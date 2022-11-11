A map showing the location of Orignal Hot dog shop Shard 1- new ken 929 4th AveView gallery

Orignal Hot dog shop Shard 1- new ken 929 4th Ave

No reviews yet

929 4th Ave

New Kensington, PA 15068

Order Again

Assembly Line

1/2 Lb Burger

$7.99

Corn Dog Nuggets (12)

$5.99

Factory House Salad

$5.99

Factory Loaded Fries

$8.99

Factory Wings (10)

$11.99

Factory Wings (6)

$6.99

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Impossible Burger

$10.99

Hush Puppies

$3.50

Fish Sandwich Combo

$12.00

Desserts

Deep Fried Oreos (6)

$3.99

Lg Funnel Cake Sticks

$6.49

Med Funnel Cake Sticks

$4.49

Milk Shake

$4.99

Sm Funnel Cake Sticks

$2.49

Twinkie

$2.49

Deep Fried Oreos (12)

$5.99

Ice Cream

$1.99

Hot Dogs

All American

$4.49

ATL XL Footlong

$7.99

Augusta Cheese Dog

$5.99

BLT

$5.99

Boston Dog

$5.49

Bratwurst Dog

$5.99

California Baby Dog

$5.25

Carolina Slaw Dog

$4.99

Chicago Dog

$5.25

Corn Dog

$5.49

Detroit Coney

$5.25

Fire Dog

$4.99

Free All American

Out of stock

Sugarloaf Employee Special

$5.99

Hawaii Dog

$5.99

HDF Breakfast Dog

$5.99

Martha's Vineyard Jumbo

$5.75

Italian Dog

$6.49

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$6.99

LA Dog

$6.25

Memphis Dog

$5.99

New York

$4.50

San Francisco Veggie

$8.99

Street Polish (Cleveland Style)

$7.99

Street Polish Dog

$5.99

Surf & Turf Dog

$8.99

Taco Dog

$5.99

The Texas Rodeo

$5.99

Philly Dog

$5.25

Corndog Nuggets

$5.99

New Kensington Lunch

$10.00

Kid's Meals

Hot Dog Kids Meal

$4.99

Corndog Kids Meal

$4.99

Corndog Nuggets Kids Meals

$4.99

Widgets

Chips

$1.50

Factory Baked Beans

$2.49

Factory Slaw

$2.49

French Fries

$2.49

French Fries Basket

$4.49

Onion Rings

$2.99

Onion Rings Basket

$4.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$4.99

Fish Combo

Fish

$12.00

Hushpuppies

Coleslaw

French fries

Drinks

Bottler Water

$3.00

Canned Drinks

$1.75

Factory Lemonade

$3.49

Pepsi

$2.49

Milk Shake

$4.99

Mystery Drink

$3.49

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull (Sugar Free)

$5.00

Aquafina

$5.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Sides

Chili

$60.00

Fees

Small Catering

$49.99

Large Catering

$99.99

Lunch Special

$5.00

Side Sauce

Barbeque

$0.75

Sauces

Cheese

$0.75

Coleslaw

$1.50

Bacon

$1.50
All hours
Sunday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

929 4th Ave, New Kensington, PA 15068

Directions

