Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen - South End
1,467 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Thank you for your order!
Location
477 Shawmut Ave, Boston, MA 02118
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Toro Boston - 1704 Washington Street
No Reviews
1704 Washington Street Boston, MA 02118
View restaurant