Orlando's Mexican Restaurant- Utah

review star

No reviews yet

141 Main St

Kaysville, UT 84037

Popular Items

Pint Of Salsa
Gallon Bag Of Chips
(2) Enchilada

Appetizers

Gallon Bag Of Chips

$3.50

Pint Of Salsa

$4.50

Guacamole Dip

$8.00

Queso Dip

$7.00

Full Nacho Grande

$14.75

White corn tortilla chips, topped with melted cheese, jalapenos, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, and your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, or sweet pork.

Nachos

$8.00

White corn tortilla chips, topped with melted cheese, jalapenos, sour cream, and diced tomatoes.

Quesadillas

$7.00

Two large flour tortillas filled with melted cheese and grilled. Topped with sour cream and pico de gallo.

Salads

Chicken Fajita Salad

$13.00

Mixed green salad topped with marinated grilled chicken, grilled onions and bell peppers, black beans, pico de gallo, sliced avocado, cotija cheese, and served with creamy tomatillo dressing.

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed green salad topped with croutons, beets, diced tomatoes and your choice of dressing.

Strawberry Chicken Salad

$12.75

Chopped romaine lettuce topped with shredded chicken, sliced strawberries, sugared almonds, and tortilla strips. Served with honey poppy seed dressing.

Taco Salad

$11.75

A large flour tortilla bowl filled with mixed green salad, your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken or sweet pork, topped with shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, diced tomatoes, and your choice of fresh salsa or dressing.

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.25

Our classic hamburger, topped with thousand island dressing, shredded lettuce, pickles, and a quarter pound ground beef patty. Served on a stone ground bun and with our seasoned fries.

Fajita Burger

$13.75

Marinated steak or chicken, grilled with onions and bell peppers, topped with pepper jack cheese and creamy tomatillo dressing. Served on a stone ground bun and with our seasoned fries.

Entrees

Burrito

$11.50

One large flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, sweet pork, beans and cheese, or pork chile verde. Smothered in our house enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with sour cream, and served with rice and beans.

Chimichanga

$12.75

A crispy burrito filled with your choice of shredded beef, chicken, or sweet pork, lightly smothered with our house enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

(1) Enchilada

$9.00

One corn tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, sweet pork, beans and cheese, or pork chile verde. Smothered in our house enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Garnished sour cream, and served with rice and beans.

(2) Enchilada

$11.00

Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, sweet pork, beans and cheese, or pork chile verde. Smothered in our house enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with sour cream, and served with rice and beans.

Gluten Free-(1) Enchilada

$9.00

One corn tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, sweet pork, beans and cheese, or pork chile verde. Smothered in our house tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with sour cream, and served with rice and beans.

Gluten Free-(2) Enchilada

$11.00

Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, sweet pork, beans and cheese, or pork chile verde. Smothered in our house tomatillo sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with sour cream, and served with rice and beans.

House Specialties

Steak & Enchilada

$18.50

An 8oz ribeye topped with sauteed mushrooms and paired with a cheese enchilada. Served with Spanish rice, and garnished with shredded lettuce and sour cream.

Honey Lime Chicken Flautas

$11.75

Two crispy flour tortillas filled with honey lime chicken, topped with melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and jalapeno cream sauce for dipping.

(1) Fajitas

$16.75

Your choice of seasoned steak or chicken, grilled with onions and bell peppers. Served with warm flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Combo Fajitas

$18.75

Seasoned steak and chicken, grilled with onions and bell peppers. Served with warm flour tortillas, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans.

Smothered Chile Verde Burrito

$13.50

One large flour tortilla filled with our homemade pork chile verde, topped with more chile verde and melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. Garnished with sour cream.

Combination Dinners

1. Roasted Chili Relleno

$13.00

A batter-less, fire roasted Anaheim pepper filled with pepper jack cheese, topped with pork chile verde, and paired with a cheese enchilada. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. Garnished with sour cream.

2. Tamale & Chili Relleno

$13.50

One pork tamale smothered in our house enchilada sauce and paired with our batter-less fire roasted chile relleno, topped with pork chile verde. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. Garnished with sour cream.

3. Chicken Breast Dinner

$12.00

4. Tamale & Enchilada

$11.75

5. Taco & Enchilada

$10.75

One ground beef crispy taco and a cheese enchilada. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. Garnished with sour cream.

6. Taco, Shrimp, & Enchilada

$11.75

One cheese enchilada, paired with a ground beef crispy taco and a panko-breaded jumbo shrimp. Garnished with sour cream.

Taco Cart

Crispy Tacos

$9.00

Two crispy corn tortillas filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, or sweet pork. Topped with shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, and diced tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. Substitute one large flour taco at no charge.

Navajo Taco

$10.75

One large sopaipilla topped with refried beans, seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, creamy tomatillo dressing, and diced tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice.

Steak Tacos

$12.50

Two warm flour tortillas filled with melted cheese, grilled marinated steak, grilled onions and bell peppers, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, and a slice or avocado. Served with Spanish rice and black beans.

Street Tacos

$11.50

Two soft corn tortillas filled with sweet pork, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo. Served with Spanish rice and black beans.

Tostada

$9.00

An open-faced crispy corn tortilla, topped with refried beans, your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, or sweet pork, along with shredded cheese, shredded lettuce, sour cream, and diced tomatoes. Served with Spanish rice.

Kids Menu

Kids Quesadilla

$6.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Kids Crispy Taco

$6.75

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.75

Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.75

Kids Soft Flour Taco

$6.75

Desserts

Vanilla bean ice cream with a crunchy coating, topped with whipped cream, chocolate, and caramel.

Full Sopaipilla

$6.50

Eight pieces of sopaipilla, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served with honey butter.

Half Sopaipilla

$4.50

Four pieces of sopaipilla, sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served with honey butter.

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Sides

Black Beans

$2.50

Bowl Of Chile Verde

$9.00

A bowl of our in-house Chile Verde, topped with shredded cheese, green onions, and served with three 8" flour tortillas.

Cheese

$1.25

Dressing

$0.50

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.25

A side of three 8" flour tortillas.

Guacamole

$2.50

Jumbo Panko Breaded Shrimp

$4.25

Pico de Gallo

$1.25

Refried Beans

$2.50

Rice

$2.50

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Rice & Black Beans

$4.00

Side Of Fries

$5.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Yellow Corn Tortillas (4)

$1.25

A side of four 6" yellow corn tortillas.

Daily Specials

Pork Quesadilla DS

$11.00

Chicken Tacos DS

$10.50

Seafood Burrito DS

$12.50

Chicken Tenders

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
141 Main St, Kaysville, UT 84037

