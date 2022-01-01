Restaurant header imageView gallery

Orion Coffee and Tea Washington Courthouse

407 South Elm Street

Washington Court House, OH 43160

Mocha
Latte
Blueberry White Mocha

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$3.95+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Mocha

$4.25+

Wet Cappuccino

$3.95+

Dry Cappuccino

$3.95+

Cafe` Americano

$2.85+

Cortado/Piccolo

$2.95

Double Shot

$1.95

Traditional Macchiato

$2.95

Specialty Drinks

Chai Latte

$4.25+

Matcha

$4.25+

Steamer

$3.75+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Ronan Special

$3.45+

Coffee

Light Roast

$1.95+

Medium Roast

$1.95+

Dark Roast

$1.95+

Iced Coffee

$2.25+

Cold Brew

$3.50+

Cafe` Au Lait

$3.25+

Frozen

Frappe

$5.00+

Smoothie

$5.50+

Frozen Matcha

$5.00+

Frozen Chai

$5.00+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Frozen Lemonade

$3.75+

Soda

Handmade Soda

$2.75+

Iced Tea

$2.45+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Tea

Apple Cider Rooibos

$2.25+

Caramel Apple Green

$2.25+

Masala Chai

$2.25+

Bourbon Barrel Chai

$2.25+

Earl Grey

$2.25+

Hibiscus Berry

$2.25+

New York Breakfast

$2.25+

Peppermint White Choc.

$2.25+

Pinhead Gunpowder Green

$2.25+

Moroccan Mint

$2.25+

Rocket Red Rooibos

$2.25+

Savannah Sunrise

$2.25+

London Fog

$3.00+

Seasonal Drinks

Blueberry White Mocha

$4.90+

Blueberry Chai Delight

$4.90+

Blue Curacao Soda

$2.75+

Blue Frozen Lemonade

$4.40+

Blue Milk

$3.45+

Strawberry Rose White Mocha

$4.70+

Strawberry Rose Latte

$3.75+

Strawberry Rose Lemonade

$3.45+

Spiced Apple Cider

$3.75+

Chai Cider

$4.25+

Frozen Cider

$4.35+

Frozen Chai Cider

$5.00+

Egg-tra Special Frapp

$5.00+

Blue Bunny Trail

$5.65+

The Easter Flower

$5.40+

Bagels

Blueberry

$3.00

Cinnamon Raisin

$3.00

Everything

$3.00

French Toast

$3.00

Plain

$3.00

Sundried Tomato

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We are currently operating out of our Mobile Coffee Trailer. We are currently offering nearly our entire menu!

Location

407 South Elm Street, Washington Court House, OH 43160

Directions

