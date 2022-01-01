Latin American
Dessert & Ice Cream
Salad
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen - Cambridge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:01 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:01 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:01 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for your order!
Location
56 JFK Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Cambridge
More near Cambridge