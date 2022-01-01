Main picView gallery

Orleans Trail Restaurant 15828 S 1525 Rd.

15828 S 1525 Rd.

Stockton, MO 65785

Appetizers

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.00

Chili cheese fries

$8.00

Chips & Dip

$6.00+

French frie app

$5.00

Fried Veggies

$7.00+

Potato Skins

$7.00+

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00+

Nachos

$9.00+

O/T Sampler

$20.00

OT Cheez Bobbers

$5.00+

Pork Fingers

$7.00+

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$7.00+

Wings

$9.00+

Full Fried Mac and cheese

$9.00

Half fried Mac and cheese

$5.00

Mahomes plater,nachos,20 wings

$70.00

Salads & Wraps

Caesar Salad

$12.00

California Salad

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch salad

$14.00

House Salad

$11.00

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

BBQ pulled pork sand

$12.00

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Candied Bacon Club

$14.00

Catfish sand

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Meatloaf sand

$10.00

O/T Burger

$12.00

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.00

Shrimp basket

$14.00

Sweet & Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Wings

10 wings

$15.00

12 wings

$17.00

20 wings

$28.00

25 wings

$32.00

50 Wings

$60.00

6 Wings

$9.00

Sides

Applesauce

$3.50

Asparagus

$3.00

Baked Potato

$1.50

French Fries

$1.50

Green Beans

$1.50

Kettle Chips

$1.50

Loaded Baked Potato

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$1.50

Mashed Potatoes

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side Salad

$3.50

Slaw

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$1.50

Taco's

3 beef corn tacos

$9.00

3 chicken corn tacos

$13.00

3 fish corn tacos

$13.00

3 flour beef tacos

$9.00

3 flour chicken tacos

$13.00

3 flour fish tacos

$13.00

3 flour shrimp tacos

$15.00

3 flour steak tacos

$9.00

3 shrimp corn tacos

$15.00

3 steak corn tacos

$9.00

Quesadilla

No meat quesadilla

$7.00

Beef quesadlla

$9.00

Chicken quesadilla

$13.00

Steak quesadilla

$9.00

Shrimp quesadilla

$15.00

Lunch/Dinner

Kids PB & J

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Ham

$7.00

Kids Hot Dogs

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Kids Mini Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Kids Mini Hamburger

$7.00

Blt

$7.00

Bottles/Cans

1554

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Angry orchard peach mango can

$3.00

Bluemoon

$5.00

Bud light can

$3.00

Bud light lime

$4.00

Bud light selzer

$5.00

Budlight hard soda

$5.00

Budweiser

$4.00Out of stock

Busch

$4.00

Busch light

$4.00Out of stock

Bush light cans

$3.00

Can budlight seltzer cocktail hour

$5.00

Cayman jack mojito

$5.00

Coors

$4.00

Coors light

$4.00Out of stock

Coors light can

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Corona light

$4.00

Dogfish

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$4.00

Jack Daniels Down home Punch

$5.00

Landshark

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.00Out of stock

Mich ultra can

$3.00

Miller Lt

$4.00

Monaco cocktail

$5.00

Odouls

$4.00

Samuel adams

$5.00

Samuel Adams summer ale

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

To go 12 packs bud light

$18.00

To go 12 packs bush light

$16.00

To go bud light seltzer

$20.00

To go Mich ultra

$20.00

White claw

$4.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

AMF

$8.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Black Russian

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Daiquiri

$8.00

Frozen Piña Colada

$8.00

House Margarita

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Lake Water

$8.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$6.00

Little Green Man

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Mai Tia

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Martini

$8.00

Mermaid martini

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

Orange Cream Sickle

$8.00

OT

$8.00

Royal Flush

$6.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Salty Dog

$8.00

Sangria

$8.00

Screwdriver

$8.00

Sex On The Beach

$8.00

Spicy Chelada

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$10.00

White Russian

$8.00

Draft Beer

3 blind mice

$4.00Out of stock

Big wave draft

$4.00Out of stock

Blue Moon draft

$4.00Out of stock

Boul wheat draft

$4.00Out of stock

Bud Lt draft

$4.00Out of stock

Fat Tire draft

$4.00

Mango Cart draft

$4.00

Mich Ultra draft

$4.00

Pitcher of draft

$16.00

Shock top draft

$4.00

Landshark

$4.00

Liquor

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Well gin

$6.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$8.00

Banana

$8.00

Blue Curaco

$8.00

Brandy

$8.00

Butterscotch Sch

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Courvoisier

$8.00

Creme de Menthe

$8.00

Frangelica

$8.00

Godiva Choc

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Green Apple Puckers

$8.00

Hot Damn

$8.00

Jager

$8.00

Kahula

$8.00

Key lime

$8.00

Melon

$8.00

Rum Chata

$8.00

Rumpleminze

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Trader Vics

$8.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

Vermouth

$8.00

Watermelon Puckers

$8.00

Barcadi Superior

$8.00

Capt. Grapefruit

$8.00

Capt. Morgan Coconut

$8.00

Capt. Morgan Pineapple

$8.00

Capt. Morgan Private

$8.00

Cpt. Morgan

$8.00

House rum

$6.00

Kraken

$8.00

Malibu

$8.00

Myers Dark

$8.00

Rum chata

$8.00

Rum chata limon

$8.00

Zaya

$8.00

J & B

$8.00

Johnny Walker Red

$8.00

Cabo Wabo

$8.00

Hornitos

$8.00

House tequilla

$6.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Hussong's

$8.00

Tequila rose strawberry

$7.00

Absolute

$8.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Ketel One Botanical

$8.00

Raspberry

$8.00

Strawberry

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Vanilla

$8.00

Well vodka

$6.00

Whipped

$8.00

Red ,white &berry

$8.00

Angels envy bourbon

$14.00

Basil Hayden bourbon

$9.00

Canadian Mist

$8.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal

$8.00

Crown Vanilla

$8.00

Elijah Craig bourbon

$9.00

Fireball

$8.00

Gentlemans Jack

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Devils Cut

$8.00

Makers Mark bourbon

$8.00

Pendleton

$8.00

Seagram's VO

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Twisted tea

$8.00

Well wiskey

$6.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford bourbon

$9.00

Specialty Drinks

Alien Brain Shot

$5.00

Banana Berry Popsicle

$11.00

Bikini Dropper

$8.00

Bloody carries

$6.00

Blue Hawaiian

$6.00

Bougie Banana

$8.00

Captain Jack Sparrow

$8.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$6.00

Crab trap

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Embalming fluid shot

$4.00

Fuzzy navel

$8.00

Girl scout cookie shot

$8.00

Jellybdonut shot

$8.00

Killer kool-aid

$6.00

Lake Life

$8.00

Large non alcohol smoothie

$6.50

Mexican candy shot

$6.00

Peachy Kim

$6.00

Pink pineapple whip

$6.00

Red Sunset

$8.00

Red White & Berry

$6.00

Skinny Spritzer

$8.00

Small non alcohol smoothie

$5.00

Spicy cheladas

$8.00

Spiked smoothie

$8.00

Stargazer

$8.00

Strawberry Popsicle

$8.00

Toasted Fisherman

$8.00

Vampires kiss shot

$4.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Wine

Cabernet

$6.00

Cork charge

$8.00

Menage a Trois Red

$8.00

Merlot

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Sangria

$6.00

Shiraz

$6.00

Bottle reisling

$12.00

Bottle white zin

$7.00

Champagne

$6.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Menage a Trois White

$8.00Out of stock

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Riesling

$6.00

Sauvigon Blanc

$6.00

White Zinfandel

$6.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.50+

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Hot Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Mellow Yellow

$2.75

Milk

$2.50+

OJ

$2.50+

Peach tea

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.50+

Root Beer

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet tea

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$2.50+

Un-sweet tea

$2.75

Water

Redbull

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Lakeview indoor and outdoor dining and live music. Enjoy a drink with old friends on our deck.

Location

15828 S 1525 Rd., Stockton, MO 65785

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

