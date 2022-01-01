OLD Original Pancake House Westgate Mall Do Not Use - Only For History Prior To 5/16/2022

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pancakes

Apple Pancake

$11.49

Oven-baked with fresh Granny Smith apples and pure Cinnamon glaze.

Dutch Baby

$10.79

Our oven-baked German pancake dusted with powder sugar. Served with whipped butter, powdered sugar and lemon wedges.

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.89

Side of Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.89

Swedish Pancakes

$8.59

Authentic lacy Swedish pancakes served with imported Swedish\ lingonberries.

Strawberry Pancakes

$9.29

Our buttermilk pancakes topeed with sweet strawberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with fresh whipped cream and hot strawberry syrup.

Side of Strawberry Pancakes

$7.29

Fresh Strawberry Pancakes

$11.29

Side of Fresh Strawberry Pancakes

$7.29

Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.49

Our own recipe using whole pumpkin, brown sugar, molasses and spices. Served with fresh whipped cream and powder sugar.

Side of Pumpkin Pancakes

$7.49

Bacon Pancakes

$10.69

Buttermilk pancakes prepared with our special cured chopped "Daily's" bacon inside

Side of Bacon Pancakes

$8.69

49'ers Flapjacks

$8.49

From the Mother Lode country. Plate size, thin and tender flapjacks.

Buckwheat Pancakes

$8.59

Our stack of six buckwheat cakes will make you feel like you're sitting around the campfire in the old west!

Side of Buckwheat Pancakes

$6.59

Banana Pancakes

$9.29

Buttermilk pancakes topped and filled with bananas and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with tropical syrup.

Side of Banana Pancakes

$7.29

Blueberry Delight

$9.29

Buttermilk pancakes filled with blueberries, white chocolate chips and powdered sugar. Served with Whipped cream and warm blueberry compote.

SIde of Blueberry Delight

$7.29

Georgia Pecan Pancakes

$10.29

Fresh buttermilk pancakes, filled and topped with pecans. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm tropical syrup.

Side of Georgia Pecan Pancakes

$8.29

Three Pigs in a Blanket

$9.69

Our special recipe sausage links (pork or turkey) wrapped in fluffy buttermilk pancakes, dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm tropical syrup.

Turkey Pigs

$9.69

Coconut Pancakes

$8.49

Buttermilk pancakes filled and topped with hot, toasted coconut.

Side of Coconut Pancakes

$6.49

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.59

Blueberry filled buttermilk pancakes, lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm blueberry compote.

Side of Blueberry Pancakes

$6.59

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.79

Topped with fresh whipped cream, powdered sugar and chocolate chips.

Side of Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.79

Peanut Butter Chip Pancakes

$8.99

Topped with fresh whipped cream, powdered sugar and peanut butter chips.

Side of Peanut Butter Chip Pancakes

$6.99

Chocolate and Peanut Butter Chip Pancakes

$8.99

Side of Chocolate and Peanut Butter Chip Pancakes

$6.99

Potato Pancakes

$10.29

Made from fresh Idaho potatoesand sauteed golden brownwth a lacy edge, served with sour cream and cinnamon applesauce.

Side of Potato Pancakes

$8.29

2x4

$8.69

Two large fresh eggs, any style and four buttermilk pancakes.

1-1-1 plate

$5.79

One egg, one bacon and one pancake

Jr. Plate with egg

$5.79

Jr. Plate

$7.49

Three buttermilk pancakes with your choice of one link sausage, one patty, , two canadian bacon or one egg, any style.

Jr. Plate with Bacon

$8.99

Gluten Free Pancakes (GF)

$8.19

Upgrade to Blueberry, Sweet strawberries, banana, chocolate chip, or coconut, additional $2.29

Side of Gluten Free Pancakes

$6.19

Gluten Free Fresh Strawberry Pancakes

$11.39

Side of Gluten Free Fresh Strawberry Pancakes

$11.39

Gluten Free Pecan Pancakes

$10.39

Side of GF Pecan Pancakes

$8.39

GF Bacon Pancakes

$10.89

Side of GF Bacon Pancakes

$8.89

Gluten Free BB

$10.48

Side Gluten Free BB

$8.48

Gluten Free Chocolate

$10.48

Side of Gluten free chocolate

$8.48

Gluten Free Panut Butter and Chocolate

$10.48

Side of Gluten Free Peanut Butter and Chocolate

$8.48

Gluten Free Peanut Butter

$10.48

Side of Gluten Free Peanut Butter

$8.48

Gluten Banana

$10.48

Side Gluten Banana

$8.48

Gluten Coconut

$10.48

Side Gluten Coconut

$8.48

Crepes

Crepes

$8.59

Three delicate crepes lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

Single Crepe

$5.99

Cherry Kijafa Crepes

$9.79

A Danish favorite! Three delicate crepes filled and topped with Montmorency cherries simmeredin our homemade Danish cherry Kijafa sauce and lighly dusted with powdered sugar.

Single Kijafa Crepe

$5.69

Continental Crepes

$8.79

Three delicate crepes, rolled with our sour cream tempered with Triple Sec, lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served wioth warm tropical syrup.

Single Continental Crepe

$5.59

French Crepes

$8.79

Three dlicate crpes filled with strawberry preserves, dusted with powdered sugar and served with warm tropical syrup

Single French crepe

$5.59

Fresh Fruit Crepes

$11.59

Three delicate crpes filled and topped with your choice of today's fruit. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar and served with fresh whipped cream.

Seafood Crepe

$11.59

A medley of shrimp and imitation crab, topped with Hollandaise sauce ands toasted almonds. Served with home fries.

Chocolate banana crepe

$8.79

A delicate crepe with melted chocolate and sliced banana. Topped with chocolate chips, bananas, Hershey's syrupand whipped cream.

Nutella Crepe

$9.99

Classic crepes filled with Nutella, dusted with powdered sugar

Single Nutella

$6.49

French Toast

French Toast

$8.59

Sourdough bread dipped in a rich egg batter, served golden brown, lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

Half French toast

$6.29

Almond Cinnamon French Toast

$8.99

Sourdough bread dipped in a rich egg batter, served goldne brown with sliced toasted almonds and dusted with cinnamon sugar.

Half cinnamon French toast

$6.39

Banana Foster's french toast

$9.69

Sourdough bread dipped in a rich egg batter, glazed brown sugar and covered with sliced bananas.

1/2 Foster's

$7.39

Sourdough bread dipped in a rich egg batter, glazed brown sugar and covered with sliced bananas.

Waffles

Belgium waffle

$7.59

Served golden brown

Bluberry waffle

$8.59

A Belgium waffle with blueberries in the batter, lighltly dusted with poowdered sugar. Served with warm blueberry compote.

Georgia Pecan waffle

$9.69

Filled and topped with pecans then lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm tropical syrup.

Bacon waffle

$10.39

Our Belgium waffle batter prepared with "Daily's" chopped bacon inside.

Cherry Kijafa waffle

$9.39

Belgium waffle topped with Montmorency cherries simmered in our homemade Danish cherry Kijafa sauce then dusted with powdered sugar.

Apple waffle

$8.59

Diced Granny smith apples cooked in our Belgium waffle batter, topped with sauteed cinnamon apples and cinnamon sugar. Served with warm apple syrup

Coconut waffle

$8.59

Belgium waffle filled and topped with toasted coconut then lighlty dusted with powdered sugar. Served with warm tropical syrup.

Strawberry waffle

$9.19

A Belgium waffle topped with sweet strawberries and lighlty dusted with powdered sugar. Served with fresh whipped cream and warm strawberry syrup.

Fresh strawberry waffle

$11.19

Chocolate chip waffle

$8.59

Rich semi sweet chocolate chips inside our Belgium waffle, lighltly dusted with powdered sugar, topped with fresh whipped cream and chocolate chips

Peanut Butter chip waffle

$8.79

Peanut butter and chocolate chip waffle.

$8.79

Egg & Other Specialties

Sausage and eggs

$9.59

Ham and eggs

$9.59

Links and eggs

$9.59

Turkey links and eggs

$9.59

Canadian bacon and eggs

$9.59

Bacon and eggs

$11.99

Chorizo and eggs

$9.79

Corned beef hash and eggs

$11.29

A blend of freshly ground corned beef brisket, onions and potatoes.

Diced ham and eggs

$9.69

Three large grade AA lightly scrambled with our diced hickory smoked ham.

Joe scramble

$10.09

Eggs scrambled with sausage, spinach and onions

Jose scramble

$11.29

Eggs scrambled with chorizo, green peppers onions and topped with pepper jack cheese. Served with a warm flour tortilla. No pancakes

Home fries and eggs

$8.89

Home fried red potatoes, onions and our special seasoning with two eggs.

Bacon Wrap

$10.99

"Daily's" bacon, fluffy scrambled eggs and cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. No pancakes.

Huevos Rancheros

$11.39

Refried beans topped with two eggs, cheese and avocado. Served with sour cream, homemade green chili sauce, homemade pico de gallo, home fries and a flour tortilla. No pancakes.

Mexican Burrito

$11.99

Refried beans, chorizo sausage, green chilies, potatoes, fluffy scrambled eggs and pepper jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla smothered in our homemade green chili sauce. Served wit avocado, homemade pico de gallo and sour cram. No pancakes.

Eggs Benedict

$11.79

An english muffin topped with Canadian bacon and two poached eggs and hollandaise sauce. Served with home fries.

Bacon Benedict

$13.69

"Daily's" bacon instead of Canadian bacon.

Veggie eggs Benedict

$10.89

Substitute spinach and tomato instead of Canadian bacon.

Mexican Benedict

$12.49

An english muffin with two poached eggs topped with pepper jack cheese, tomatoes and smothered with our green chili sauce. Served with an avocado and home fries.

Southern eggs benedict

$12.49

A buttermilk biscuit topped with sausage patties and two poached eggs smothered with ou homemade sausage gravy. Served with home fries.

Biscuits and Homemade gravy

$6.89

Salami And Eggs

$10.30

Omelets

Cheese omelet

$10.09

French rolled and oven baked

Sausage and cheese omelet

$11.19

French rolled and oven baked

Turkey sausage and cheese omelet

$11.19

French rolled and oven baked

Chorizo and cheese omelet

$11.49

French rolled and oven baked

Tomato, bacon and cheese omelet

$12.09

French rolled and oven baked

Western omelet

$12.79

Ham, onion, green pepper and cheese.

Seafood omelet

$12.09

Our fluffy omelet filled with shrimp and imitation crab, topped with Hollandaise sauce, granished with spinach leaves.

Irish omelet

$12.39

Our fluffy omelet filled with our own corned beef hash, onions, potatos and provolone cheese.

Spinach, feta and sun dried tomato omelet

$11.59

Vegetarian Omelet

$11.89

Our fluffy omelet filled with fresh spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes and aged cheddar cheese.

Mexican omelet

$11.89

Our fluffy omelet filled with diced green chilies and pepper jack cheese. Served with a side of homemade pico de gallo.

Meat lover's omelet

$12.99

Our fluffy omelet filled with "Daily's" bacon, ham, sausage and aged cheddar cheese.

Green Chili omelet

$13.49

Diced green chilies, sausage and pepper jack cheese rolled in an omelet. Topped with our home made green chili sauce, avocado and sour cram. Served with a side of fresh pico de gallo.

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$11.19

Sides

One egg any style

$0.99

Two eggs, any style

$1.59

Three eggs

$2.58

Thick sliced "Daily's" bacon

$7.59

Farm style Sausage

$5.79

Sausage links

$5.79

Turkey links

$5.79

Canadian bacon

$5.79

Hardwood smoked ham

$5.79

Corned beef hash

$7.89

Home fries

$4.49

Home made Pico de Gallo

$1.99

Home made green chili

$2.19

Side of home made gravy

$3.09

Bagel with cream cheese

$3.09

English muffin

$2.59

Toast

$2.89

Old fashioned oatmeal

$3.99

Grits

$3.99

Granola

$4.89

Yogurt and granola

$6.39Out of stock

Fresh fruit bowl

$5.69

Side of fresh fruit

$2.89

One sliced banana

$0.99

Cinnamon apple sauce

$1.69

Lingonberries

$1.89

Fresh whipped cream

$1.69

Geauga county maple syrup

$3.29

BISCUITS NO GRAVY

$3.60

Avocado

$1.45

Cherry Kijafa Sauce

$2.50

COCONUT FLAKES

$0.79

Pecans

$2.49

PB SPREAD

$1.29

Cheese

$2.19

Hollandaise

$1.59

Tomato slices

$1.69

Sour Cream

$0.99

Apple topping

$1.89

Nutella Spread

$2.29

Lunch

Monte Cristo

$9.99

Sourdough french toast with a twist... Thin shaved slices of ham with a generous serving of cheddar cheese. Served with home fries.

Grilled cheese

$8.39

Always a favorite. We use aged cheddar cheese grilled on white bread. Served with home fries.

BLT

$11.49

Prepared with "Daily's" bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonaise on your choice of toast. Served with home fries.

Cheese quesadilla plate with fresh fruit

$6.79

CB Sando

$11.99

Beverages

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Bottomless cup, our special blend locally roasted.

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Pound of coffee

$14.00

Hot tea, variety

$2.99

per bag

Freshly squeezed orange Juice

$3.89

Apple Juice (free refills)

$2.99

Cranberry Juice (free refills)

$2.99

Tomato Juice (free refills)

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.19Out of stock

One refill, topped with whipped cream.

Skim Milk

$2.39

2% Milk

$2.39

Chocolate milk

$2.59

Iced tea

$2.69

Soft drinks

$3.69

Kid's Cranberry

$2.39

Kid's apple juice

$2.39

Kid's OJ

$3.19

Kids Menu

Jr French Toast

$7.49

Jr French Toast Meat

$8.99

Mc and Cheese

$6.99

Mc and Cheese w Bacon

$8.99

Jr Crepe

$6.99

Jr Crepe w/meat

$8.99

Kids Grill Cheese

$8.39
