Original Rio Cristal

792 Reviews

$$

9872 SW 40th St

Miami, FL 33165

Order Again

Popular Items

51. SUPER RIO CRISTAL
39. BISTEC RIO CRISTAL
8. PAN CON BISTEC / STEAK SANDWICH

ESPECIAL / SPECIAL

36. LECHON ASADO / ROASTED PORK

$16.10Out of stock

Frijoles Colorados / Red Beans

$5.00+

Pan

If your order is to go, make sure to request the bread.

EXTRA BREAD Seis.panes

$2.00

110. HOT DOG

$4.63Out of stock

Tostada Cubana

$2.50

APERITIVOS / APPETIZERS

120. MARIQUITAS /BANANA CHIPS

120. MARIQUITAS /BANANA CHIPS

$6.25

127. YUCA FRITA /FRIED CASAVA

$6.25
56. TRES CROQUETAS CON PAPITAS

56. TRES CROQUETAS CON PAPITAS

$6.25

114. CHICKEN FINGERS

$8.75

115. GROUPER FISH FINGERS

$9.00Out of stock

12. TAMAL

$2.00

Yuca

$3.00

Tortilla De Papa

$7.00

Tortila De Queso

$6.50

2 Huevos Frito

$4.50

Tortila De Jamon

$7.50

Scrambled Eggs

$4.50

Tortilla De Maduro

$7.75

SANDWICHES

8. PAN CON BISTEC / STEAK SANDWICH

$11.50

111. PAN CON LECHON ASADO/ ROASTED PORK SANDWICH

$9.20

119. SANDWICH DE POLLO/CHICKEN SANDWICH

$9.20

9. MEDIA NOCHE

$9.20

68. CROQUETA PREPARADA

$8.63

6. HAMBURGER

$8.00+

10. CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

Beyond Burger V

$13.00

70. SUPER CHEESEBURGER

$11.00
7. SANDWICH CUBANO / CUBAN SANDWICH

7. SANDWICH CUBANO / CUBAN SANDWICH

$10.35

122. Sandwich Jamon Y Queso

$8.63

45. Empanizado pan con bistec

$12.65Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

SOPAS ENSALADAS / SOUPS & SALAD

4. ENSALADA / SALAD

$6.66

5. AGUACATE / AVOCADO

$6.25Out of stock

3. SOPA DE POLLO / CHICKEN SOUP

$4.54

Mixed Salad

$8.00Out of stock

ENTRÉE / FAVORITOS

39. BISTEC RIO CRISTAL

$21.00
51. SUPER RIO CRISTAL

51. SUPER RIO CRISTAL

$23.00

55. BISTEC DE POLLO/CHICKEN STEAK

$18.50
43. BREADED CHICKEN STEAK/ BISTEC DE POLLO EMPANIZADO

43. BREADED CHICKEN STEAK/ BISTEC DE POLLO EMPANIZADO

$19.50

46. BISTEC DE HIGADO/ LIVER STEAK

$17.25

47. CHULETA DE PUERCO / PORK CHOP

$16.67

52. SERRUCHO FRITO/ FRIED KING FISH

$17.25

RIO BOWL

$12.00

M-F 12pm-4pm 24 oz bowl of white Rice, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes and your choice of one Protein: Steak ($1), Chicken, Vaca Frita, Fried Chicken Chunks, Picadillo, Ropa Vieja, Roasted Por

ENTRÉE / CARNE

29. PICADILLO

$12.65

31. BISTEC/ STEAK

$17.50

32. TASAJO/JERKED BEEF

$19.26Out of stock

33.ROPA VIEJA/ SHREDDED BEEF

$14.95
35. BISTEC JULIANA/ STEAK JULIENNE

35. BISTEC JULIANA/ STEAK JULIENNE

$18.35

36. LECHON ASADO / ROASTED PORK

$16.10Out of stock

37. MASAS DE PUERCO

$14.60

60. HIGADO A LA ITALIANA

$18.26

53. SUPER RIO CRISTAL

$25.50
125. BISTEC EMPANIZADO / BREADED STEAK

125. BISTEC EMPANIZADO / BREADED STEAK

$22.50

139. BISTEC MILANESA

$22.00

140. BISTEC EMPANIZADO MILANESA

$23.50

160. VACA FRITA /BRAISED BEEF

$18.00

ENTRÉE / POLLO

27. BISTEC DE POLLO / CHICKEN STEAK

$21.50
50. BISTEC DE POLLO EMPANIZADO

50. BISTEC DE POLLO EMPANIZADO

$22.50
138. REBANADAS DE POLLO

138. REBANADAS DE POLLO

$15.50

42. BISTEC DE POLLO A LA MILANESA

$23.00

143. BISTEC DE POLLO EMPANIZADO A LA MILANESA

$24.00

48. CUARTO DE POLLO (MUSLO)

$9.20
109. JULIANA DE POLLO / CHICKEN JULIANA

109. JULIANA DE POLLO / CHICKEN JULIANA

$13.00

49. CUARTO DE PECHUGA DE POLLO

$11.50Out of stock

126. 1/2 POLLO A LA PLANCHA (CON HUESO)

$14.95

128. 1/2 POLLO FRITO (CON HUESO)

$14.95Out of stock

ACOMPANANTES / SIDES

13. TOSTONES / GREEN PLANTAINS

$6.42
14. MADUROS / SWEET PLANTAINS

14. MADUROS / SWEET PLANTAINS

$6.42

15. PAPA RIO CRISTAL FRENCH FRIES

$6.42

16. ARROZ / RICE

$4.80

17. FRIJOLES NEGROS / BLACK BEANS

$4.80

Yuca Frita

$5.00

118. YUCA HERVIDA

$4.80

Moro

$6.42

Vejetales

$5.50+

ENTRÉE / MARISCOS

00. FILETE DE DOLPHIN / GRILLED DOLPHIN

$19.26

67. FILETE DE PESCADO A LA PLANCHA

$18.98

136. CAMARONES AL AJILLO

$18.40

132. TROZOS DE PESCADO EMPANIZADO / BREADED FISH CHUNKS

$19.26

222. FILETE DE SALMON / GRILLED SALMON

$19.55

62. CAMARONES ENCHILADO / SHRIMP CREOLE

$18.40

52. SERRUCHO FRITO/ FRIED KING FISH

$17.25

KIDS CORNER

34. RIO CRISTAL JUNIOR

$12.57

135. CHICKEN FINGERS

$7.28

133. GROUPER FISH FINGERS

$7.93Out of stock

110. HOT DOG

$4.63Out of stock

Bistec De Pollo Junior

$10.58

POSTRES /

85. FLAN

$5.50

86. COCONUT PRESERVES

$4.13

87. FRUTA BOMBA PRESERVES

$5.23

88. GUAYABA / GUAVA

$3.30Out of stock

89. DULCES CON QUESO DE CREMA

$5.23
90. TOCINILLO DEL CIELO / HEAVENS DELIGHT

90. TOCINILLO DEL CIELO / HEAVENS DELIGHT

$4.40

94. HELADO

$5.23

El Churrito

$7.70Out of stock
CHURROS (2)

CHURROS (2)

$5.23Out of stock

Hot Chocolate Bomb 2 Go

$6.60Out of stock

Mini Arroz con Leche

$1.65Out of stock

Tres leches sin azúcar/ sugar free tres leches

$4.40Out of stock

SODA

AGUA

$2.20

Perrier

$3.85

COCA-COLA

$2.75

COKE ZERO

$2.75

DIET COKE

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

MATERVA

$2.75

DIET MATERVA

$2.75

JUPINA

$2.75

DIET JUPINA

$2.75

MALTA

$3.30

Malta G

$4.95Out of stock

Ironbeer

$2.75

Ice Tea

$2.75

Sunkist

$2.75

VINO/WINE

Casilleo Del Diablo

$24.20

Gallo Twin Cab Sauvignon

$7.15

Vino De La Casa

$5.50

Red Chile Concha Y Toro

$24.20

Sangria de la casa

$6.05+

Gallo Twin Chardonnay

$7.15

Gallo Twin Cab White Zinfandel

$7.15

UNCORK FEE

$10.00

111. PAN CON LECHON ASADO/ ROASTED PORK SANDWICH

$9.20

JUGO

JUGO MANZANA/ APPLE JUICE

$3.00

BATIDO

CHOCOLATE

$5.50

VAINILLA/ VANILLA

$5.50

MAMEY

$5.50

FRESA/STRAWBERRY

$5.50

CAFÉ

CAFECITO

$1.65

COLADA

$2.25

CORTADITO

$2.50

CORTADITO +EVAPORADA

$2.75

CAFÉ CON LECHE

$3.50

CCL+ EVAPORADA

$3.85

LECHE/MILK

FRIA

$1.90

CALIENTE

$1.90

FRIA + CHOCOLATE

$2.15

CALIENTE + CHOCOLATE

$2.15

Bomba de Chocolate Caliente

$7.50
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Authentic Cuban Food in Westchester. Family Owned and Operated since 1974!

9872 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165

