Restaurant header imageView gallery

Original Magoo's Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

3579 Waialae Avenue

Honolulu, HI 96816

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Magoo's Famous Combo Pizza
Original Magoo's Cheese Pizza
Hot Ham & Mushroom Sub

Starters

Garlic Bread

$6.95Out of stock

baguette slathered in our garlic compound butter and toasted

Bruschetta

$9.95Out of stock

tomato, garlic, EVOO, basil on toasted baguette

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.95Out of stock

deep fried mozzarella with OMP sauce

Fried Zucchini

$9.95Out of stock

panko encrusted zucchini with buttermilk ranch

Creamy Mushroom Dip

$12.95Out of stock

DHC creamy mushroom sauce with garlic bread

Handcut Fries

$4.95

housecut fries with sea salt

Magoo's Chicken Tenders

$12.95Out of stock

seasoned and fried boneless chicken tenders with choice of sauce

Fresh Caught Ahi Poke

$14.95Out of stock

hawaiian-style or spicy style

Fried Chicken Wings - 8 piece

$14.95

Fried Chicken Wings - 12 piece

$18.95

Fried Chicken Wings - 24 piece

$35.95

Original Magoo's Cheese Pizza

Original Magoo's Cheese Pizza

$16.95+

blend of four cheeses melted over our famous pizza sauce on our original thin crust

Magoo's Superb Pizzas

Magoo's Famous Combo Pizza

$16.95+

pepperoni, pork sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, olive

Magoo's Veggie Pizza

$16.95+

mushroom, zucchini, bell pepper, tomato, olive, red onion, garlic

Hawaiian Style Pizza

$16.95+

canadian bacon, pineapple

Roasted Garlic & Chicken Pizza

$16.95+

chicken breast, roasted garlic, red onion, caper, EVOO

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.95+

housemade bbq sauce, chicken breast, mushroom, red onion, cilantro

Margherita Pizza

$16.95+Out of stock

tomato, mozzarella, basil, EVOO

Magoo's Exotic Pizzas

Magoo's Special Gourmet Pizza

$22.95+

canadian bacon, roasted garlic, mushroom, tomato, bell pepper, caper, splash of brandy

Magoo's Potpourri Pizza

$22.95+

1/4 pepperoni & olive, 1/4 pork sausage & mushroom, 1/4 canadian bacon & pineapple, 1/4 bell pepper & tomato

Magoo's Vegan Pizzas

Vegan Cheese PIzza

$22.95+

our famous pizza sauce and our creamy yummy vegan cheese on our original thin crust

Vegan Veggie Pizza

$22.95+

mushroom, zucchini, bell pepper, tomato, olive, red onion, garlic

Vegan Combo Pizza

$22.95+

vegan pepperoni, vegan sausage, mushroom, bell pepper, olive

Super Subs

Magoo's Pizza Sub

$9.95+

our famous pizza sauce, four cheese, choice of (3) toppings

Hot Ham & Mushroom Sub

$9.95+

ham, mushroom, four cheeses, mayo, mustard

Hot Pastrami Sub

$9.95+Out of stock

Hot Chicken Parmesan Sub

$9.95+Out of stock

Hot BBQ Chicken Sub

$9.95+Out of stock

Hot Veggie Sub

$9.95+

mushroom, zucchini, bell pepper, tomato, olive, red onion, garlic, four cheeses, mayo, mustard

Cold Veggie Sub

$9.95+

Cold Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.95+

Pasta

Pomodoro Pasta

$14.95Out of stock

Bolognese Pasta

$16.95Out of stock

Linguine Alfredo

$14.95Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$16.95Out of stock

Salad

House Salad

$9.95

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, mushroom, bell pepper, olive, cheese

Caesar Salad

$12.95

romaine, parmesan, housemade croutons, caesar

Caprese Salad

$12.95Out of stock

tomato, mozzarella, basil, EVOO

Tuscan Panzanella Salad

$12.95Out of stock

tomato, cucumber, red onion, bell pepper, bread cubes, vinaigrette

Burgers

Magoo's Burger

$14.95Out of stock

1/2 pound on toasted brioche, lettuce, tomato, red onion, island sauce

Fresh Caught Ahi Burger

$16.95Out of stock

fresh ahi tuna, panko, sesame, spicy aioli

Plates

Baked Chicken Dinner

$14.95

half chicken coated in seasoning and baked

Fish & Chips

$14.95Out of stock

moist, flakey white fish breaded with panko, handcut fries & housemade tartar sauce

Desserts

Uncle Glenn's Bread Pudding

$6.95Out of stock

creme anglaise

Uncle's Homemade Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.95

Vanilla Bean Pannacotta

$6.95Out of stock

Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Sides

Local-Style Potato Salad

$2.95Out of stock

Steamed White Rice

$1.95

Sweet Corn on the Cob

$1.95

Salad Dressing & Sauce

$0.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

NO HUHU - CALL MAGOO'S 808.949.5381

Website

Location

3579 Waialae Avenue, Honolulu, HI 96816

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Brick Fire Tavern
orange star4.6 • 1,365
3447 Waialae AVE Honolulu, HI 96816
View restaurantnext
Chubbies Burgers - Kaimuki
orange star4.5 • 1,162
1145c 12th Avenue Honolulu, HI 96816
View restaurantnext
Koko Head Cafe
orange star4.2 • 2,578
1120 12th Avenue Urban Honolulu, HI 96816
View restaurantnext
Mud Hen Water
orange star4.6 • 1,509
3452 Waialae Avenue Honolulu, HI 96816
View restaurantnext
Miro Kaimuki
orange starNo Reviews
3446 Waialae Ave Honolulu, HI 96816
View restaurantnext
Kaimuki Superette
orange star4.2 • 409
3458 Waialae Avenue Honolulu, HI 96816
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Honolulu

Tiki's Grill & Bar
orange star4.1 • 14,290
2570 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings & Delilah's by Make Fish - Howe Ave
orange star4.5 • 8,152
1229 Howe Ave Sacramento, CA 96825
View restaurantnext
Hula Grill Waikiki
orange star4.6 • 5,335
2335 Kalakaua Avenue Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
53 By The Sea
orange star4.6 • 3,489
53 Ahui Street Honolulu, HI 96813
View restaurantnext
HEAVENLY Island Lifestyle
orange star4.2 • 3,461
342 Seaside Ave. Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Arancino di Mare
orange star4.2 • 3,444
2552 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Honolulu
Pearl City
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Kailua
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Mililani
review star
No reviews yet
Kapolei
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Haleiwa
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lahaina
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Kahului
review star
No reviews yet
Kihei
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Lihue
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston