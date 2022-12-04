Orion Coffee And Tea - Destination Outlets
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Take a break from shopping and enjoy a specialty drink from Orion Coffee and Tea! We have a cozy atmosphere to relax, meet up with friends or do some remote work. Come in and enjoy!
Location
8465 Factory Shops Boulevard, Jeffersonville, OH 43128
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Kelley's Cafe & Pub - Jamestown
4.4 • 357
105 West Washington Street Jamestown, OH 45335
View restaurant
The Canteen @ Post 25 - 1240 Clinton Ave
No Reviews
1240 Clinton Ave Washington Court House, OH 43160
View restaurant
More near Jeffersonville