Original Pancake House Woodmere

Order Again

Popular Items

Home Fries
Thick Sliced Daily's Bacon
Links and Eggs

Pancakes

Apple Pancake

Apple Pancake

$11.49

Dutch Baby

$10.79

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.89

Side of Buttermilk Pancakes

$5.89

Swedish Pancakes

$8.59

Strawberry Pancakes

$9.29

Side of Strawberry Pancakes

$7.29

Fresh Strawberry Pancakes

$11.29

Side of Fresh Strawberry Pancakes

$7.29

Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.49

Side of Pumpkin Pancakes

$7.49

Bacon Pancakes

$10.69

Side of Bacon Pancakes

$8.69

49'ers Flapjacks

$8.49

Buckwheat Pancakes

$8.59

Side of Buckwheat Pancakes

$6.59

Banana Pancakes

$9.29

Side of Banana Pancakes

$7.29

Blueberry Delight

$9.29

Side of Blueberry Delight

$7.29

Georgia Pecan Pancakes

$10.29

Side of Georgia Pecan Pancakes

$8.29

Three Pigs in a Blanket

$9.69

Turkey Pigs

$9.69

Coconut Pancakes

$8.49

Side of Coconut Pancakes

$6.49

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.59

Side of Blueberry Pancakes

$6.59

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.79

Side Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.79

Peanut Butter Chip Pancakes

$8.99

Side Peanut Butter Chip

$6.99

Chocolate and Peanut Butter Chip Pancakes

$8.99

Side of Chocolate and Peanut Butter Chip Pancakes

$6.99

Potato Pancakes

$10.29

Side of Potato Pancakes

$8.29

2x4

$8.69

1-1-1 plate

$5.79

Jr. Plate with egg

$5.79

Jr. Plate

$7.49

Jr. Plate with Bacon

$8.99

Gluten Free Pancakes (GF)

$8.19

Side of Gluten Free Pancakes

$6.19

Gluten Free Fresh Strawberry Pancakes

$11.39

Side of Gluten Free Fresh Strawberry Pancakes

$11.39

Gluten Free Pecan Pancakes

$10.39

Side of GF Pecan Pancakes

$8.39

GF Bacon Pancakes

$10.89

Side of GF Bacon Pancakes

$8.89

Gluten Free BB

$10.48

Side Gluten Free BB

$8.48

Gluten Free Chocolate

$10.48

Side of Gluten free chocolate

$8.48

Gluten Free Panut Butter and Chocolate

$10.48

Side of Gluten Free Peanut Butter and Chocolate

$8.48

Gluten Free Peanut Butter

$10.48

Side of Gluten Free Peanut Butter

$8.48

Gluten Banana

$10.48

Side Gluten Banana

$8.48

Gluten Coconut

$10.48

Side Gluten Coconut

$8.48

Crepes

Crepes

$8.59

Single Crepe

$5.99

Cherry Kijafa Crepes

$9.79

Single Kijafa Crepe

$5.69

Continental Crepes

$8.79

Single Continental Crepe

$5.59

French Crepes

$8.79

Single French Crepe

$5.59

Fresh Fruit Crepes

$11.59

Seafood Crepe

$11.59

Chocolate banana crepe

$8.79

Nutella Crepe

$9.99

Single Nutella

$6.49

French Toast

French Toast

$8.59

Half French Toast

$6.29

Almond Cinnamon French Toast

$8.99

Half Cinnamon Almond French Toast

$6.39

Banana Foster's French Toast

$9.69

1/2 Foster's

$7.39

Waffles

Belgium Waffle

$7.59

Blueberry Waffle

$8.59

Georgia Pecan Waffle

$9.69

Bacon Waffle

$10.39

Cherry Kijafa Waffle

$9.39

Apple Waffle

$8.59

Coconut Waffle

$8.59

Strawberry Waffle

$9.19

Fresh Strawberry Waffle

$11.19

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$8.59

Peanut Butter Chip Waffle

$8.79

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Chip Waffle

$8.79

Egg & Other Specialties

Sausage and Eggs

$9.59

Ham and Eggs

$9.59

Links and Eggs

$9.59

Turkey Links and Eggs

$9.59

Canadian Bacon and Eggs

$9.59

Bacon and Eggs

$11.99

Chorizo and Eggs

$9.79

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$11.29

Diced Ham and Eggs

$9.69

Joe Scramble

$10.09

Jose Scramble

$11.29

Home Fries and Eggs

$8.89

Bacon Wrap

$10.99

Huevos Rancheros

$11.39

Mexican Burrito

$11.99

Eggs Benedict

$11.79

Bacon Benedict

$13.69

Veggie Eggs Benedict

$10.89

Mexican Benedict

$12.49

Southern Eggs Benedict

$12.49

Biscuits and Homemade Gravy

$6.89

Salami and Eggs

$10.30

Salmon Benedict

$13.99

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$10.09

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$11.19

Turkey Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$11.19

Chorizo and Cheese Omelet

$11.49

Tomato, Bacon, and Cheese Omelet

$12.09

Western Omelet

$12.79

Seafood Omelet

$12.09

Irish Omelet

$12.39

Spinach, Feta, and Sun Dried Tomato Omelet

$11.59

Vegetarian Omelet

$11.89

Mexican Omelet

$11.89

Meat Lover's Omelet

$12.99

Green Chili Omelet

$13.49

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$11.19

Plain Omelette

$9.89

Sides

One Egg Any Style

$0.99

Two Eggs Any Style

$1.59

Three Eggs

$2.58

Thick Sliced Daily's Bacon

$7.59

Farm Style Sausage

$5.79

Sausage Links

$5.79

Turkey Links

$5.79

Canadian Bacon

$5.79

Hardwood Smoked Ham

$5.79

Corned Beef Hash

$7.89

Home Fries

$4.49

Homemade Pico De Gallo

$1.99

Homemade Green Chili

$2.19

Side of Homemade Gravy

$3.09

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.09

English Muffin

$2.59

Toast

$2.89

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$3.99

Grits

$3.99

Granola

$4.89

Yogurt and Granola

$6.39

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$5.69

Side of Fresh Fruit

$2.89

One Sliced Banana

$0.99

Cinnamon Apple Sauce

$1.69

Lingonberries

$1.89

Fresh Whipped Cream

$1.69

Geauga County Maple Syrup

$3.29

Biscuits (No Gravy)

$3.60

Avocado

$1.45

Cherry Kijafa Sauce

$2.50

Coconut Flakes

$0.79

Pecans

$2.49

PB Spread

$1.29

Cheese

$2.19

Hollandaise

$1.59

Sour Cream

$0.99

Apple Topping

$1.89

Tomato Slices

$1.69

Nutella Spread

$2.29

Side of Chorizo

$5.79

Lunch

Monte Christo

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$8.39

BLT

$11.49

Cheese Quesadilla Plate with Fresh Fruit

$6.79

CB Sando

$11.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Greek Salad

$10.99

Mango Wedge

$11.99

Spinach Salad

$10.49

Beverages

Regular Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Pound of Coffee

$14.00

Hot Tea, Variety

$2.99

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.89

Apple Juice (Free Refills)

$2.99

Cranberry Juice (Free Refills)

$2.99

Tomato Juice (Free Refills)

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.19

Skim Milk

$2.39

2% Milk

$2.39

Chocolate Milk

$2.59

Iced Tea

$2.69

Soft Drinks

$3.69

Kid's Cranberry

$2.39

Kid's Apple Juice

$2.39

Kid's OJ

$3.19

Kids Menu

Jr French Toast

$7.49

Jr French Toast Meat

$8.99

Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Mac & Cheese w/ Bacon

$8.99

Jr Crepe

$6.99

Jr Crepe w/ Meat

$8.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.39
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
28700 Chagrin Boulevard, Woodmere, OH 44122

