffle topped with sweet strawberries and lighlty dusted with powdered sugar. Served with fresh whipped cream and warm strawberry syrup.
Fresh strawberry waffle
Chocolate chip waffle
Rich semi sweet chocolate chips inside our Belgium waffle, lighltly dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate chips
Peanut Butter chip waffle
Peanut butter and chocolate chip waffle.
Egg & Other Specialties
Sausage and eggs
Ham and eggs
Links and eggs
Turkey links and eggs
Canadian bacon and eggs
Bacon and eggs
Chorizo and eggs
Corned beef hash and eggs
A blend of freshly ground corned beef brisket, onions and potatoes.
Diced ham and eggs
Three large grade AA lightly scrambled with our diced hickory smoked ham.
Joe scramble
Eggs scrambled with sausage, spinach and onions
Jose scramble
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, green peppers onions and topped with pepper jack cheese. Served with a warm flour tortilla. No pancakes
Home fries and eggs
Home fried red potatoes, onions and our special seasoning with two eggs.
Bacon Wrap
"Daily's" bacon, fluffy scrambled eggs and cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. No pancakes.
Huevos Rancheros
Refried beans topped with two eggs, cheese and avocado. Served with sour cream, homemade green chili sauce, homemade pico de gallo, home fries and a flour tortilla. No pancakes.
Mexican Burrito
Refried beans, chorizo sausage, green chilies, potatoes, fluffy scrambled eggs and pepper jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in our homemade green chili sauce. Served wit avocado, homemade pico de gallo and sour cram. No pancakes.
Eggs Benedict
An english muffin topped with Canadian bacon and two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.
Bacon Benedict
"Daily's" bacon instead of Canadian bacon.
Veggie eggs Benedict
Substitute spinach and tomato instead of Canadian bacon.
Mexican Benedict
An english muffin with two poached eggs topped with pepper jack cheese, tomatoes and smothered with our green chili sauce. Served with an avocado and home fries.
Southern eggs benedict
A buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage patties and two poached eggs smothered with ou homemade sausage gravy. Served with home fries.
Biscuits and Homemade gravy
Salami And Eggs
Omelets
Cheese omelet
French rolled and oven baked
Sausage and cheese omelet
French rolled and oven baked
Turkey sausage and cheese omelet
French rolled and oven baked
Chorizo and cheese omelet
French rolled and oven baked
Tomato, bacon and cheese omelet
French rolled and oven baked
Western omelet
Ham, onion, green pepper and cheese.
Seafood omelet
Our fluffy omelet filled with shrimp and imitation crab, topped with Hollandaise sauce, granished with spinach leaves.
Irish omelet
Our fluffy omelet filled with our own corned beef hash, onions, potatos and provolone cheese.
Spinach, feta and sun dried tomato omelet
Vegetarian Omelet
Our fluffy omelet filled with fresh spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and aged cheddar cheese.
Mexican omelet
Our fluffy omelet filled with diced green chilies and pepper jack cheese. Served with a side of homemade pico de gallo.
Meat lover's omelet
Our fluffy omelet filled with "Daily's" bacon, ham, sausage and aged cheddar cheese.
Green Chili omelet
Diced green chilies, sausage and pepper jack cheese rolled in an omelet. Topped with our home made green chili sauce, avocado and sour cram. Served with a side of fresh pico de gallo.
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Sides
One egg any style
Two eggs, any style
Three eggs
Thick sliced "Daily's" bacon
Farm style Sausage
Sausage links
Turkey links
Canadian bacon
Hardwood smoked ham
Corned beef hash
Home fries
Home made Pico de Gallo
Home made green chili
Side of home made gravy
Bagel with cream cheese
English muffin
Toast
Old fashioned oatmeal
Grits
Granola
Yogurt and granola
Fresh fruit bowl
Side of fresh fruit
One sliced banana
Cinnamon apple sauce
Lingonberries
Fresh whipped cream
Geauga county maple syrup
BISCUITS NO GRAVY
Avocado
Cherry Kijafa Sauce
COCONUT FLAKES
Pecans
PB SPREAD
Cheese
Hollandaise
Tomato slices
Sour Cream
Apple topping
Nutella Spread
Lunch
Monte Cristo
Sourdough french toast with a twist... Thin shaved slices of ham with a generous serving of cheddar cheese. Served with home fries.
Grilled cheese
Always a favorite. We use aged cheddar cheese grilled on white bread. Served with home fries.
BLT
Prepared with "Daily's" bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonaise on your choice of toast. Served with home fries.
Cheese quesadilla plate with fresh fruit
CB Sando
Beverages
Regular Coffee
Bottomless cup, our special blend locally roasted.
Decaf Coffee
Pound of coffee
Hot tea, variety
per bag
Freshly squeezed orange Juice
Apple Juice (free refills)
Cranberry Juice (free refills)
Tomato Juice (free refills)
Hot Chocolate
One refill, topped with whipped cream.
Skim Milk
2% Milk
Chocolate milk
Iced tea
Soft drinks
Kid's Cranberry
Kid's apple juice
Kid's OJ
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 4:00 pm
