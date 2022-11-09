Restaurant header imageView gallery

Original Pancake House- BHM, ALABAMA

review star

No reviews yet

1931 11th Ave South

Birmingham, AL 35205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon
Bacon & Eggs
Full Buttermilk Pancakes

Full Pancakes

49'er Flap Jacks

$7.90

From the Mother Lode Country. Plate sized, chewy, and tender. Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.

Apple Pancakes

Apple Pancakes

$9.65

Oven baked with fresh granny smith apples and pure Sinkiang cinnamon glaze.

Full Cinnamon Raisin Pancakes

$7.55
Dutch Baby

Dutch Baby

$8.95

Oven baked. Served with whipped butter, lemon and powdered sugar.

Full Bacon Pancakes

$8.60

Buttermilk pancakes filled with real bits of bacon. Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.

Full Banana Pancakes

$7.45

Buttermilk pancakes filled with diced bananas and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot tropical syrup.

Full Blueberry Pancakes

$7.65

Buttermilk pancakes filled with plump blueberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot blueberry compote.

Full Buckwheat Pancakes

$7.95

Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.

Full Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.20

Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.

Full Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Full Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$7.55

Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.

Full Fresh Fruit Pancakes

$9.65

Full Gluten-Free Pancakes

$9.10
Full Pecan Pancakes

Full Pecan Pancakes

$8.75

Filled and topped with hot toasted pecans. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot tropical syrup.

Full Potato Pancakes

$8.50

Served with sour cream or cinnamon applesauce.

Full Sourdough Pancakes

$7.65

Golden brown, light and fluffy. Lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and preserves.

Full Peach Pancakes

$9.50

Full Peanut Butter Chip Pancakes

$7.55

Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.

Pigs In Blankets

Pigs In Blankets

$8.15

Our special links wrapped in light buttermilk pancakes and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot tropical syrup.

Full Strawberry Pancakes

$8.95

Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.

Full Wheat Germ Pancakes

$7.25

Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.

Chicks In a Blanket

$9.05

Coconut Pancakes

$7.50

Full Pumpkin Pancakes

$7.95

Waffle

Plain Waffle

$5.30

A golden brown waffle. Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.

Apple Waffle

$7.35

Our golden brown waffle baked with fresh Granny Smith apples and lightly topped with pure Sinkiang cinnamon sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot homemade apple syrup.

Bacon Waffle

$8.25

Our golden brown waffle baked with real bits of bacon. Served with whipped butter and hot syrup.

Blueberry Waffle

$7.95

Our golden brown waffle baked with delicious, plump blueberries and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot blueberry compote.

Coconut Waffle

$7.55

Our golden brown waffle filled and topped with toasted coconut and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot tropical syrup.

Peach Waffle

$8.50

Pecan Waffle

$7.95

Our golden brown waffle filled and topped with toasted pecans and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with whipped butter and hot tropical syrup.

Strawberry Waffle

Strawberry Waffle

$8.30

Our golden brown waffle lightly dusted with powdered sugar, then topped with strawberries and fresh whipped cream.

French Toast

Full French Toast

$9.10

Half Order French Toast

$8.05

Full Almond French Toast

$9.25

Half Order Almond French Toast

$8.60

Full Fresh Fruit French Toast

$12.25

Crepes

Apple Crepe

$8.20
Cherry Kijafa Crepes

Cherry Kijafa Crepes

$9.65

A Danish favorite? Three delicate crepes filled and topped with Montmorency cherries simmered in our Kijafa sauce and lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

Continental Crepes

$9.20

Three delicate crepes rolled with sour cream tempered with Triple Sec and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Served with hot tropical syrup.

French Crepes

$9.55

Three delicate crepes filled with strawberry preserves, topped with hot tropical syrup and lightly dusted with powdered sugar.

Fresh Fruit Crepes

$11.05

Our tender crepe filled and topped with luscious fresh fruit in season and lightly dusted with powdered sugar. Topped with fresh whipped cream. Strawberry, apple or tropical syrup served on request. Solid butter served on request.

Peach Crepes

$10.10

Plain Crepes

$8.20

Egg Specialties

Bacon & Eggs

$9.95

Thick sliced bacon and two large fresh eggs served any style.

Canadian Bacon & Eggs

$8.85

Four slices of sugar cured hickory smoked Canadian bacon and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Chicken & Eggs

$11.15

Corn Beef Hash & Eggs

$13.25

Our homemade hash, a blend of kosher corned beef, potatoes, onions and cream. Served with two eggs any style and five potato pancakes.

Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Eggs Michael

$11.20

Ham & Eggs

$9.05

A thick slice of sugar cured hickory smoked ham and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Link & Eggs

$8.75

Our special recipe link sausage and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Minced Ham & Eggs

$9.20

Three eggs lightly scrambled with diced sugar cured hickory smoked ham.

Salami & Eggs

$11.50

Sausage & Eggs

$8.75

Our special recipe patty sausage and two large fresh eggs, served any style.

Steak & Eggs

$15.40

Turkey & Eggs

$9.20

Beyond and Eggs

$10.25

plant based

Chk Links and eggs

$9.20

Omelettes

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$13.50

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$13.50

Irish Omelette

$13.10

Meat Lovers Omelette

$15.25

Mushroom Omelette

$11.75

Our fluffy omelette filled with fresh mushrooms and topped with a rich mushroom sherry sauce.

Plain Omelette

$9.50

Santa Fe Omelette

$14.75

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$13.50

Spinach Omelette

$12.95

Swiss Oven Omelette

$13.30
Veggie Omelette

Veggie Omelette

$14.50

Western Omelette

$13.50

Breakfast Cereals

Grits

Oatmeal

$5.35

Sides, Fruit & Extras

Extra Butter

$0.75

Extra Syrup

$0.55

Extra Specialty Syrup

$0.55

One Egg

$2.10

Two Eggs

$4.10

Three Eggs

$5.50

Fresh Fruit Small

$4.25

Side Fresh Frozen Strawberry

$3.10

Fresh Fruit LARGE

$5.60

Grapefruit 1/2

$2.65

Side Home Fries

$3.50

Side Applesauce

$1.55

Side Bananas sliced with Cream

$4.15

Side Blueberry Compote

$2.25

Side English Muffin w/Preserves

$2.60

Side Ligonberries

$3.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.75

Side Toast w/Preserves

$2.70

Side Whipped Cream

$1.75

Mushroom Sherry Sauce

$2.95

Upgrade Cakes Charge

$3.10

Sauteed Veg

$3.25

Meats

Bacon

$5.25

Canadian Bacon

$5.10

Sausage Links

$4.50

Sausage Patties

$4.50

Ham

$5.05

Salami

$7.05

Side Chicken Breast

$5.85

Side Corned Beef Hash

$8.10

Steak

$8.15

8-ounce Ribeye steak cooked to order

Turkey Sausage

$4.45

Beyond Sausage Patties

$5.20

Plant based Sausage

Chicken Links

$5.15

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.45

Kids Three BM Pancakes

$4.25

Kids Three CC Pancakes

$4.85

Kids Three PB Chip Pancakes

$4.85

Five Dollar Pancakes

$4.50

French Toast 1 Slice

$3.95

Micki

$5.45

Lunch

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

Marinated grilled chicken with romaine lettuce and fresh tomato. Cheese added on request for additional charge

Original Grilled Cheese Sand

$7.25

Grilled Cheese

$5.65
Chicken Melt

Chicken Melt

$8.25

Marinated grilled chicken, with grilled onions and choice of cheese

BLT

BLT

$7.95

Thick sliced bacon with Romaine lettuce and fresh tomato

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for visiting us at the Original Pancake House in Alabama! We are a locally owned and operated restaurant. Unlike many franchises, each Original Pancake House is truly unique in its look, feel, and menu selection. What we share in our franchise is a passion for the highest quality ingredients and our generations old recipes. Our restaurant uses no freezers everything is delivered, prepared, and brought to you FRESH! We proudly offer the finest breakfast available anywhere and we hope you enjoy your meal and come back often. Our commitment to you is to create a dining experience that provides the highest quality food possible, consistently great service, and an exceptionally clean and friendly atmosphere.

Location

1931 11th Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35205

Directions

