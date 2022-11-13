Original Pancake House imageView gallery

Original Pancake House Sandy

review star

No reviews yet

11400 South State Street

Sandy, UT 84070

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

(1) Nutella Crepe
Classic Breakfast
Bacon (3)

Full Pancakes

2X4 Pancakes

$8.99

Two eggs any style and four buttermilk pancakes. Cal 632-672

Apple Pancake

$14.99

49'er Flap Jacks

$10.99

Swedish Pancakes

$11.99

Dutch Baby

$12.99

Dutch Treat

$14.99

Pigs In Blankets

$8.99

Full Bacon Pancakes

$8.99

Full Banana Pancakes

$9.99

Full Blueberry Pancakes

$9.99

Full Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.99

Full Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.99

Full Fresh Fruit Pancakes

$11.99

Full Gluten-Free Pancakes

$8.99

Full Gluten Free Fresh Fruit

$12.99

Full Hawaiian Pancakes

$10.99

Full Macadamia Pancakes

$10.99

Pancake Sampler

$9.99

Full Pecan Pancakes

$9.99

Full Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.99

Full Silver $ Pancakes

$7.99

Full Sourdough Pancakes

$7.99

Full Blueberry White Chocolate Chip Coconut Pancakes

$10.99

Half Pancakes

1/2 Buttermilk

$5.99

1/2 Chocolate Chip

$6.99

1/2 Fresh Fruit

$9.99

1/2 Blueberry

$7.99

1/2 Bacon

$6.99

1/2 Pumpkin

$7.99

1/2 Macadamia White Choc. Chips

$8.99

1/2 Pecan

$7.99

1/2 Banana

$7.99

1/2 Hawaiian

$8.99

1/2 Sourdough

$5.99

1/2 Silver Dollar

$5.99

1/2 Gluten Free

$6.99

1/2 Gluten Free Fresh Fruit

$10.99

1/2 Blueberry White Chocolate Chip Coconut Pancakes

$8.99

Waffle

(GF) Waffle

$8.99

(GF) Fresh Fruit Waffle

$12.99

Bacon Waffle

$8.99

Belgian Waffle

$7.99

Blueberry Waffle

$8.99

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$8.99

Fresh Fruit Waffle

$11.99

Pecan Waffle

$9.99

Waffle Sandwich

$10.99

Pumpkin Choc Chip Waffle

$11.99

French Toast

1/2 French Toast

$6.99

Full French Toast

$8.99

1/2 Foster French Toast

$8.99

Full Foster French Toast

$10.99

1/2 Fresh Fruit French Toast

$10.99

Full Fresh Fruit French Toast

$12.99

Crepes

Full Fresh Fruit Crepes

$13.99

(1) Fresh Fruit Crepe

$10.99

Full Continental Crepes

$10.99

(1) Continental Crepe

$7.99

Full Plain Crepes

$8.99

(1) Plain Crepe

$5.99

(1) Tahitian Crepe

$10.99

(1) Nutella Crepe

$10.99

(1) Breakfast Crepe

$13.99

(1) Veggie Crepe

$10.99

(1) Chocolate Crepe

$9.99

Kijafu Crepes

$10.99

(1) Kijafu Crepe

$7.99

Classic Egg Specials

Classic Eggs & Potatoes

$9.99

Classic Breakfast

$11.99

Minced Ham & Eggs

$11.99

Joe Scrambler

$10.99

California Eggs Benedict

$14.99

Classic Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Eggs Florentine

$12.99

Baja Benedict

$12.99

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

Breakfast Burrito W/Sauce

$13.99

Breakfast Burrito Plain

$11.99

½ Biscuits & Gravy

$9.99

Biscuits & Gravy

$11.99

Huevos Rancheros

$12.99

Roadhouse

$12.99

Jalisco Burrito

$13.99

Jalisco

$12.99

Omelettes

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$12.99

California Omelette

$14.99

Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Chile Verde Omelette

$13.99

Wasatch Omelette

$14.99

Greek Omelette

$12.99

Irish Omelette

$12.99

Meat Lovers Omelette

$14.99

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$10.99

Plain Omelette

$8.99

Ranchero Omelette

$13.99

Southwest Veggie Omelette

$12.99

Veggie Omelette

$12.99

Western Omelette

$13.99

Light Side

Oatmeal

$4.99

Granola Bowl

$7.99

Fiesta Bowl

$9.99

Egg Whites

$3.99

Veggie Scramble

$9.99

Sides & Fruit

One Egg

$1.99

Two Eggs

$2.99

Three Eggs

$3.99

Hash Browns

$2.99

Motherload Hash Browns

$4.99

Large Fresh Fruit

$5.99

Small Fresh Fruit

$4.99

Large Yogurt

$3.99

Real Maple Syrup

$3.00

Sucker

$1.00

Side Avocado

$3.00

Side Beans

$2.00

Side Bisc & Gravy

$4.99

Side Biscuit

$1.99

Side Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Side Chocolate Chips

$1.00

Side Feta Cheese

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$2.00

Side Macadamia Nuts

$2.00

Side Nutella

$3.00

Side Peanut Butter

$1.00

Side Pecans

$1.00

Side Grilled Peppers

$2.00

Side Pepper Jack Cheese

$1.00

Side Pico De Gallo

$2.00

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Tortilla

$2.00

Side Whipped Cream

$2.00

Small Yogurt

$1.99

Specialty Sauce

$2.00

Specialty Syrup

$1.00

Whole Banana

$1.99

Sucker 4 for $3

$3.00

Signature Meats

Bacon (3)

$5.99

Canadian Bacon (3)

$4.99

Sausage Links (4)

$4.99

Sausage Patties (2)

$4.99

Beyond Sausage (3)

$4.99

Ham

$5.99

Side Corned Beef Hash

$5.99

Side Chicken Breast

$5.99

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Happy Face Pancakes

$5.99

Kids French Toast

$6.99

Kids Waffle

$5.99

Kids Little Miner Meal

$7.99

Kids Pig In A Blanket

$5.99

Beverages

Coffee

$3.29

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Soft Drink

$2.99

Large Orange Juice

$4.99

Decaf Coffee

$3.29

Iced Tea

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Regular Orange Juice

$3.99

Large Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Large Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Large Apple Juice

$3.99

Large Grapefruit Juice

$4.99

Large Milk

$2.99

Regular Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Regular Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Regular Apple Juice

$2.99

Regular Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Regular Millk

$1.99

1 Liter Juice

$11.99
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

11400 South State Street, Sandy, UT 84070

Directions

Gallery
Original Pancake House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Vessel Kitchen - Sandy
orange star4.8 • 4,591
11052 S State Street Suite C Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Santorini's Greek Grill - Sandy
orange starNo Reviews
10369 State St Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Graze Craze
orange starNo Reviews
80 E 10600 S Sandy, UT 84092
View restaurantnext
Sunday's Best
orange starNo Reviews
10672 State St Sandy, UT 84189
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Sandy
orange star4.3 • 41
31 West 10600 South #35 Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Via 313 - Sandy
orange starNo Reviews
150 W 10600 S Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sandy

Blue Lemon - Sandy - Sandy - 11372 S State St
orange star4.5 • 5,156
11372 S State St Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Vessel Kitchen - Sandy
orange star4.8 • 4,591
11052 S State Street Suite C Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Ascent Kitchen - Sandy
orange star4.6 • 1,179
9645 S State Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Sandy
orange star4.3 • 41
31 West 10600 South #35 Sandy, UT 84070
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sandy
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Salt Lake City
review star
Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Pleasant Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
American Fork
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston