Orlando's Indiana
6951 Indiana Avenue
Lubbock, TX 79413
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- Mafia Queso$10.99
Hotter than a smoking machine gun, this cheese dip is “loaded” with beef, green chilies, and our famous Alfredo sauce. Served with tortilla chips and a slice of garlic bread.
- Down-N-Dirty Tortellini$13.99
Cheese tortellini deep-fried and drizzled with “Down-N-Dirty” Garlic Habanero Buttery Sauce*. ADD CHICKEN, SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS for an extra charge.
- Down-N-Dirty Broccoli$13.99
Lower-Carb version = Swap Broccoli for Tortellini in “Down-N-Dirty” appetizer at no extra charge!
- Pepperoni Cheese Bread$12.99
Garlic bread, pepperoni, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, baked till crisp and bubbly. Served with a side of meat or marinara (vegetarian option) sauce for dipping.
- 1/2 Pepperoni Cheese Bread$8.99
Garlic bread, pepperoni, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, baked till crisp and bubbly. Served with a side of meat or marinara (vegetarian option) sauce for dipping.
- Parmesan Cheese Bread$11.99
Garlic bread, pepperoni, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, baked till crisp and bubbly. Served with a side of meat or marinara (vegetarian option) sauce for dipping.
- 1/2 Parmesan Cheese Bread$7.99
Garlic bread, pepperoni, Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, baked till crisp and bubbly. Served with a side of meat or marinara (vegetarian option) sauce for dipping.
- Combination Appetizer Plate$18.99
Hot Wings, Fried Mozzarella, Zucchini, Ravioli, and Fried Mushrooms.
- Down-N-Dirty Combination Appetizer Plate$20.99
Try it Hot “Down-N-Dirty Style!” Hot Wings, Fried Mozzarella, Zucchini, Ravioli, and Fried Mushrooms.
- Hub City Hot Wings$18.99
Traditional bone-in Hot Wings. Pick your heat level!
- Down-N-Dirty Hot Wings$19.99
Traditional bone-in Hot Wings. Pick your heat level! “Down-N-Dirty” Garlic/Habanero
- Boneless Breaded Wings$14.99
No bones about it!
- Down-N-Dirty Boneless Wings$15.99
No bones about it! “Down-N-Dirty” Garlic/Habanero.
- Fried Mozzarella Cheese$11.99
Deep-fried mozzarella served with spaghetti meat sauce and Ranch Dressing for dipping.
- Down-N-Dirty Fried Mozzarella Cheese$12.99
Garlic-Habanero Sauce covered deep-fried mozzarella served with spaghetti meat sauce and Ranch Dressing for dipping.
- Fried Zucchini$9.99
Breaded and deep-fried zucchini served with Ranch Dressing.
- Down-N-Dirty Fried Zucchini$10.99
Garlic-Habanero Sauce covered breaded and deep-fried zucchini served with Ranch Dressing.
- Fried Ravioli$9.99
Breaded and deep-fried beef ravioli squares.
- Down-N-Dirty Fried Ravioli$10.99
Garlic-Habanero Sauce covered breaded and deep-fried beef ravioli squares.
- Fried Mushrooms$9.99
Breaded and deep-fried mushrooms.
- Down-N-Dirty Fried Mushrooms$10.99
Garlic-Habanero Sauce covered breaded and deep-fried mushrooms.
- Pesto Bruschetta Full$14.99
Garlic bread, Orlando’s Pesto sauce, melted mozzarella, and diced tomatoes.
- 1/2 Pesto Bruschetta$9.99
Garlic bread, Orlando’s Pesto sauce, melted mozzarella, and diced tomatoes.
- Broccoli and Queso Fondue$13.99
Broccoli florets served with Mafia Queso for dipping.
SALADS & SOUPS
- Crossroads Chicken Salad$13.99
Marinated chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncini.
- Cholula Chicken Salad$13.99
Spicy marinated chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncini.
- Spicy Fried Chicken Salad$14.99
Breaded deep-fried chicken bites, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncini.
- Caesar Salad$3.50+
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, croutons, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and carrots. Croutons served on the side.
- Antipasto Salad$10.99+
Mozzarella cheese, salami, lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncini.
- Vegetable Garden Salad$11.49
Mozzarella cheese, hard-boiled egg, salami, lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncini.
- Meat Lovers' Salad$14.99
Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, chicken breast, pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncini.
- Chopped Italian Roast Beef Salad$15.99
Mozzarella cheese, Italian roast beef, lettuce, carrots, red cabbage, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, red onions, and pepperoncini. Croutons served on the side.
- Greek Salad$3.50+
Feta Cheese, lettuce, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and pepperoncini.
- Side Salad$5.49
- Caesar Salad Side$6.49
Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, croutons, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, and carrots.
- Deluxe Side Salad$6.49
- Greek Side Salad$6.49
Feta Cheese, lettuce, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and pepperoncini.
- Minestrone Soup$3.99+
Italian Vegetable Soup with a hint of Tabasco!
- Wisconsin Cheddar Soup$4.99+
Smoky Bacon Flavor.
- Potato Green Chile Soup$4.99+
A cheesy soup with just the right amount of heat!!
- Soup , Salad, & Garlic Bread Combo$10.99
SANDWICHES/BURGERS
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$11.99
Marinated chicken breast on a toasted garlic-buttered wheat roll with lettuce, tomatoes, Provolone cheese, and creamy Italian dressing.
- Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$13.49
A breaded deep-fried chicken patty on a toasted garlic-buttered roll dressed "home-style" with mayonnaise, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and Mozzarella cheese.
- Cholula Spicy Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Marinated chicken breast grilled in Cholula Hot Sauce, served on a toasted garlic-buttered wheat roll with Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayonnaise.
- Zucchini Parmesan Sandwich$12.99
Breaded deep-fried eggplant on a toasted garlic-buttered roll dressed "home-style" with mayonnaise, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and Mozzarella cheese.
- Half Submarine Special$9.99
Layers of salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes, with Italian dressing on a toasted garlic-buttered roll. Onions on request.
- Italian Chicken Fry Sandwich$16.99
A breaded deep-fried beef fritter on a toasted garlic-buttered roll dressed "home-style" with mayonnaise, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and Mozzarella cheese.
- Italian Sausage Hoagie$11.99
Spicy Italian sausage link on a toasted garlic-buttered roll with grilled bell peppers and red onions, mozzarella cheese, and served with Marinara sauce.
- Jumbo Italian Roast Beef Sandwich$14.99
Italian roast beef with Provolone cheese, Hatch green chilies, and au jus dip.
- Meatball Sandwich$11.99
Housemade meatballs, spaghetti sauce, and mozzarella cheese on a toasted garlic-buttered roll
- Submarine Sandwich$10.99
Layers of salami, ham, provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomatoes, with Italian dressing on a toasted garlic-buttered roll. Onions on request.
- Turkey Pesto Sandwich$12.99
Thinly sliced hickory smoked turkey breast on a toasted garlic-buttered wheat roll spread with Orlando’s original Pesto-Habanero Mayonnaise with lettuce, tomatoes, and Provolone Cheese.
- American Cheeseburger$11.99
A half-pound of beef on a garlic-buttered bun with mayonnaise, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.
- Border Burger$13.99
A half-pound of beef on a toasted garlic-buttered roll spiced up with grilled Hatch green chilies, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce, and tomatoes. Grilled jalapenos on request at no extra charge.
- Cheeseburger in Paradise$12.99
A half-pound of beef on a toasted garlic-buttered roll dressed "home-style" with mayonnaise, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and cheese.
- Orlando Burger$12.99
A half-pound of beef served on a toasted garlic-buttered roll with grilled mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and spaghetti sauce.
- Sausage Burger$13.99
Spicy Italian sausage links on a toasted garlic-buttered roll with grilled mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, and spaghetti sauce.
- Small Cheeseburger$7.99
A quarter-pound of beef with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and tortilla chips.
PASTA DISHES
- Half Order Spaghetti$11.99
Orlando's most iconic comfort food!
- Half Order Beef Ravioli$12.99
Orlando's most iconic comfort food!
- Half Order Brown Rice$11.99
Orlando's most iconic comfort food!
- Half Order Cannelloni$14.99
Stuffed with meat, cheeses, and spices.
- Half Order Jumbo Cheese Ravioli$13.99
Orlando's most iconic comfort food!
- Half Order Lasagne$14.99
Stuffed with meat, cheeses, and spices.
- Half Order Manicotti$12.99
Orlando's most iconic comfort food!
- Half Order Penne$11.99
Orlando's most iconic comfort food!
- Half Order Rigatoni$11.99
Orlando's most iconic comfort food!
- Half Order Tortellini$13.99
Spinach pasta stuffed with cheeses.
- Full Order Spaghetti$12.99
Orlando's most iconic comfort food!
- Full Order Beef Ravioli$14.99
Squares of pasta wrapped around a tasty beef filling.
- Full Order Brown Rice$12.99
A gluten-free option.
- Full Order Cannelloni$16.99
Stuffed with meat, cheeses, and spices.
- Full Order Jumbo Cheese Ravioli$15.99
Pasta wrapped around a creamy cheese filling.
- Full Order Lasagne$16.99
Housemade lasagna with layers of pasta, ground beef, creamy ricotta cheese, Mozzarella cheese, chopped eggs, and spaghetti sauce.
- Full Order Manicotti$14.99
Stuffed with ricotta and Parmesan cheese
- Full Order Penne$12.99
Slant-cut pasta tubes.
- Full Order Rigatoni$12.99
This pasta shape is easier to eat!
- Full Order Tortellini$15.99
Spinach pasta stuffed with cheeses.
- Pasta Sampler Platter$26.99
This two-person feast comes with spaghetti, beef ravioli, lasagne, manicotti, cannelloni, and tortellini, and salads, bread, and plates for two. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!
- Child Pasta Dish$7.99+
How Italian kids are grown!
SPECIALTIES
- Fettucine All'Alfredo$16.99
A tasty blend of Italian cheese, cream, and spices. Served over fettuccine pasta.
- Green Chile Chicken Linguine$19.99
A spicy Southwestern blend of marinated chicken breast, Hatch green chilies, olive oil, Parmesan cheese, toasted almonds, and garlic, sautéed and served with linguine.
- Chicken Broccoli Casserole$17.99
Tender chicken, broccoli, toasted almonds, wild and long grain rice, and mozzarella cheese, spiced with our secret seasonings, and a touch of Alfredo sauce.
- Uncle Louie's Chicken Caldo$16.99
This hot and spicy dish features linguine pasta topped with a spicy marinara sauce, chicken breast, and mozzarella cheese.
- Shrimp Caldo$20.99
This hot and spicy dish features linguine pasta topped with a spicy marinara sauce, garlic shrimp, and mozzarella cheese.
- Sizzle Shrimp$20.99
Tender shrimp sautéed in a hot and spicy garlic Parmesan sauce laced with Habanero peppers and served over linguine pasta.
- Shrimp Scampi$20.99
Tender shrimp sautéed in a garlic Parmesan sauce and served over linguine pasta.
- Chicken Dijon$17.99
Chicken breast and fresh broccoli grilled in Dijon and Honey sauce served on linguine pasta.
- Vegetable Dijon$16.99
Broccoli, sautéed mushrooms, and tomatoes grilled in Dijon and Honey sauce served on linguine.
- Italian Chicken Fry$18.99
Our twist on a West Texas staple - a breaded beef steak baked with mozzarella cheese and served with meat sauce. Served with a side of spaghetti.
- Chicken Parmesan$16.99
A tender marinated breast of chicken covered with Parmesan breading and baked with mozzarella cheese and meat sauce. Served with a side of spaghetti.
- Chicken Spaghetti$16.99
Chunks of tasty chicken breast blended with Tabasco Pepper Sauce, sautéed mushrooms, onions, bell peppers, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, and spaghetti noodles.
- Zucchini Parmesan$15.99
Fried eggplant baked with mozzarella cheese, and your choice of meat or marinara sauce. Served with a side of spaghetti.
- Pesto Linguine Almondine$14.99
Orlando's pesto combines fresh basil, garlic, Parmesan cheese, toasted almonds, and olive oil.
- Chicken Marinata$16.99
A tender boneless breast of chicken marinated in Italian spices and topped with mozzarella cheese and meat sauce. Served with a side of spaghetti.
- Italian Sausage Casserole$18.99
Layers of rigatoni, ricotta cheese, Italian Sausage, sautéed mushrooms, meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
SIDE ORDERS
- 2 oz Habanero Sauce$0.99
Made in Belize and shipped to America for Orlando's.
- 2 oz Mafia Queso$2.49
A spicy cheese dip with beef, Hatch green chilies, and our famous Alfredo sauce.
- 4 oz Down-N-Dirty Butter$2.50
A buttery garlicky sauce made with Habanero hot sauce imported from Belize.
- 4 oz Habanero Sauce$1.99
Made in Belize and shipped to America for Orlando's.
- Alfredo Sauce Bowl$12.49
Just the sauce please.
- Alfredo Sauce Cup$6.49
A tasty blend of Italian cheese, cream, and spices.
- Bacon-2 Slices$1.99
Bacon makes just about anything taste better
- Bacon-4 Slices$3.98
Bacon makes just about anything taste better
- Broccoli in Garlic Butter Sauce$4.99
Fresh cut broccoli florets in a buttery garlic sauce
- Brown Rice SIDE$2.99
A gluten-free option.
- Corny Dog and Fries$7.99
Like a trip to the fair!
- Fettucine All'Alfredo Bowl$10.99
A tasty blend of Italian cheese, cream, and spices.
- Full French Fries$4.99
If you love fries you'll love these.
- 1/2 Order French Fries$2.49
Make sure these will be enough to share. lol
- Half Lasagne AlaCarte$9.99
Just the lasagna please!
- Mixed Vegetables Bowl$4.99
Broccoli, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, with buttery garlic sauce
- Mixed Vegetables Bowl & Chicken$8.49
Marinated chicken breast, broccoli, squash, mushrooms, tomatoes, with buttery garlic sauce
- Side Order Brown Rice$6.99
A gluten-free option.
- Side Order Penne$6.99
Slant-cut pasta tubes.
- Side Order Rigatoni$6.99
Easier to eat pasta tubes with meat sauce.
- Side Order Spaghetti$6.99
Spaghetti and meat sauce.
- Small Cheeseburger$7.99
A quarter-pound of beef with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, and tortilla chips.
- Spaghetti Sauce Bowl$6.49
Just the sauce please.
- Spaghetti Sauce Cup$3.49
Just the sauce please.
- Extra Wheat Loaf$2.49
Toasted wheat roll.
- Extra White Loaf$2.49
Toasted white roll.
- Meatballs$1.99
- Italian Sausage$3.99
- Garlic Bread Extra$2.49
SPECIALS
DESSERTS
- Chocolate Rum Cake$11.99
A large piece of moist chocolate pudding cake laced with rum, vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry. Orlando's original recipe!
- Key Lime Pie$9.99
Tart key lime filling, graham cracker crust, lime-flavored whipped cream.
- Chocolate Mousse Cake$10.99
A light fluffy chocolate delight!
- New York Cheesecake$10.99
A large slice of classic cheesecake.
- Spumoni Ice Cream$3.99
The traditional Italian ice cream dessert.
- Vanilla Ice Cream$3.99
The most-loved ice cream in America!
PIZZA
BYO PIZZA
- BYO Cheese Pizza$10.99+
Pizza sauce & mozzarella cheese.
- BYO Alfredo Base Pizza$13.99+
Mozzarella cheese and Orlando's Alfredo Sauce.
- BYO Habanero Butter Pizza$10.99+
Mozzarella cheese and Orlando's Down-N-Dirty Habanero Buttery Sauce.
- BYO Queso Base Pizza$13.99+
Mozzarella cheese and Orlando's Mafia Queso.
SPECIALTY PIZZA
- Angry Bird Pizza$15.99+
Down-N-Dirty Habanero Buttery Sauce, Diced chicken, mozzarella Cheese, Green Chilies, Jalapenos, and Greek Oregano.
- Dave's Favorite Focaccia (w/Ranch)$21.49+
Orlando’s Pesto, mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, and green chilies.
- Fire Breathin' Dragon Pizza$14.99+
Sausage, pepperoni, green chilies, and onions. (Jalapenos on request at no extra charge.)
- Focaccia (w/Ranch)$10.99+
A hand-tossed crust seasoned with garlic butter, topped with mozzarella, and Greek Oregano. Served with Ranch.
- Grandma Parziale's Pizza$15.99+
Marinated chicken breast, Alfredo sauce, Italian grated cheese, mozzarella cheese, and fresh garlic.
- Greek Chicken Pizza$16.99+
Chicken breast, Feta cheese, Kalamata olives, red onions, and tomatoes.
- Green Chile Chicken Pizza$16.99+
A spicy Southwestern blend of marinated chicken breast, green chilies, olive oil, Parmesan, and garlic.
- Margherita Pizza$14.99+
Pesto Sauce, mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses, Diced Fresh Tomatoes, and Greek Oregano.
- Meat Deluxe Pizza$15.99+
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian Bacon.
- Original Supreme Pizza$15.99+
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, green chilies, mushrooms, and onions. Anchovies on request only.
- Pesto Focaccia (w/Ranch)$13.99+
Mozzarella cheese and Orlando's Original Basil Pesto.
- Primo Pepperoni Pizza$14.99+
Plenty of pepperoni and lots of mozzarella cheese!
- Vegetable Supreme Pizza$14.99+
Mushrooms, black olives, green chilies, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions.
CAULIFLOWER PIZZA
- BYO Cheese Pizza CAUL$15.99
Pizza sauce & Mozzarella cheese on a cauliflower crust.
- BYO Alfredo Base Pizza CAUL$18.99
Mozzarella cheese and Orlando's Alfredo Sauce on a cauliflower crust.
- BYO Habanero Butter Pizza CAUL$15.99
Mozzarella cheese and Orlando's Down-N-Dirty Habanero Buttery Sauce on a cauliflower crust.
- BYO Queso Base Pizza CAUL$18.99
Mozzarella cheese and Orlando's Mafia Queso on a cauliflower crust.
- Focaccia (w/Ranch) CAUL$15.99
A cauliflower crust seasoned with garlic butter, topped with Mozzarella, and Greek Oregano. Served with Ranch.
- Pesto Focaccia (w/Ranch) CAUL$18.99
Mozzarella cheese and Orlando's Original Basil Pesto on a cauliflower crust.
- Angry Bird Pizza CAUL$20.99
Down-N-Dirty Habanero Buttery Sauce, Diced chicken, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Chilies, Jalapenos, and Greek Oregano on a cauliflower crust.
- Dave's Favorite Focaccia (w/Ranch) CAUL$26.99
Orlando’s Pesto, Mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, chicken, and green chilies on a cauliflower crust.
- Fire Breathin' Dragon Pizza CAUL$19.99
Sausage, pepperoni, green chilies, and onions on a cauliflower crust. (Jalapenos on request at no extra charge.)
- Grandma Parziale's Pizza CAUL$20.99
Marinated chicken breast, Alfredo sauce, Italian grated cheese, mozzarella cheese, and fresh garlic.
- Greek Chicken Pizza CAUL$21.99
Chicken breast, Feta cheese, Kalamata Olives, red onions, and tomatoes on a cauliflower crust.
- Green Chile Chicken Pizza CAUL$21.99
A spicy Southwestern blend of marinated chicken breast, green chilies, olive oil, Parmesan, and garlic on a cauliflower crust.
- Margherita Pizza CAUL$19.99
Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses, Diced Fresh Tomatoes, and Greek Oregano on a cauliflower crust.
- Meat Deluxe Pizza CAUL$20.99
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, and Canadian Bacon on a cauliflower crust.
- Original Supreme Pizza CAUL$20.99
Beef, sausage, pepperoni, bell peppers, green chilies, mushrooms, and onions on a cauliflower crust. Anchovies on request only.
- Primo Pepperoni Pizza CAUL$19.99
Plenty of Pepperoni and Lots of mozzarella cheese on a cauliflower crust.
- Vegetable Supreme Pizza CAUL$19.99
Mushrooms, black olives, green chilies, tomatoes, bell peppers, and onions on a cauliflower crust.
PACKS
- Spaghetti Pack$34.99
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
- Lasagne Pack$45.99
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
- Chicken Spaghetti Pack$51.99
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
- Green Chile Chicken Pack$62.99
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
- Penne Pack$34.99
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
- Brown Rice Pack$34.99
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
- Mini-Spaghetti Pack$19.99
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
- Mini-Lasagne Pack$25.99
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
- Mini-Chicken Spaghetti Pack$29.99
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
- Mini-Green Chile Chicken Pack$33.99
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
- Mini-Penne Pack$19.99
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
- Mini-Brown Rice Pack$19.99
Pasta Packs are only available on Take-Out and Delivery orders. Pasta Packs feed 4 people, Mini-Pasta Packs feed 2 people. Pasta packs include an Antipasto-Style salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu kits if desired.
- Party Spaghetti Pack$75.99
Feeds 10. Perfect for business meetings and large groups, Party Packs are packaged in large, sturdy foil pans with tight lids that travel well and work great on buffets. Prices include Antipasto-Style Salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu-kits. At least one hour notice requested for multiple Party Packs!
- Party Lasagne Pack$90.99
Feeds 9. Perfect for business meetings and large groups, Party Packs are packaged in large, sturdy foil pans with tight lids that travel well and work great on buffets. Prices include Antipasto-Style Salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu-kits. At least one hour notice requested for multiple Party Packs!
- Party Green Chile Chicken Pack$134.99
Feeds 10. Perfect for business meetings and large groups, Party Packs are packaged in large, sturdy foil pans with tight lids that travel well and work great on buffets. Prices include Antipasto-Style Salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu-kits. At least one hour notice requested for multiple Party Packs!
- Party Chicken Spaghetti Pack$124.99
Feeds 10. Perfect for business meetings and large groups, Party Packs are packaged in large, sturdy foil pans with tight lids that travel well and work great on buffets. Prices include Antipasto-Style Salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu-kits. At least one hour notice requested for multiple Party Packs!
- Party Penne Pack$75.99
Feeds 10. Perfect for business meetings and large groups, Party Packs are packaged in large, sturdy foil pans with tight lids that travel well and work great on buffets. Prices include Antipasto-Style Salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu-kits. At least one hour notice requested for multiple Party Packs!
- Party Brown Rice Pack$75.99
Feeds 10. Perfect for business meetings and large groups, Party Packs are packaged in large, sturdy foil pans with tight lids that travel well and work great on buffets. Prices include Antipasto-Style Salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu-kits. At least one hour notice requested for multiple Party Packs!
- Party Pack Salad with Dressing$39.99
A fresh salad and plenty of dressing for a crowd.
- Party Pack Garlic Bread$16.99
20 pieces.
- Party Fettuccine Alfredo Pack$115.99
Feeds 10. Perfect for business meetings and large groups, Party Packs are packaged in large, sturdy foil pans with tight lids that travel well and work great on buffets. Prices include Antipasto-Style Salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu-kits. At least one hour notice requested for multiple Party Packs!
- Party Spaghetti & Sauce ONLY$39.99
Just spaghetti noodles and meat sauce.
- Party Spaghetti Only$13.49
Spaghetti and Meat sauce.
- Party Lasagne & Sauce ONLY$60.99
Just 9 pieces of Lasagne and Meat Sauce.
- Party Chicken Spaghetti Noodle & Sauce ONLY$69.99
Just Spaghetti pasta and Chicken Spaghetti Mix.
- Party Green Chile Chicken & Lingunie ONLY$79.99
Just linguine pasta and Green Chile Chicken Sauce.
- Party Fettucine & Alfredo Sauce ONLY$76.66
Just Fettuccine Pasta and Alfredo Sauce.
- Party Down-N-Dirty Tortellini$49.99
Plenty of Down-N-Dirty Tortellini for a party!
- Party Pack BONE-IN Hot Wings$49.99
24 pieces.
- Party Pack Boneless Wings$36.99
30 pieces.
BEVERAGES
- Iced Tea$2.99
- Sweet Tea$2.99
- Coke$2.99
- Diet Coke$2.99
- Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Diet Dr. Pepper$2.99
- Hi-C Lemonade$2.99
- Root Beer$2.99
- Sprite$2.99
- Cherry Coke$2.99
- Coffee$2.99
- Decaff Coffee$2.99
- Green Tea$2.99
- Hot Tea$2.99
- Italian Soda$3.99
A refreshing drink favorite from Italy made with flavored syrup, bubbly club soda, and cream.
- Milk$2.50
- Red Bull$3.99
- Red Bull Sugar Free$3.99Out of stock
- Soda & Lime
- Strawberry Freeze$4.99
A frozen strawberry concoction.
- Water
- Special Beverage$2.99
BULK ITEMS
Food
- Bag of Ice$1.99
- Large Bag of Tortilla Chips$2.99
- Marie Sharp's 10 oz Bottle$9.49
- Pesto Tub - 8 oz$4.99
- Pesto Tub - 4 oz$3.25
- 16 oz Down-N-Dirty Butter$7.99
A buttery garlicky sauce made with Habanero hot sauce imported from Belize.
- 12 oz Bottle of Ranch Dressing$5.99
- 16 oz Bottle of Ranch Dressing$6.99
- 16 oz Tub of Ranch Dressing$6.99
- 8 oz Dressing$3.99
Take some salad dressings home with you!
- 16 oz Dressing$6.99
Take some salad dressings home with you!
- 32 oz Dressing$12.99
Take some salad dressings home with you!
- Half Gallon Dressing$23.99
Take some salad dressings home with you!
- Gallon Dressing$39.99
Take some salad dressings home with you!
- 8 oz Sauce$2.99
If you like more sauce...
- 16 oz Sauce$5.49
If you like more sauce...
- 32 oz Sauce$8.99
If you like more sauce...
- 64 oz Sauce$15.99
If you like more sauce...
- Gallon Sauce$29.99
If you like more sauce...
- 16 Oz Pasta Plain$3.49
Just the noodles.
- 32 Oz Pasta Plain$5.49
Just the noodles.
- 64 Oz Pasta Plain$8.49
Just the noodles.
- Whole NY Cheesecake$49.99
A classic cheesecake.
- Whole Key Lime Pie$49.99
Tart key lime filling, graham cracker crust, lime-flavored whipped cream.
- Whole Chocolate Mousse Cake$47.99
A light fluffy chocolate delight!
- Whole Rum Cake Works$62.99
Moist chocolate pudding cake laced with rum, vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry. Orlando's original recipe!
- Whole Rum Cake Plain$42.99
Moist chocolate pudding cake laced with rum, vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, and a cherry. Orlando's original recipe!
- 16 oz Spumoni Ice Cream$5.99
The traditional Italian ice cream dessert.
- 16 oz Vanilla Ice Cream$5.99
The most-loved ice cream in America!
- Gallon Tea WITH Ice$9.99
- Gallon SWEET Tea WITH Ice$9.99
- Gallon Tea NO Ice$7.99
- Gallon SWEET Tea NO Ice$7.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
A Little Italian and a Lotta Fun
6951 Indiana Avenue, Lubbock, TX 79413