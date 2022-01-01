Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Orleans Restaurant

482 Reviews

$$

65 Holland St

Somerville, MA 02144

Popular Items

Wings / Tenders
Build Your Own Burger
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Orleans Test Kitchen

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$25.00

house cheese sauce - cracker crumbles - truffle oil - butter - parsley

Steamed Mussels

$15.00

Bacon - jalapeño - corn - garlic wine sauce - pico - toast

Surf N Turf

$28.00

bacon wrapped scallops - 8oz sirloin - bacon & chive mashed bites - herb butter

Appetizers

Korean Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Korean bbq sauce - sesame seeds - scallions

Falafel Bites

$15.00

Hummus - tzatziki sauce

Skillet Cornbread

Skillet Cornbread

$10.00

roasted corn, house honey butter

Jumbo Pretzel

$13.00

sweet ground mustard, cheese sauce

Confit Duck Steamed Buns

$15.00

Hoisin sauce - Pickled cucumbers - scallions

Pulled Pork Steamed Buns

Pulled Pork Steamed Buns

$14.00

cajun aioli - crispy onions

Nola Seasoned Fries

Nola Seasoned Fries

$10.00

ranch dipping sauce

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

roasted garlic aioli dipping sauce

Wings / Tenders

Wings / Tenders

$16.00
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$14.00

caramelized onions, horseradish black pepper aioli

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00

monterey jack cheese, cheese sauce, charred jalapeños, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream

Crispy buffalo chicken dumplings

$13.00

Buffalo sauce - ranch dressing - scallions

Chicken Empanadas

$15.00

spicy aji

Beef Chili

$11.00

cheese - tortilla chips

Salad

Southwestern Cobb

$17.00

mixed greens, avocado, egg, bacon, tomato, black beans, corn, crumbled blue cheese, chipotle ranch dressing

*Kale + Brussels Sprout Caesar

*Kale + Brussels Sprout Caesar

$15.00

kale, shaved brussels sprouts, croutons, lemon zest, parmesan, caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$17.00

Heirloom tomatoes - onions - arugula - Feta - greek vinaigrette - za'atar

Classic Caesar

$14.00

House Salad

$14.00

Pizza

Mexican Street Corn Pizza

Mexican Street Corn Pizza

$16.00

mozzarella, cotija cheese, applewood bacon, grilled corn, chipotle ranch, cilantro

Prosciutto, Fig + Blue Cheese Pizza

Prosciutto, Fig + Blue Cheese Pizza

$16.00

mozzarella, caramelized onions, arugula

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Margherita Pizza

$15.00

Mac & Pizza

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta - house buffalo cheese sauce - crispy bacon - green onion

Burgers - Sandwiches - Tacos

Build Your Own Burger

$15.00

choose toppings you would like - comes with beef patty

Wagyu Truffle Burger

$20.00

brie cheese - arugula - grilled onions

Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$17.00

caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms, arugula, fig jam, sesame brioche bun

The Orleans Burger

$16.00

cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeño, jumbo onion ring, bourbon bbq, sesame brioche bun

Caribbean Chicken Club

$17.00

grilled chicken, guacamole, pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, portuguese sweet roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

kale slaw - cajun aioli - pickles - cheddar

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$17.00

Braised tenderloin steak in Birria sauce - jack cheese topped with onion cilantro mix - cotjia cheese - lime cream sauce - Birria sauce

Blackened Fish Tacos

$15.00

2 tacos - cajun seared tilapia - sweet chili coleslaw - avocado - chipotle aioli - flour & corn tortillas

Gyro Tacos

Gyro Tacos

$15.00

Seasoned beef - Tzatziki sauce - naan bread - tomato - onions

Argentinian Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Shaved Flank Steak - pepper jack cheese - chimichurri

BBQ Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$15.00

black beans, Jalapenos, jack cheese, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Choose between a light Seasoned Mayo or butter poached - warren tavern salt & vinegar chips - toasted bun.

Entrees

Cajun Jambalaya

Cajun Jambalaya

$21.00

sautéed shrimp, chicken + chorizo, rice, peppers + onions, toasted french bread

Pan Seared Salmon

$23.00

roasted fingerling potatoes, asparagus, lemon caper sauce

Orleans Steak Tips

Orleans Steak Tips

$24.00

house marinated, mashed potatoes, green beans, demi-glace

Country Fried Chicken Bowl

Country Fried Chicken Bowl

$20.00

buttermilk fried chicken, mashed potatoes, roasted corn, shredded cheese, house gravy

Traditional Fish + Chips

Traditional Fish + Chips

$20.00

hand-cut fries, creamy coleslaw, tarter sauce

Orange Chicken Bowl

$15.00

Crispy chicken - basmati rice -broccoli - sesame seeds - orange slices

Birra Ramen (Birriamen)

Birra Ramen (Birriamen)

$21.00

pulled short rib - spicy birria broth - veggies - hard boiled eggs

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$18.00

Brussels sprouts - shallots - cranberries - maple cream sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger + Fries

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders + Fries

$10.00

Kids Mac + Cheese

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese + Fries

$10.00

Kids Pasta

$10.00

Sides

Side - Field Green Salad

$8.00

Side - Fries

$9.00

Side - Mashed Potatoes

$10.00

Side - Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$9.00

Side - Rice + Beans

$10.00

Side - Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

Side - Mac + Cheese

$10.00

Side - Green Beans

$9.00

Side - Asparagus

$10.00

Side - Coleslaw

$9.00

Side - Tater Tots

$9.00

Side - Onion Rings

$10.00

Side - Protein

Desserts

Truffle Chocolate Bomb

$11.00

whipped cream - strawberries - powdered sugar

Churros Bites

$12.00

cinnamon sugar - chocolate sauce

Apple Pudding Cake

$13.00

ice cream - caramel sauce - powdered sugar

Brunch

Build Your own omelette

$14.00

choose up to 4: peppers, onions, tomato, spinach, mushrooms, monterey jack cheese served with home fries

Orleans Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, black beans, jalapeños, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, sour cream, home fries

American Breakfast

$16.00

two eggs any style, two buttermilk pancakes, home fries, choice of bacon, ham, or sausage

Orleans Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

chili syrup - belgian waffle

Steak & Eggs

$22.00

10oz ribeye - eggs any style - home fries

Egg Benny's

$14.00

spinach, tomato, avocado, poached eggs, english muffin, hollandaise, home fries

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

house made tortillas - beans avocado - salsa roja - cotija cheese - fried egg

French Toast Bites

$11.00

cinnamon sugar, whipped cream, maple syrup

Hash Skillet

$17.00

corned beef hash - home fries - poached egg - hollandaise sauce

Sausage Biscuits & Gravy

$15.00

sausage patty - scrambled eggs - chicken gravy - home fries

Breakfast Tots

$13.00

Bacon - jalapeno - cheese - sunny side egg - lime crema

Buffalo Chicken Omelette

$15.00

Crispy chicken tenders - buffalo sauce - cheese - lime crema - home fries

Breakfast Tacos

$13.00

ground chorizo - scrambled eggs - cheese - onions

Morning Toast

$16.00

1 guacamole hard boiled egg - smoked paprika - 1 smoked salmon - cream cheese - capers - red pepper flakes Arugula tomato salad

Tostadas

$16.00

eggs any style - refried beans - pulled beef - onions - quest fresco - jalapeño ranch

Chilaquiles Nachos

$17.00

Scrambled Eggs - black beans - jalapeño - Monterey Jack cheese - pulled pork - salsa Roja - cotjia cheese

Breakfast Burger

$20.00

Sides - Brunch

Waffle

$5.00

Pancake

$5.00

Biscuit

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

French Toast

$5.00

House Hash

$7.00

Ham

$5.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Bowl of fruit

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:45 pm
Restaurant info

Open for Takeout!

Location

65 Holland St, Somerville, MA 02144

Directions

Gallery
Orleans image
Orleans image

