Orion Coffee and Tea Washington Courthouse
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! We are currently operating out of our Mobile Coffee Trailer. We are currently offering nearly our entire menu!
Location
407 South Elm Street, Washington Court House, OH 43160
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Canteen @ Post 25 - 1240 Clinton Ave
No Reviews
1240 Clinton Ave Washington Court House, OH 43160
View restaurant
Roosters - Washington Court House
3.5 • 28
120 Crossings Drive Washington Court House, OH 43160
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Washington Court House
More near Washington Court House