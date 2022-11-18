Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Bagels

Orion Coffee & Tea - Jamestown

51 Reviews

$

86 W Washington Street

Jamestown, OH 45335

Popular Items

Chai Latte
Latte
Caramel Macchiato

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$3.95+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.25+

Wet Cappuccino

$3.95+

Dry Cappuccino

$3.95+

Cafe` Americano

$2.85+

Double Shot

$1.95

Cortado

$2.95

Specialty Drinks

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Matcha

$4.25+

Steamer

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Ronan Special

$3.45+

Milk with Flavored Syrup. Inspired by our Mascot Ronan. Great for children.

Aquafina

$1.00

Coffee

Light Roast

$1.95+

Medium Roast

$1.95+

Dark Roast

$1.95+

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Colombia Sierra Nevada Cold Brew

$3.50+Out of stock

Costa Rica Cold Brew

$3.50+

Cafe` Au Lait

$3.25+

Ethiopia Cold Brew

$3.50+

Frozen

Frappe

$5.00+

Smoothie

$5.50+

Frozen Matcha

$5.00+

Frozen Chai

$5.00+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Frozen Lemonade

$3.75+

Barista Favorites

European Lovers Latte

$3.95+

Signature Latte with Irish Cream, English Toffee and Vanilla syrup

Yellow Jacket Latte

$3.95+

Signature Latte with Coconut syrup, honey and cinnamon powder

Almond Joy Frappe

$5.00+

Chocolate frappe with coconut and almond syrup

White Chocolate Raspberry Mocha

$4.90+

White Chocolate mocha with raspberry syrup

Caramello Chai

$4.90+

Classic Chai with caramel syrup

Peanut Butter Cup Shake

$5.50+

Chocolate Shake with peanut butter syrup and topped with peanut butter cups

Noix de Coco Soda

$2.75+

Handmade soda with coconut and lavender syrup.

Soda

Handmade Soda

$2.75+

Iced Tea

$2.45+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Tea

Apple Cider Rooibos

$2.25+

Bourbon Barrel Chai

$2.25+

Caramel Apple Green

$2.25+

Earl Grey

$2.25+

Hibiscus Berry

$2.25+

London Fog

$2.90+

Masala Chai

$2.25+

Moroccan Mint

$2.25+

New York Breakfast

$2.25+

Peppermint White Chocolate

$2.25+

Pinhead Gunpowder Green

$2.25+

Rocket Red Rooibos

$2.25+

Savannah Sunrise

$2.25+

Jack Frost Chai

$2.25+

Tropical Green

$2.25+

Mango Black

$2.25+

Bagels

Blueberry

$3.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.00

Everything

$3.00

French Toast

$3.00

Plain

$3.00

Pumpkin

$3.00

Seasonal Drinks

White Caramel Apple Mocha

$4.90+

Caramel Apple Soda

$2.75+

Maple Spice Latte

$3.95+

Butterbeer Frappe

$5.00+

Toffee Bar Mocha

$4.90+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$3.95+

Spiced Apple Cider

$3.75+

Chai Cider

$5.25+

Frozen Cider

$4.75+

Frozen Chai Cider

$5.50+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

86 W Washington Street, Jamestown, OH 45335

Directions

Gallery
Orion Coffee And Tea image
Orion Coffee And Tea image
Orion Coffee And Tea image
Orion Coffee And Tea image

Map
