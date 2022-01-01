Orleans Trail Restaurant 15828 S 1525 Rd.
15828 S 1525 Rd.
Stockton, MO 65785
Appetizers
Chicken Fingers
$6.00
Chili Cheese Dog
$6.00
Chili cheese fries
$8.00
Chips & Dip
$6.00+
French frie app
$5.00
Fried Veggies
$7.00+
Potato Skins
$7.00+
Mozzarella Sticks
$5.00+
Nachos
$9.00+
O/T Sampler
$20.00
OT Cheez Bobbers
$5.00+
Pork Fingers
$7.00+
Spinach Artichoke Dip
$7.00+
Wings
$9.00+
Full Fried Mac and cheese
$9.00
Half fried Mac and cheese
$5.00
Mahomes plater,nachos,20 wings
$70.00
Salads & Wraps
Burgers & Sandwiches
Sides
Taco's
Quesadilla
Entrees
Sides
Applesauce
$3.50
Asparagus
$3.00
Baked Potato
$1.50
Catfish
$6.00
Coleslaw
$1.50
Corn on the cob
$1.50Out of stock
French Fries
$1.50
Green Beans
$1.50
Kettle Chips
$1.50
Loaded Baked Potato
$3.00
Loaded mashed pot
$3.00
Mac & Cheese
$1.50
Mashed Potatoes
$1.50
No side
Pasta bread
$1.00
Salmon
$6.00
Side Salad
$3.50
Skewer of shrimp
$6.00
Slaw
$2.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$1.50
Garlic green beans
$2.00
T-shirts
Bottles/Cans
1554
$5.00
Angry Orchard
$5.00
Angry orchard peach mango can
$3.00
Bluemoon
$5.00
Bud light can
$3.00
Bud light lime
$4.00
Bud light selzer
$5.00
Budlight hard soda
$5.00
Budweiser
$4.00Out of stock
Busch
$4.00
Busch light
$4.00Out of stock
Bush light cans
$3.00
Can budlight seltzer cocktail hour
$5.00
Cayman jack mojito
$5.00
Coors
$4.00
Coors light
$4.00Out of stock
Coors light can
$3.00
Corona
$4.00
Corona light
$4.00
Dogfish
$5.00
Guinness
$5.00
Heineken
$4.00
Jack Daniels Down home Punch
$5.00
Landshark
$5.00
Mich Ultra
$4.00Out of stock
Mich ultra can
$3.00
Miller Lt
$4.00
Monaco cocktail
$5.00
Odouls
$4.00
Samuel adams
$5.00
Samuel Adams summer ale
$4.00
Stella
$5.00
To go 12 packs bud light
$18.00
To go 12 packs bush light
$16.00
To go bud light seltzer
$20.00
To go Mich ultra
$20.00
White claw
$4.00
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$8.00
AMF
$8.00
Bahama Mama
$8.00
Black Russian
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Cosmopolitan
$8.00
Daiquiri
$8.00
Frozen Piña Colada
$8.00
House Margarita
$8.00
Irish Car Bomb
$8.00
Jager Bomb
$8.00
Lake Water
$8.00
Lemon Drop Shot
$6.00
Little Green Man
$8.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$12.00
Mai Tia
$8.00
Manhattan
$8.00
Martini
$8.00
Mermaid martini
$8.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Old Fashion
$8.00
Orange Cream Sickle
$8.00
OT
$8.00
Royal Flush
$6.00
Rum Runner
$8.00
Salty Dog
$8.00
Sangria
$8.00
Screwdriver
$8.00
Sex On The Beach
$8.00
Spicy Chelada
$8.00
Tequila Sunrise
$8.00
Top Shelf Margarita
$10.00
White Russian
$8.00
Draft Beer
Liquor
Bombay Sapphire
$8.00
Hendricks
$8.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Well gin
$6.00
Amaretto
$8.00
Baileys Irish Cream
$8.00
Banana
$8.00
Blue Curaco
$8.00
Brandy
$8.00
Butterscotch Sch
$8.00
Chambord
$8.00
Courvoisier
$8.00
Creme de Menthe
$8.00
Frangelica
$8.00
Godiva Choc
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$8.00
Green Apple Puckers
$8.00
Hot Damn
$8.00
Jager
$8.00
Kahula
$8.00
Key lime
$8.00
Melon
$8.00
Rum Chata
$8.00
Rumpleminze
$8.00
Southern Comfort
$8.00
Trader Vics
$8.00
Triple Sec
$8.00
Vermouth
$8.00
Watermelon Puckers
$8.00
Barcadi Superior
$8.00
Capt. Grapefruit
$8.00
Capt. Morgan Coconut
$8.00
Capt. Morgan Pineapple
$8.00
Capt. Morgan Private
$8.00
Cpt. Morgan
$8.00
House rum
$6.00
Kraken
$8.00
Malibu
$8.00
Myers Dark
$8.00
Rum chata
$8.00
Rum chata limon
$8.00
Zaya
$8.00
J & B
$8.00
Johnny Walker Red
$8.00
Cabo Wabo
$8.00
Hornitos
$8.00
House tequilla
$6.00
Jose Cuervo Gold
$8.00
Patron Silver
$8.00
Hussong's
$8.00
Tequila rose strawberry
$7.00
Absolute
$8.00
Grey Goose
$8.00
Ketel One
$8.00
Ketel One Botanical
$8.00
Raspberry
$8.00
Strawberry
$8.00
Titos
$8.00
Vanilla
$8.00
Well vodka
$6.00
Whipped
$8.00
Red ,white &berry
$8.00
Angels envy bourbon
$14.00
Basil Hayden bourbon
$9.00
Canadian Mist
$8.00
Crown Apple
$8.00
Crown Peach
$8.00
Crown Royal
$8.00
Crown Vanilla
$8.00
Elijah Craig bourbon
$9.00
Fireball
$8.00
Gentlemans Jack
$8.00
Jack Daniels
$8.00
Jameson
$8.00
Jim Beam
$8.00
Jim Beam Devils Cut
$8.00
Makers Mark bourbon
$8.00
Pendleton
$8.00
Seagram's VO
$8.00
Seagrams 7
$8.00
Twisted tea
$8.00
Well wiskey
$6.00
Wild Turkey
$8.00
Woodford bourbon
$9.00
Specialty Drinks
Alien Brain Shot
$5.00
Banana Berry Popsicle
$11.00
Bikini Dropper
$8.00
Bloody carries
$6.00
Blue Hawaiian
$6.00
Bougie Banana
$8.00
Captain Jack Sparrow
$8.00
Chocolate Cake Shot
$6.00
Crab trap
$10.00
Dark & Stormy
$8.00
Embalming fluid shot
$4.00
Fuzzy navel
$8.00
Girl scout cookie shot
$8.00
Jellybdonut shot
$8.00
Killer kool-aid
$6.00
Lake Life
$8.00
Large non alcohol smoothie
$6.50
Mexican candy shot
$6.00
Peachy Kim
$6.00
Pink pineapple whip
$6.00
Red Sunset
$8.00
Red White & Berry
$6.00
Skinny Spritzer
$8.00
Small non alcohol smoothie
$5.00
Spicy cheladas
$8.00
Spiked smoothie
$8.00
Stargazer
$8.00
Strawberry Popsicle
$8.00
Toasted Fisherman
$8.00
Vampires kiss shot
$4.00
Washington Apple
$8.00
Wine
Beverages
Apple Juice
$2.50+
Chocolate Milk
$2.50+
Coffee
$2.75
Coke
$2.75
Cranberry Juice
$2.50+
Diet Coke
$2.75
Dr. Pepper
$2.75
Grapefruit Juice
$2.50+
Hot Chocolate
$1.50
Hot Tea
$2.75
Iced Tea
$2.75
Lemonade
$2.75
Mellow Yellow
$2.75
Milk
$2.50+
OJ
$2.50+
Peach tea
$2.75
Pineapple Juice
$2.50+
Root Beer
$2.75
Sprite
$2.75
Sweet tea
$2.75
Tomato Juice
$2.50+
Un-sweet tea
$2.75
Water
Redbull
$4.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:59 am
Lakeview indoor and outdoor dining and live music. Enjoy a drink with old friends on our deck.
Location
15828 S 1525 Rd., Stockton, MO 65785
