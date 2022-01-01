A map showing the location of Original Shrimp Dock Bar & Grill 2500 main streetView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
American

Original Shrimp Dock Bar & Grill 2500 main street

review star

No reviews yet

2500 main street

Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Liquor

Open Bar

Open Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.50

Deep Eddy Ruby

$6.50

Kettle One

$8.00

Stoli

$7.75

Titos

$7.50

Grey Goose

$9.00

Absolute

$8.00

Raspberry Vodka

$7.25

Jellon Shot

$2.00

Pinnacle blueberry

$7.50

Pinnacle citrus

$7.50

Pinnacle orange

$7.50

Pinnacle vanilla

$7.50

Shot 8.50

$8.50

Shot 9.50

$9.50

Well Gin

$6.00

Beefeater

$6.75

Bombay Saphire

$8.75

Tanqueray

$8.25

Well Rum

$6.00

Well Dark

$6.00

Bacardi

$6.25

Captain

$7.25

Rumhaven

$6.25

Rumchata

$7.50

Wicked Silver

$6.00

Meyers

$6.50

Coconut Rum

$7.50

Kracken

$8.00

Shot 8.50

$8.50

Shot 9.50

$9.50

Well Tequila

$6.00

Lunazaul

$9.00Out of stock

Cuervo gold

$9.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Altos

$7.00

Shot 8.50

$8.50

Shot 9.50

$9.50

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Soco

$6.95

Buffalo

$8.00

Canda Club

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$6.75

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

VO

$7.50

Crown

$7.50

Makers Mark

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.50

Jameson

$6.50

Knob Creek

$7.50

Fireball

$6.50

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Buschmills

$8.50

Jack Fire

$7.50

Shot 8.50

$8.50

Shot 9.50

$9.50

Screwball

$9.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$7.25

Dewars

$8.25

J & B

$7.25

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Bullet

$8.00

Angels Envy

$12.50

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$8.40

Chartreuse, Green

$7.00

Cointreau

$9.20

Drambuie

$9.20

Frangelico

$8.40

Godiva Chocolate

$8.40

Grand Marnier

$9.20

Irish Mist

$8.00

Jagermeister

$8.40

Kahlua

$7.90

Lemoncello

$8.00

Licor 43

$8.20

Mathilde Cassis

$8.40

Molly's Irish Cream

$8.00

Butterschotch

$6.00

Baileys

$8.40

Champaigne

Champaigne

$8.00

Corbello

$9.00

Korbel

$7.00

Sambuca

$7.00

Bb Brandy

$7.00

Cocktails

Dock Margarita

$8.00

Strawberry Key Lime Frozen Marg

$8.00

Pain Killer

$8.00

Rock the Dock hurricane

$9.80

Rum Runner

$9.80

Strawberry Daquiri

$9.50

Slammer

$8.00

Dock Mojito

$9.00

Tequila Sunset

$9.00

Mai Tai

$9.80

Bloody Caesar

$8.00

Miami Vice

$10.00

Large Marge

$14.00

Test Drink

Pink Flloyd

$7.00

Pink Flloyd

$8.00

Btm Mimosa

$12.99

Mimosa 0

SILIPINT UP CHARGE

$10.00

Rum Punch special

$5.00

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$7.20

Bloody Mary

$6.40

Blueberry Lemonade

$7.20

Champagne Cocktail

$6.40

Cosmopolitan

$7.20

Daiquiri

$7.90

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.20

Gimlet

$6.40

Greyhound

$6.40

Hot Toddy

$8.00

Hurricane

$8.40

Lemon Drop

$9.70

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.20

Manhattan

$7.00

Martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.20

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$6.40

Rob Roy

$6.40

Sazerac

$7.90

Screwdriver

$6.40

Sea Breeze

$6.40

Tequila Sunrise

$6.40

Tom Collins

$6.40

Whiskey Sour

$6.40

White Russian

$7.20

Pina Colada

$7.90

Rum Runner

$7.90

Green Tea

$6.95

Dark Rum Float

$2.00

Jello Shot

$2.00

White Tea

$6.95

Washington Apple

$7.95

chocolate Martini

$10.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$13.00

House Margarita

$7.00

Beer

DFT Bud Light

$4.00

DFT High Five

$5.70

DFT Miller Light

$4.00

DFT Shock Top

$5.70

DFT Sunshine City IPA

$5.20

DFT Yuengling

$4.00

DFT October fest

$4.00

DFT Stella

$5.70

DFT Seadog Bb

$5.75

Miller Chaser 40z

$2.36

DFT HAZIFY

$6.50

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Bud

$4.70

Bud Light

$4.70

Coors Light

$4.70

Corona

$5.50

Corona Lt

$5.50

Corona Premire

$5.50

Hawaiian Lion

$6.00

Heineken

$5.50

Mic Ultra

$4.70

Miller Light

$4.70

Odouls

$5.25

PBR Can

$4.50

Red stripe

$5.50

Truly Lemonade

$5.00

White Claw

$5.50

Domestic Bucket

$15.00

Crooked Palm Watermelon

$6.00

Crooked Palm Pineapple

$6.00

Crooked Palm Cranberry

$6.00

Crooked Palm Strawberry

$6.00

Funky

$5.00

Stella

$5.75

Lagunitas

$6.00

Carshow Beer

$4.00

Carshow Seltzer

$6.00

Car Show Water

$3.00

Guiness

$6.00

Gold Hibiscus

$3.00

Jai Alai

$6.00

Yuengling Bottle

$4.25

Summer Shandy

$4.65

Budlight Next

$5.00

Heinekin Zero

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Yuengling Bucket

$10.00

Busch Light

$3.50

Wine

House Merlot

$7.04

House Cab

$7.04

House PN

$7.04

Snap Pinot

$8.00

House Chard

$7.04

House Riesling

$7.04

House PG

$7.04

Prosecco

$9.00

White Zin

$7.04

Rose

$6.00

Rose

$8.00Out of stock

Brut Bottle

$25.00

NA Beverages

Lemonade

$2.75

Bottle Water

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Decaff

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Virgin Colada

$6.00

Virgin Daq

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Soda

Pepsi

$2.75

Club Soda

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Redbull

$3.00

STARTERS

SHRIMP DOCKEFELLER

$16.00

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

$13.00

MIGHTY MEATBALLS

$11.00

PELICAN WINGS

$14.00

BIG BIGHT PRETZEL

$12.00

GULF GROUPER BITES

$15.00

SHORT RIB NACHOS

$16.00

SIZZLIN SEARED SCALLOPS

$16.00

Peel and Eat Half

$12.00Out of stock

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$21.50Out of stock

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Event

$550.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Empanadas

$11.00

Smoked Fish Dip

$10.00

Beach Bread

$9.00

Cheese Curds

$9.00

HANDHELDS

THE DOCK BURGER

$12.00

BOURBON BBQ BURGER

$13.00

CRISPY BUFFALO CHICKEN Sandwich

$15.00

CASTAWAY FISH SANDWICH

$16.00

THE ITALIAN JOB

$15.00Out of stock

MAHI MAHI SANDWHICH

$16.00

THE JUICY RUEBEN

$14.00

THE SHRIMP BURGER

$16.00

Fries

$1.50

Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$16.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

THE GREENS

HARVEST SHRIMP SALAD

$16.00

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP SALAD

$16.00

SOUTHWEST MAHI SALAD

$18.00

WEDGE SALAD

$9.00

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

Side Ceasar

$3.00

Side Salad

$3.00

House Salad

$6.00

PIZZA

Deluxe Pizza

$15.00

WHITE SHRIMP PIZZA

$15.00

CHEESE Pizza

$12.00

PEPPERONI Pizza

$13.00

THE MAIN CHANNEL

BAJA CHICKEN TACOS

$15.00

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP TACOS

$16.00

MAHI MAHI TACOS

$17.00

CAPTAINS FISH AND CHIPS

$19.00

BLACKENED CHICKEN FETTUCCINI

$22.00Out of stock

SHRIMP AND SCALLOP PASTA

$25.00

THE DOCK MAHI MAHI

$24.00

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$15.00

PARADISE COCONUT SHRIMP

$19.00

GULF FRIED SHRIMP DINNER

$18.00

Combo Seafood Platter

$25.00

DESSERTS

CHEESECAKE

$7.00Out of stock

BREAD PUDDING

$7.00

CHOCOLATE Cheesecake

$7.00

B Day Dessert

Sorbet Duo

$8.00

SAUCES

Fire Cracker SAUCE

$1.50

Ranch

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Tartar

$1.00

Cocktail

$1.00

Remoulade

$1.50

Melba

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Beer Cheese SAUCE

$1.50

White Queso

$1.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Strawberry Vinagrette

$1.50

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

PROMOTIONS

1 Taco

$2.00

2 Tacos

$4.00

3 Tacos

$6.00

4 Tacos

$8.00

3 Tacos and Margarita

$20.00

4 Tacos AYCE

$15.00

1 Taco AYCE

2 Taco AYCE

AYCE FISH AND CHIPS

$18.00

Fried Fish 4oz

Hotdog

$2.00

Bratwurst

$3.00

AYCE Fried Shrimp full

$19.99

AYCE Coconut Shrimp Full

$19.99

AYCE Peel and Eat Full

$19.99

Fried Shrimp 1/2

Coconut shrimp 1/2

Peel and Eat 1/2

AYCE WINGS

$14.99

WINGS 1/2

$6 Burger

$6.00

1\2 Off White Shrimp

$7.50

1\2 Off Deluxe Pizza

$7.50

1\2 Off Pepperoni

$6.50

1\2 Off Cheese Pizza

$6.00

2.50 Fries

$2.50

SPECIALS

Hot dog with Chili

$10.00

Hot Dog with relish

$10.00

Special Burger

$16.00

Egg Burger

$15.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

$6.95

Kids Fish

$6.95

Kids Burger

$6.95

Kids Mac and cheese

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Starters

Wings

$13.00

Short Ribs Nachos

$15.00

Main

Hot Dog

$8.00

Italian Beef Sandwich

$12.00

BURGER

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Dessert

Cheescake

$5.00

Clothing

Plain Shirts

$20.00

Hats

$20.00

Tank Top

$18.00

Koozie

$4.00

Longsleeve

$35.00

Wisc Tshirt

$20.00

DRY Fitted Tshirt

$30.00

DRY Fitted Longsleeve

$35.00

Open retail

$6,720.00

Large Koozie

$6.00

Special T Shirt

$22.00

Insulated Koozie

$15.95

SD Silipint

$16.00

Main

CoconutShrimp

$19.75

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$19.75

Fish Sandwich

$19.75

Dock Burger

$19.75

Juicy Rueben

$19.75

Chicken Sandwich

$19.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2500 main street, Fort Myers Beach, FL 33931

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
