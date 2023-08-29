Original Pizza NPR
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
We’re a Family Owned Pizza Shop, carrying on a tradition of making great Pizza's with fresh ingredients for over 60 years. We’re excited to share our love for all things Pizza.
7202 Massachusetts Ave, New Port Richey, FL 34653
