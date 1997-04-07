Party Lasagne Pack

$90.99

Feeds 9. Perfect for business meetings and large groups, Party Packs are packaged in large, sturdy foil pans with tight lids that travel well and work great on buffets. Prices include Antipasto-Style Salad, Salad Dressing, Garlic Bread, plates, and menu-kits. At least one hour notice requested for multiple Party Packs!