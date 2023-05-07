Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orion Boat House 256 South Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

256 South Broadway

Lake Orion, MI 48362

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Espresso

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Soda

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Leave your worries on the shore, pack your sunscreen, and come set sail with us at OBH!

Location

256 South Broadway, Lake Orion, MI 48362

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Oat Soda - 197 S Broadway St
orange starNo Reviews
197 S Broadway St Orion, MI 48362
View restaurantnext
Biter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 177
120 S Broadway #200 Lake Orion, MI 48362
View restaurantnext
Pita Way - Lake Orion
orange starNo Reviews
193 N Park Rd Lake Orion, MI 48362
View restaurantnext
Anita's Kitchen - Lake Orion
orange star4.7 • 372
45 W Flint St Lake Orion, MI 48362
View restaurantnext
AVOCADO MEXICAN GRILL
orange starNo Reviews
1188 S Lapeer Rd Lake Orion, MI 48360
View restaurantnext
Victoria’s Wine & Dine - Oxford
orange star4.8 • 587
12 S Washington St Oxford, MI 48371
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Orion

Anita's Kitchen - Lake Orion
orange star4.7 • 372
45 W Flint St Lake Orion, MI 48362
View restaurantnext
Biter Tom's Distillery & Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 177
120 S Broadway #200 Lake Orion, MI 48362
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Orion
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Auburn Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Rochester
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Clarkston
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Waterford
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Romeo
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston