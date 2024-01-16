- Home
Original Rainbow Cone - New Buffalo 1 N Whittaker St
1 N. Whittaker st
New Buffalo, MI 49117
Ice Cream Cones
- Original Rainbow Cone
Our famous cone made with slices of Chocolate, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio & Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts*$6.50
- Single Scoop Feature Flavor Cone
1 scoop of our feature flavor!$4.50
- Double Scoop Feature Flavor Cone
2 scoops of our feature flavors!$6.50
- Triple Scoop Feature Flavor Cone
3 scoops of our feature flavors!$8.50
Sliced Creations
- Orange Dream
The perfect blend of citrus and cream with our Orange Dream Cone. Featuring orange sherbet and creamy vanilla ice cream slices.$6.50
- Chocolate Obsession
Satisfy your chocolate cravings with slices of chocolate, peanut butter swirl, cookies & cream, and big muddy ice cream. Pure chocolate bliss in every bite! *Contains Nuts*$6.50
- Minty City
Enjoy the irresistible pairing of mint chocolate chip and chocolate ice cream slices. Each bite delivers a cool, velvety delight where refreshing mint blends with rich chocolate, creating a perfect harmony of flavors.$6.50
- Cosmic Birthday
Celebrate with our Cosmic Birthday Cone—slices of Superman and Birthday Cake ice cream!$6.50
Super Sundaes
- Caramel Turtle Pie
Layers of vanilla ice cream, mini donuts, caramel, and hot fudge, topped with classic sundae favorites.$8.99
- Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge
Step into chocolate and peanut butter paradise with our sundae featuring Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Ice Cream and mini donuts, generously layered with hot fudge, topped with classic sundae favorites$8.99
- Strawberry Shortcake
Experience strawberry perfection! Layers of Strawberry Ice Cream and mini donuts, topped with strawberry sauce and traditional sundae favorites, offer a delightful blend of fruity sweetness in every bite!$8.99
- Cookies & Cream Crunch
The perfect blend of Cookies & Cream Ice Cream and mini donuts, layered with Oreos and hot fudge, topped with classic sundae favorites.$8.99
Classic Sundaes
- Reg Sundae
2 Ice Cream scoops served with whipped cream, crushed nuts and your choice of sauce$6.99
- Large Sundae
3 Ice Cream scoops served with whipped cream, crushed nuts and your choice of sauce$8.99
- Banana Split
A classic Neapolitan combination (chocolate/vanilla/strawberry) served on a split banana with your choice of hot sauces and toppings$9.99
- Turtle Brownie Sundae$9.99
Hand-Spun Shakes
Mini Donuts
- Half Dozen Donuts
Delicious freshly made donut with the topping of your choice
- Dozen Donuts
Delicious freshly made donut with the topping of your choice
- 30 Pack Donuts Creations
Delicious freshly made donut with the topping of your choice$21.49
- Add Scoop to Donuts
1, 2 or 3 scoops of our feature flavors!$3.29
Quarts & Pints
- Rainbow Quart
Quart of the Rainbow Cone flavors Chocolate / Strawberry / Palmer House / Pistachio / Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts* Serves: 4-5$13.49
- Rainbow Pint
Pint of the Rainbow Cone flavors Chocolate / Strawberry / Palmer House / Pistachio / Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts* Serves: 2-3$8.49
- Feature Flavor Quart
Quart of 1 of our feature flavors! Serves: 4-5$13.49
- Feature Flavor Pint
Pint of 1 feature flavor! Serves: 2-3$8.49
- Custom Quart
Customize your Quart with 3 flavor options! Serves: 4-5$13.49
- Custom Pint
Customize your pint with 2 feature flavors! Serves: 2-3$8.49
Signature Treats
- Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich (4-Pack)
Our legendary winning combination of Chocolate, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio, and Orange Sherbet stuffed between two sugar cookies. *Contains Nuts*$18.99
- Rainbow Cone Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich (each)
Our legendary winning combination of Chocolate, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio, and Orange Sherbet stuffed between two sugar cookies. *Contains Nuts*$5.99
Ice Cream Cakes
- Rainbow Cone Vanilla Cake Slice
A slice of our Rainbow Layered Cake$5.99
- Chocolate Obsession Cake Slice
A slice of our Chocolate Obsession Cake$5.99
- Rainbow Cone Half Round Cake
Hand-crafted yellow cake with our classic combination of Chocolate, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio, and Orange Sherbet ice cream flavors. Birthed in Chicago and sliced not scooped since 1926! - 24 Hour Notice Required on All Cake Orders. - Contains Nuts. Serves: 5-6$26.99
- Chocolate Obsession Half Cake
Indulge in an ice cream lover's paradise with a dreamy combination of Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie flavors layered on top of a delicious cake. *Contains Nuts* Serves: 5-6$26.99
- Chocolate Obsession Whole Cake
Indulge in an ice cream lover's paradise with a dreamy combination of Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate Peanut Butter, and Chocolate Fudge Brownie flavors layered on top of a delicious cake. *Contains Nuts* Serves: 10-12$49.99
- 8" Rainbow Round Cake
Our legendary winning combination of Rainbow Cone flavors, layered on top of a delicious cake **Contains Nuts**. 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED ON ALL ORDERS Serves: 10-12$49.99
Catering Party Packs
- 15 Cone Party Pack
Perfectly portioned Rainbow Cones are individually wrapped and ready to love.$84.99
- 15 RainbowTasters
These 4 oz. cups of happiness are easy for any party or event.$64.99
- 15 Dream Tasters
These 4 oz. cups of happiness are easy for any party or event -Orange Sherbet and Vanilla.$64.99
- 20 Cone Party Pack
Perfectly portioned Rainbow Cones are individually wrapped and ready to love.$99.99
- 20 RainbowTasters
These 4 oz. cups of happiness are easy for any party or event.$69.99
- 20 Dream Tasters
These 4 oz. cups of happiness are easy for any party or event -Orange Sherbet and Vanilla.$69.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1 N. Whittaker st, New Buffalo, MI 49117