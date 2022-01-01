Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Orlando Meats

514 Reviews

$$

1035 Orlando Ave #105

Winter Park, FL 32789

Order Again

Popular Items

Korean Dog
The Medium Rare Burger
Egg MeatMuffin

Breakfast

Egg MeatMuffin

Egg MeatMuffin

$10.00

egg, ham or bacon, cheddar, garlic aioli, szechuan bun

Butcher's Breakfast

Butcher's Breakfast

$16.00

country fried steak, red eye gravy, home fries, eggs

Pizza for Breakfast

$12.00

ham, sausage, mozzarella, gravy, egg, pickled onion

Tony Rocky Horror

$13.00

chicken, fried mozzarella, buttermilk waffle, burnt butterscotch

Kentucky Necktie

Kentucky Necktie

$14.00

country fried roast beef, tomato, lettuce, mayo, cheddar, egg, soft bun

Sandwiches

The Medium Rare Burger

The Medium Rare Burger

$14.00

beef ground in-house, bacon xo sauce, garlic aioli, provolone, french roll. *served medium-rare only

Shake Hands with Beef

Shake Hands with Beef

$12.00

roast beef, horseradish, shallots, provolone, new england roll

Eugene the Jeep

Eugene the Jeep

$14.00

fried chicken, pickles, mayo, soft bun

Noah's Arcade

Noah's Arcade

$18.00

ribeye sausage, chili, cheddar, crema, scallions, fries

Danza II

Danza II

$14.00

pork katsu, szechuan mayo, lettuce, tomato, white bread 🌶️

The Kid Burger

$10.00

for the children. beef ground in-house, french roll

The Kid Grilled Cheese

$9.00

for the children. melted cheese on buttery bread

Bare Trap

Bare Trap

$14.00

lamb, falafel, tzatziki, lettuce, tomato, durum

Pizza

Kaya

Kaya

$12.00

pork belly, chimichurri, halloumi, tomato, crema

Simulation One

Simulation One

$12.00

mozzarella, brussels, bresaola, grapefruit

Meat Cute

Meat Cute

$15.00

bacon, ham, roast beef, sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, red sauce

Matlock

Matlock

$12.00

bbq chicken, cheddar, garlic, pickles, mayo

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

red sauce, mozzarella

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

Noodles

Goblin

Goblin

$15.00

fried chicken, black curry, scallion, cilantro, koji butter, udon 🌶️🌶️🌶️

Little Paws

Little Paws

$15.00

pork belly, sesame, corn, tomato, scallion, lo mein

Mean Girls

Mean Girls

$15.00

chicken karaage, hot and sour, celery, carrot, egg drop, ramen, herbs 🌶️🌶️🌶️

Danger Kitty

Danger Kitty

$15.00

duck sausage, cucumber, onions, chow mein 🌶️

Child's Play

$16.00

chili, cheddar, scallion, onion, lo mein, kosho crema

Odd Fellows

Korean Dog

Korean Dog

$10.00

fancy sauce, mustard, fries

Unity

Unity

$12.00

chicken wings, chili oil, blue cheese, fries 🌶️

Pork Rinds

$7.00

spicy powder, tranch 🌶️

Green Salad

Green Salad

$7.00

greens, veggies, ranch dressing

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

three fresh chicken tenderloins breaded and fried to perfection, served with a side of housemade ketchup

Sides

Seasoned Fries

Seasoned Fries

$4.00

Like Checkers fries.

Slaw

Slaw

$3.00

Mayo based, high acid coleslaw made in-house.

Eggs

Eggs

$3.00

Two eggs cooked your way.

Bacon

Bacon

$3.00

Housemade bacon from our butcher shop cooked to perfection.

Ham

Ham

$3.00

Sliced ham made-in house.

Toast

Toast

$1.00

Two bread slices freshly toasted.

Home Fries

Home Fries

$4.00

Delicious breakfast potatoes.

Beverages

Tamarind Ginger Kombucha CAN

Tamarind Ginger Kombucha CAN

$5.00

Kombucha Wagon - Tamarind Ginger 12 FL OZ

Orange Kombucha CAN

Orange Kombucha CAN

$5.00

Kombucha Wagon - Blood Orange 12 FL OZ

Blueberry Kombucha CAN

Blueberry Kombucha CAN

$5.00

Kombucha Wagon - Blueberry 12 FL OZ

Raspberry Kombucha CAN

Raspberry Kombucha CAN

$5.00

Kombucha Wagon - Raspberry 12 FL OZ

Golden Pineapple Kombucha CAN

Golden Pineapple Kombucha CAN

$5.00

Kombucha Wagon - Golden Pineapple 12 FL OZ

Lemon Ginger Kombucha CAN

Lemon Ginger Kombucha CAN

$5.00

Kombucha Wagon - Lemon Ginger 12 FL OZ

Nitro Coffee Cold Brew - MEDIUM ROAST

Nitro Coffee Cold Brew - MEDIUM ROAST

$6.00
Nitro Coffee Cold Brew - PUMPKIN

Nitro Coffee Cold Brew - PUMPKIN

$6.00

Pumpkin Nitro Cold Brew. Zero sugar. 12 OZ

Coca-Cola CAN

Coca-Cola CAN

$1.75

Coca-Cola® Coke® 12 FL OZ

Diet Coke CAN

Diet Coke CAN

$1.75

Diet Coke® Diet Coca-Cola® 12 FL OZ

Sprite CAN

Sprite CAN

$1.75

Sprite® Lemon-Lime Soda 12 FL OZ

Crodo Limonata Italian Lemonade

Crodo Limonata Italian Lemonade

$2.00

Real sun-ripened lemons from Italy are packed into every can of Crodo limonata. 11.2 FL OZ

Jarritos Grapefruit

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.00
IBC Root Beer

IBC Root Beer

$3.00
Bottled Purified Water

Bottled Purified Water

$1.25

Purified bottled water 16.9 FL OZ

Lipton Green Tea Citrus

Lipton Green Tea Citrus

$2.00

16.9 FL OZ

Apple Juice Box

Apple Juice Box

$1.25

Apple & Eve 100% Juice. No sugar added. 6.75 FL OZ

Very Berry Juice Box

Very Berry Juice Box

$1.25

Apple & Eve 100% Juice. No sugar added. 6.75 FL OZ

Fruit Punch Juice Box

Fruit Punch Juice Box

$1.25

Apple & Eve 100% Juice. No sugar added. 6.75 FL OZ

Orange Pineapple

$1.75

Simply Orange

$2.00

Organic Soy Milk

$2.50

Perrier Water

$2.50

Tropicana Orange Juice

$2.00

Growers Pride Orange Juice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant and full-service butcher shop featuring responsibly sourced meats.

Website

Location

1035 Orlando Ave #105, Winter Park, FL 32789

Directions

Orlando Meats image
Orlando Meats image
Orlando Meats image

