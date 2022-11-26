Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Original Pancake House Midvale

No reviews yet

7044 South Union Park Avenue

Midvale, UT 84047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon (3)
Classic Breakfast
(GF) Fresh Fruit Waffle

Full Pancakes

Two By Four

$8.99

Two eggs any style and four buttermilk pancakes. Cal 632-672

Apple Pancake

Apple Pancake

$14.99

An Original Pancake House tradition! Oven baked, filled and covered with sauteed Granny Smith apples and a rich hot korintje cinnamon sugar glaze. Cal 1830

49'er Flap Jacks

49'er Flap Jacks

$10.99

You've hit the mother load! Three of our plate-sized, thin and tender flap jacks, served with fresh whipped butter. There's nothing like these traditional favorites! Cal 710

Swedish Pancakes

Swedish Pancakes

$11.99

Made from our generations old secret recipe! Three authentic, large and lacy Swedish pancakes served with real imported Swedish lingonberries, and fresh whipped butter. Cal 690

Dutch Baby

Dutch Baby

$12.99

This baby is the one we are famous for! A souffle style, oven baked German pancake served with fresh whipped butter, powdered sugar and lemon. Cal 1010

Dutch Treat

Dutch Treat

$14.99

Our famous Dutch Baby filled with seasonal fresh fruit and strawberry syrup on the side. This baby has become a local favorite! Cal 1190

Three Pigs In A Blanket

Three Pigs In A Blanket

$8.99

Sweet and salty just doesn't get any better! Three of our special sausage links wrapped in fluffy buttermilk pancakes. Served with fresh whipped butter. Cal 560

Full Bacon Pancakes

$8.99

Full Banana Pancakes

$9.99

Full Blueberry Pancakes

$9.99

Full Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99

Full Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.99

Full Fresh Fruit Pancakes

$11.99

Full Gluten-Free Pancakes

$8.99

Full Gluten Free Fresh Fruit

$12.99

Full Hawaiian Pancakes

$10.99

Full Macadamia Pancakes

$10.99

Pancake Sampler

$9.99

Full Pecan Pancakes

$9.99

Full Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.99

Full Silver $ Pancakes

$9.99

Full Sourdough Pancakes

$7.99

Half Pancakes

1/2 Buttermilk

$5.99

1/2 Chocolate Chip

$6.99

1/2 Fresh Fruit

$9.99

1/2 Blueberry

$7.99

1/2 Bacon

$6.99

1/2 Pumpkin

$7.99

1/2 Macadamia White Choc. Chips

$8.99

1/2 Pecan

$7.99

1/2 Banana

$7.99

1/2 Hawaiian

$8.99

1/2 Sourdough

$5.99

1/2 Silver Dollar

$5.99

1/2 Gluten Free

$6.99

1/2 Gluten Free Fresh Fruit

$10.99

Waffle

(GF) Waffle

$8.99

(GF) Fresh Fruit Waffle

$12.99

Bacon Waffle

$8.99

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Blueberry Waffle

$8.99

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$8.99

Fresh Fruit Waffle

$11.99

Pecan Waffle

$9.99

Waffle Sandwich

$10.99

Pumpkin Choc Chip Waffle

$11.99

French Toast

1/2 French Toast

$6.99

Full French Toast

$8.99

1/2 Foster French Toast

$8.99

Full Foster French Toast

$10.99

1/2 Fresh Fruit French Toast

$10.99

Full Fresh Fruit French Toast

$12.99

Crepes

Full Fresh Fruit Crepes

$13.99

(1) Fresh Fruit Crepe

$10.99

Full Continental Crepes

$10.99

(1) Continental Crepe

$7.99

Full Plain Crepes

$8.99

(1) Plain Crepe

$5.99

(1) Tahitian Crepe

$10.99

(1) Nutella Crepe

$10.99

(1) Breakfast Crepe

$13.99

(1) Veggie Crepe

$10.99

(1) Chocolate Crepe

$9.99

Kijafa Crepes

$10.99

(1) Kijafu Crepe

$7.99

Classic Egg Specials

Classic Eggs & Potatoes

$9.99

Classic Breakfast

$11.99

Minced Ham & Eggs

$11.99

Joe Scrambler

$10.99

California Eggs Benedict

$14.99

Classic Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Eggs Florentine

$12.99

Baja Benedict

$12.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito Plain

$11.99

Breakfast Burrito W/Sauce

$13.99

½ Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Roadhouse

$12.99

Jalisco Burrito

$13.99

Jalisco

$12.99

Omelettes

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

California Omelette

$14.99

Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Chile Verde Omelette

$13.99

Wasatch Omelette

$14.99

Greek Omelette

$12.99

Irish Omelette

$12.99

Meat Lovers Omelette

$14.99

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Plain Omelette

$8.99

Ranchero Omelette

$13.99

Southwest Veggie Omelette

$12.99

Veggie Omelette

$12.99

Western Omelette

$13.99

Light Side

Oatmeal

$4.99

Granola Bowl

$7.99

Fiesta Bowl

$9.99

Egg Whites

$3.99

Veggie Scramble

$9.99

Sides & Fruit

One Egg

$1.99

Two Eggs

$2.99

Three Eggs

$3.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Motherload Hash Browns

$5.99

Large Fresh Fruit

$5.99

Small Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Large Yogurt

$3.99

Real Maple Syrup

$3.00

Sucker

$1.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Bisc & Gravy

$4.99

Side Biscuit

$1.99

Side Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Side Chocolate Chips

$1.00

Side Feta Cheese

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$2.00

Side Macadamia Nuts

$2.00

Side Nutella

$3.00

Side Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Pecans

$1.00

Side Grilled Peppers

$2.00

Side Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Tortilla

$2.00

Side Whipped Cream

$2.00

Small Yogurt

$1.99

Specialty Sauce

$2.00

Specialty Syrup

$1.00

Whole Banana

$1.99

4 for $3 Suckers

$3.00

Signature Meats

Bacon (3)

$5.99

Canadian Bacon (3)

$4.99

Sausage Links (4)

$4.99

Sausage Patties (2)

$4.99

Beyond Sausage (3)

$4.99

Ham

$5.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Side Chicken Breast

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Happy Face Pancakes

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$6.99

Kids Waffle

$5.99

Kids Little Miner Meal

$7.99

Kids Pig In A Blanket

$5.99

Beverages

Coffee

$3.29

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Soft Drink

$2.99

Large Orange Juice

$4.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.29

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Regular Orange Juice

$3.99

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Large Apple Juice

$3.99

Large Grapefruit Juice

$4.99

Large Milk

$2.99

Regular Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Regular Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Regular Apple Juice

$2.99

Regular Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Regular Millk

$1.99

1 Liter Juice

$11.99
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for visiting us at the Original Pancake House in Utah! We are a locally owned and operated restaurant. Unlike many franchises, each Original Pancake House is truly unique in its look, feel, and menu selection. What we share in our franchise is a passion for the highest quality ingredients and our generations old recipes. Our restaurant uses no freezers everything is delivered, prepared, and brought to you FRESH! We proudly offer the finest breakfast available anywhere and we hope you enjoy your meal and come back often. Our commitment to you is to create a dining experience that provides the highest quality food possible, consistently great service, and an exceptionally clean and friendly atmosphere.

Location

7044 South Union Park Avenue, Midvale, UT 84047

Directions

Original Pancake House image
Original Pancake House image

Map
