0riginal pizza

7202 Massachusetts Ave

New Port Richey, FL 34653

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

12" Sm Pizzas

12" Meat Lover's

$12.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Ham & Mozzarella

12" Combo

$15.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive & Mozzarella

12" Hawaiian

$11.00

Pineapple, Ham & Mozzarella

12" Pastrami

$14.00

Pastrami, Pickles, Mozzarella & Provolone served on a naked crust, topped with Mustard

12" Smokey BBQ

$14.00

Your choice of Chicken or Pulled Pork smothered in our family recipe smoked bbq sauce and Red onion, topped with Mozzarella

12" Buffalo

$12.00

Your choice Chicken or Breaded Cauliflower tossed in Frank's Red Hot Mild Buffalo Sauce served on a thin & crispy crust,. topped with Mozzarella

12" Veggie Lover's

$15.00

Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Bell Peppers & Mozzarella

12" Margherita

$11.00

Fresh Basil, Tomato & Mozzarella

12" Naked Veggie

$15.00

Fresh Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom & Roasted Garlic served cheeseless on a thin & crispy crust

12" Spinach & Artichoke

$15.00

Fresh Spinach, Artichoke, Parmesan & Mozzarella

12" Greek

$15.00

Artichoke, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and sliced pepperoncinis served on a thin & crispy crust

12" Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Our Classic Cheese Pizza topped with Grilled Chicken

12" Classic Cheese

$9.00

Your choice of toppings

14" Med Pizzas

14" Meat Lover's

$15.50

Italian Sausage,Pepperoni, Ham & Mozzarella

14" Combo

$18.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive & Mozzarella

14" Hawaiian

$14.00

Pineapple, Ham & Mozzarella

14" Pastrami

$17.00

Pastrami, Pickles, Mozzarella & Provolone served on a naked crust, topped with Mustard

14" Smokey BBQ

$17.00

Your choice of Chicken or Pulled Pork smothered in our family recipe smoked bbq sauce and Red onion, topped with Mozzarella

14" Buffalo

$15.50

Your choice Chicken or Breaded Cauliflower tossed in Frank's Red Hot Mild Buffalo Sauce served on a thin & crispy crust,. topped with Mozzarella

14" Veggie Lover's

$19.00

Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Bell Peppers & Mozzarella

14" Margherita

$13.00

Fresh Basil, Tomato & Mozzarella

14" Naked Veggie

$19.00

Fresh Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom & Roasted Garlic served cheeseless on a thin & crispy crust

14" Spinach & Artichoke

$19.00

Fresh Spinach, Artichoke, Parmesan & Mozzarella

14" Greek

$19.00

Artichoke, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and sliced pepperoncinis served on a thin & crispy crust

14" Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Our Classic Cheese Pizza topped with Grilled Chicken

14" Medium Pizza

$11.00

Choose your own toppings

16" Lg Pizza's

16" Meat Lover's

$20.00

Italian Sausage,Pepperoni, Ham & Mozzarella

16" Combo

$23.00

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Black Olive & Mozzarella

16" Hawaiian

$18.00

Pineapple, Ham & Mozzarella

16" Pastrami

$20.00

Pastrami, Pickles, Mozzarella & Provolone served on a naked crust, topped with Mustard

16" Smokey BBQ

$20.00

Your choice of Chicken or Pulled Pork smothered in our family recipe smoked bbq sauce and Red onion, topped with Mozzarella

16" Buffalo

$18.00

Your choice Chicken or Breaded Cauliflower tossed in Frank's Red Hot Mild Buffalo Sauce served on a thin & crispy crust,. topped with Mozzarella

16" Veggie Lover's

$23.00

Mushroom, Onion, Black Olives, Bell Peppers & Mozzarella

16" Margherita

$16.00

Fresh Basil, Tomato & Mozzarella

16" Naked Veggie

$23.00

Fresh Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Mushroom & Roasted Garlic served cheeseless on a thin & crispy crust

16" Spinach & Artichoke

$23.00

Fresh Spinach, Artichoke, Parmesan & Mozzarella

16" Greek

$25.00

Artichoke, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese and sliced pepperoncinis served on a thin & crispy crust

16" Grilled Chicken

$18.00

Our Classic Cheese Pizza topped with Grilled Chicken

16" Large Pizza

$14.00

Choose your own toppings

Wings

6pc Sauced Wings

$8.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce

12pc Sauced Wings

$13.00

Tossed in your choice of sauce

6pc Rubbed Wings

$8.00

Dusted in your choice of dry rub

12pc Rubbed Wings

$13.00

Dusted in your choice of dry rub

6pc Naked Wings

$8.00

Served dry with choice of dipping sauce

12pc Naked Wings

$13.00

Served dry with choice of dipping sauce

8pc Boneless Wings

$7.00

8 piece breaded & tossed in your choice of sauce

Sides

Fried Mushrooms

$5.00

Breaded & fried Mushrooms

Fried Cauliflower

$5.00

Breaded & fried Cauliflower

Garlic Rolls

$5.00

Freshly baked rolls smothered in garlic herb butter sauce

Salads

Tossed Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens topped with Pepperoni, Mozzarella & a Pepperoncini (Single serving)

Antipasto Salad

$7.00

Iceberg, Romaine, Carrots & Cucumbers, topped with Pepperoni, Ham, Black Olive, Red Onion, Mozzarella & whole Pepperoncinis (Two to four servings)

BBQ Salad

$8.00

Smokey BBQ sauce with Iceberg, Romaine, Cucumbers, topped with Pineapple, Mozzarella, Red Onion served with BBQ and Ranch dressing on the side (Two to four sevings)

Greek Salad

$8.00

Mixed Greens topped with Artichoke, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese & sliced Pepperoncinis (Two to four servings)

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens topped with Mozzarella & Grilled Chicken (Two to Four Servings)

Wedge Salad

$5.00

Iceberg Wedges topped with Bacon, Tomato & Bleu cheese crumbles (Single serving)

Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Tomato's, fresh Spinach, Aoli and your choice of Cheese.

Italian Sub

$6.00

Salami, Hot capicola, Ham, Provolone, Tomatos, Shredded Iceberg, Red Onions, Pepperoncinis & Italian Dressing

French Dip

$7.00

Shaved Roast Beef, Melted Swiss, Mayo and a side of Au Jus.

Pastrami

$7.00

Shaved Pastrami, Provolone, Mustard & Pickles

Veggie Sub

$6.00

Fresh Spinach, Cucumbers, Tomatos, Red Onions, Black Olives, Oil & Vinegar, Salt &Pepper.

Roast Beef

$6.00

Shaved Roast Beef, Pepperjack Cheese, Shreded Iceberg, Tomatos, Mayo

Smokey BBQ Sandwich

$7.00

Dessert

Rice Krispie Treats

$3.00

Freshly made Rice Krispie Treats

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:59 pm, 9:00 pm - 11:00 pm
We’re a Family Owned Pizza Shop, carrying on a tradition of making great Pizza's with fresh ingredients for over 60 years. We’re excited to share our love for all things Pizza.

