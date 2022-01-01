  • Home
  • /
  • Perry
  • /
  • ORLEANS ON CARROLL - 807 Carroll Street
A map showing the location of ORLEANS ON CARROLL 807 Carroll StreetView gallery

ORLEANS ON CARROLL 807 Carroll Street

review star

No reviews yet

807 Carroll Street

Perry, GA 31069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.99

Loaded Debris Fries

$12.99

Okra Fries

$8.99

Dirty Rice Balls

$9.99

Crawfish Dip

$12.99

Crab Cakes

$14.99

BBQ Shrimp Appetizer

$13.99

Pimento Cheese

$8.99

Soups

Big Gumbo

$12.99

Little Gumbo

$7.99

Little French Onion

$8.99

Salad

Big Classic Caesar

$11.99

Little Classic Caesar

$8.99

Big House Salad

$11.99

Little House Salad

$8.99

Big 'Orleans Salad

$16.99

Little 'Orleans Salad

$8.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Fried Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Orleans Burger

$15.99

Blackened Salmon BLT

$17.99

Muffuletta

$14.99

Po' boys

Shrimp Po' Boy

$17.99

Debris Po' Boy

$14.99

Blackened Chicken Po' Boy

$12.99

Entrée

Etoufee

$20.99

Jambalaya

$19.99

Loaded Mac and Cheese

$17.99

Shrimp Basket

$18.99

Salmon Almondine

$24.99

Shrimp n Grits

$23.99

Pork Chop

$24.99Out of stock

Cajun Pasta

$23.99

Filet 8oz

$34.99

NY Strip 10oz

$36.99

Ribeye 12oz

$38.99

Cajun BBQ Shrimp

$21.99

Red Beans & Rice Entree

$10.99

Fried Chicken

$18.99

Sides

Mac N Cheese

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Cajun French Fries

$3.99

Garlic Green Beans

$3.99

Corn Maque Chox

$3.99

Orleans Baked Potato

$3.99

Creamy Jalapeno Grits

$3.99

Red Beans & Rice

$3.99

Extras

Side of Rice

$3.99

Kids Menu

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kid Chicken Tender

$8.00

Kid Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Dessert

Cheesecake Plain

$8.00

Plain NY Style CHeesecake

Cheesecake Fruit

$8.00

NY Style Cheesecake with seasonal fruit

Cheesecake Turtle

$8.00

Cheesecake with caremel chocolate and cancied pecans

Chocolate Revenge

$7.00

slightly spicy double chocolate cake

Fresh Baked Cookies

$6.00

assorted fresh cookies

Bananas Foster Pudding

$5.00

Banana pudding with caramelized bananas

Ice Cream

$4.00

assorted ice cream

Sorbet

$5.00

assorted sorbet

Beignets

$8.00

Fresh baked N.O. Classic dessert

Soda/Tea

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$4.99

Water

Coke Zero

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Unsweet Tea

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

San Pelligrino

$7.99

Coffee

Coffee

$3.99

Events House Cocktails

Hurricane

$10.00

Rum cocktail

Orleans Margarita

$11.00

Tequila Cocktail

Orleans Sour

$12.00

Bourbon Cocktail

Sazerac

$15.00

Absinthe cocktail

Purple Lady

$8.00

gin and champange cocktail

Orleans Bloody Mary

$14.00

Vodka Cocktail

French Quarter Martini

$8.00

Events Bottled Beer

Bud Light BTL

$4.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$5.00

Yuengling BTL

$4.50

Blue Moon BTL

$5.50

Events White Wine

Joliesse Chardonnay W

$10.00+

Foris Moscato W

$14.00+

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio W

$13.00+

Events Red Wine

Joliesse Cabernet R

$10.00+

Serbal Malbec R

$12.00+

Goose Ridge G3 Cabernet R

$12.00+

Carson Scott Pinot Noir R

$10.00+

Decoy Merlot R

$12.00+

Doppio Passo Primitivo Zinfandel R

$11.00+

Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon R

$12.00+

Events Sparkling Wine

La Marca Prosecco

Events Vodka

Titos

$6.00+

Stolli

$10.00+

Kettle One

$10.00+

Events Rum

Bacardi White

$6.00+

Captain Morgan Dark

$6.00+

Don Q Coconut

$6.00+

Equiano 20 YR

$14.00+

Ron Zacapa 23 YR

$12.00+

Events Tequila

El Jimador Reposado

$6.00+

El Jimador Silver

$6.00+

Patron Silver

$12.00+

Madre Mezcal

$10.00+

Califino Extra Anejo

$25.00+

Penta Reposado

$25.00+

Events Gin

Tanqueray

$6.00+

Empress

$8.00+

Events Whiskey

Crown Royal

$10.00+

Crown Royal Black

$10.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Tenth Mountain Rye

$10.00+

Kings Family Ryeconic

$12.00+

Evetns Bourbon

Four Roses

$6.00+

Basil Hayden

$13.00+

Kings Basic

$10.00+

Events Scotch

Dewars White Label

$6.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$15.00+

Johnnie Walker Blue

$15.00+

Glenmorangie

$14.00+

Dalwhinnie

$15.00+

Ardberg

$13.00+

Events Cognac

Courvosier

$12.00+

TIP CHARGE

TOP CHARGE

$0.01
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

807 Carroll Street, Perry, GA 31069

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Black Barley Kitchen & Taphouse
orange star4.0 • 93
1117 Hwy 96 Ste 100 Kathleen, GA 31047
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Warner Robins, GA
orange starNo Reviews
1080 hwy 96 warner robbins, GA 31088
View restaurantnext
Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-005 - Bonaire, GA
orange starNo Reviews
794 Hwy 96 Bonaire, GA 31093
View restaurantnext
Boba + Bites
orange starNo Reviews
915 Lakejoy Road Warner Robins, GA 31088
View restaurantnext
Gold Cup Bowling
orange starNo Reviews
1041 Russell Pkwy Warner Robins, GA 31088
View restaurantnext
Cow Pies Pizza Co. - 6001 Watson Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
6001 Watson Boulevard Byron, GA 31088
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Perry
Warner Robins
review star
No reviews yet
Macon
review star
Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)
Milledgeville
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Locust Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Mcdonough
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Fortson
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston