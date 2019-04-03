Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen - Brookline

review star

No reviews yet

22 Harvard Street

Brookline, MA 02445

Order Again

Popular Items

Black beans and rice
Arepa Mechada
Empanada Mechada

Antojitos

Little Cravings
Cocas

Cocas

$9.95

Spanish flatbread, two types: Champiñones: sautéed oyster & shitake mushrooms with garlic, manchego cheese, arugula, shaved black truffles, porcini glaze; or Guayaba: guava preserve, goat cheese, arugula, fig glaze.

Datiles

Datiles

$9.75

bacon wrapped, almond-filled dates.

Empanada Single

Empanada Single

Traditional corn flour turnovers.

Maracuchitos

Maracuchitos

$7.75

queso Paisa wrapped in sweet plantains.

Mini Costillitas

Mini Costillitas

$9.95

apple cider, slow-steamed, baby-back ribs with guava BBQ, tapas-style.

Tequeños

Tequeños

$9.50

guayanés cheese wrapped in crisp dough and served with chipotle ketchup.

Trio de Empanadas

Trio de Empanadas

$9.95

queso blanco, domino, and mechada empanadas with signature mojo.

Arepas

Traditional Venezuelan grilled corn-flour pocket sandwiches (gluten-free).
Arepa Domino

Arepa Domino

$6.85

black beans (cooked with pork) and Palmizulia cheese.

Arepa Guayanesa

Arepa Guayanesa

$7.00

venezuelan creamy Guayanés cheese (veg.)

Arepa Jardinera (veg.)

Arepa Jardinera (veg.)

$7.00

Queso fresco, sweet plantains, guasacaca (veg.).

Arepa La Gringa

Arepa La Gringa

$6.75

Edam cheese.

Arepa Mechada

Arepa Mechada

$7.00

Venezuelan-style stewed shredded beef.

Arepa Pabellon

$8.50

$8.50
Arepa Pelua

Arepa Pelua

$7.50

Venezuelan-style stewed shredded beef with Edam cheese.

Arepa Pernil

Arepa Pernil

$8.00

mojo marinated pork, Guayanés cheese, tomato.

Arepa Reina Pepiada

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$7.00

shredded chicken salad (contains mayo), avocado, and tomato.

Arepa Simple

Arepa Simple

$3.00

plain arepa.

Arepa Valenciana

Arepa Valenciana

$7.00

grilled chicken, tomato, red onion and guasacaca.

Desserts

Quesillo

Quesillo

$5.90

homemade traditional Venezuelan custard with caramel.

Torta Fluida

Torta Fluida

$6.90

molten chocolate cake made with 100% Venezuelan dark chocolate.

Empanadas

Traditional Latin American turnover patties
Empanada Mechada

Empanada Mechada

$10.25

Venezuelan style stewed shredded beef with a fresh greens salad tossed with queso blanco, sherry vinaigrette and mojo criollo.

Empanada Verde

Empanada Verde

$10.25

made with 100% plantain dough and filled with forest mushrooms, piquillo peppers and manchego cheese; with a fresh greens salad tossed with sun-dried tomato vinaigrette. (veg.)

Main Dishes

Adobo Smoked Churrasco

Adobo Smoked Churrasco

$22.65

12oz quick smoked strip-steak churrasco, char-grilled with a panela-red- wine-glaze, arugula blue cheese salad in a balsamic, dry mushroom/cranberry vinaigrette.

Atun

Atun

$22.65

adobo-rubbed high-grade yellow-fin tuna seared and served with arugula sun-dried tomato vinaigrette salad and toasted pepitas.

Cachapa

Cachapa

Traditional corn pancake with melted queso de mano.

Chuleta

Chuleta

$22.65Out of stock

Dry chile-spiced rubbed Pork Loin chop with orange mermelada and french fries.

Cordero

Cordero

$24.65

pistachio-panela-plantain crusted NZ lamb chops with mint mojo, arugula/Cabrales cheese salad.

Costillita

Costillita

$22.15

apple cider juice slow-steamed baby-back ribs with guava BBQ sauce & yuca fries.

La Primera Burger

La Primera Burger

$17.15

Pork/chorizo patty, Manchego cheese, Peruvian criollo salad. rocoto aioli, chipotle ketchup. On a brioche bun with truffle-salted hand cut fries.

Pabellon Criollo

Pabellon Criollo

$18.15

shredded beef, white rice, black beans and plantains.

Panela Salmon

Panela Salmon

$24.65

Panela-Rum marinated salmon, cook to order, served over Aji Amarillo creamed quinoa with jicama/arugula salad and broken olive vinaigrette.

Parrilla Caraquena

Parrilla Caraquena

$24.15

grill plate with a seasoned 4oz strip steak, 1/4 marinated chicken, chorizo, guasacaca, and yuca frita with mojo...23 (add cordero chops (2) 10, BBQ ribs (2) 9, fufu 6, truffle fries.

Pollo Adobo

Pollo Adobo

$17.15

adobo criollo marinated-halved chicken with oregano oil and grilled scallions.

Pollo Verde

Pollo Verde

$22.65

adobo criollo marinated-halved chicken with oregano oil and grilled scallions, with malanga gnocchi in a trumpet mushroom cream.

Polvorosa de Pollo

Polvorosa de Pollo

$17.15

Criollo chicken guiso in a polvorosa (flaky) dough pie, served with spring mix and mango chutney.

Roasted Portobella Arepa

Roasted Portobella Arepa

$18.15

Portabella-filled arepa made with sweet roasted corn and anise seeds—with sautéed wild mushrooms, sweet corn and spinach and huitlacoche sauce.

Salads

Ensalada Mixta

$6.50
Ensalada Orinoco

Ensalada Orinoco

$10.50

grilled chicken breast, fresh greens salad with red onions, green grapes, tossed in a sherry vinaigrette, topped with toasted almonds.

Ensalada Palmito

Ensalada Palmito

$10.50

heart of palm, fresh greens and red onions, tossed in a Cabrales cheese vinaigrette, with bacon wrapped dates.

Ensalada Remolacha con Cabra

Ensalada Remolacha con Cabra

$10.50

roasted beets with a fresh green salad, red onions, in a sherry vinaigrette with fresh goat cheese and pine nuts (add chicken 3.00.

Salsitas

Guasacaca

$2.00

Mango Chutney

$2.00

Mojo

$1.00

Picante

$1.00

Side Dishes

Black beans and rice

Black beans and rice

$6.50

Black beans (contain pork) and rice.

Black Beans

Black Beans

$4.50

Black beans contain pork

Chorizo

Chorizo

$3.50
Espinaca a la Brava

Espinaca a la Brava

$7.50
Fufu

Fufu

$6.00

Plantain puree (contains bacon)

Gnocchi

Gnocchi

$8.00

Malanga gnocchi in a trumpet mushroom cream.

Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$6.75
Papitas

Papitas

$5.75

French fries.

Quinoa

Quinoa

$7.50

Aji amarillo creamed quinoa.

Rice

Rice

$3.00

White rice.

Tajadas

Tajadas

$5.75
Tostones

Tostones

$5.50
Yuca

Yuca

$5.50

Steamed or fried.

Chicken

$5.00

Queso De Mano Side

$4.00

Family Meals - Takeout Only

A combo meal for 4.
Family Meal-Costillita (2)

Family Meal-Costillita (2)

$33.50

Passionfruit babyback ribs and yuca fries with mojo for 2 people.

Family Meal-Costillita (4)

Family Meal-Costillita (4)

$65.00

Passionfruit babyback ribs and yuca fries with mojo for 4 people.

Family Meal-Pabellon (2)

Family Meal-Pabellon (2)

$31.00

Shredded beef, rice, sweet plantains and black beans for 2 people.

Family Meal-Pabellon (4)

Family Meal-Pabellon (4)

$59.00

Shredded beef, rice, sweet plantains and black beans for 4 people.

Family Meal-Pollo Adobo (2)

Family Meal-Pollo Adobo (2)

$30.00

Pollo Adobo with rice & beans for 2 people.

Family Meal-Pollo Adobo (4)

Family Meal-Pollo Adobo (4)

$58.00

Pollo Adobo with rice & beans for 4 people.

Cocktails - To Go

Sangria 8 oz.

Sangria 8 oz.

$8.50Out of stock

Red wine, passionfruit juice and melao.

Margarita 8 oz.

Margarita 8 oz.

$9.00Out of stock

Sauza Gold, passionfruit, Triple sec.

Caipirinha 8 oz

Caipirinha 8 oz

$9.00Out of stock

Cachaca, lime juice, sugar.

Special

$9.75Out of stock

Special Cocktail(bartenders Special)

$10.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$5.00Out of stock

Rum Spiced Hot Chocolate

$9.75Out of stock

Beers - To Go

Estrella (Lager, Spain)

Estrella (Lager, Spain)

$6.50Out of stock
Negra Modelo (Mexico)

Negra Modelo (Mexico)

$6.50
Pacifico (Mexico)

Pacifico (Mexico)

$6.50
Presidente (Dom. Rep.)

Presidente (Dom. Rep.)

$6.50

Wines - To Go

Cabernet Sauvignon (La Linda, Argentina)

Cabernet Sauvignon (La Linda, Argentina)

$22.00Out of stock
Carmenere (Silva, Chile)

Carmenere (Silva, Chile)

$22.00Out of stock
Carmenere-Syrah (Mayu, Chile)

Carmenere-Syrah (Mayu, Chile)

$22.00Out of stock
Chardonnay (Portillo, Argentina)

Chardonnay (Portillo, Argentina)

$22.00
Malbec (Tilia, Argentina)

Malbec (Tilia, Argentina)

$22.00
Merlot (Sta. Rita, Chile)

Merlot (Sta. Rita, Chile)

$22.00Out of stock
Torrontes (Callia Alta, Argentina)

Torrontes (Callia Alta, Argentina)

$22.00
All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thank you for your order!

Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen image
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen image
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen image

