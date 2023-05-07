Orion Boat House 256 South Broadway
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Leave your worries on the shore, pack your sunscreen, and come set sail with us at OBH!
Location
256 South Broadway, Lake Orion, MI 48362
